Wisconsin volleyball takes down Nebraska 3-1 to win share of Big Ten title for third consecutive year

Wisconsin took down Nebraska in four sets with a 25-18 victory in the fourth. When it was all on the line, Dana Rettke rose to the occasion. The super senior, All American totaled 18 kills on .484 hitting and seven blocks to lead her team to the win and a share of the Big Ten title after a slow start. Grace Loberg was phenomenal all night with 14 kills on .250 hitting, and Devyn Robinson came up big with seven blocks. Sydney Hilley broke the all-time career assists record at Wisconsin after dishing out 48 assists tonight. After hitting really low to start the set, the Badgers ultimately outhit the Huskers .225 to .168.

The Badgers were the first to 20 in the fourth set on a 4-0 scoring run. They seemed to be all over the court, just completely dominating. The crowd was in it, the players were in it, and they were rolling. Nebraska called a timeout but Giorgia Civita came out and notched two service aces in a row followed by a missile from Rettke to make it match point.

The Huskers, though, fought off three match points before Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield took a timeout to regroup. But, Rettke hammered one down to take the set and win the match in four sets.

Despite the loss, the Huskers had a great match and were phenomenal in the first set. But, they were unable to keep it up as the Badgers continuously got better as the night went on. Madi Kubik led with 15 kills followed by Lauren Stivrins with nine. They had an impeccable night from the service line with 10 aces, but were unable to hold on to their early momentum while playing in a hostile environment.