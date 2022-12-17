Texas sweeps Louisville to win the 2022 NCAA volleyball national championship

The Longhorns have taken a 1-0 lead on the match after a 25-22 win in Set 1. But boy do we have a good match on our hands. The energy is just different in a national championship match. You can feel it and see it as you watch the players after each and every point. Logan Eggleston was on absolute fire with 10 kills on .562 hitting. The next highest after Logan was Madi Skinner, Asjia O'Neal and Molly Phillips who each had two kills apiece. The Longhorns have their go-to player back, and they are utilizing her in every way possible.

Claure Chaussee led the Cardinals with an outstanding offensive performance. She posted seven kills on .429 hitting, but Anna DeBeer only accounted for two kills. The Cardinals hit a strong .400 percent in the first set, and you typically dont see a number like that for the losing team. But Texas hit an absurd .533 average, and won the set by three.

Both teams were hitting for extremely high average. Side outs were happening very often, and when we did see some big rallies, it was a sight to see. Digs like you wouldn't believe and just stellar volleyball. Eggleston came to play tonight — no early game jitters or anything even remotely close to yesterday. She was taking out-of-system balls and putting them away like it is was her job. But, guess what, Chaussee was doing pretty similar things across the net. She took very efficient swings and was sending bullets across the net. On top of kills, she was digging balls like a libero in the back court. The Longhorns took the lead mid-way through the set and maintained it. The Cards are fighting back, but the Longhorns are looking sharp.