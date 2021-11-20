Wisconsin-Eau Claire sweeps Calvin to win 2021 DIII women's volleyball national championship

Last Updated 10:45 PM, November 20, 2021Wisconsin-Eau Claire sweeps Calvin to win 2021 DIII women's volleyball national championshipShare Wisconsin-Eau Claire wins the 2021 DIII women's volleyball championship 2:19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:57 am, November 21, 2021Wisconsin-Eau Claire sweeps Calvin to win 2021 DIII women's volleyball national championship VB | Final (3) UWEC 25 (0) Calvin 21 OH HOW SWEEP IT IS! 🧹🧹🧹@UWECVolleyball ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! 💙💛💙💛💙💛#RollGolds pic.twitter.com/kj75Zox2pP — UWEC Athletics (@UWECblugolds) November 21, 2021 Wisconsin-Eau Claire's volleyball wrote its name into the history books on Saturday night, winning the 2021 DIII women's volleyball championship to earn the school's first national title. The No. 4-seeded Blugolds swept No. 6 Calvin 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Mo. Oddly enough, that third and final set had the largest margin of victory by points but was easily the closest of the three. Wisconsin-Eau Claire trailed for much of the set but stayed within striking distance. The Blugolds then stepped up their defense significantly, tying the score at 20-20. Once they got to that point, they went on a 5-1 run, led by multiple blocks, to put the match away. While Wisconsin-Eau Claire was the higher seed, they likely were thought of as the underdogs in the final. Calvin had been on this stage many times before, including winning three national titles from 2010-16. The Blugolds had never even played in a final. Here are the stats from the box scores for both teams from the match: To start the match, the Blugolds got out to a quick 10-5 lead over Calvin in the first set then held steady during two separate runs from the Knights. Things got as tight as 23-21 and 24-22 at the end of the set before Wisconsin-Eau Claire put the set away, 25-22. Arianna Barrett led the Blugolds' attack with 5 kills in the set. After mostly being in control in the first, Wisconsin-Eau Claire won a much closer second set. The Blugolds and Knights traded points for much of the set, before Wisconsin-Eau Claire made more plays late and won the set 25-23. Through two sets, Taylor Scalia had 12 digs for the Blugolds, which really played a sound, well-rounded match throughout the night. Barrett finished with 13 kills, and her teammates Kendra Baierl and Jordan Witzel added 10 apiece. Makenzie Bachmann notched 17 digs, and Abby Volk helped supply some of those crucial late blocks at the end of the third set that sealed the title. If you missed the match, watch the full replay here. Both teams knocked out higher seeds on Friday, and both did it in comeback fashion. Wisconsin-Eau Claire stormed back from being down 2 sets to 1 to eliminate No. 1 seed Juniata in an epic 5-set match. The in the second semifinal, Calvin dropped the first set to No. 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps then rattled off the next three in a row to clinch its spot in the final. Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. Calvin will be looking to lift its fourth volleyball national championship trophy in team history. The program dominated the sport in the first half of the last decade, winning three national titles from 2010-16. DIII Women's Volleyball Championship field announced

The 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship 64-team field was announced Monday, Nov. 8. 

Forty-four teams were automatic qualifiers, while 20 teams were chosen through Pool C qualification, which includes institutions teams that were not the conference champion in their respective conferences as well as independent institutions. DIII women's volleyball tournament: Important dates

Here are some important dates to remember for the 2021 DIII women's volleyball tournament.

Nov. 8: Online selection show here on NCAA.com to announce teams selected to the championship
Nov.12-14: Regionals
Nov. 18-20: Eight-team finals

The championship match will be played Saturday, Nov. 20 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri. The quarterfinals through national championship will be live streamed here on NCAA.com. How to watch the 2021 DIII women's volleyball selection show

The 2021 DIII women's volleyball selection show is at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DIII women's volleyball championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 40th year of crowning an NCAA champion.

When: 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 8
Where: Live here on NCAA.com

A total of 64 teams will compete in the tournament running from Nov. 12-20. The final will be held at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis, Missouri.