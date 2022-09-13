Stanford upsets Nebraska volleyball in a thrilling four set battle

Last Updated 10:56 PM, September 13, 2022Michella ChesterStanford upsets Nebraska volleyball in a thrilling four set battleShare College volleyball rankings: Penn State and Stanford join Power 10 2:07 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:17 am, September 14, 2022Stanford wins it in four 🌲The Cardinal pulled off the upset over No. 2 Nebraska for its fifth straight victory over the Huskers. Stanford has now taken down a top-three team twice in a row after its victory over then-No. 3 Minnesota. Stanford won the fourth set in a thrilling fashion, withstanding a huge Nebraska momentum shift to take the set 27-25. The match wasn't necessarily pretty. The Cardinal had a whopping 44 errors, including 23 service errors. That is almost two sets worth of points that they handed over to Nebraska, and they STILL won the match. Kendall Kipp ended up leading all hitters with 15 kills on .244 hitting after a very slow start to the match. Elia Rubin followed with 13 kills and Caitie Baird added 10 for the Cardinal. The Huskers put together an incredible comeback effort, taking the third set and then rallying deep in the fourth set. They cleaned up their game and had some more options offensively with Lindsay Krause amping up her game. But ultimately the Cardinal still got it done. Stanford's 23rd service error of the match tied the fourth set up at 18. The Huskers and Cardinal alternated a few points before Bekka Allick put up a block that absolutely erupted the stadium. Stanford earned match point nonetheless, and John Cook called a timeout to settle his team before the point. Krause took a big swing out of the timeout to keep the Huskers alive, and then she gave Nebraska set point, tooling one off the block to take a 25-24 lead. 1:49 am, September 14, 2022
Nebraska stays alive! The Huskers take the third set in a must-win situation 25-19 after going on a HUGE run towards the end of the set to completely change the momentum. John Cook made the decision to put In Kennedi Orr when they were up by just two, 20-18. The next three Husker points rallied the Nebraska crowd when Kevin Hambly took a timeout for Stanford. Out of the timeout, Whitney Lauenstein served TWO aces to take the set and keep the Huskers alive. Lauenstein has been the bellcow for this Nebraska game all match long, and those two points displayed just that. This match is not over yet, folks. It is uncertain if Nicklin Hames is on the bench with injury, but Orr is staying in the match and will provide another big block in the front. The whole set was filled with a lot of errors and a lot of service errors, but man, get ready for a crazy fourth set. TALK ABOUT A BLOCK PARTY. GO BIG RED. pic.twitter.com/r1EWdWk9OB — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) September 14, 2022 1:36 am, September 14, 2022
Nebraska on top in the third
Lindsay Krause has come alive in the third set for the Huskers, and helped Nebraska tie up the set. The Huskers needed some more options offensively to get something going and Krause has done a good job at that. Bekka Allick then gave Nebraska their first lead since the first set, and the crowd at Devaney Center is on their feet. They now have a two-point lead at 15-13 after coming from behind. They are handling the ball better out-of-system despite some difficult situations. Nebraska faces a win-or-go-home set. 1:11 am, September 14, 2022
Stanford takes 2-0 lead on the match
The Cardinal have taken a 2-0 lead on the match with a 25-22 win in set two. The Huskers were plagued with errors all set long, with not a lot going on offensively aside from the occasional Whitney Lauenstein bullet. Kaitlyn Hord has only added one more kill since her strong three/three start, and Madi Kubik has four kills on a low .053 efficiency. The Huskers are up to 16 attacking errors on the match. Elia Rubin and Sami Francis are up to seven kills apiece, and the production has spread across the board now for the Cardinal. They are currently outhitting the Huskers .220 to .098, with eight blocks. The Cardinal took a 4-0 lead late in the set before Kubik and the Huskers charged back to get within one, down 19-18, then 20-19. As we saw in the first set, you can be losing the entire set it seems if you are clutch in the last moments. A Sami Francis attacking error tied the set up at 20-20, and we thought the Huskers just might be able to pull off the comeback. But, Stanford again came through, winning the second set 25-22. 1:02 am, September 14, 2022
Stanford leads in set two
