Last Updated 7:41 PM, December 11, 2021Tampa wins the 2021 DII women's volleyball national championship 2021 DII women's volleyball championship: Washburn vs. Tampa full replay 1:45:24 Tampa wins the 2021 DII women's volleyball national championship Tampa Athletics How sweep it is. Four the fourth time in program history, the Tampa Spartans are your DII women's volleyball national champions. The Spartans swept Washburn in straight sets, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21. The victory puts Tampa alone with the second-most national championships among active DII programs, trailing only Concordia-St. Paul. Kudos to Tampa. The Spartans fed off the home court crowd that packed out the Bob Martinez Athletic Center in Tampa. It was loud from the first serve, and Tampa harnessed that energy in an aggressive and mostly clean attack. While no team ever plays the perfect game, Tampa came very close in an impressive performance. Tampa last won a national championship in 2018 at the DII festival. In fact, all three previous titles came at DII festivals, so now the Spartans have a bit of a monkey off their back — they have that elusive title in a non-festival season. You can relive all the moments from every round by scrolling below. Tampa sweeps for fourth national championship: Tampa 3, Washburn 0 Final stats: Washburn NCAA.com Tampa NCAA.com Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball bracket. In the end, Tampa will play Washburn for the national title on its home turf — the championship match will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. ET from the Bob Martinez Athletic Center in Tampa, Florida. Tampa last won a national championship in 2018 and will be playing for its fourth national title. A victory would give the Spartans the second-most DII women's volleyball championships among active DII programs. Washburn is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, looking to add its first trophy to the program's lore. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 3 Washburn, 5 p.m. ET Let's take a quick look at Friday's semifinals action. History made: Washburn advances to championship match on Saturday No. 3 Washburn 3, No. 2 Western Washington 1| Final It was a rematch 14 years in the making. Western Washington prevailed in that semifinals match, but Washburn flipped the script in 2021. Each set was seemingly better than the previous in this first. The Ichabods opened with a 25-23 victory in a a close first set to go up 1-0 on Western Washington and carried that momentum into Set 2. But Western Washington didn't go away. A Washburn service error and five-straight points from Tupu Lologo made it 24-21 and put a scare into Washburn before the 'Bods put it away for an early 2-0 lead. That set up an incredible third set. Western Washington looked to have the set put away, but Washburn came storming back. Back and forth the two went through eleven ties and five leads changes, exchanging points until final the Vikings were able to lock up their first set of the semifinals, 29-27. However, Washburn's senior-laden roster wasn't going to see a fifth set. They dominated to a 25-11 clinching victory to advance to tomorrow's finals. 2021 DII women's volleyball semifinal: Washburn vs. Western Washington full replay Tampa in familiar territory: Advances to national championship No. 1 Tampa 3, No. 5 Gannon 1 | Final Gannon came out and silenced the hometown crowd to take an early lead in Set 1. But No. 1 Tampa clawed its way all the way back and an incredible dive by JJ Ramirez set up the game-winning point for the Spartans to take Set 1 25-21 and quickly improved to a 2-0 lead with a 25-20 second-set victory. NCAA.com Gannon battled and snuck past Tampa 25-23 to force a fourth set. The Golden Knights were playing aggressive and attacking the net, finding holes where they could and taking advantage of the Tampa miscues — the Spartans had 14 through three sets. Tampa cleaned up its game and dominated the final set, moving on behind a 25-19 score. 2021 DII women's volleyball semifinal: Gannon vs. Tampa full replay Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball bracket. You can stream the championship game tomorrow live at 5 p.m. ET right here at NCAA.com and follow for updates and analysis from the championship game. But first, Western Washington will need to fend off a tough Washburn team while Tampa faces a Gannon squad that is no strangers to the final eight of the DII women's volleyball championship. You can watch both matches right here at NCAA.com and we will be sure to bring you live updates and scores from the semifinals in Tampa, Florida. No. 2 Western Washington vs. No. 3 Washburn | 5 p.m. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 5 Gannon | 7:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball bracket. But the Spartans hardly blinked, taking control of the match and rattling off wins in the next three sets -- 25-19, 25-21, and 25-20 -- to earn the victory. You can watch the full replay of that match at the top of this page. Tampa finalizes the semifinal field, joining Washburn, Western Washington, and Gannon. You can scroll down this post to check out full replays of each of their wins from today. The semifinals are tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 10. Here is the schedule and the matchups (all times Eastern): No. 2 Western Washington vs. No. 3 Washburn | 5 p.m. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 5 Gannon | 7:30 p.m. Fans will be able to watch both matches live on NCAA.com on Friday. The final will be Saturday, Dec. 11. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball bracket. No. 3 Washburn 3, No. 6 West Texas A&M 1 2021 DII women's volleyball quarterfinal: West Texas A&M vs. Washburn full replay No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 7 Daemen 0 2021 DII women's volleyball quarterfinal: Daemen vs. Western Washington full replay No. 5 Gannon 3, No. 4 Hillsdale 1 2021 DII women's volleyball quarterfinal: Gannon vs. Hillsdale full replay Third set | No. 1 Tampa 1, No. 8 Augusta 1 No. 3 Washburn 3, No. 6 West Texas A&M 1 2021 DII women's volleyball quarterfinal: West Texas A&M vs. Washburn full replay No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 7 Daemen 0 2021 DII women's volleyball quarterfinal: Daemen vs. Western Washington full replay No. 5 Gannon 3, No. 4 Hillsdale 1 2021 DII women's volleyball quarterfinal: Gannon vs. Hillsdale full replay Stay tuned, two more matches coming your way from Tampa, Florida this evening. 5 p.m. ET | No. 4 Hillsdale vs. No. 5 Gannon 7:30 p.m. ET | No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Augusta No. 3 Washburn 3, No. 6 West Texas A&M 1 No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 7 Daemen 0 The eight remaining teams in the 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament have been re-seeded and paired up for their quarterfinal matches. Tampa will be the top seed, and all four quarterfinal matches will be played on Thursday, Dec. 9. Fans will be able to stream all of them live on NCAA.com at the game links below. Here is the full schedule (all times Eastern): No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Augusta | 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Western Washington vs. No. 7 Daemon | 2:30 p.m. No. 3 Washburn vs. No. 6 West Texas A&M | 12 p.m. No. 4 Hillsdale vs. No. 5 Gannon | 5 p.m. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII women's volleyball championship. For a printable version of the bracket, go here. It was a day of upsets in the DII women's volleyball tournament, with multiple No. 1 seeds falling in the third round. Five top seeds were eliminated Saturday. No. 1 seed Wheeling got swept by No. 2 seed Gannon, and No. 1 seed MSU Denver failed to defend a 2-0 lead, falling to No. 7 seed West Texas A&M in five sets. Saturday's scores: No. 1 Daemen 3, American International 1 No. 3 Hillsdale 3, No. 1 Ferris State 1 No. 6 Augusta 3, No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 2 No. 2 Tampa 3, No. 1 West Florida 1 No. 2 Gannon 3, No. 1 Wheeling 0 No. 5 Washburn 3, No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul 0 No. 7 West Texas A&M 3, No. 1 MSU Denver 2 No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 5 Cal State LA 0 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament bracket Here is the full slate of games for the third round: *All games EST No. 1 Daemen 3, American International 1 No. 3 Hillsdale 3, No. 1 Ferris State 1 No. 6 Augusta 3, No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 2 No. 2 Tampa 3, No. 1 West Florida 1 No. 2 Gannon 3, No. 1 Wheeling 0 No. 5 Washburn 3, No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul 0 No. 7 West Texas A&M 3, No. 1 MSU Denver 2 No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 5 Cal State LA 0 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament bracket There were no major upsets in the first round as all eight No. 1 seeds — including the defending national champion Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes — advanced. Concordia-St. Paul, sitting at an uncharacteristic No. 7 seed, upset No. 2 St. Cloud State while No. 7 West Texas A&M took down No. 2 Colorado School of Mines in a pair of surprising victories. No. 6-seeded Nebraska-Kearney, the reigning national runners-up, had a tough match with No. 3 Northwest Missouri State, but came out the victors. That sets up a Friday showdown between UNK and Concordia-St. Paul, two of the more storied programs in DII women's volleyball history. UNK's run ended there in five sets. Two No. 1 seeds fell on Friday, however: Central Missouri and Cal State San Bernardino. Friday's scores: No. 2 Gannon 3, No. 6 West Virginia State 0 No. 2 Daemen 3, No. 3 Stonehill 1 No. 3 Hillsdale 3, No. 2 Michigan Tech 2 No. 1 Lenoir-Rhne 3, No. 4 Wingate 1 No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul 3, No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney 2 No. 2 Tampa 3, No. 3 Nova Southeastern 1 No. 7 West Texas A&M 3, No. 6 Texas-Tyler 1 No. 1 American International 3, No. 5 Holy Family 0 No. 1 Wheeling 3, No. 4 Edinboro 1 No. 6 Augusta 3, No. 2 Anderson (SC) 2 No. 1 Ferris State 3, No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis 0 No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 6 Central Washington 1 No. 5 Washburn 3, No. 1 Central Missouri 1 No. 1 West Florida 3, No. 4 Embry-Riddle 1 No. 1 MSU Denver 3, No. 4 Angelo State 1 No. 5 Cal State LA 3, No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino 0 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. The 2021 NCAA Division II women's volleyball championship began on Thursday, Dec. 2, with all 64 teams playing first round matches. Every one and two seed won its opening round match. Just one three seed lost today as Tusculum was swept by No. 6 Augusta. Four five seeds were victorious in the first round, making it an even split in the 4/5 first-round matchups. Here are the complete results from Thursday's action, listed by region: Atlantic: Wheeling Final | #3 Shepherd 1, #6 West Virginia State 3 Final | #2 Gannon 3, #7 East Stroudsburg 2 Final | #4 Edinboro 3, #5 Clarion 1 Final | #1 Wheeling 3, #8 Fayetteville State 0 Central: Central Missouri Final | #3 Northwest Missouri State 2, vs. #6 Nebraska-Kearney 3 Final | #2 St. Cloud State 1, vs. #7 Concordia-St. Paul 3 Final | #1 Central Missouri 3, #8 Arkansas Tech 0 Final | #5 Washburn 3, #4 Winona State 1 East: American International Final | #3 Stonehill 3, #6 Jefferson 0 Final | #2 Daemen 3, #7 Bentley 2 Final | #1 American Int’l. 3, #8 Southern Connecticut St. 0 Final | #5 Holy Family 3, #4 New Haven 2 Midwest: Ferris State Final | #2 Michigan Tech 3, #7 Wayne State (Michigan) 2 Final | #3 Hillsdale 3, #6 Grand Valley State 0 Final | #1 Ferris State 3, #8 Rockhurst 2 Final | #5 Missouri-St. Louis 3, #4 Lewis 2 South: West Florida Final | #3 Nova Southeastern 3, #6 Alabama Huntsville 0 Final | #2 Tampa 3, #7 Palm Beach Atlantic 0 Final | #4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) 3, #5 Lynn 0 Final | #1 West Florida 3, #8 Spring Hill 0 South Central: MSU Denver Final | #3 Colorado Mesa 1, #6 UT-Tyler 3 Final | #2 Colorado School of Mines 2, #7 West Texas A&M 3 Final | #4 Angelo State 3, #5 Regis (Colorado) 2 Final |#1 MSU Denver 3, #8 CSU Pueblo 0 Southeast: Anderson (South Carolina) Final | #1 Lenoir-Rhyne 3, #8 Francis Marion 0 Final | #4 Wingate 3, #5 Flagler 0 Final | #2 Anderson (SC) 3, #7 Mars Hill 1 Final | #6 Augusta 3, #3 Tusculum 0 West: California State San Bernardino Final | #3 Chaminade 1, #6 Central Washington 3 Final | #2 Western Washington 3, #7 Simon Fraser 1 Final | #5 Cal State LA 3, #4 Cal State Poly Pomona 1 Final | #1 Cal State San Bernardino 3, #8 Alaska Anchorage 1 Action continues with the second round tomorrow Dec. 3. See the matchups below: All times EST No. 2 Gannon vs. No. 6 West Virginia State | 5 p.m. No. 2 Daemen vs. No. 3 Stonehill | 5 p.m. No. 2 Michigan Tech vs. No. 3 Hillsdale | 5 p.m. No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 4 Wingate | 5 p.m. No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul vs. Nebraska-Kearney | 6 p.m. No. 2 Tampa vs. No. 3 Nova Southeastern | 6 p.m. No. 7 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Texas-Tyler | 7 p.m. No. 1 American International vs. Holy Family | 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Wheeling vs. No And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:17 pm, December 2, 2021First round begins today The first round of the 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament begins today. Click or tap here to view the full bracket Here is the entire schedule of games today listed by region, as well as score updates. All times are Eastern. Atlantic: Wheeling Final | #3 Shepherd 1, #6 West Virginia State 3 Final | #2 Gannon 3, #7 East Stroudsburg 2 Final | #4 Edinboro 3, #5 Clarion 1 Final | #1 Wheeling 3, #8 Fayetteville State 0 Central: Central Missouri Final | #3 Northwest Missouri State 2, vs. #6 Nebraska-Kearney 3 Final | #2 St. Cloud State 1, vs. #7 Concordia-St. Paul 3 Final | #1 Central Missouri 3, #8 Arkansas Tech 0 Final | #5 Washburn 3, #4 Winona State 1 East: American International Final | #3 Stonehill 3, #6 