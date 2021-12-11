Tampa wins the 2021 DII women's volleyball national championship

NCAA.com

While the scoreboard may read 3-1 in each of Friday's semifinals, these were two battles that took every last point to decide. In the end, Tampa will play Washburn for the national title on its home turf — the championship match will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. ET from the Bob Martinez Athletic Center in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa last won a national championship in 2018 and will be playing for its fourth national title. A victory would give the Spartans the second-most DII women's volleyball championships among active DII programs. Washburn is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, looking to add its first trophy to the program's lore.

Let's take a quick look at Friday's semifinals action.

History made: Washburn advances to championship match on Saturday

No. 3 Washburn 3, No. 2 Western Washington 1| Final

It was a rematch 14 years in the making. Western Washington prevailed in that semifinals match, but Washburn flipped the script in 2021. Each set was seemingly better than the previous in this first. The Ichabods opened with a 25-23 victory in a a close first set to go up 1-0 on Western Washington and carried that momentum into Set 2. But Western Washington didn't go away. A Washburn service error and five-straight points from Tupu Lologo made it 24-21 and put a scare into Washburn before the 'Bods put it away for an early 2-0 lead.

That set up an incredible third set. Western Washington looked to have the set put away, but Washburn came storming back. Back and forth the two went through eleven ties and five leads changes, exchanging points until final the Vikings were able to lock up their first set of the semifinals, 29-27. However, Washburn's senior-laden roster wasn't going to see a fifth set. They dominated to a 25-11 clinching victory to advance to tomorrow's finals.

Tampa in familiar territory: Advances to national championship

No. 1 Tampa 3, No. 5 Gannon 1 | Final

Gannon came out and silenced the hometown crowd to take an early lead in Set 1. But No. 1 Tampa clawed its way all the way back and an incredible dive by JJ Ramirez set up the game-winning point for the Spartans to take Set 1 25-21 and quickly improved to a 2-0 lead with a 25-20 second-set victory.

Gannon battled and snuck past Tampa 25-23 to force a fourth set. The Golden Knights were playing aggressive and attacking the net, finding holes where they could and taking advantage of the Tampa miscues — the Spartans had 14 through three sets. Tampa cleaned up its game and dominated the final set, moving on behind a 25-19 score.



Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII women's volleyball bracket. You can stream the championship game tomorrow live at 5 p.m. ET right here at NCAA.com and follow for updates and analysis from the championship game.