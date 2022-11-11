Live updates for the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Tampa's Claudia Rivera dives for the dig in the 2021 title game against Washburn.

The 2022 DII women's volleyball selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The full, 64-team interactive bracket is here and will be updated shortly after the full selection show concludes.

The championship is Dec. 1-3 at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the Seattle Pacific University campus.