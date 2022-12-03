Last Updated 10:01 PM, December 03, 2022NCAA.comWest Texas A&M wins the 2022 DII women's volleyball championshipShare West Texas A&M wins the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship 2:11 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:09 am, December 4, 2022West Texas A&M defeats Concordia-St.Paul to win 2022 DII Women's volleyball championship West Texas A&M has defeated Concordia-St. Paul 3-1 to win the 2022 DII women's volleyball national championship. The win marks the Lady Buffs' fourth national championship in program history and its first since 1997. The championship match came down to a thrilling fourth set that saw the teams battling in extra points when West Texas A&M pulled out the fourth set and match-clinching win, 28-26 in the final set. pic.twitter.com/nosLhwEtUN— WT Volleyball (@WTVolleyball) December 4, 2022 Kayla Elliot led West Texas A&M with 17 kills, while Concordia-St. Paul's Jasmine Mulvihill collected a match-high 20 kills. Click here to view the final stats Click here to view the full match replay Click or tap for the full bracket
2:11 pm, December 3, 2022
The DII women's volleyball championship final is tonight
Only two teams remain the in 2022 DII women's volleyball tournament after Friday's semifinal matches. Top-seed Concordia-St. Paul will face No. 3 West Texas A&M in Saturday's national championship. Here is the schedule: No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 3 West Texas A&M | 6 p.m. ET Here are the results from the semifinals: No. 3 West Texas A&M 3, No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis 1 | Watch full replay No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul 3, No. 4 Cal State LA 0 | Watch full replay Click or tap for the full bracket
4:30 pm, December 2, 2022
National championship is set after Friday's semifinals
Only two teams remain the in 2022 DII women's volleyball tournament after Friday's semifinal matches. Top-seed Concordia-St. Paul will face No. 3 West Texas A&M in Saturday's national championship. Here are the results from the semifinals: No. 3 West Texas A&M 3, No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis 1 | Watch full replay No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul 3, No. 4 Cal State LA 0 | Watch full replay Click or tap for the full bracket The national championship match will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. and stream on NCAA.com.
1:58 pm, December 1, 2022
Results from quarterfinals in the DII women's volleyball tournament
The quarterfinal round of the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship took place on Thursday and saw four teams advance to the semifinals. The winners advanced to the semifinals on Friday where all games will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Here's Thursday's quarterfinal results: No. 3 West Texas A&M 3, No. 6 Wingate 2 | Full Replay No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis 3, No. 2 Barry 1 | Full Replay No. 4 Cal State LA 3, No. 5 Gannon 0 | Full Replay No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul 3, No. 8 Southern N.H. 0 | Full Replay Friday's semifinals schedule (all times ET): No. 3 West Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis | 7 p.m. No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 4 Cal State LA | 9:30 p.m. Click or tap for the full bracket
11:14 am, November 28, 2022
The DII women's volleyball quarterfinals: Get to know the field
The final eight teams in the DII women's volleyball championship head to the DII Festival in Seattle, Washington ready for the last seven matches of the season. There are quite a few familiar faces, including three programs with multiple national championships on their resume. As always this is a stacked field with two regional No. 1 seeds advancing and a pair of No. 2s moving forward. But there are some intriguing teams in the mix as well. With the defending national champs sent home in the regional championship match, who will be the next national champion? Let's get to know each of the final eight teams remaining in the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship. No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul | Record: 29-5 This is the first time the Golden Bears are back in the quarterfinals since 2017, which for this team is an eternity. Concordia-St. Paul has won nine national championships, all of which have come since 2007. It is the 12th all-time appearance in the national quarterfinals. When this team makes it this far, they know what to do — in 2017, their last national title, they didn't lose a single set. Obviously, this team doesn't have the same experience as the teams of championships' past, but Brady Starkey does. You can be sure he will have this team ready to go for No. 10 this week. Speaking of Starkey, here's a fun little fact: his daughter Teagan leads DII women's volleyball in assists per set. No. 2 Barry | Record: 28-5 The Bucs are another program with quarterfinals experience, winners of the national championship in 1995, 2001 and 2004. To get to the quarterfinals, Barry knocked off defending national champion Tampa in straight sets. It was the Bucs sixth South Region title, but first since that 2004 national championship run. Keep an eye on Diana Akopova. The Sunshine State Conference player of the year had a monster performance against Tampa with a game-high 30 points. She was also the DII women's volleyball leader in kills per set with an average of 5.65. No. 3 West Texas A&M | Record: 30-4 The Buffs are one of two teams back in the mix from last year's quarterfinals, heading to final eight for the 15th time in program history. West Texas A&M is also a three-time national champion, winning it all three times in 1990s. Its last trip to the championship match was back in 2009, where it fell victim to Concordia-St. Paul amid its unprecedented seven-year run as national champion. The Buffs also won their 17th Lone Star Conference title and are now a remarkable 17-1 all-time in the LSC championship match. The Buffs are one of two teams with 30 wins remaining in the tournament and are red hot, riding a 23-game winning streak. One player to keep an eye on here is Taytum Stow. Stow has cleaned up the accolades so far, earning LSC defensive player of the year and South Central Region freshman of the year. She's 13th in DII with 1.20 blocks per set. No. 4 Cal State LA | Record: 24-6 The Golden Eagles are back in the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 and drew a team in Gannon that has become a regular among the final eight. Cal State LA won the CCAA regular-season title for the first time since that 2005 run as well but fell in the CCAA semifinals. An interesting side note: Despite being the No. 3 seed, Cal State LA avoided playing both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the West Region after stunning first-round upsets to Alaska Anchorage and Western Washington. A pair of names to watch are Iane Henke and Emily Elliot. Henke was West Region freshman of the year and Elliot made just about every team possible: The sophomore earned first-team ALL-CCAA, All-Tournament, and All-West Region honors. The young duo will have to continue to perform well if the Golden Eagles plan on advancing to the semifinals. No. 5 Gannon | Record: 29-5 Gannon is the second team back from last year's final eight. In fact, this is the Golden Knights fourth trip in the past five years. They have been in the lower half of seeding all three times previously and have won two quarterfinals matches along the way. Despite all the recent success, Gannon is still looking for its first championship-match appearance. The Golden Knights have quite a bit of momentum heading into the quarterfinals having won the last 17 in a row. Bengisu Arslan is a name to watch for Gannon. She's already claimed two freshman of the year awards (PSAC West and Atlantic Region) and looks to add more to her — and Gannon's — trophy case. No. 6 Wingate | Record: 32-2 The Bulldogs are no strangers to the quarterfinals, making it to the final eight in 2018, which was also the last Fall D2 Festival. This was Wingate's 17th-straight trip to the NCAA DII tournament and have reached the quarterfinals six times since 2007. However, the Bulldogs are still searching for that championship-match appearance. The Bulldogs cleaned up in the All-Region awards, and while there are several players to watch, two stand out. Shannon Kasprak was named the Southeast Region player of the year and Emily Johnson was the Southeast freshman of the year. The duo was a primary force in the 32-win season for the Bulldogs. No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis | Record: 24-6 The Tritons are one of two newbies to the quarterfinals, making their first trip in program history. UMSL avenged its loss to Ferris State in the second-round last year by coming back from two sets down to win the Midwest Region. Every victory the Tritons had in the tournament so far has been an upset, including a 3-1 victory over No. 1 Quincy. Charlotte Richards is the player to watch here. She won the GLVC player of the year award for the third-straight season. She led the Tritons in points and her 4.73 per set were a top-15 mark in DII. The Tritons as a whole are the third-best hitting percentage team remaining in the field, which is very helpful this time of year. No. 8 Southern New Hampshire | Record: 19-7 This was the first-ever DII women's volleyball championship tournament for the Penmen, and that made them the team to watch in the East in our preview. Lo and behold, here they are. They are the lowest regional seed to advance to the quarterfinals, ranked No. 6 in the East. A first-round upset over Bentley set the tone and SNHU has yet to look back. The Penmen have been hot of late winning seven of its last eight matches. That 19th victory to keep the season rolling set the single-season program record, one that has stood since 1986. Deanne Wilson, Ana Pimenta and Sara Montefameglio are the trio to watch after earning all-conference honors at season's end.
