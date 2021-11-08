NCAA DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, schedules, teams

The 2021 DIII women's volleyball selection show is at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DIII women's volleyball championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 40th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

A total of 64 teams will compete in the tournament running from Nov. 12-20. The final will be held at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri.