Texas sweeps Louisville to win the 2022 NCAA volleyball national championship
Texas' wait is over. The Longhorns are back on top.
The Longhorns won their first national title since 2012, sweeping Louisville (25-22, 25-14, 26-24) to take the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship. Texas had come close previously, falling in the final three times since 2015.
Texas (28-1) got a huge match from star Logan Eggleston — the AVCA National Player of the Year — as she recorded 19 kills and hit .341 in the match. But it was a team effort, as Madi Skinner (12 kills, ..407 hitting) and Asjia O'Neal (9 kills, .643 hitting) also hit efficiently. Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres had 37 assists in the match.
Louisville (31-3) was trying to win its first-ever national championship and even hit .400 in the first set, but it couldn't match Texas' .533 hitting in that opening set. The Cardinals struggled in the second set, hitting -0.029, before battling in the third set but falling just short. Claire Chaussee had a team-high 12 kills in the match.
Texas takes a 2-0 lead on the match
The Longhorns have taken a 2-0 lead on the match with a convincing 25-14 win in the second set. The Longhorns are winning the serve and pass game by a landslide and the Cards are struggling in most facets of the game. Logan Eggleston is getting things done no matter what situation she is in. She now has 14 kills on .393 hitting followed by Madi Skinner and Asjia O'Neal with five kills apiece. Every Texas player is hitting above .300, and their team average is a strong .433. The Cards are now down to .192 on the match. Claire Chaussee struggled with some more hitting errors in the second set, and her hitting efficiency has lowered to .143. The Cards have 11 attacking errors compared to Texas' four.
The Longhorns came out hot, again. The Cards were struggling in serve receive, and Eggleston was just killing them on out-of-system plays. The Longhorns took a pretty hefty lead early on in the set at 15-7, which sent the Cardinals scrambling to regroup. The Cards went on a 4-0 run out of the timeout, but the Longhorns quickly regained momentum after that. They responded with a 3-0 run over their own to pick up an 18-11 lead, and then they were the first to 20. After that, they were rolling. One block, kill, dig, kill or Louisville attacking error at a time, and Texas cruised to a 2-0 lead on the match.
The Longhorns are now one set away from the national title. The Cards face a must-win third set.
Texas takes first set 25-22
The Longhorns have taken a 1-0 lead on the match after a 25-22 win in Set 1. But boy do we have a good match on our hands. The energy is just different in a national championship match. You can feel it and see it as you watch the players after each and every point. Logan Eggleston was on absolute fire with 10 kills on .562 hitting. The next highest after Logan was Madi Skinner, Asjia O'Neal and Molly Phillips who each had two kills apiece. The Longhorns have their go-to player back, and they are utilizing her in every way possible.
Claure Chaussee led the Cardinals with an outstanding offensive performance. She posted seven kills on .429 hitting, but Anna DeBeer only accounted for two kills. The Cardinals hit a strong .400 percent in the first set, and you typically dont see a number like that for the losing team. But Texas hit an absurd .533 average, and won the set by three.
Both teams were hitting for extremely high average. Side outs were happening very often, and when we did see some big rallies, it was a sight to see. Digs like you wouldn't believe and just stellar volleyball. Eggleston came to play tonight — no early game jitters or anything even remotely close to yesterday. She was taking out-of-system balls and putting them away like it is was her job. But, guess what, Chaussee was doing pretty similar things across the net. She took very efficient swings and was sending bullets across the net. On top of kills, she was digging balls like a libero in the back court. The Longhorns took the lead mid-way through the set and maintained it. The Cards are fighting back, but the Longhorns are looking sharp.
No. 1 seeds Texas and Louisville play Saturday for the 👑
We're live in Omaha for the upcoming showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 1 Louisville in the 2022 DI women's volleyball national championship game. Here's how you can watch and a quick catchup on what's happened so far.
- The national championship game is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It streams on ESPN+.
- Texas, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, is in the finals for the eighth time. The Longhorns made the title game most recently in 2020 and won titles in 2012 (under current head coach Jerritt Elliott) and 1988. You can see the history of the tournament here, including all past champions, coaches and runner-ups. The NCAA.com YouTube page has the full replay of the 2012 title game here.
- Louisville is in the finals for the first time. Dani Busboom Kelly, who played on Nebraska's 2006 championship team, coaches the Cardinals. She could become the first woman to coach a DI women's volleyball team to the NCAA championship. NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti spent time with her earlier this season for this story.
- You can see how each team advanced in the interactive bracket here and the printable bracket here.
Here's the stat sheet from Texas' win over San Diego:
And the same from Louisville's victory over Pitt:
Louisville dominates fifth set, advances to final
Louisville ran out to a fast start in the fifth set and rolled to a win, taking down Pitt, 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2).
The Cardinals scored the first eight points in the final set and later led 12-1 as Pitt never made a late charge. Louisville hit .750 in the fifth, with Claire Chausse finishing up the match with 25 kills on .429 hitting. Anna DeBeer (15 kills, .195 hitting) and Aiko Jones (12 kills, .310 hitting) also reaching double figures in kills.
Pk Kong went OFF in the fifth set, and totaled 11 total blocks on the match. The Cardinals kept responding to a resilient Pitt team that just wouldn't go away. But, they were able to dominate at the net with 19 total blocks as a team and 10 service aces.
Louisville is now one win away from its first-ever national championship. The Cardinals face Texas at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
We are headed to five!!! Pitt stays alive with 25-22 win in Set 4
Pitt stormed back to take down Louisville 25-22 in the fourth, remain alive and force a fifth. Just like the Cards in the third, the Panthers came from behind at the end of the set and went on a 5-0 run to win it. This match is CRAZY. Courtney Buzzerio is up to 12 kills on the match and Serena Gray, who picked up some vital points at the end of the set, is up to 10 kills on .389 hitting. The Panthers had a great defensive showing in that set, slowing down Anna DeBeer a little more.
After the big comeback to end the third, Louisville again came out ready to dominate in the fourth. Elena Scott picked up her fourth service ace of the match, Jones notched two in a row and DeBeer sent a bullet across the net for a 4-0 Cardinals run. The Cards took an early 16-10 lead with the run, and they were just riding with the momentum. But then Pitt came back, yet again. No matter what the lead, these teams just kept on responding. The Panthers went on a 4-0 run to tie it up at 17-all. The Cards were the first to 20, but Pitt would NOT go away. A 4-0 run gave the Panthers set point, and then Gray and Buzzerio came up with a HUGE block to end the set.
We are headed to five!
Louisville takes Set 3!
Louisville took Set 3 with a 25-22 win after sparking a huge comeback at the end of the match. They ended the set on a 5-0 run with a gutsy performance after falling behind. Claire Chaussee accounted for three out of the last five points, and is now up to 17 kills on a strong .389 hitting. Anna DeBeer follows with 12 kills and five service aces.
DeBeer opened up the set strong with her fifth service ace of the night, a career high for her. The Cards just continued to push the Panthers from the service line, putting a lot of pressure on the passers. Amaya Tillman then turned on the jets going back-to-back with a block and then a quick kill out of the middle to amp up the Cards and the crowd. Pitt then turned it around with a 4-0 run but Chaussee kept the Cards right there with them.
Serena Gray notched two in a row to give Pitt a 14-12 advantage and then the Panthers' block kept coming up strong again and again. They were the first to 20 with a huge block on DeBeer, and then took a 22-20 lead. The Cards responded in a big way to go on a 5-0 run including two Elena Scott aces and a huge Chaussee kill to win the set and take a 2-1 lead on the match. The Panthers now face a must-win fourth set.
Pitt evens up the match with 25-23 win in Set 2
The Panthers responded! Pitt pulled off a 25-23 win in Set 2 to even up the match 1-1. Rachel Fairbanks leads with seven kills right now followed but Courtney Buzzerio's six kills and Valeria Vasquez-Gomez's five. The Panthers cleaned up a lot of their errors from the first set and seemed to settle in a bit offensively.
The Cards came out hot again with a 4-1 start with Pitt notched five in a row to take a one-point lead. Four of the five points, though, came off of Louisville attacking errors. The Cards cleaned up the errors a bit, but Fairbanks and Vasquez-Gomez combined for another 3-0 run to give Putt the lead. Pitt looked strong when they were able to stay in system and get quick sets off to their middles, typically Serena Gray. Everyone, on both teams, were taking big swings no matter where they are on the court, and it made for some great defensive plays and great rallies. Elena Scott and Emmy Klika were absolutely laying out for balls.
The Panthers were the first to 20 after another 3-0 run with two kills from Buzzerio, and then they picked up set point on another Buzzerio kill while up by two. The Cards came out of a timeout and DeBeer sent a rocket over the net, but Serena Gray finished it off for Pitt.
Louisville takes 1-0 lead with 25-18 win in Set 1
The Cards have taken a 1-0 lead on the match after defeating Pitt 25-18 in the first set. Anna DeBeer, Aiko Jones and Claire Chaussee posted three kills apiece in the first. DeBeer hit .375 and Jones hit a strong .429. Pitt's leading scorer, Courtney Buzzerio was held to .000 hitting.
Louisville came out on FIRE with a 6-0 run to start the match. In the two previous matches against Pitt this season, their one loss was when they came out slow to start the match and had to climb back into it. They clearly did not want to do that tonight. The Cards extended the lead to 7-2 before Pitt finally started to chip away. The Panthers went on a 4-0 scoring run to get things close, and Chiamaka Nwokolo tied things up at nine. Louisville just kept their foot on the gas pedal though, going on run after run. This team is looking really strong early on.
Texas beats San Diego in 4, advances to title match
The No. 1 Longhorns are going back to the final match.
Texas won the last three sets to take down San Diego, 3-1 (26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20), and return to the national championship for the second time in three seasons and sixth time since 2009. The Longhorns, the only 2022 semifinalist to previously win a title, are looking for their first national crown since 2012.
After hitting only .056 in the first set, Texas (27-1), improved dramatically in the second (.333), third (.300) and fourth (.300) sets, with Madi Skinner pacing the attack with 17 kills on .394 hitting. Star Logan Eggleston hit .000 in the opening set but had spurts of strength and closed with 16 kills on .196 hitting — including the clinching point.
San Diego (31-2) was in the semifinals for the first time in program history. Breana Edwards led the Toreros with 14 kills (.100 hitting).
Texas takes 2-1 lead on the match
Texas pulled out a 25-18 win in Set 3 to take a 2-1 lead on the match. This team has been on fire since dropping the opening set and put on a dazzling defensive performance — the defense is up to 11 blocks on the match. Offensively, they hit another strong .300 clip in the third and they got their star player more involved. Logan Eggleston improved her stat line to 11 kills on .206 hitting after hitting .000 in the first set. Phillips is up to 11 kills as well and Madi Skinner leads with 13 kills on a strong .435 hitting efficiency. San Diego was held to .000 hitting in the third set, struggling with errors often. They are now hitting .069 on the match.
The Longhorns came out hot in the third set with an 8-3 start. San Diego started to chip away... but then Eggleston started to heat up. She accounted for four kills out of Texas' five points. She started to look more comfortable out there, and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres started to send the ball to her go-to a lot more often. Texas' depth allowed them to perform even without their star hitter, and now with her contributing offensively, they are even more lethal.
Texas' block then came up big when they needed it, stuffing USD twice in a row for a 22-16 lead. Another block gave Texas set point, and then Eggleston went up with Bella Bergmark for another HUGE block, ending on a 3-0 run to take a 2-1 lead on the match. The Longhorns defense came up so big in that set, especially towards the end at crunch time.
The Longhorns are now just one set away from the championship match and San Diego faces a must-win fourth set.
Texas evens up the match 1-1 with a big 25-16 win in Set 2
The Longhorns have evened up the match 1-1 with a big response in the second set on a dominating 25-16 win. Madi Skinner is up to nine kills on .571 hitting and Molly Phillips went off in the second set. She is now up to eight kills on .316 hitting. Logan Eggleston is up to six kills now, but still on a low .080 hitting percentage. The Longhorns responded with a .333 clip in the second set after hitting a low .056 in the first.
The Toreros started out strong in the second with a 4-0 run to take a 4-2 lead. But,the Longhorns started to storm back, with Phillips going on a roll. With Eggleston finding her way, Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres started to utilize her other hitters, giving Phillips and O'Neal some more opportunities. A 3-0 run with two back-to-back Phillips kills gave the Longhorns a 17-13 lead, then Texas started to really pull away. O'Neal went OFF with a solo block, cross-court kill and then block assist for three consecutive points. The crowd went wild as the momentum completely shifted to Texas' side of the net. USD picked up two in a row, but Texas then finished off the set with a dominant 4-0 run, finished off by Skinner. The Longhorns picked up a pretty strong win in the second set, still without Eggleston's typical dominance.
Let's see how the Toreros respond now with the match all even at 1-1.
San Diego takes Set 1 28-26‼️
The Toreros have picked up the win in the first set in their first semifinal appearance, 28-26. Quite the way to open up the national semifinals with a total marathon. Breana Edwards led with five kills on .200 hitting followed by Leyla Blackwell's two kills and two blocks. Gabby Blossom did a great job of spreading out the offense, and they got it done despite both teams struggling with efficiency. The Longhorns were held to a low .056 clip — we pretty much never saw this team hit below .100 this season. Logan Eggleston was held to just four kills hitting .000 with three service errors. Madi Skinner led Texas with five kills on .833 hitting, but the team struggled with a lot of errors.
San Diego came out looking sharp. It is their first time playing on this stage, but it sure didn't look like it. No jitters early on and playing loose and free. Coming into this match they knew they would have to limit Eggleston, and that is exactly what they were able to do early. They had Eggleston hitting in the negatives to start the match, but Skinner was picking up the slack. Skinner posted three kills on three swings and kept the Longhorns within one, down 15-14. Both teams were struggling with errors early, but San Diego looked really balanced offensively. The Toreros were the first to 20, but Texas notched two in a row to regain the lead and USD head coach Jennifer Petrie called a time out. USD regrouped and came out with two back-to-back points of their own and this time Texas called the timeout. After that, we saw five ties before the Toreros got it done.
A good sign for Texas — they did not play well in the first set and the match was still close. They had 11 attacking errors in the first set — totally uncharacteristic. That should be fixable moving forward.
The 2022 DI women's volleyball semifinals, previewed
The 2022 DI women's volleyball national semifinals are set, the teams have touched down in Omaha, Nebraska, and all the game action starts this Thursday, Dec. 15. Four teams remain in pursuit of a national title, and for the first time in the entire history of the sport, no Big Ten or Pac-12 teams are competing in the semifinals. No. 1 Texas, No. 2 San Diego, No. 2 Pittsburgh and No. 1 Louisville remain — One Big 12 team, one WCC team, and two ACC teams. Texas, is the only team out of the group that has won a national title before.
San Diego and Louisville both have a female head coach, and both are in pursuit of making history as the first female volleyball head coach to win a national title. No ACC team has ever won it, and no WCC team has ever won it. We have a lot of firsts that could happen this year. The sport is growing.
Schedule and how to watch:
- No. 2 San Diego vs. No. 1 Texas, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
- No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Louisville, 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
You can also click or tap here for the interactive bracket.
