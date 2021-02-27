Live coverage of the 2021 NC men's water polo championship
Here's the schedule for the 2021 NC men's water polo championship
The 2021 NC men's water polo championship runs from March 18-21, with all games at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. Below is the full event schedule. Live stream links will be made available soon. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 7 via press release. Live coverage of the semifinals and final from March 20-21 will be streaming right here on NCAA.com.
* All times listed in ET
March 18
Opening round game #1 | Time TBD | Uytengsu Aquatics Center
Opening round game #2 | Time TBD | Uytengsu Aquatics Center
March 20
Semifinal #1 | 5 p.m. ET | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream
Semifinal #2 | 8 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream
March 21
National championship | 5 p.m. | Uytengsu Aquatics Center | NCAA.com live stream
Men's college water polo championship history
Stanford topped Pacific 13-8 to win the NC men's water polo national championship in 2019. It was the Cardinal's 11th national title and first since 2002.
Click or tap here for the complete breakdown of the 2019 tournament. Below is a year-by year summary of every men's water polo national champion, since 1969.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Stanford (21-2)
|John Vargas
|13-8
|Pacific
|Stockton, Calif.
|2018
|Southern California (29-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|14-12
|Stanford
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|2017
|UCLA (21-4)
|Adam Wright
|7-5
|Southern California
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2016
|California (22-4)
|Kirk Everist
|11-8 (ot)
|Southern California
|Berkeley, Calif.
|2015
|UCLA (30-0)
|Adam Wright
|10-7
|Southern California
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2014
|UCLA (29-3)
|Adam Wright
|9-8
|Southern California
|La Jolla, Calif.
|2013
|Southern California (28-4)
|Jovan Vavic
|12-11 (2ot)
|Pacific
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|2012
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|11-10
|UCLA
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2011
|Southern California (24-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|7-4
|UCLA
|California
|2010
|Southern California (28-2)
|Jovan Vavic
|12-10 (2ot)
|California
|California
|2009
|Southern California (26-2)
|Jovan Vavic
|7-6
|UCLA
|Princeton
|2008
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|7-5
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2007
|California (28-4)
|Kirk Everist
|8-6
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2006
|California (31-4)
|Kirk Everist
|7-6
|Southern California
|Loyola Marymount
|2005
|Southern California (26-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|3-2
|Stanford
|Bucknell
|2004
|UCLA (25-3)
|Adam Krikorian
|10-9 (ot)
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2003
|Southern California (24-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|9-7(ot)
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2002
|Stanford (24-5)
|John Vargas
|7-6
|California
|Loyola Marymount
|2001
|Stanford (22-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|8-5
|UCLA
|Stanford
|2000
|UCLA (19-7)
|Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian
|11-2
|UC San Diego
|Malibu, Calif.
|1999
|UCLA (22-3)
|Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian
|6-5
|Stanford
|La Jolla, Calif.
|1998
|Southern California (25-3)
|John Williams/Jovan Vavic
|9-8 (2ot)
|Stanford
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|1997
|Pepperdine (25-3)
|Terry Schoroeder
|8-7 (2ot)
|Southern California
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1996
|UCLA (24-6)
|Guy Baker
|8-7
|Southern California
|UC San Diego
|1995
|UCLA (20-6)
|Guy Baker
|10-8
|California
|Stanford
|1994
|Stanford (27-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|14-10
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1993
|Stanford (24-6)
|Dante Dettamanti
|11-9
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1992
|California (31-0)
|Steve Heaston
|12-11 (3ot)
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1991
|California (26-1)
|Steve Heaston
|7-6
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1990
|California (29-1)
|Steve Heaston
|8-7
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1989
|UC Irvine (27-6)
|Ted Newland
|9-8
|California
|Indianapolis
|1988
|California (33-3)
|Pete Cutino
|14-11
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1987
|California (27-3)
|Pete Cutino
|9-8 (ot)
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1986
|Stanford (36-0)
|Dante Dettamanti
|9-6
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1985
|Stanford (25-4)
|Dante Dettamanti
|12-11 (2ot)
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1984
|California (26-4-1)
|Pete Cutino
|9-8
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1983
|California (29-3-2)
|Pete Cutino
|10-7
|Southern California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1982
|UC Irvine (30-0)
|Ted Newland
|7-4
|Stanford
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1981
|Stanford (31-0)
|Dante Dettamanti
|17-6
|Long Beach State
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1980
|Stanford (28-2-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|8-6
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1979
|UC Santa Barbara (27-2-1)
|Pete Snyder
|11-3
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1978
|Stanford (26-1-1)
|Dante Dettamanti
|7-6 (3ot)
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1977
|California (29-3)
|Pete Cutino
|9-6
|UC Irvine
|Brown
|1976
|Stanford (20-2)
|Art Lambert
|13-12
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1975
|California (22-6)
|Pete Cutino
|9-8
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1974
|California (25-2)
|Pete Cutino
|7-6
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1973
|California (25-1)
|Pete Cutino
|8-4
|UC Irvine
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1972
|UCLA (19-1)
|Bob Horn
|10-5
|UC Irvine
|New Mexico
|1971
|UCLA (18-1)
|Bob Horn
|5-3
|San Jose State
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1970
|UC Irvine (27-2)
|Ted Newland
|7-6 (3ot)
|UCLA
|Long Beach, Calif.
|1969
|UCLA (19-0)
|Bob Horn
|5-2
|California
|Long Beach, Calif.
You can watch the full replay of last year's national championship below.