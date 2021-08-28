No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Baylor volleyball: Time, TV channel, preview

Baylor absolutely loaded up its out-of-conference schedule to start the season. The Bears will have faced another top-notch Big Ten team just the night before, Minnesota. And after Wisconsin, they will face Pittsburgh and Florida. This Baylor team is clearly looking to compete with the best of the best season. The Bears burst onto the scene in 2019, ranked in the top five throughout the majority of the season, earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and made it as far as the national semifinals. This was largely in part due to Yossiana Pressley, who took home the 2019 National Player of the Year award. The 2019 season felt like a Pressley highlight reel sometimes, just watching week after week how high Pressley could jump. The Bears eventually fell to Wisconsin in the semifinals, led by Dana Rettke and crew.

Then came last season, the 2020 season played that concluded in the spring of 2021. The Bears lost a few supporting players and fell off a bit. They ultimately finished the season as the No. 13 team in the country, a far cry from their No. 3 final ranking in 2019. The Badgers, though, were back at the national semifinals. The two teams haven't played since the 2019 matchup.

The Badgers return (almost) the whole lot. Rettke, the 6-foot-8 standout middle blocker, Sydney Hilley, her roommate and All-American setter, and Grace Loberg and Devyn Robinson at the pins. Robinson emerged as a big time player for the Badgers last season in her debut, and it should be exciting to see how she evolves this year. They did lose Molly Haggerty, one key component to their offense over the past four year.

So if the Bears fell out of the top 10 last season, and the Badgers return pretty much everyone after making it to the semifinals, why are we so excited for this matchup? Well, there is one key component I failed to mention so far. Baylor got a huge boost in the offseason by the transfer of Avery Skinner, the star outside hitter who just played a large part in Kentucky's 2020-21 national championship just a few months ago. So this weekend, and these two huge Baylor matchups, mark the debut of the Pressley, Skinner duo.

Typically in our previews, we compare some stats, recent wins and losses, etc. Since it is opening weekend, we obviously can't see how they match up statistically. Especially since there is no way of gauging what Baylor's new and improved stats will be with their new look. Instead, I will highlight some top players to watch out for in the matchup:

Baylor:

Yossiana Pressley — Pressley is just a phenomenal player. She averaged 4.69 kills per set last season.

Avery Skinner — Skinner averaged 3.81 kills per set last season on an incredibly balanced, national championship team while hitting .350.

Hannah Sedwick — Sedwick averaged seven assists per set last season.

Wisconsin:

Dana Rettke — The four-time AVCA first team All-American and Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year typically leads Wisconsin in scoring as a middle blocker. She is a huge threat at the net as well. Rettke averaged 1.5 blocks per set last season and led her team with 84 blocks.

Sydney Hilley — Hilley averaged a swift 10.88 assists per set last season as the Badgers' QB.

Devyn Robinson — Robinson was a big addition to the Badgers offense last season, contributing 2.71 kills per set on .426, extremely accurate, hitting.

Grace Loberg — Loberg is another key component to the Badgers offense. When she gets rolling it is a good sign for the Badgers. Loberg averaged 2.75 kills per set last season.