5:57 pm, November 21, 2022
Quarterfinal matchups set for DII women's volleyball championship
The quarterfinals of the 2022 DII women's volleyball tournament are set to be played on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. The eight advancing teams have been reseeded by the Division II Women's Volleyball Committee. The schedule goes as follows (all times ET): No. 3 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Wingate | 3 p.m. No. 2 Barry vs. No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis | 5:30 p.m. No. 4 Cal State LA vs. No. 5 Gannon | 8 p.m. No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 8 Southern N.H. | 10:30 p.m. Click or tap for the full bracket
3:19 pm, November 20, 2022
Third round results of the DII women's volleyball tournament
The third round of the 2022 DII women's volleyball tournament concluded Sunday, with No. 1 seed and defending champion Tampa being swept by No. 3 Barry. Here are today's results: No. 1 Wingate 3, No. 6 Flagler 0 No. 1 Gannon 3, No. 2 Clarion 1 No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul 3, No. 5 St. Cloud State 2 No. 3 Barry 3, No. 1 Tampa 0 The tournament will continue with the quarterfinal round on December 1st. Click or tap for the full bracket
1:20 pm, November 19, 2022
Scores and results from Saturday's matches
Second round action of the 2022 DII women's volleyball tournament concluded Saturday, while third round games began. Below are Saturday's results: No. 3 Barry 3, No. 2 Lynn 2 No. 2 Clarion 3, No. 3 Wheeling 1 No. 6 Flagler 3, No. 2 Augusta 2 No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul 3, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1 No. 6 Southern N.H. 3, No. 5 Adelphi 2 (third round) No. 1 Gannon 3, No. 4 Charleston (WV) 1 No. 1 Tampa 3, No. 5 West Florida 1 No. 1 Wingate 3, No. 5 Lander 1 No. 2 West Texas A&M 3, No. 1 MSU Denver 0 (third round) No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis 3, No. 3 Ferris State 2(third round) No. 5 St. Cloud State 3, No. 1 Wayne State (NE) 1 No. 3 Cal State LA 3, No. 8 Chaminade 0 (third round) Click or tap for the full bracket The third round continues on Sunday. Here is the schedule (all times ET): No. 1 Wingate vs. No. 6 Flagler, 3 p.m. No. 1 Gannon vs. No. 2 Clarion, 5 p.m. No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 3 Barry, 7 p.m.
