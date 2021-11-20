Wisconsin-Eau Claire sweeps Calvin to win 2021 DIII women's volleyball national championship

VB | Final

(3) UWEC 25

(0) Calvin 21

Wisconsin-Eau Claire's volleyball wrote its name into the history books on Saturday night, winning the 2021 DIII women's volleyball championship to earn the school's first national title.

The No. 4-seeded Blugolds swept No. 6 Calvin 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Mo.

Oddly enough, that third and final set had the largest margin of victory by points but was easily the closest of the three. Wisconsin-Eau Claire trailed for much of the set but stayed within striking distance. The Blugolds then stepped up their defense significantly, tying the score at 20-20. Once they got to that point, they went on a 5-1 run, led by multiple blocks, to put the match away.

While Wisconsin-Eau Claire was the higher seed, they likely were thought of as the underdogs in the final. Calvin had been on this stage many times before, including winning three national titles from 2010-16. The Blugolds had never even played in a final.

Here are the stats from the box scores for both teams from the match:

To start the match, the Blugolds got out to a quick 10-5 lead over Calvin in the first set then held steady during two separate runs from the Knights. Things got as tight as 23-21 and 24-22 at the end of the set before Wisconsin-Eau Claire put the set away, 25-22. Arianna Barrett led the Blugolds' attack with 5 kills in the set.

After mostly being in control in the first, Wisconsin-Eau Claire won a much closer second set. The Blugolds and Knights traded points for much of the set, before Wisconsin-Eau Claire made more plays late and won the set 25-23. Through two sets, Taylor Scalia had 12 digs for the Blugolds, which really played a sound, well-rounded match throughout the night.

Barrett finished with 13 kills, and her teammates Kendra Baierl and Jordan Witzel added 10 apiece. Makenzie Bachmann notched 17 digs, and Abby Volk helped supply some of those crucial late blocks at the end of the third set that sealed the title.

