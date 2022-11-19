Last Updated 9:44 PM, November 19, 2022NCAA.comJuniata wins the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championshipShare Juniata wins the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship 1:29 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:51 pm, November 19, 2022No. 1 Juniata sweeps No. 3 Trinity (TX) to win 2022 national championship Juniata is back on top. The No. 1 seed won the program's first national title since 2006 as the Eagles swept No. 3 Trinity (TX) 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-23) on Saturday night. It's Juniata's third DIII women's volleyball title overall (2004 and 2006). Juniata (34-1) hit .297, .450 and .231 in the three sets, getting double-digit kills in the match from Mackenzie Coley, Lily Podolan and Kennedy Christy. Trinity struggled offensively, including a .027 hitting mark in the second set. In reaching the title match, Eagles swept the first three rounds while going 3-1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Tigers swept the first two but endured a five-set scare in the third round against CMS. CHAMPIONSHIP STATS: No. 1 Juniata 3, No. 3 Trinity (TX) 0
3:09 am, November 18, 2022
DIII women's volleyball national championship set for Saturday night 
The 2022 DIII women's volleyball national championship is set after Thursday's results. In match one, No. 3 Trinity (TX) defeated No. 2 NYU, 3-1. Trinity (TX) chases its first title in program history. The second game saw No. 1 Juniata defeat No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul, 3-1. Juniata chases its second DIII national championship in school history. The DIII women's volleyball national championship will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed right here on NCAA.com. THURSDAY'S RESULTS: No. 3 Trinity (TX) 3, No. 2 NYU 1 | Watch the full replay No. 1 Juniata 3, No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul 1 | Watch the full replay CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: No. 1 Juniata vs. No. 3 Trinity (TX), 7 p.m. Click or tap here to view the bracket.
3:37 pm, November 17, 2022
DIII women's volleyball semifinals — what you need to know 
And then there were four. The Division III women's volleyball championship is down to two remaining rounds. No. 3 Trinity (TX) defeated No. 2 NYU to advance to the championship in game one, while No. 1 Juniata bested No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul. Only Juniata has previously won a DIII NCAA national championship, but that was back in 2006. NYU and northwestern-St. Paul will play in their first semifinals while Trinity (TX) was one of the last four standing in 1999. You can watch and follow all the action here on NCAA.com. THURSDAY'S RESULTS: No. 3 Trinity (TX) 3, No. 2 NYU 1 | Watch the full replay No. 1 Juniata 3, No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul 1 | Watch the full replay Click or tap here to view the bracket.
1:32 pm, November 16, 2022
The semifinal matchups for the DIII women's volleyball championship are set 
The DIII women's volleyball championship quarterfinal round took place today with four games at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Penn. Here are Wednesday's results: No. 3 Trinity (TX) 3, No. 6 MIT 0 | Watch the full replay No. 2 NYU 3, Transylvania 1 | Watch the full replay No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul 3, No. 4 Johns Hopkins 2 | Watch the full replay No. 1 Juniata 3, No. 8 Hope 1 | Watch the full replay The winners advance to the semifinal round at the same site tomorrow (all times ET): No. 2 NYU vs. No. 3 Trinity (TX), 5 p.m. No. 1 Juniata vs. No. 5 Northwestern-St. Paul, 7:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the bracket.
10:19 pm, November 12, 2022
Results from the third round of the DIII women's volleyball tournament
Saturday saw third round action of the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship with eight matches on the schedule. Winners advance to the quarterfinals Wednesday. Saturday's full schedule (all times in ET): Hope 3, Calvin 2 Juniata 3, Chris. Newport 0 John Hopkins 3, Mary Washington 0 NYU 3, Williams 1 Transylvania 3, Berry 1 MIT 3, Tufts 0 Northwestern-St. Paul 3, Wis.-Whitewater 1 Trinity (TX) 3, Claremont-M-S 2 Click or tap here to view the bracket.
