Ohio State volleyball beats Purdue in top-10 Big Ten battle

The Buckeyes snapped a seven-game losing streak vs. the Boilermakers with a four-set win. They just got their second top-10 win of the season, taking down No. 6 Purdue after falling in five-sets to them earlier in the season.

OSU came out with a lot of energy, they set the tone early and the Boilermakers were unable to recover after a slow start all around to the match. Purdue was able to make it really close at times, but OSU kept its composure and got the W. Offensively, they were stacked. Mia Grunze had a phenomenal outing with 17 kills on .324 hitting, and despite hitting in the negatives, Emily Londot notched 13 kills. Gabby Gonzales also posted 12 kills, and Rylee Rader had 11 kills on .579 hitting. But the OSU defense is what kept them in the match ‚ Kylie Murr was outstanding yet again in the backcourt with 17 digs, and the team had nine block.

Purdue had an insane 19 blocks on the match, but it wasn't enough tonight. Grace Cleveland started out slow but was the difference maker in set three. It was too little too late for the Boilermakers tonight.

Purdue sparked a big time comeback effort again late in the fourth set with Maddie Schermerhorn behind the service line. The Buckeyes thought they had it in the bag, but the Boilermakers went on a 4-0 run before OSU called a timeout to stop the momentum. Schermerhorn registered a service error to end the run and give the Buckeyes match point.