No. 8 Pitt women's volleyball outlasts No. 2 Louisville in ACC upset

In a back-and-forth fifth set, Pitt pulled away from Louisville to take the fifth and final set, 15-12, and win the match, 3-2.

For No. 2 Louisville (18-2, 9-1 ACC), it's their first ACC loss in 37 straight matches, going back to Oct. 23, 2020.

Courtney Buzzerio came up with the decisive kill to win the match for the No. 8 Panthers (20-2, 10-0 ACC). It's Pitt's fourth top-10 win of the season.

Pitt dominated in the early going to win the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-13, before the Cardinals clawed back to force a fifth set, taking the third and fourth sets, 27-25 and 25-20.

The Panthers were strong all throughout the match, outhitting Louisville .225 to .131 and out-digging them 56-49. Buzzerio was a force for Pitt this afternoon with 22 kills, 53 total attacks and a .302 hit percentage. Serena Gray had 15 kills and a .480 hit percentage.

The Cardinals had a strong push to fight back in the back half of the match after the disastrous start. Claire Chausee led the way 17 kills, while Nena Mbonu had 14.