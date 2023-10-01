Everything to know for No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington State volleyball
📺 How to watch Oregon-Washington State
- When: Sunday, Oct. 1
- Where: Eugene, Oregon | Matthew Knight Arena
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Pac-12 Insider
- 👉🏼 Click here for live stats
Oregon fans, wear 🟢
Ducks fans are encouraged to arrive to the match decked out in green attire, and the first 500 students get a free shirt. T-minus two hours until first serve!
Sunday Fit Check vs WSU— Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) September 30, 2023
🗣️ WEAR GREEN
First 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @uoregon students get this👇 FREE Oregon Volleyball t-shirt, plus kids 12 & under receive FREE admission to Sunday’s top-10 matchup at MKA.
6️⃣Oregon vs 7️⃣Washington State - 12 p.m.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/vnlz4XFvLw
👀 A peek at where these Pac-12 foes stand
These two programs are both on the cusp of breaking into the AVCA top 5 — and Sunday's matchup just might determine who will.
The Cougars and the Ducks are known for their power swinging. The two rank in the top 10 nationally for team hitting percentage, with Washington State taking third at a .316 average and Oregon three spots behind, posting a .303.
Although all of Washington State's ranked wins have been pushed to four sets this season, the Cougars have swept eight opponents in 2023. Leading the defensive effort is fifth-year middle blocker Magda Jehlárová, who has 61 blocks so far this season, at 1.42 per frame.
In this match, however, eyes will be on Oregon setter Hannah Pukis, who transferred from Washington State. On Friday, the redshirt senior put up her 10th double-double this season with 47 assists and 10 digs. She additionally tacked on four kills, four service aces and three blocks en route to the Ducks' 3-1 win over Washington. When Oregon played Washington State in November 2022, Pukis posted a then-season-high of 58 assists against her previous school. Thus, it's safe to say that her caliber of competition will be as elevated as ever on Sunday.
Oregon currently posts the third-longest home winning streak in the country with 20 consecutive wins at Matthew Knight Arena. Washington State is 4-1 on the road, dropping its only contest of the season against Louisville in August — the Cougars are currently riding on a 12-match win streak.
Whose streak will be broken? Who will get the chance to crack the top five? Tune in this Sunday to find out.
"Their intensity and the energy they bring when they get going is everything for our team ... It's awesome how present they've been."@michellachester chats withs No. 6 @OregonVB's setter @hannahpukis post win against Washington 🦆#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/ph9KMbeq3u— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 30, 2023
✍🏼 Fast facts about Sunday's matchup
The Ducks and the Cougars have met a total of 40 times. Here are some notes about the Pac-12 rivals:
- Oregon leads the series, 27-13
- Nine of these matchups have been pushed to five sets, or about 23% of their meetings
- Oregon's home record at Matthew Knight Arena is 13-6
- The teams drew last year, each winning against the other on their respective home courts
- All of their matchups have been in the regular season
- Both teams have registered one loss this season against another ranked team (WSU 13-1, Oregon 12-1)