DII women's volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Important dates for the 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament

This will be the first NCAA DII women's volleyball tournament since 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: Selection show: Monday, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. First round: Thursday, Dec. 2 & Friday, Dec. 3 Second round: Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4 Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 10 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11

How to watch the DII women's volleyball selection show

The DII women's volleyball selection show will air Monday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

DII women's volleyball championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Johns Hopkins (35-0) Matt Troy 3-0 Emory Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2018 Emory (30-6) Jenny McDowell 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn. 2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan 2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin 2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan 2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va. 2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich. 2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich. 2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis 2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis 2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio 2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan 2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan 2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va. 2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va. 2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.) 2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne 2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater 2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater 2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA) 1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata 1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata 1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego 1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater 1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca 1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata 1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis 1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis 1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis 1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis 1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego 1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst 1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin 1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst 1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst 1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne 1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego 1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.)