No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Baylor volleyball: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 5:17 PM, August 28, 2021Michella ChesterNo. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Baylor volleyball: Time, TV channel, previewShare Must-watch matches in college volleyball's opening weekend 2:46 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:03 pm, August 28, 2021No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 BaylorThe highly anticipated matchup between No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 10 Baylor will take place tonight as a part of the Big 12 - Big Ten Challenge at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. These two teams have not faced since their 2019 national semifinals matchup. (Wisconsin won and advanced to the national championship match vs. Stanford) Now we will see them with new looks and very early in the 2021 season. Baylor is coming off of a big win over Minnesota and now will face the Badgers on the road. Its previous highest ranked road win was in fact against No. 4 Wisconsin in 2019. If Baylor were to pull off wins against both Minnesota and Wisconsin, it'll be the first time in program history that the Bears have defeated two top-10 programs in the same week. The Badgers certainly played a lot less points than Baylor did yesterday as well, which is another factor, and they have an experienced offense that is used to playing together and playing on the big stages. The Bears enter the matchup as underdogs, which is a role head coach Ryan McGuyre says they embrace as a team. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:02 pm, August 28, 2021Recap of Baylor and Wisconsin's opening matchupsWhat an opening weekend of college volleyball — and opening day. Both No. 10 Baylor and No. 2 Wisconsin played their first matches of the season on Friday. Both walked away with wins. Baylor came out and made a huge statement with its new and improved look this season with a four-set win and upset over No. 7 Minnesota. The Bears looked incredibly balanced offensively in their debut and showed that they have a new strength this season: depth. Yossiana Pressley still led with 19 kills and four blocks and Marieke van der Mark made her debut as a middle blocker this season. Typically, she played opposite. Her versatility shined as she posted 14 kills and nine blocks. We also saw the debut of Avery Skinner in a Bears uniform. Skinner started and notched eight kills, four blocks and two aces. She is clearly already a huge difference maker for this team only one match into the season. Lauren Harrison came off the bench and provided some much needed energy and kills for the Bears that were able to come back in the fourth set and secure the win. Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre was certainly pleased with the Bear's season opener, noting that their depth propelled them past a phenomenal, well-coached Minnesota team. For full stats and play-by-play of yesterday's Baylor match, click or tap here. Wisconsin took home a win yesterday a little quicker, with a sweep over TCU. The Badgers played in front of a sold out crowd in the UW Field House for the first time in 20 months. A sense of normalcy for volleyball. The biggest takeaway though was the introduction of freshman Julia Orzol, who led the Badgers with 11 kills and three blocks in her debut. Devyn Robinson and Danielle Hart each chipped in eight kills and Dana Rettke was needed for only six kills and three blocks in the sweep. They jumped out to big leads in all three sets and hit .407 on the match as a team. For full stats and play-by-play of yesterday's Wisconsin match, click or tap here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:13 pm, August 26, 2021The top 16 offensive players to watch this seasonEvery year, we take a look at the top offensive players we can expect to see shining on the big stage for the upcoming DI women's volleyball season. Well, we are doing it again, and this year is even more special, considering we have super seniors returning for their fifth seasons and utilizing that extra year of eligibility. We had to narrow it down somehow, so there are no setters included (we will do a separate piece for the quarterbacks) — and we tried to keep it to one player per team. Here are the 16 top offensive players to watch out for in the 2021 season. Top women's volleyball offensive players returning for 2021 Dana Rettke — Wisconsin Logan Eggleston — Texas Stephanie Samedy — Minnesota Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner — Baylor Alli Stumler — Kentucky Samantha Drechsel — Washington Lauren Stivrins — Nebraska T'Ara Ceaser — Florida Emily Londot — Ohio State Grace Cleveland — Purdue Kayla Lund — Pittsburgh Dani Drews — Utah Mac May — UCLA Brooke Nuneviller — Oregon Kylie Deberg — LSU Honorable Mentions: Kenzie Koerber at BYU, Nicole Lennon at Rice, Lauren Matthews at WKU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:11 pm, August 26, 2021Preaseason Power 10 rankingsHere is NCAA.com's preseason Power 10 for the season: College volleyball rankings: Preseason Power 10 for 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, August 26, 2021Preseason AVCA rankings RANK TEAM POINTS SPRING 2021 RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (32) 1561 27-2 2 2 Wisconsin (15) 1522 16-1 3 3 Kentucky (17) 1435 24-1 1 4 Washington 1355 20-4 4 5 Nebraska 1346 16-3 6 6 Florida 1275 21-4 4 7 Minnesota 1130 16-3 9 8 Purdue 1096 16-7 7 9 Pittsburgh 1085 18-5 8 10 Baylor 1000 20-7 13 11 Ohio State 981 16-4 10 12 Penn State 902 10-6 12 13 Louisville 806 11-3 11 14 Oregon 776 15-5 14 15 BYU 734 17-2 15 16 Western Kentucky 553 20-1 16 17 UCLA 496 15-6 19 18 Washington State 431 11-5 18 19 Utah 398 13-5 17 20 San Diego 319 13-5 21 21 Stanford 264 2-8 NR 22 Pepperdine 234 15-4 20 23 Rice 223 16-5 23 24 Georgia Tech 193 13-4 22 25 Notre Dame 157 13-4 24 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:06 pm, August 26, 2021No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Baylor volleyball, previewedBaylor absolutely loaded up its out-of-conference schedule to start the season. The Bears will have faced another top-notch Big Ten team just the night before, Minnesota. And after Wisconsin, they will face Pittsburgh and Florida. This Baylor team is clearly looking to compete with the best of the best season. The Bears burst onto the scene in 2019, ranked in the top five throughout the majority of the season, earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and made it as far as the national semifinals. This was largely in part due to Yossiana Pressley, who took home the 2019 National Player of the Year award. The 2019 season felt like a Pressley highlight reel sometimes, just watching week after week how high Pressley could jump. The Bears eventually fell to Wisconsin in the semifinals, led by Dana Rettke and crew. Then came last season, the 2020 season played that concluded in the spring of 2021. The Bears lost a few supporting players and fell off a bit. They ultimately finished the season as the No. 13 team in the country, a far cry from their No. 3 final ranking in 2019. The Badgers, though, were back at the national semifinals. The two teams haven't played since the 2019 matchup. The Badgers return (almost) the whole lot. Rettke, the 6-foot-8 standout middle blocker, Sydney Hilley, her roommate and All-American setter, and Grace Loberg and Devyn Robinson at the pins. Robinson emerged as a big time player for the Badgers last season in her debut, and it should be exciting to see how she evolves this year. They did lose Molly Haggerty, one key component to their offense over the past four year. So if the Bears fell out of the top 10 last season, and the Badgers return pretty much everyone after making it to the semifinals, why are we so excited for this matchup? Well, there is one key component I failed to mention so far. Baylor got a huge boost in the offseason by the transfer of Avery Skinner, the star outside hitter who just played a large part in Kentucky's 2020-21 national championship just a few months ago. So this weekend, and these two huge Baylor matchups, mark the debut of the Pressley, Skinner duo. Typically in our previews, we compare some stats, recent wins and losses, etc. Since it is opening weekend, we obviously can't see how they match up statistically. Especially since there is no way of gauging what Baylor's new and improved stats will be with their new look. Instead, I will highlight some top players to watch out for in the matchup: Baylor: Yossiana Pressley — Pressley is just a phenomenal player. She averaged 4.69 kills per set last season. Avery Skinner — Skinner averaged 3.81 kills per set last season on an incredibly balanced, national championship team while hitting .350. Hannah Sedwick — Sedwick averaged seven assists per set last season. Wisconsin: Dana Rettke — The four-time AVCA first team All-American and Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year typically leads Wisconsin in scoring as a middle blocker. She is a huge threat at the net as well. Rettke averaged 1.5 blocks per set last season and led her team with 84 blocks. Sydney Hilley — Hilley averaged a swift 10.88 assists per set last season as the Badgers' QB. Devyn Robinson — Robinson was a big addition to the Badgers offense last season, contributing 2.71 kills per set on .426, extremely accurate, hitting. Grace Loberg — Loberg is another key component to the Badgers offense. When she gets rolling it is a good sign for the Badgers. Loberg averaged 2.75 kills per set last season. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:07 pm, August 26, 2021How to watch Wisconsin vs. Baylor volleyball No. 2 Wisconsin will take on No. 10 Baylor in one of our top matchups of the week this Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. We will also provide live updates during the match here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link