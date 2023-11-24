Wisconsin hands No. 1 Nebraska volleyball its first loss of the 2023 season

The top-ranked, undefeated Cornhuskers suffered a rude awakening in Wisconsin on Friday.

The Badgers entered the match with something to prove; Wisconsin lost to Nebraska 3-2 in October and had fallen in two of its previous three contests, with hitter Anna Smrek benched due to injury. But Smrek came back better than ever, and thus, the Badgers were ready to give the Huskers a taste of their own medicine.

Smrek made all the difference for the Badgers, racking up a team-high and season-best 18 kills with a .378 kill percentage. Next to her was OH Sarah Franklin, who recorded her fourth-straight double-double, killing 16 (while hitting .424) and digging up 12. Middle Devyn Robinson posted a clean effort with five kills and zero errors, hitting .500.

Unlike their last contest, Wisconsin led the Huskers statistically across the board, out-killing them 52-45, out-blocking them 6-3, out-acing them 5-3 and out-hitting them .357 to .243.

Wisconsin mastered the art of the underdog mentality in this match by playing from behind and capitalizing on out-of-system rallies. Nebraska led the majority of the first and second sets; the Badgers remained calm and kept the match in touch before pouncing towards the end of each of the opening sets. They then outright dominated the third, going on a 6-0 run to solidify their lead and out-killing the Huskers 20-13.

This win marked eight straight in the UW Field House. Eleven of the past twelve Nebraska-Wisconsin duels have gone in Wisconsin's favor, as the Badgers now hold a 13-9 advantage over the Huskers.