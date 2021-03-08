Last Updated 12:07 AM, March 08, 2021
Live coverage of the 2020 NC men's water polo championship

Timothy Nwachukwu | NCAA Photos2021 men's college water polo championship.The 2021 men's college water polo championship runs from March 18-21.
4:48 am, March 8, 2021

NC men's water polo championship field announced

The field for the 2020 NC men's water polo championship was released on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Click or tap here for the complete interview bracket. 
10:20 pm, February 24, 2021

Here's the schedule for the 2020 NC men's water polo championship

The 2020 NC men's water polo championship runs from March 18-21, 2021 with all games at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. Below is the full event schedule. Live stream links will be made available soon. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 7 via press release. Live coverage of the semifinals and final from March 20-21 will be streaming right here on NCAA.com.

* All times listed in ET

March 18

Opening round game #1 | Time TBD | Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Opening round game #2 | Time TBD | Uytengsu Aquatics Center

March 20

Semifinal #1 | 5 p.m. ET | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream

Semifinal #2 | 8 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream

March 21

National championship | 5 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream

10:15 pm, February 24, 2021

Men's college water polo championship history

Stanford topped Pacific 13-8 to win the NC men's water polo national championship in 2019. It was the Cardinal's 11th national title and first since 2002.

Click or tap here for the complete breakdown of the 2019 tournament. Below is a year-by year summary of every men's water polo national champion, since 1969.

You can watch the full replay of last year's national championship below.