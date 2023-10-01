Everything to know for No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington State volleyball

These two programs are both on the cusp of breaking into the AVCA top 5 — and Sunday's matchup just might determine who will.

The Cougars and the Ducks are known for their power swinging. The two rank in the top 10 nationally for team hitting percentage, with Washington State taking third at a .316 average and Oregon three spots behind, posting a .303.

Although all of Washington State's ranked wins have been pushed to four sets this season, the Cougars have swept eight opponents in 2023. Leading the defensive effort is fifth-year middle blocker Magda Jehlárová, who has 61 blocks so far this season, at 1.42 per frame.

In this match, however, eyes will be on Oregon setter Hannah Pukis, who transferred from Washington State. On Friday, the redshirt senior put up her 10th double-double this season with 47 assists and 10 digs. She additionally tacked on four kills, four service aces and three blocks en route to the Ducks' 3-1 win over Washington. When Oregon played Washington State in November 2022, Pukis posted a then-season-high of 58 assists against her previous school. Thus, it's safe to say that her caliber of competition will be as elevated as ever on Sunday.

Oregon currently posts the third-longest home winning streak in the country with 20 consecutive wins at Matthew Knight Arena. Washington State is 4-1 on the road, dropping its only contest of the season against Louisville in August — the Cougars are currently riding on a 12-match win streak.

Whose streak will be broken? Who will get the chance to crack the top five? Tune in this Sunday to find out.