Jefferson 0 Final | #2 Daemen 3, #7 Bentley 2 Final | #1 American Int’l. 3, #8 Southern Connecticut St. 0 Final | #5 Holy Family 3, #4 New Haven 2 Midwest: Ferris State Final | #2 Michigan Tech 3, #7 Wayne State (Michigan) 2 Final | #3 Hillsdale 3, #6 Grand Valley State 0 Final | #1 Ferris State 3, #8 Rockhurst 2 Final | #5 Missouri-St. Louis 3, #4 Lewis 2 South: West Florida Final | #3 Nova Southeastern 3, #6 Alabama Huntsville 0 Final | #2 Tampa 3, #7 Palm Beach Atlantic 0 Final | #4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) 3, #5 Lynn 0 Final | #1 West Florida 3, #8 Spring Hill 0 South Central: MSU Denver Final | #3 Colorado Mesa 1, #6 UT-Tyler 3 Final | #2 Colorado School of Mines 2, #7 West Texas A&M 3 Final | #4 Angelo State 3, #5 Regis (Colorado) 2 Final | #1 MSU Denver 3, #8 CSU Pueblo 0 Southeast: Anderson (South Carolina) Final | #1 Lenoir-Rhyne 3, #8 Francis Marion 0 Final | #4 Wingate 3, #5 Flagler 0 Final | #2 Anderson (SC) 3, #7 Mars Hill 1 Final | #6 Augusta 3, #3 Tusculum 0 West: California State San Bernardino Final | #3 Chaminade 1, #6 Central Washington 3 Final | #2 Western Washington 3, #7 Simon Fraser 1 Final | #5 Cal State LA 3, #4 Cal State Poly Pomona 1 Second Set |#1 Cal State San Bernardino 1, #8 Alaska Anchorage 1 Second round action will begin Friday, Dec. 2, and the third round starts Saturday, Dec. 4. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:35 pm, December 1, 20212021 DII women's volleyball tournament set to start Thursday, Dec. 2 Cal State San Bernardino Athletics Thirty-two matches will tip off the 2021 NCAA DII women's volleyball tournament on Thursday, Dec. 2. All 64 teams will play their first-round match in a packed day on the court tomorrow from noon until midnight. The field is split into eight regions, where teams will have to win three matches in a row from Thursday-Saturday in order to reach the quarterfinals. All regional matches will be played on campus sites of eight host schools. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball tournament bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. Here is the Thursday schedule, organized by region, with the host school listed in bold alongside the region (all times Eastern): Atlantic: Wheeling 12 p.m. | #3 Shepherd (Home) vs. #6 West Virginia State (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. | #2 Gannon (Home) vs. #7 East Stroudsburg (Visitor) 5 p.m. | #4 Edinboro (Home) vs. #5 Clarion (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. | #1 Wheeling (Home) vs. #8 Fayetteville State (Visitor) Central: Central Missouri 1 p.m. | #3 Northwest Missouri State (Home) vs. #6 Nebraska-Kearney (Visitor) 3:30 p.m. | #2 St. Cloud State (Home) vs. #7 Concordia-St. Paul (Visitor) 6 p.m. | #1 Central Missouri (Home) vs. #8 Arkansas Tech (Visitor) 8:30 p.m. | #4 Winona State (Home) vs. #5 Washburn (Visitor) East: American International 12 p.m. | #3 Stonehill (Home) vs. #6 Jefferson (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. | #2 Daemen (Home) vs. #7 Bentley (Visitor) 5 p.m. | #1 American Int’l. (Home) vs. #8 Southern Connecticut St. (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. | #4 New Haven (Home) vs. #5 Holy Family (Visitor) Midwest: Ferris State 12 p.m. | #2 Michigan Tech (Home) vs. #7 Wayne State (Michigan) (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. | #3 Hillsdale (Home) vs. #6 Grand Valley State (Visitor) 5 p.m. | #1 Ferris State (Home) vs. #8 Rockhurst (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. | #4 Lewis (Home) vs. #5 Missouri-St. Louis (Visitor) South: West Florida 1 p.m. | #3 Nova Southeastern (Home) vs. #6 Alabama Huntsville (Visitor) 3:30 p.m. | #2 Tampa (Home) vs. #7 Palm Beach Atlantic (Visitor) 6 p.m. | #4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (Home) vs. #5 Lynn (Visitor) 8:30 p.m. | #1 West Florida (Home) vs. #8 Spring Hill (Visitor) South Central: MSU Denver 2 p.m. | #3 Colorado Mesa (Home) vs. #6 UT-Tyler (Visitor) 4:30 p.m. | #2 Colorado School of Mines (Home) vs. #7 West Texas A&M (Visitor) 7 p.m. | #4 Angelo State (Home) vs. #5 Regis (Colorado) (Visitor) 9:30 p.m. | #1 MSU Denver (Home) vs. #8 CSU Pueblo (Visitor) Southeast: Anderson (South Carolina) 12 p.m. | #1 Lenoir-Rhyne (Home) vs. #8 Francis Marion (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. | #4 Wingate (Home) vs. #5 Flagler (Visitor) 5 p.m. | #2 Anderson (SC) (Home) vs. #7 Mars Hill (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. | #3 Tusculum (Home) vs. #6 Augusta (Visitor) West: California State San Bernardino 3 p.m. | #3 Chaminade (Home) vs. #6 Central Washington (Visitor) 5:30 p.m. | #2 Western Washington (Home) vs. #7 Simon Fraser (Visitor) 8 p.m. | #4 Cal State Poly Pomona (Home) vs. #5 Cal State LA (Visitor) 10:30 p.m. | #1 Cal State San Bernardino (Home) vs. #8 Alaska Anchorage (Visitor) The second round will be Friday, Dec. 2, and the third round will be Saturday, Dec. 4. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:44 pm, November 24, 2021DII women's volleyball regional times announced The times for regional matches in the DII women's volleyball tournament have been announced. Here they are, organized by region and in ET. Atlantic: Wheeling Thursday, Dec. 2 12 p.m. Match 1 – #3 Shepherd (Home) vs. #6 West Virginia State (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. Match 2 – #2 Gannon (Home) vs. #7 East Stroudsburg (Visitor) 5 p.m. Match 3 – #4 Edinboro (Home) vs. #5 Clarion (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. Match 4 – #1 Wheeling (Home) vs. #8 Fayetteville State (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 5 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 7:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 7 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team Central: Central Missouri Thursday, Dec. 2 1 p.m. Match 1 – #3 Northwest Missouri State (Home) vs. #6 Nebraska-Kearney (Visitor) 3:30 p.m. Match 2 – #2 St. Cloud State (Home) vs. #7 Concordia-St. Paul (Visitor) 6 p.m. Match 3 – #1 Central Missouri (Home) vs. #8 Arkansas Tech (Visitor) 8:30 p.m. Match 4 – #4 Winona State (Home) vs. #5 Washburn (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 8:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 8 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team East: American International Thursday, Dec. 2 12 p.m. Match 1 – #3 Stonehill (Home) vs. #6 Jefferson (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. Match 2 – #2 Daemen (Home) vs. #7 Bentley (Visitor) 5 p.m. Match 3 – #1 American Int’l. (Home) vs. #8 Southern Connecticut St. (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. Match 4 – #4 New Haven (Home) vs. #5 Holy Family (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 5 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 7:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 5 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team Midwest: Ferris State Thursday, Dec. 2 12 p.m. Match 1 – #2 Michigan Tech (Home) vs. #7 Wayne State (Michigan) (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. Match 2 – #3 Hillsdale (Home) vs. #6 Grand Valley State (Visitor) 5 p.m. Match 3 – #1 Ferris State (Home) vs. #8 Rockhurst (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. Match 4 – #4 Lewis (Home) vs. #5 Missouri-St. Louis (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 5 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 7:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 5 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team South: West Florida Thursday, Dec. 2 1 p.m. Match 1 – #3 Nova Southeastern (Home) vs. #6 Alabama Huntsville (Visitor) 3:30 p.m. Match 2 – #2 Tampa (Home) vs. #7 Palm Beach Atlantic (Visitor) 6 p.m. Match 3 – #4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (Home) vs. #5 Lynn (Visitor) 8:30 p.m. Match 4 – #1 West Florida (Home) vs. #8 Spring Hill (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 8:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 7 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team South Central: MSU Denver Thursday, Dec. 2 2 p.m. Match 1 – #3 Colorado Mesa (Home) vs. #6 UT-Tyler (Visitor) 4:30 p.m. Match 2 – #2 Colorado School of Mines (Home) vs. #7 West Texas A&M (Visitor) 7 p.m. Match 3 – #4 Angelo State (Home) vs. #5 Regis (Colorado) (Visitor) 9:30 p.m. Match 4 – #1 MSU Denver (Home) vs. #8 CSU Pueblo (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 9:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 9:30 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team Southeast: Anderson (South Carolina) Thursday, Dec. 2 12 p.m. Match 1 – #1 Lenoir-Rhyne (Home) vs. #8 Francis Marion (Visitor) 2:30 p.m. Match 2 – #4 Wingate (Home) vs. #5 Flagler (Visitor) 5 p.m. Match 3 – #2 Anderson (SC) (Home) vs. #7 Mars Hill (Visitor) 7:30 p.m. Match 4 – #3 Tusculum (Home) vs. #6 Augusta (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 5 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 7:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 5 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team West: California State San Bernardino Thursday, Dec. 2 3 p.m. Match 1 – #3 Chaminade (Home) vs. #6 Central Washington (Visitor) 5:30 p.m. Match 2 – #2 Western Washington (Home) vs. #7 Simon Fraser (Visitor) 8 p.m. Match 3 – #4 Cal State Poly Pomona (Home) vs. #5 Cal State LA (Visitor) 10:30 p.m. Match 4 – #1 Cal State San Bernardino (Home) vs. #8 Alaska Anchorage (Visitor) Friday, Dec. 3 8 p.m. Match 5 – (Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2) Highest seed Home Team 10:30 p.m. Match 6 – (Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4) Highest seed Home Team Saturday, Dec. 4 10:30 p.m. Match 7 – (Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6) Highest seed Home Team share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:08 am, November 23, 20212021 DII women’s volleyball championship selections revealed The NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West. Here are the eight No. 1 seeds: Atlantic: Wheeling (27-5) Central: Central Missouri (28-3) East: American International (27-6) Midwest: Ferris State (25-4) South: West Florida (33-1) Southeast: Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7) South Central: MSU Denver (26-3) West: Cal State San Bernardino Click here for a list of all first-round matchups. Click here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:32 am, November 23, 2021The selection show time has changed The 2021 DII women's volleyball selection show time has been moved to 8 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:23 pm, November 22, 2021DII women's volleyball selection show is tonight, Monday, Nov. 22The selection show for the 2021 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship is tonight, Monday, Nov. 22. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched live here on NCAA.com. We'll have the full field of 64 teams, matchups, and bracket added here shortly after they are announced. After tonight's selection show, the tournament will begin on Thursday, Dec. 2. The first round will continue on that Friday, and the second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, 2019 champion Cal State San Bernardino will be the defending champion looking for a repeat title. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:05 pm, November 15, 2021Important dates for the 2021 DII women's volleyball tournamentThis will be the first NCAA DII women's volleyball tournament since 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: Selection show: Monday, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. First round: Thursday, Dec. 2 & Friday, Dec. 3 Second round: Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4 Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 10 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:00 pm, November 15, 2021How to watch the DII women's volleyball selection showThe DII women's volleyball selection show will air Monday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:59 pm, November 15, 2021DII women's volleyball championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Cal State San Bernardino (33-0) Kim Cherniss 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Denver, Co. 2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla. 2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D. 2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla. 2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky. 2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla. 2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino 2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky. 2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul 2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul 2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn 2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida 2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney 2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry 2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino 2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M 2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State 2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.) 1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich. 1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla. 1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield 1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri 1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry 1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield 1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan 1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State 1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M 1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield 1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State 1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha 1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State 1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State 1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State 1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern 1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge 1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link