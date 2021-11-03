No. 1 Texas vs. No. 10 Baylor women's volleyball: Preview, how to watch

So here we go. The Longhorns have been ranked No. 1 in the AVCA top 25 since the preseason poll after they made it all the way to the national title match last season and returned five All Americans. Rightfully so, right? They earned their No. 1 spot and they have yet to drop a match, so what reason would there be to doubt them? Well the NCAA DI women's volleyball committee came out of their top-10 rankings, and the No. 1 Longhorns were sitting pretty at No. 2, behind Louisville. The Cards are the only other undefeated team in the nation, and the only difference is — the Cards have wins over current top-10 teams and the Longhorns do not. Texas has a few ranked wins, but none now in the top 10. Their two biggest wins are over Stanford and Minnesota.

Now let's see how the Longhorns do against a strong top-10 rival. The Baylor Bears are No. 10 in the AVCA poll this week, and they ranked No. 8 in the committee's top 10. They scheduled a tough non-conference schedule this year, they got a few losses, but also have a really high RPI and are on a six-match winning streak. Yossiana Pressley led the Bears to the national semifinals in 2019, and in 2021 she was joined by Kentucky transfer Avery Skinner to give this team a new look. The Baylors are also lacking a top-10 win, but faced Wisconsin and Pittsburgh this season, and even pushed Pitt to five.

I love this in-state battle between Texas and Baylor every year. Last season, Texas and Baylor played three times, and despite going to five twice, the Longhorns took home all three Ws. But I think this is a better Baylor team this year. The Bears will have to respond well to Texas' aggressive service game if they want to be competitive. If I had to guess, I think they will struggle with it early but hopefully adapt as the match goes along. Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields against Pressley and Skinner will be a wonderful matchup and display of talent. Plus, we get TWO of these matches, not just one, as the teams play again on Saturday.