1:40 pm, November 18, 2022
Scores and results from Friday's matches
First round action continues and the second round begins on Friday in the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship. Here is the schedule (all times ET). Click or tap on a game to be taken to live scoring and stats. All matches are in the first round unless otherwise noted. No. 3 Barry 3, No. 6 Nova Southeastern 2 No. 6 Flagler 3, No. 3 Carson Newman 0 No. 3 Wayne breaks down each region, including the team to beat and the teams to watch. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:50 pm, November 17, 2022Results from the first round of the DII women's volleyball championship The Division II women's volleyball championship is here. Sixty-four teams will compete to crown the 2022 champion as 16 matches kicked things off Thursday. You can get up to speed quickly on the field in this preview by NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi. Wayne breaks down each region, including the team to beat and the teams to watch. Here are the results from Thursday's schedule. Click or tap on a game to be taken to scoring and stats: No. 7 St. Anselm 3, No. 2 Daemen 0 No. 3 Ferris State 3, No. 6 Ashland 1 No. 2 West Texas A&M 3, No. 7 UT Tyler 0 No. 6 Southern N.H. 3, No. 3 Bentley 1 No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona 3, No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino 2 No. 7 Hillsdale 3, No. 2 Lewis 2 No. 6 Colorado School of Mines 3, No. 3 Regis (CO) 2 No. 1 American International 3, No. 8 Malloy 0 No. 8 Chaminade 3, No. 1 Alaska Anchorage 2 No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis 3, No. 4 Rockhurst 0 No. 1 MSU Denver 3, No. 8 CSU Pueblo 0 No. 5 Adelphi 3, No. 4 Jefferson 2 No. 3 Cal State LA 3, No. 6 Sonoma State 1 No. 1 Quincy 3, No. 8 Northern Michigan 0 No. 5 Colorado Mesa 3, No. 4 DBU 2 No. 7 Central Washington 3, No. 2 Western Washington 1 Click or tap for the full bracket First-round action continues Friday. Here is the schedule (all times ET): No. 3 Barry vs. No. 6 Nova Southeastern, 12 p.m. No. 3 Carson Newman vs. No. 6 Flagler, 12 p.m. No. 3 Wheeling vs. No. 6 Indiana (PA), 12 p.m. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 6 Washburn, 1 p.m. No. 2 Augusta vs. No. 7 UNC Pemborke, 2:30 p.m. No. 2 Lynn vs. No. 7 Florida Southern, 2:30 p.m. No. 2 Clarion vs. No. 7 West Liberty, 2:30 p.m. No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul vs. No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney, 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Anderson (SC) vs. No. 5 Lander, 5 p.m. No. 4 Eckerd vs. No. 5 West Florida, 5 p.m. No. 1 Gannon vs. No. 8 Elizabeth City State, 5 p.m. No. 4 Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. No. 1 Tampa vs. No. 8 Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Wingate vs. No. 8 USC Aiken, 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State, 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Wayne State (NE) vs. No. 8 Harding, 8:30 p.m. Second-round action also begins Saturday. Here is the schedule (all times ET): No. 6 Southern N.H. vs. No. 7 St. Anselm, 5. p.m. No. 3 Ferris State vs. No. 7 Hillsdale, 6 p.m. No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Colorado School of Mines, 7 p.m. No. 1 American International vs. No. 5 Adelphi, 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona vs. No. 8 Chaminade, 8 p.m. No. 1 Quincy vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Lous, 8:30 p.m. No. 1 MSU Denver vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa, 9:30 p.m. No. 3 Cal State LA vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:32 am, November 14, 20222022 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship selections announced INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West. MORE: Click or tap here for the full 2022 DII women's volleyball championship field release Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 1-3, at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DII women's volleyball bracket This year’s championship will be part of the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival in Seattle, hosted by Seattle Pacific University and the Seattle Sports Commission. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:05 pm, November 11, 2022The DII women's volleyball selection show is Sunday C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Tampa's Claudia Rivera dives for the dig in the 2021 title game against Washburn. The 2022 DII women's volleyball selection show will be here on NCAA.com at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The full, 64-team interactive bracket is here and will be updated shortly after the full selection show concludes. The championship is Dec. 1-3 at Royal Brougham Pavilion on the Seattle Pacific University campus. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:52 pm, November 11, 2022DII women's volleyball championship historyTampa is the defending DII women's volleyball champion. The Spartans topped Washburn, 3-0, in 2021, to win their fourth national championship. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2021 Tampa (34-2) Chris Catanach 3-0 Washburn Tampa, FL. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Cal State San Bernardino (33-0) Kim Cherniss 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Denver, Co. 2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla. 2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D. 2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla. 2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky. 2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla. 2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino 2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky. 2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul 2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul 2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn 2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida 2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney 2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry 2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino 2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M 2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State 2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.) 1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich. 1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla. 1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield 1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri 1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry 1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield 1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan 1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State 1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M 1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield 1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State 1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha 1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State 1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State 1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State 1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern 1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge 1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link