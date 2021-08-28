Wisconsin volleyball beats Baylor 3-1 in top-10 match

Wisconsin responded tonight and really made a big statement. This looked like a national championship caliber team — and only two matches into the 2021 season. The Badgers played at such a high level in all aspects of the game against a really strong Baylor team. If you can take anything away from this weekend, it is that this Wisconsin team is going to be one to reckon with.

The Badgers took the fourth set by a score of 25-15 and put on a show at the UW Field House. They ultimately outhit the Bears .333 to .164 after dominating the first two sets and then withstanding a good challenge from the Bears to win it in four. Julia Orzol debuted as a Badger on Friday and showed up on Saturday as well with 13 kills, clearly going to be a big-time contributor for this Badger team. The middles, Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart had an outstanding performance with a combined 28 kills on .583 hitting with no errors. That is all credit to Sydney Hilley and the passers who were in rhythm all night. What we saw Saturday was a special performance, you could almost see the energy radiating off the TV screen.

Yossiana Pressley posted 15 kills for the Bears followed by 13 from Lauren Harrison and seven for Avery Skinner. Despite an impressive performance for the Badgers, do not count out this Baylor team. This is still clearly a strong team that will go through an adjustment period early in the season.

The fourth set started out looking a little bit more like the match we were expecting to see. A competitive, high intensity matchup between these two powerful teams. The Bears continued to make adjustments and Pressley was often the answer, whether out of the front or back row. But the Badgers showed they were not going to let them take another. They put that third set behind them and went blazing ahead with their home crowd behind them.

Wisconsin shined the most when they were having fun, moving quickly and efficiently and getting their middles involved. Hilley did a phenomenal job at distributing the ball to all of their weapons, and it was just too much for the Bears to handle. The Badgers served aggressively the entire match. It resulted in eight service errors, but also seven service aces, exactly what they wanted to happen tonight.