No. 2 Texas volleyball tops No. 7 Ohio State again on opening weekend

Last Updated 10:35 PM, August 27, 2022NCAA.comNo. 2 Texas volleyball tops No. 7 Ohio State again on opening weekendShare Top players returning for the 2022 DI women's volleyball season 2:48 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:12 am, August 28, 2022Texas tops Ohio State again, wins 3-1 on SaturdayNo. 2 Texas made easy work of No. 7 Ohio State in the final set of Saturday's win, 25-13. The Buckeyes sputtered in the third and fourth sets with team hitting percentages of .050 and .000, respectively. After making just nine hitting errors in the first two sets, they nearly doubled that amount over the final two. Texas' Logan Eggleston once again led the team in points with 22.5 thanks to 18 kills and a hitting percentage of .222. Madisen Skinner starred with 17 kills and a hitting percentage of .312. 1️⃣6️⃣ kills for Madisen Skinner!Horns lead 1️⃣7️⃣-1️⃣1️⃣ 🤘 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/zY1rzqv9bc— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 28, 2022 Longhorns senior libero Zoe Fleck led in digs with 26, while Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres led all players with 43 assists. The Buckeyes got 14 kills from Emily Londot, but OSU ended up hitting only .139 as a team to fall to Texas for the second night in a row. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:46 am, August 28, 2022Texas takes set 3, 25-20The Longhorns are within one set of taking both top-10 clashes to begin the season following a set 3 win. After a relatively clean second set with just two attacking errors, Ohio State made five in the third, allowing Texas too many opportunities to maintain their lead. After three, the Longhorns boast a hitting percentage of .274 to the Buckeyes' .179. Eggleston remains in the lead in points with 18.5, including this to earn the decisive set point. The finisher from @loganeggleston_ 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/8LE0oNBSkN— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 28, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:08 am, August 28, 2022Texas wins set 2, 25-18The Longhorns' offense came alive to win set 2, 25-18, evening up the match at 1 set apiece. Their play was much better around the board with a .467 hitting percentage — over .300 points better than set 1. The hitting matched closer to Texas on Friday than Saturday's first set. A big kill from @mollyphillips_!Horns 🆙 1️⃣5️⃣-1️⃣1️⃣! 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/wVOk8l9Lxy— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 28, 2022 After two, Logan Eggleston leads the game in kills and points with 10 and 13, respectively. Despite the subpar second set, six different Buckeyes have at least two kills. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:17 am, August 28, 2022Ohio State takes first set 25-23The Buckeyes regrouped from Friday's loss in a sweep to take Saturday's opening set 25-23. Ohio State kept it close throughout Friday, only to lose three. But OSU came through to put Texas in an early hole on Saturday. Texas finished the first set with just a .129 hitting percentage compared to a clip over .300 on Friday. Set 1⃣ belongs to the BUCKEYES!!!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9ZUHzLbKaJ— Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) August 28, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:03 pm, August 27, 2022How to watch Texas and Ohio State rematch on SaturdayThe No. 2 Longhorns started the 2022 women's volleyball season on the right foot with a clean sweep over the No. 7 Buckeyes on Friday by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22. First Team All-American and Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Logan Eggleston did not disappoint, finishing with 15 kills on .355 hitting and two aces. Despite the sweep, Friday's game was much closer than a 3-0 scoreline would indicate. Ohio State began the second set with an 8-1 lead, going up by as many as nine up 13-4. They couldn't close out the point, though, as the Longhorns mounted a furious comeback. The Buckeyes will look to replicate that start on Saturday and hold the lead this time around. Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Aug. 27 TV channel: Big Ten Network Location: Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:50 am, August 27, 2022Texas pulls off the clean sweep over Ohio State 🧹 The Longhorns pulled off the clean sweep over Ohio State in the first of two weekend matchups on Friday night. Logan Eggleston showed out with 15 kills on .355 hitting and two aces. Madi Skinner and Molly Phillips followed with nine and eight kills, with Skinner hitting .389 and Phillips at a .400 clip. Overall, the Longhorns hit an impressive .348 to the Buckeyes' .175. The Texas offense looked great for the first outing of the season, and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres set a great game, totaling 37 assists on the match. Ohio State struggled in the passing game and racked up a lot of errors, 19, in total. Despite the sweep, the Buckeyes were close. They stayed competitive throughout the entire match, especially with its early lead in set two and a practically point-for-point in set three. The Buckeyes even had the lead 21-20 late in the third win-or-go-home set, but the Longhorns went on a 5-1 run to win the match. They again came up big in the crucial moment. Emily Londot led the Buckeyes in scoring with 14 kills on .235 hitting. Rylee Rader ended up contributing six kills on a little over .300 hitting percentage after a slow start to the match. But Gabby Gonzalez and Jenaisya Moore both hit below .100. The Longhorns and Buckeyes will play again Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on BTN. 