No. 1 Texas vs. No. 10 Baylor women's volleyball: Preview, how to watch

Last Updated 5:19 PM, November 03, 2021Michella ChesterNo. 1 Texas vs. No. 10 Baylor women's volleyball: Preview, how to watchShare UCLA re-enters our latest women's volleyball Power 10 rankings 3:21 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:56 pm, November 3, 2021How to watch Texas vs. Baylor Who: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 10 Baylor Time: 9 p.m. ET Date: Friday, Nov. 5 Location: Waco, Texas TV channel: ESPNU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:54 pm, November 3, 2021Texas vs. Baylor, previewed So here we go. The Longhorns have been ranked No. 1 in the AVCA top 25 since the preseason poll after they made it all the way to the national title match last season and returned five All Americans. Rightfully so, right? They earned their No. 1 spot and they have yet to drop a match, so what reason would there be to doubt them? Well the NCAA DI women's volleyball committee came out of their top-10 rankings, and the No. 1 Longhorns were sitting pretty at No. 2, behind Louisville. The Cards are the only other undefeated team in the nation, and the only difference is — the Cards have wins over current top-10 teams and the Longhorns do not. Texas has a few ranked wins, but none now in the top 10. Their two biggest wins are over Stanford and Minnesota. Now let's see how the Longhorns do against a strong top-10 rival. The Baylor Bears are No. 10 in the AVCA poll this week, and they ranked No. 8 in the committee's top 10. They scheduled a tough non-conference schedule this year, they got a few losses, but also have a really high RPI and are on a six-match winning streak. Yossiana Pressley led the Bears to the national semifinals in 2019, and in 2021 she was joined by Kentucky transfer Avery Skinner to give this team a new look. The Baylors are also lacking a top-10 win, but faced Wisconsin and Pittsburgh this season, and even pushed Pitt to five. I love this in-state battle between Texas and Baylor every year. Last season, Texas and Baylor played three times, and despite going to five twice, the Longhorns took home all three Ws. But I think this is a better Baylor team this year. The Bears will have to respond well to Texas' aggressive service game if they want to be competitive. If I had to guess, I think they will struggle with it early but hopefully adapt as the match goes along. Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields against Pressley and Skinner will be a wonderful matchup and display of talent. Plus, we get TWO of these matches, not just one, as the teams play again on Saturday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:43 pm, November 3, 2021How they matchup, statistically If you compare Texas and Baylor, statistically, the Longhorns are hitting for a better percentage this season, .321 to .287, but perhaps the biggest difference is at the service line. The Longhorns' go-to is to attack with service pressure, and you can clearly see that in their numbers with 129 aces. Aggressive serving comes with more errors though, and they have 179 on the year. Baylor has just 64 aces, and still a large portion of errors with 135. Texas TALE OF THE TABLE Baylor 17-0 (8-0) Record (Big 12) 13-4 (7-1) No. 1 AVCA ranking No. 10 Def. Iowa State, 3-0 Last time out Def. West Virginia, 3-1 .321 Hitting percentage .287 13.5 Kills per set 13.7 .146 Opponent hitting .179 2.6 Blocks per set 3 13.7 Digs per set 13.5 129/179 Aces/Service errors 64/135 Logan Eggleston, 213 (3.67 k/s) Kills leader Yossiana Pressley, 287 (4.7 k/s) Jhenna Gabriel, 539 (9.45 a/s) Assist leader Hannah Sedwick, 660 (10.31 a/s) Nalani Iosia, 215 (3.77 d/s) Digs leader Shanel Bramschreiber, 211 (3.3 d/s) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:42 pm, November 3, 2021 Texas and Baylor both remain in our latest Power 10 rankings 3:21 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:13 pm, November 3, 2021Where Texas and Baylor stand in Committee's top 10The NCAA DI women's volleyball committee released their top-10 rankings on Oct. 31. The rankings reflected results through Oct. 27. The announcement provides the first look at teams that could potentially earn some of the top seeds for the 2021 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament. It gives us all a glimpse of how the Committee is viewing all of the teams and what they value the most. For these rankings, Texas was ranked No. 2, and Baylor came in at No. 8. Committee chair Sherene Brantley broke down their rankings, here: DI women's volleyball committee chair breaks down top-10 picks share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:10 pm, November 3, 2021AVCA rankingsTexas has held the No. 1 spot in the AVCA top 25 poll all season long. The Longhorns stayed on top in the latest edition, despite coming in at No. 2 in the NCAA committee's top 10 reveal, and Baylor came in at No. 10. Through Games NOV. 1, 2021 RANK TEAM POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (56) 1,592 17-0 1 2 Louisville (8) 1,544 21-0 2 3 Pittsburgh 1,419 20-2 4 4 Wisconsin 1,381 18-2 3 5 Kentucky 1,356 16-3 5 6 BYU 1,264 21-1 7 7 Ohio State 1,106 18-4 9 8 Purdue 1,057 16-5 12 9 Nebraska 1,047 16-5 6 10 Baylor 1,037 13-4 10 11 Minnesota 1,019 14-6 11 12 Washington 990 16-4 8 13 UCLA 854 17-3 16 14 Georgia Tech 814 19-3 14 15 Penn State 678 15-7 13 16 Utah 565 15-6 19 17 Western Kentucky 526 22-1 18 18 Oregon 490 16-6 17 19 Stanford 405 12-8 15 20 San Diego 387 16-4 20 21 Washington State 272 13-8 22 22 Tennessee 256 16-5 21 23 Florida 226 14-6 23 24 Creighton 213 22-3 24 25 Illinois 130 16-7 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link