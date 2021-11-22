DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

Last Updated 8:36 PM, November 22, 2021DII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, teamsShare DII Women's Volleyball: 2021 Selection Show 34:47 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:08 am, November 23, 20212021 DII women’s volleyball championship selections revealed The NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West. Here are the eight No. 1 seeds: 

Atlantic: Wheeling (27-5) 
Central: Central Missouri (28-3) 
East: American International (27-6) 
Midwest: Ferris State (25-4) 
South: West Florida (33-1) 
Southeast: Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7) 
South Central: MSU Denver (26-3) 
West: Cal State San Bernardino 

Click here for a list of all first-round matchups. Click here to view the full bracket.

12:32 am, November 23, 2021

The selection show time has changed 

The 2021 DII women's volleyball selection show time has been moved to 8 p.m. ET.

7:23 pm, November 22, 2021

DII women's volleyball selection show is tonight, Monday, Nov. 22

The selection show for the 2021 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship is tonight, Monday, Nov. 22. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched live here on NCAA.com. We'll have the full field of 64 teams, matchups, and bracket added here shortly after they are announced. After tonight's selection show, the tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2. The first round will continue on that Friday, and the second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, 2019 champion Cal State San Bernardino will be the defending champion looking for a repeat title.

9:05 pm, November 15, 2021

Important dates for the 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament

This will be the first NCAA DII women's volleyball tournament since 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: 

Selection show: Monday, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. 
First round: Thursday, Dec. 2 & Friday, Dec. 3 
Second round: Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4 
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 
Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 10 
Final: Saturday, Dec. 11

9:00 pm, November 15, 2021

How to watch the DII women's volleyball selection show

The DII women's volleyball selection show will air Monday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

8:59 pm, November 15, 2021

DII women's volleyball championship history 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 
2019 Cal State San Bernardino (33-0) Kim Cherniss 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Denver, Co. 
2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 
2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla. 
2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D. 
2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla. 
2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky. 
2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa 
2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla. 
2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino 
2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky. 
2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul 
2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul 
2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn 
2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida 
2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney 
2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry 
2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino 
2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M 
2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State 
2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.) 
1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich. 
1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla. 
1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield 
1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri 
1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry 
1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield 
1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan 
1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State 
1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M 
1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield 
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield 
1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State 
1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha 
1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State 
1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State 
1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State 
1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern 
1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge 
1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside