Penn State vs. Nebraska volleyball: Preview, how to watch
📺 How to watch Penn State-Nebraska
Here's how to watch Penn State-Nebraska:
- 🗓️ When: Saturday, Oct. 14
- 📍 Where: Lincoln, Neb. | Devaney Center
- ⏰ Time: 8 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: Big Ten Network
📐 How the teams measure up
Despite their slow start, the Nittany Lions are now on an eight-match win streak, with notable wins over ranked Ohio State and Western Kentucky. Their demise was a strong schedule early on — which the Nittany Lions usually handle well — but consecutive losses to Georgia Tech and Florida bumped their preseason No. 8 spot all the way to No. 14 in Week 1; they haven't gotten back to the top 10 since.
To be fair, Penn State has seen a lot of turnover on its roster, and the team has had to learn how to play together through some trial and error. Transfers Mac Podraza and Jess Mruzik entered the starting rotation at the beginning of the season and have completely commanded the court, leading the team in assists (547) and kills (235), respectively.
What Nebraska has that Penn State doesn't, however, is depth throughout the entire rotation. The Huskers are on a dominant 15-0 run right now, and their roster boasts some of the best of the best in the nation. Bekka Allick swarms the block, ranking 11th in the nation defensively with 1.45 B/S. AVCA All-American Lexi Rodriguez takes care of backcourt defense — averaging 3.5 D/S — while Merritt Beason and Andi Jackson handle things up top... It's a dream setup.
What both teams can take advantage of? The serve.
If you scroll all the way to the last page of "team service aces" for this year, you'll find Nebraska at No. 316 with 64 aces, and Penn State at No. 330 (out of 332 teams) with 53. This is a statline that both teams can capitalize on for this game, as well as limiting service errors. Nebraska has erred 124 times (about 8 per game) at the service line this year, while Penn State has 109 SE.
Penn State has just now started to get challenged in conference play, battling through its first five-setters against Indiana and Ohio State during Week 6 to maintain its perfect conference record (6-0). The Nittany Lions take on Iowa Friday night before Saturday's match. As for No. 2 Nebraska, it has cruised through its early schedule thus far and must take care of Michigan State before PSU on Saturday.
Both squads are undefeated in the Big Ten, and have been unbeaten for weeks. Who will it be?
🤔 Facts about the rivalry
This storied Big Ten rivalry dates back to 1981 and Nebraska holds a 26-11 advantage over the Nittany Lions. Here are some notable tidbits about these adversaries:
- 🔢 RANKED COMPETITORS: In all but one of their 37 matchups, both teams have been ranked in the AVCA top-25. This trend will continue on Saturday, as Penn State is ranked No. 13 and the Huskers are No. 2.
- This exception was their second match in December, 1982, when No. 15 Nebraska beat unranked Penn State in straight sets.
- 👀 TOURNAMENT: The teams have met 11 times in the NCAA tournament and three times in the national semifinals.
- Nebraska knocked the Nittany Lions out of the national tournament six times between 1982 and 1996
- 🔥 STREAKS: The longest win streak in this rivalry is seven matches, held by Nebraska, which dated from October 2015 to December 2017.
- This Dec. 2017 match in particular rustled some feathers — in the national semifinal, the Huskers busted PSU's 23-match win streak, narrowly defeating them in five sets and going on to win the 2017 title.
- 🏆 TOP COACHES: Husker HC John Cook and former PSU HC Russ Rose both have win percentages over 80%. Cook has four national championships while Rose retired in 2021 with seven.
- Penn State's current head coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, played for PSU from 1998-2001, and beat Nebraska in both matches against the Huskers in 1998 and 1999. She was hired by Penn State in 2022 and has won about 71% of her games with the Nittany Lions.
📈 Latest AVCA rankings:
Nebraska has maintained top-5 status in every 2023 AVCA poll, whereas Penn State has been banished from the top-10 after consecutive losses in its season openers plummeted its preseason No. 8 ranking to No. 15 — the Nittany Lions have been clawing back ever since.
Below is the Week 7 AVCA poll:
Through games Oct. 8, 2023.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Wisconsin (60)
|1595
|15-0
|1
|2
|Nebraska (4)
|1537
|15-0
|2
|3
|Stanford
|1476
|13-2
|3
|4
|Washington State
|1342
|15-2
|4
|5
|Oregon
|1303
|15-2
|5
|6
|Louisville
|1233
|14-2
|6
|7
|Texas
|1213
|11-3
|8
|8
|Pittsburgh
|1205
|15-2
|7
|9
|BYU
|1049
|14-3
|10
|10
|Tennessee
|984
|15-1
|12
|11
|Georgia Tech
|940
|14-2
|11
|12
|Arkansas
|895
|15-2
|13
|13
|Penn State
|873
|12-3
|14
|14
|Florida
|806
|12-3
|9
|15
|Purdue
|578
|10-5
|19
|16
|Kansas
|559
|12-4
|17
|17
|Creighton
|493
|13-4
|15
|18
|Dayton
|414
|18-2
|20
|19
|Arizona State
|358
|17-1
|23
|20
|Baylor
|319
|8-7
|18
|21
|Houston
|289
|9-5
|21
|22
|Auburn
|274
|14-3
|25
|23
|Kentucky
|258
|7-7
|22
|24
|Minnesota
|167
|6-8
|16
|25
|Iowa State
|155
|13-3
|25