😱😱😱 Horns 🆙 1️⃣5️⃣-1️⃣2️⃣!#HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zGrnKrBkyn — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 27, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:03 am, August 27, 2022Texas sparks massive comeback, wins second set 25-22The Longhorns came back from an early deficit to take a 2-0 lead on the match. What. a. comeback. And a large part of that was Molly Phillips for the Longhorns. The middle blocker is up to eight kills on .727 hitting, and was a HUGE spark for the Longhorns in the second set. Texas showed just how premiere of a program they are, coming back from a 8-2 deficit to win the set. 💥 CABOOM 💥#HookEm | @mollyphillips_ pic.twitter.com/V7e01j7n7q — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 27, 2022 Volleyball is certainly a game of momentum. The Buckeyes had it to start the set, with the Longhorns on their heels. But then in a blink of an eye the Longhorns took it right back. Texas scored eight straight points to regain the lead with multiple kills from Eggleston and Phillips. Londot and Rader had back-to-back kills to tie it up at 16, and it was a battle the rest of the way. Phillips gave the Longhorns set point, and then an OSU attacking error sealed the deal. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:45 am, August 27, 2022Ohio State off to 🔥 start in set 2The Ohio State Buckeyes came out roaring in the first set with a dominating 8-1 lead. Three of those points came off the hand of Londot, who served three consecutive aces for the Buckeyes. OSU looks like a different team in the second set, showing they will not be going down easy, or at all, in this match. Eggleston finally got Texas' second point on a solo block, but the Buckeyes keep on rolling. OSU leads 13-4 currently and the crowd at Covelli is on their feet. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:17 am, August 27, 2022Texas wins set 1, 25-21The Longhorns came out on top of the first set 25-21. Texas outhit the Buckeyes .308 to .105, and Asjia O'Neal led the way with four kills on four attempts to go along with two digs and two blocks. The Buckeyes got three kills apiece from Gabby Gonzales and Emily Londot, but on low hitting efficiency. Ohio State will need more out of their All American Rylee Rader, who had a negative hitting efficiency in the first set. But what a crowd at the Covelli Center. 3,000-plus fans showed out for this big-time volleyball matchup, you can just feel the energy in that gym. Both teams came out the gate hot, but not without first-game jitters. An ace and a service error were the first two points, if that says anything at all. Right away, you can see the firepower of Eggleston and Madisen Skinner at the corners. Ohio State kept the score really close early on, but not from a lot of kills. The Buckeyes had eight points on just three kills, two from their All American setter, Mac Podraza. The Longhorns took a 15-10 lead before a media timeout, and then extended it even more to a 16-10, then 18-12 lead. Skinner and O'Neal each had three kills apiece hitting over .750 at this point, while the Buckeye's offense had yet to find its rhythm, hitting below .100. 3️⃣ kills for @MadiSkinnerr! Texas now ⬆️ 1️⃣6️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/WdDkZU1NTR — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 27, 2022 Before you could blink, though, the Buckeyes started creeping back into it. Londot and Gonzalez turned it on and OSU scored the next four consecutive points to get within two, down 18-16. But the Longhorns never let up. The Texas block came alive late, too, and Eggleston delivered set point to win the first set 25-21. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:44 pm, August 26, 2022Texas vs. Ohio State, previewed Can you believe volleyball is here? The 2022 season is officially underway, and we have a top-tier matchup right out of the gates. No. 2 Texas will take on No. 7 Ohio State in back-to-back matchups at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Longhorns will debut a loaded lineup for this season, lead by first-team All American and Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season, Logan Eggleston. She is joined by Asjia O'Neal, Zoe Fleck and Madisen Skinner on the preseason All-Big 12 team, plus Kayla Caffey, the All-American transfer from Nebraska. Ohio State has established themselves as a premiere team in the Big Ten in the past few seasons, and this year they return pretty much their entire lineup. They have been successful in the past few years with a very young group, and now that young talented group is back as seasoned vets. They are led by a top tier setter in Mac Podraza, who will set up returning All American Rylee Rader, who hit .433 last season, and Emily Londot on the outside. Londot won 2020/21 spring AVCA Freshman of the Year. The Longhorns are notorious for being aggressive at the service line. They finished No. 2 in the NCAA last season in aces per set as a team. Ohio State will need to pass well and keep up with Texas' fire power at the net. The match will start at 8 p.m. Eastern on FS1. We will provide live updates and analysis during the match here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:56 pm, August 26, 2022How to watch the Texas and Ohio State season-opener Volleyball is back! Texas begins its season against another top ten opponent at Ohio State. The opener is the first in back-to-back games for the matchup as the teams will play on Friday and Saturday night. Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Friday, Aug. 26 TV channel: FS1 Streaming: Foxsports.com Location: Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link