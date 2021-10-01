Wisconsin pulls off big sweep over Minnesota volleyball in top-10 battle

The Badgers brought out the brooms tonight with a big sweep over Minnesota in a top-10 throwdown to extend their at-home win streak to 26. Julia Orzol led with 17 kills on .333 hitting efficiency and Dana Rettke notched 13 kills on .611 hitting ... no big deal. Grace Loberg also had a big night with 11 kills to put the cherry on top of this efficient Badgers offense. If Orzol were to play how she did tonight every match, this Wisconsin team just might be close to unstoppable.

The Badgers outhit the Gophers .372 to .198 and had five service aces on the match. On top of their offense playing well, the defense was phenomenal. Lauren Barnes was all over the backcourt with 26 digs and gave her team chance after chance to terminate balls. The Badgers are coming off of not only a big loss to Maryland but a devastating loss of star middle blocker Danielle Hart, who suffered an ACL injury. Tonight was a huge win over a great Minnesota team.

The Gophers were led by a determined Stephanie Samedy, who notched 16 kills on the match, and Taylor Landfair, who chipped in eight kills. Katie Meyers had some incredible service runs herself and notched three aces on the match, but despite the valiant effort, it was not enough to take a set from the determined Badgers.

Wisconsin was locked in, confident, and playing with some swagger tonight, and the scoreboard showed it.