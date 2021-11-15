Last Updated 8:15 PM, November 15, 2021

DII women's volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

DII women's volleyball tournament will begin on Dec. 2.
Important dates for the 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament

This will be the first NCAA DII women's volleyball tournament since 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament:

  • Selection show: Monday, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m.
  • First round: Thursday, Dec. 2 & Friday, Dec. 3
  • Second round: Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4
  • Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 9
  • Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 10
  • Final: Saturday, Dec. 11
How to watch the DII women's volleyball selection show

The DII women's volleyball selection show will air Monday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.  

DII women's volleyball championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19        
2019 Johns Hopkins (35-0) Matt Troy 3-0 Emory Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 Emory (30-6)

Jenny McDowell

 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn.
2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin
2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va.
2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich.
2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich.
2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis
2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis
2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio
2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan
2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan
2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va.
2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.)
2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne
2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater
2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater
2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA)
1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata
1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata
1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego
1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh
1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater
1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca
1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata
1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis
1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego
1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst
1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin
1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst
1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst
1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne
1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego
1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.)