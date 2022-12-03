West Texas A&M wins the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship

The DII women’s volleyball quarterfinals: Get to know the field

The final eight teams in the DII women’s volleyball championship head to the DII Festival in Seattle, Washington ready for the last seven matches of the season. There are quite a few familiar faces, including three programs with multiple national championships on their resume.

As always this is a stacked field with two regional No. 1 seeds advancing and a pair of No. 2s moving forward. But there are some intriguing teams in the mix as well. With the defending national champs sent home in the regional championship match, who will be the next national champion?

Let’s get to know each of the final eight teams remaining in the 2022 DII women’s volleyball championship.

No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul | Record: 29-5

This is the first time the Golden Bears are back in the quarterfinals since 2017, which for this team is an eternity. Concordia-St. Paul has won nine national championships, all of which have come since 2007. It is the 12th all-time appearance in the national quarterfinals. When this team makes it this far, they know what to do — in 2017, their last national title, they didn’t lose a single set.

Obviously, this team doesn’t have the same experience as the teams of championships’ past, but Brady Starkey does. You can be sure he will have this team ready to go for No. 10 this week. Speaking of Starkey, here’s a fun little fact: his daughter Teagan leads DII women’s volleyball in assists per set.

No. 2 Barry | Record: 28-5

The Bucs are another program with quarterfinals experience, winners of the national championship in 1995, 2001 and 2004. To get to the quarterfinals, Barry knocked off defending national champion Tampa in straight sets. It was the Bucs sixth South Region title, but first since that 2004 national championship run.

Keep an eye on Diana Akopova. The Sunshine State Conference player of the year had a monster performance against Tampa with a game-high 30 points. She was also the DII women’s volleyball leader in kills per set with an average of 5.65.

No. 3 West Texas A&M | Record: 30-4

The Buffs are one of two teams back in the mix from last year’s quarterfinals, heading to final eight for the 15th time in program history. West Texas A&M is also a three-time national champion, winning it all three times in 1990s. Its last trip to the championship match was back in 2009, where it fell victim to Concordia-St. Paul amid its unprecedented seven-year run as national champion. The Buffs also won their 17th Lone Star Conference title and are now a remarkable 17-1 all-time in the LSC championship match.

The Buffs are one of two teams with 30 wins remaining in the tournament and are red hot, riding a 23-game winning streak. One player to keep an eye on here is Taytum Stow. Stow has cleaned up the accolades so far, earning LSC defensive player of the year and South Central Region freshman of the year. She’s 13th in DII with 1.20 blocks per set.

No. 4 Cal State LA | Record: 24-6

The Golden Eagles are back in the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 and drew a team in Gannon that has become a regular among the final eight. Cal State LA won the CCAA regular-season title for the first time since that 2005 run as well but fell in the CCAA semifinals. An interesting side note: Despite being the No. 3 seed, Cal State LA avoided playing both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the West Region after stunning first-round upsets to Alaska Anchorage and Western Washington.

A pair of names to watch are Iane Henke and Emily Elliot. Henke was West Region freshman of the year and Elliot made just about every team possible: The sophomore earned first-team ALL-CCAA, All-Tournament, and All-West Region honors. The young duo will have to continue to perform well if the Golden Eagles plan on advancing to the semifinals.

No. 5 Gannon | Record: 29-5

Gannon is the second team back from last year’s final eight. In fact, this is the Golden Knights fourth trip in the past five years. They have been in the lower half of seeding all three times previously and have won two quarterfinals matches along the way. Despite all the recent success, Gannon is still looking for its first championship-match appearance.

The Golden Knights have quite a bit of momentum heading into the quarterfinals having won the last 17 in a row. Bengisu Arslan is a name to watch for Gannon. She’s already claimed two freshman of the year awards (PSAC West and Atlantic Region) and looks to add more to her — and Gannon’s — trophy case.

No. 6 Wingate | Record: 32-2

The Bulldogs are no strangers to the quarterfinals, making it to the final eight in 2018, which was also the last Fall D2 Festival. This was Wingate’s 17th-straight trip to the NCAA DII tournament and have reached the quarterfinals six times since 2007. However, the Bulldogs are still searching for that championship-match appearance.

The Bulldogs cleaned up in the All-Region awards, and while there are several players to watch, two stand out. Shannon Kasprak was named the Southeast Region player of the year and Emily Johnson was the Southeast freshman of the year. The duo was a primary force in the 32-win season for the Bulldogs.

No. 7 Missouri-St. Louis | Record: 24-6

The Tritons are one of two newbies to the quarterfinals, making their first trip in program history. UMSL avenged its loss to Ferris State in the second-round last year by coming back from two sets down to win the Midwest Region. Every victory the Tritons had in the tournament so far has been an upset, including a 3-1 victory over No. 1 Quincy.

Charlotte Richards is the player to watch here. She won the GLVC player of the year award for the third-straight season. She led the Tritons in points and her 4.73 per set were a top-15 mark in DII. The Tritons as a whole are the third-best hitting percentage team remaining in the field, which is very helpful this time of year.

No. 8 Southern New Hampshire | Record: 19-7

This was the first-ever DII women’s volleyball championship tournament for the Penmen, and that made them the team to watch in the East in our preview. Lo and behold, here they are. They are the lowest regional seed to advance to the quarterfinals, ranked No. 6 in the East. A first-round upset over Bentley set the tone and SNHU has yet to look back.

The Penmen have been hot of late winning seven of its last eight matches. That 19th victory to keep the season rolling set the single-season program record, one that has stood since 1986. Deanne Wilson, Ana Pimenta and Sara Montefameglio are the trio to watch after earning all-conference honors at season’s end.