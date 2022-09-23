Purdue pulls off big sweep over Minnesota volleyball to open Big Ten play

What a statement for Purdue. The Boilermakers pulled off a huge sweep over No. 8 Minnesota to make a big statement heading into conference play. Purdue played so well on all fronts — they passed so well to set up great opportunities on offense, and served really tough. They totaled five aces on the match and outhit the Gophers .246 to .204. Eva Hudson put on a show tonight, with 21 kills on .372 hitting. Raven Colvin followed with eight kills and Hannah Clayton was huge later in the games with eight kills on .467 hitting.

Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 17 kills, and the freshman McKenna Wucherer added 13 kills in the loss.

We did have an absolutely INCREDIBLE third and final set though. The Boilermakers had five match-points before they finally won set 3 by a score of 32-30. Here is what happened late in the third:

Minnesota gained some momentum and energy to tie the set up at 19-all. Taylor Landfair tooled one off the block and then she and Carter Booth picked up a big block before Purdue called a timeout. Right out of the break though, Purdue took the momentum right back, which is exactly what they were able to do all set long, with two back-to-back kills. A crazy defensive rally that ended up in Purdue's favor gave the Boilermakers a 22-20 lead. Minnesota tied it back up again at 22 with an uncharacteristic error from Hudson and Purdue took another timeout. We all knew if Hudson got the ball back, it would be a different outcome. Out of the time out she absolutely hammered one down. Purdue picked up match point, but Minnesota absolutely battled back for set-point themselves, 25-24. The match was then tied up at 25, then again at 26, then again at 27, then again at 28, then again at 29, then again at 30 ... Man did Purdue want the sweep and man did Minnesota want to keep playing. Purdue picked up match point no. 5 and Colvin FINALLY got it down, finding the middle of ground on the other side of the net for the win.