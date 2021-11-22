DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

The selection show for the 2021 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship is tonight, Monday, Nov. 22.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched live here on NCAA.com.

We'll have the full field of 64 teams, matchups, and bracket added here shortly after they are announced.

After tonight's selection show, the tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2. The first round will continue on that Friday, and the second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5.

The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, 2019 champion Cal State San Bernardino will be the defending champion looking for a repeat title.