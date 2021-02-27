Live coverage of the 2021 NC men's water polo championship

The 2021 NC men's water polo championship runs from March 18-21, with all games at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. Below is the full event schedule. Live stream links will be made available soon. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 7 via press release. Live coverage of the semifinals and final from March 20-21 will be streaming right here on NCAA.com.

* All times listed in ET

March 18

Opening round game #1 | Time TBD | Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Opening round game #2 | Time TBD | Uytengsu Aquatics Center

March 20

Semifinal #1 | 5 p.m. ET | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream

Semifinal #2 | 8 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream

March 21

National championship | 5 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream