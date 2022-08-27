No. 2 Texas volleyball tops No. 7 Ohio State again on opening weekend

The Longhorns came out on top of the first set 25-21. Texas outhit the Buckeyes .308 to .105, and Asjia O'Neal led the way with four kills on four attempts to go along with two digs and two blocks. The Buckeyes got three kills apiece from Gabby Gonzales and Emily Londot, but on low hitting efficiency. Ohio State will need more out of their All American Rylee Rader, who had a negative hitting efficiency in the first set.

But what a crowd at the Covelli Center. 3,000-plus fans showed out for this big-time volleyball matchup, you can just feel the energy in that gym. Both teams came out the gate hot, but not without first-game jitters. An ace and a service error were the first two points, if that says anything at all.

Right away, you can see the firepower of Eggleston and Madisen Skinner at the corners. Ohio State kept the score really close early on, but not from a lot of kills. The Buckeyes had eight points on just three kills, two from their All American setter, Mac Podraza.

The Longhorns took a 15-10 lead before a media timeout, and then extended it even more to a 16-10, then 18-12 lead. Skinner and O'Neal each had three kills apiece hitting over .750 at this point, while the Buckeye's offense had yet to find its rhythm, hitting below .100.

Before you could blink, though, the Buckeyes started creeping back into it. Londot and Gonzalez turned it on and OSU scored the next four consecutive points to get within two, down 18-16. But the Longhorns never let up. The Texas block came alive late, too, and Eggleston delivered set point to win the first set 25-21.