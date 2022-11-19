Last Updated 9:44 PM, November 19, 2022
Juniata wins the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship

1:51 pm, November 19, 2022

No. 1 Juniata sweeps No. 3 Trinity (TX) to win 2022 national championship

Juniata is back on top. The No. 1 seed won the program's first national title since 2006 as the Eagles swept No. 3 Trinity (TX) 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-23) on Saturday night. It's Juniata's third DIII women's volleyball title overall (2004 and 2006).

Juniata (34-1) hit .297, .450 and .231 in the three sets, getting double-digit kills in the match from Mackenzie Coley, Lily Podolan and Kennedy Christy. Trinity struggled offensively, including a .027 hitting mark in the second set.

In reaching the title match, Eagles swept the first three rounds while going 3-1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Tigers swept the first two but endured a five-set scare in the third round against CMS.

CHAMPIONSHIP STATS

3:09 am, November 18, 2022

DIII women's volleyball national championship set for Saturday night

The 2022 DIII women's volleyball national championship is set after Thursday's results. 

In match one, No. 3 Trinity (TX) defeated No. 2 NYU, 3-1. Trinity (TX) chases its first title in program history. 

The second game saw No. 1 Juniata defeat No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul, 3-1. Juniata chases its second DIII national championship in school history.

The DIII women's volleyball national championship will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed right here on NCAA.com.  

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

 

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

 

Click or tap here to view the bracket.

 

 

3:37 pm, November 17, 2022

DIII women's volleyball semifinals — what you need to know

Juniata women's volleyball

And then there were four. The Division III women's volleyball championship is down to two remaining rounds.

No. 3 Trinity (TX) defeated No. 2 NYU to advance to the championship in game one, while No. 1 Juniata bested No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul. 

Only Juniata has previously won a DIII NCAA national championship, but that was back in 2006. NYU and northwestern-St. Paul will play in their first semifinals while Trinity (TX) was one of the last four standing in 1999. 

You can watch and follow all the action here on NCAA.com

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

 

Click or tap here to view the bracket.

1:32 pm, November 16, 2022

The semifinal matchups for the DIII women's volleyball championship are set

Trinity (TX) women's volleyball

The DIII women's volleyball championship quarterfinal round took place today with four games at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Here are Wednesday's results:

The winners advance to the semifinal round at the same site tomorrow (all times ET):

Click or tap here to view the bracket.

10:19 pm, November 12, 2022

Results from the third round of the DIII women's volleyball tournament

Hope Athletics Hope women's volleyball

Saturday saw third round action of the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship with eight matches on the schedule. Winners advance to the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Saturday's full schedule (all times in ET): 

 Click or tap here to view the bracket.

5:48 pm, November 11, 2022

Second round results of DIII women's volleyball championship

Claremont Mudd Scripps

The second round of the 2022 DIII women's volleyball continued Friday with 16 matches featuring the winners from Thursday's first-round games. Click or tap here to view the bracket.

Here's a rundown all the results from Friday:

The third round of the championship begins tomorrow Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday's full schedule (all times in ET): 

2:41 pm, November 10, 2022

DIII women's volleyball tournament continues Friday

Salisbury women's volleyball

The first round of the 2022 NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship began Thursday with 32 matches of action throughout the afternoon. Click or tap here to view the bracket.

Thursday's final scores:

Second-round play will begin Friday (all times ET):

6:01 pm, November 7, 2022

NCAA Division III women's volleyball committee announces 2022 championship field

The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held Nov. 16-19 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, with Saint Vincent College serving as host.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII women's volleyball championship field release

Forty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2022-23, there will be one Pool B berth for this year’s championship.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's volleyball bracket

3:01 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DIII women's volleyball selection show

The DIII women's volleyball selection show is at 1 p.m ET on Monday, Nov. 7, on NCAA.com. The official bracket for the tournament will be made available shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show: 

When: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held from November 16 through November 19 at UPMC Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA.

2:59 pm, November 4, 2022

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Kim Wudi 3-0 Calvin St. Louis, Missouri
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19        
2019 Johns Hopkins (35-0) Matt Troy 3-0 Emory Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 Emory (30-6)

Jenny McDowell

 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn.
2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin
2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va.
2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich.
2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich.
2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis
2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis
2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio
2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan
2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan
2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va.
2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.)
2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne
2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater
2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater
2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA)
1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata
1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata
1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego
1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh
1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater
1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca
1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata
1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis
1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego
1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst
1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin
1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst
1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst
1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne
1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego
1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.)