The Cardinal have the lead in set two as the errors are piling up for Nebraska. The Huskers are down to a negative hitting percentage in the second set as the Cardinal are up to five blocks this set. Kendall Kipp and Sami Francis are racking up the blocks. After the Huskers controlled virtually the entire first set, Stanford somehow, someway, came back and won the thing. They went from being significantly outhit, to outhitting Nebraska .284 to .214. And despite giving up SEVEN points via service errors, they pulled it out in the end. What a comeback. Elia Rubin notched five kills on .433 hitting, and Sami Francis was really strong out of the middle with five kills of her own on an absurd .833 hitting. Whitney Lauenstein put down five kills for the Huskers and they were able to contain both Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird offensively, but the Cardinal had other players step up and got it done at crunch time. The Huskers took the biggest lead of the match, up 18-12 when the Cardinal called a timeout. Right out of the timeout, Stanford rattled off three un-answered points to cut the deficit to three before John Cook called a timeout of his own to attempt to stop the run. 12:17 am, September 14, 2022
Nebraska has the edge early
The match is underway in front of a HUGE crowd at the Devaney Center. You can already tell this is going to be a good one. Nebraska has the slight edge with a 16-11 early, but both teams are playing really well. The Huskers are hitting .400 to the Cardinal's .300. You can tell the Cardinal are serving aggressive early, trying to get Nebraska out of system, but it has resulted in four service errors so far. The Huskers are doing a great job of getting the middles involved, something they wanted to do more of in this match since they have been so pin heavy. Kaitlyn Hord already has three kills on three swings. BACK CORNER, @kait_hord💥 pic.twitter.com/kIttkLSJyG — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) September 14, 2022 10:59 pm, September 13, 2022
Nebraska vs. Stanford — Preview, how to watch 
Who: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Stanford 
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska 
How to watch: Big Ten Network 
The Nebraska Huskers will take on fellow-perennial powerhouse Stanford on Tuesday night at home. The Huskers will be facing their first top-10 program of the season after finishing as the runner-ups in 2021. They have been cruising with a 7-0 record so far on the season, but the biggest test awaits tonight. Outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is averaging a team-high 3.74 kills per set with a team-leading .367 hitting percentage to go with 1.09 blocks per set. Lauenstein had a career-high 25 kills on .385 hitting in the win at Creighton last week. Stanford on the other-hand, has faced one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation so far this season. The Cardinal are battling back to the top of college volleyball after falling out of the mix following their 2019 national title. They are coming off a big weekend, where they fell to Penn State in five sets before responding with a top-three win over Minnesota to crack the top-10 in the AVCA rankings. The Cardinal are finishing off their tough nonconference schedule with Nebraska, tonight, and then with No. 3 Louisville on Sunday. Kendall Kipp leads the offense with four kills per set, and she is followed by Caitie Baird who averages 3.05 kills per set. The Cardinal will have the tough task of taking on a highly-ranked Nebraska time in their home stadium in front of a hostile crowd. However, Stanford leads the all-time series, 11-6, and has won the last four meetings between the teams. The Huskers are the favored team, but have not beat the Cardinal in the past FOUR meetings. Stanford defeated the Huskers, 3-1 (25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23), in Palo Alto last season on Sept. 14. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst each had 10 kills for the Huskers in that match. Both players are now sophomores this season. 10:57 pm, September 13, 2022
Latest Power 10 rankings
Stanford cracked into the latest NCAA.com Power 10 rankings after a big week 3 in college volleyball. The Cardinal fell to Penn State in a five-set battle, but then followed it up with a big win over then-No. 3 Minnesota. Click or tap here for a full explanation of the latest Power 10. The Cardinal fell to Penn State in a five-set battle, but then followed it up with a big win over then-No. 3 Minnesota. Click or tap here for a full explanation of the latest Power 10. 10:56 pm, September 13, 2022
Latest AVCA top 25
Through Games SEP. 11, 2022 
RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 
1 Texas (59) 1595 6-0 1 
2 Nebraska (5) 1540 7-0 2 
3 Louisville 1444 7-1 4 
4 Wisconsin 1338 5-1 6 
5 Ohio State 1293 3-3 8 
6 Minnesota 1250 4-2 3 
7 Georgia Tech 1210 6-1 5 
8 San Diego 1152 7-1 12 
9 Stanford 1043 4-2 11 
10 Purdue 995 7-1 9 
11 Penn State 947 8-0 20 
12 Pittsburgh 787 7-2 7 
13 Kentucky 772 5-2 14 
14 Baylor 731 6-2 15 
15 BYU 705 5-3 10 
16 Florida 656 6-2 16 
17 Creighton 629 7-2 17 
18 Washington 536 5-2 13 
19 Marquette 403 6-1 23 
20 Oregon 361 4-2 18 
21 Western Kentucky 343 9-1 21 
22 Pepperdine 261 7-2 24 
23 Kansas 233 8-1 19 
24 Arkansas 134 7-1 NR 
25 Illinois 83 4-3 25