5:48 pm, November 11, 2022
Second round results of DIII women's volleyball championship 
The second round of the 2022 DIII women's volleyball continued Friday with 16 matches featuring the winners from Thursday's first-round games. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Here's a rundown all the results from Friday: MIT 3, Scranton 0 Johns Hopkins 3, vs. Stevens 0 NYU 3, Salisbury 2 Chris. Newport 3, Ithaca 0 Wisc.-Whitewater 3, Gustavus Adolphus 1 Hope 3, WashU 1 Berry 3, Carnegie Mellon 0 Trinity (TX) 3, UChicago, 0 Williams 3, Wesleyan (CT) 0 Tufts 3, Babson 2 Juniata 3, SUNY Cortland 0 Mary Washington 3, Eastern 0 Northwestern-St. Paul 3, Wisc. Stevens Point 0 Transylvania 3, Emory 2 Calvin 3, Wisc. Oshkosh 0 Claremont Mudd Scripps 3, Texas-Dallas 0 The third round of the championship begins tomorrow Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday's full schedule (all times in ET): Hope vs. Calvin, 5 p.m. ET Juniata vs. Chris. Newport, 5 p.m. ET John Hopkins vs. Mary Washington, 5 p.m. ET Williams vs. NYU, 5 p.m. ET Berry vs. Transylvania, 5 p.m. ET MIT vs. Tufts, 5 p.m. ET Northwestern-St. Paul vs. Wis.-Whitewater 6 p.m. ET Trinity (TX) vs. Claremont-M-S, 8 p.m. ET
2:41 pm, November 10, 2022
DIII women's volleyball tournament continues Friday 
The first round of the 2022 NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship began Thursday with 32 matches of action throughout the afternoon. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Thursday's final scores: Berry 3, Covenant 0 Stevens 3, Manhattanville 0 Salisbury 3, Endicott 0 Hope 3, Wittenburg 0 Chris. Newport 3, SUNY Morrisville 1 Scranton 3, St. John Fisher 0 Gustavus Adolphus 3, Wisc.-Eau Claire 1 NYU 3, Westfield State 0 Carnegie Mellon 3, Southern Virginia 0 Johns Hopkins 3, Hunter 0 WashU 3, Milliken 2 Ithaca 3, Alfred State 0 MIT 3, Maine Maritime 0 UChicago 3, Texas Lutheran 2 Wisc.-Whitewater 3, Cornell College 1 Williams 3, Stevenson 1 Emory 3, Bethany (WV) 0 Eastern 3, Marymount (VA) 2 Wisc.-Oshkosh 3, Otterbein 2 SUNY Cortland 3, Rowan 0 Babson 3, Swarthmore 0 Trinity (TX) 3, Puget Sound 0 Wisc.-Stevens Point 3, Coe 0 Wesleyan (CT) 3, Eastern Nazarene 0 Transylvania 3, Randolph-Macon 0 Mary Washington 3, Cedar Crest 0 Calvin 3, Aurora 1 Juniata 3, Keene State 0 Tufts 3, JWU (Providence) 0 Texas-Dallas 3, UC Santa Cruz 1 Northwestern-St. Paul 3, North Park 1 Claremont Mudd Scripps 3, Fontbonne 0 Second-round play will begin Friday (all times ET): MIT vs. Scranton, 4:30 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Stevens, 4:30 p.m. Salisbury vs. NYU, 4:30 p.m. Ithaca vs. Chris. Newport, 4:30 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus vs. Wisc.-Whitewater, 5:30 p.m. WashU vs. Hope, 5:30 p.m. Carnegie Mellon vs. Berry, 5:30 p.m. Trinity (TX) vs. UChicago, 7 p.m. Wesleyan (CT) vs. Williams, 7 p.m. Babson vs. Tufts, 7 p.m. Juniata vs. SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m. Eastern vs. Mary Washington, 7 p.m. Wisc. Stevens Point vs. Northwestern-St. Paul, 8 p.m. Transylvania vs. Emory, 8 p.m. Wisc. Oshkosh vs. Calvin, 8 p.m. Texas-Dallas vs. Claremont Mudd Scripps, 10 p.m.
6:01 pm, November 7, 2022
NCAA Division III women's volleyball committee announces 2022 championship field 
The NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship. The championship will be held Nov. 16-19 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, with Saint Vincent College serving as host. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII women's volleyball championship field release Forty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2022-23, there will be one Pool B berth for this year's championship. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII women's volleyball bracket
3:01 pm, November 4, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DIII women's volleyball selection show 
The DIII women's volleyball selection show is at 1 p.m ET on Monday, Nov. 7, on NCAA.com. The official bracket for the tournament will be made available shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show: When: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held from November 16 through November 19 at UPMC Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA.
2:59 pm, November 4, 2022
Championship history 
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Kim Wudi 3-0 Calvin St. Louis, Missouri 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Johns Hopkins (35-0) Matt Troy 3-0 Emory Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2018 Emory (30-6) Jenny McDowell 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn. 2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan 2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin 2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan 2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va. 2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich. 2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich. 2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis 2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis 2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio 2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan 2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan 2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va. 2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va. 2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.) 2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne 2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater 2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater 2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA) 1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata 1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2 UC San Diego 1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst 1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin 1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst 1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst 1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne 1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego 1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link