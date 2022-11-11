Live updates for the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship

Last Updated 1:48 PM, November 11, 2022NCAA.comLive updates for the 2022 DII women's volleyball championshipSharePhoto by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesTampa's Katie McKiel (left) hits against Washburn's Allison Sadler and Sydney Fitzgibbons during the 2021 championship game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:05 pm, November 11, 2022The DII women's volleyball selection show is Sunday C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Tampa's Claudia Rivera dives for the dig in the 2021 title game against Washburn. The 2022 DII women's volleyball selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The full, 64-team interactive bracket is here and will be updated shortly after the full selection show concludes. The championship is Dec. 1-3 at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the Seattle Pacific University campus. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:52 pm, November 11, 2022DII women's volleyball championship historyTampa is the defending DII women's volleyball champion. The Spartans topped Washburn, 3-0, in 2021, to win their fourth national championship. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2021 Tampa (34-2) Chris Catanach 3-0 Washburn Tampa, FL. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Cal State San Bernardino (33-0) Kim Cherniss 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Denver, Co. 2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla. 2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D. 2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla. 2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky. 2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla. 2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino 2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky. 2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul 2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul 2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn 2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida 2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney 2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry 2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino 2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M 2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State 2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.) 1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich. 1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla. 1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield 1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri 1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry 1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield 1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan 1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State 1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M 1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield 1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State 1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha 1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State 1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State 1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State 1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern 1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge 1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link