NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedules, teams

Last Updated 12:56 PM, November 08, 2021NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedules, teamsShare DIII Women's Volleyball: 2021 Selection Show 24:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:37 pm, November 8, 2021DIII Women's Volleyball Championship field announcedThe 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship 64-team field was announced Monday, Nov. 8. Forty-four teams were automatic qualifiers, while 20 teams were chosen through Pool C qualification, which includes institutions teams that were not the conference champion in their respective conferences as well as independent institutions. Click or tap here to view the complete list of qualifiers. The complete interactive tournament bracket is available here. You can view the selection show here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:19 am, October 28, 2021DIII women's volleyball championship historyThe 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, which means Johns Hopkins is the reigning national champion from 2019. Here is the full list of champions since 1981: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Johns Hopkins (35-0) Matt Troy 3-0 Emory Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2018 Emory (30-6) Jenny McDowell 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn. 2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan 2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin 2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan 2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va. 2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich. 2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich. 2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis 2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis 2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio 2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan 2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan 2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va. 2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va. 2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.) 2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne 2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater 2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater 2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA) 1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata 1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata 1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego 1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater 1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca 1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata 1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis 1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis 1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis 1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis 1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego 1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst 1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin 1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst 1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst 1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne 1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego 1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:54 am, October 28, 2021DIII women's volleyball tournament: Important datesHere are some important dates to remember for the 2021 DIII women's volleyball tournament. Nov. 8: Online selection show here on NCAA.com to announce teams selected to the championship Nov.12-14: Regionals Nov. 18-20: Eight-team finals The championship match will be played Saturday, Nov. 20 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri. The quarterfinals through national championship will be live streamed here on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:35 am, October 28, 2021How to watch the 2021 DIII women's volleyball selection showThe 2021 DIII women's volleyball selection show is at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DIII women's volleyball championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 40th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8 Where: Live here on NCAA.com A total of 64 teams will compete in the tournament running from Nov. 12-20. The final will be held at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link