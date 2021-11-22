2021 NCAA water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 11:56 PM, November 21, 20212021 NCAA water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scoresShare 2020 NC men's water polo championship: UCLA vs. Southern California full replay 1:25:03 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:50 am, November 22, 20212021 NC men's water polo selections announced The field is set for the 2021 NC men's water polo championship with the selections being announced Sunday evening. The tournament will begin Saturday, Nov. 27 with Princeton taking on Fordham. The rest of the opening round games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at UCLA. The semifinals and finals will be played at Speiker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 4 & 5. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket for this year's tournament.

NC Men's Water Polo Championship selections to be announced

The 2021 National Collegiate men's water polo selections will be released today, Sunday, Nov. 21. UCLA will host national championship at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, on Dec. 4-5. The semifinals and national championship will be streamed here on NCAA.com.

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 NC men's water polo selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 21. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 NC men's water polo championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 21 in an NCAA.com press release.

Where: The selection release and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com. The championship will be hosted by UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, CA, December 4-5. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

NC men's water polo championship history

UCLA is the reigning NC men's water polo champion, taking home the title in 2020. The championship was played in the spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bruins have won four championships since 2014. The last school to repeat as champions was UCLA in 2015. Southern California had the greatest run of the past 15 years, winning six-straight years from 2008-2013. Here's the full list of champions since 1969: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 UCLA (9-7) Adam Wright 7-6 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif. 2019 Stanford (21-2) John Vargas 13-8 Pacific Stockton, Calif. 2018 Southern California (29-3) Jovan Vavic 14-12 Stanford Palo Alto, Calif. 2017 UCLA (21-4) Adam Wright 7-5 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif. 2016 California (22-4) Kirk Everist 11-8 (ot) Southern California Berkeley, Calif. 2015 UCLA (30-0) Adam Wright 10-7 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif. 2014 UCLA (29-3) Adam Wright 9-8 Southern California La Jolla, Calif. 2013 Southern California (28-4) Jovan Vavic 12-11 (2ot) Pacific Palo Alto, Calif. 2012 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 11-10 UCLA Los Angeles, Calif. 2011 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 7-4 UCLA California 2010 Southern California (28-2) Jovan Vavic 12-10 (2ot) California California 2009 Southern California (26-2) Jovan Vavic 7-6 UCLA Princeton 2008 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 7-5 Stanford Stanford 2007 California (28-4) Kirk Everist 8-6 Southern California Stanford 2006 California (31-4) Kirk Everist 7-6 Southern California Loyola Marymount 2005 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 3-2 Stanford Bucknell 2004 UCLA (25-3) Adam Krikorian 10-9 (ot) Stanford Stanford 2003 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 9-7(ot) Stanford Stanford 2002 Stanford (24-5) John Vargas 7-6 California Loyola Marymount 2001 Stanford (22-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-5 UCLA Stanford 2000 UCLA (19-7) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 11-2 UC San Diego Malibu, Calif. 1999 UCLA (22-3) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 6-5 Stanford La Jolla, Calif. 1998 Southern California (25-3) John Williams/Jovan Vavic 9-8 (2ot) Stanford Newport Beach, Calif. 1997 Pepperdine (25-3) Terry Schoroeder 8-7 (2ot) Southern California Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1996 UCLA (24-6) Guy Baker 8-7 Southern California UC San Diego 1995 UCLA (20-6) Guy Baker 10-8 California Stanford 1994 Stanford (27-1) Dante Dettamanti 14-10 Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1993 Stanford (24-6) Dante Dettamanti 11-9 Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1992 California (31-0) Steve Heaston 12-11 (3ot) Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1991 California (26-1) Steve Heaston 7-6 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1990 California (29-1) Steve Heaston 8-7 Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1989 UC Irvine (27-6) Ted Newland 9-8 California Indianapolis 1988 California (33-3) Pete Cutino 14-11 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1987 California (27-3) Pete Cutino 9-8 (ot) Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1986 Stanford (36-0) Dante Dettamanti 9-6 California Long Beach, Calif. 1985 Stanford (25-4) Dante Dettamanti 12-11 (2ot) UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1984 California (26-4-1) Pete Cutino 9-8 Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1983 California (29-3-2) Pete Cutino 10-7 Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1982 UC Irvine (30-0) Ted Newland 7-4 Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1981 Stanford (31-0) Dante Dettamanti 17-6 Long Beach State Long Beach, Calif. 1980 Stanford (28-2-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-6 California Long Beach, Calif. 1979 UC Santa Barbara (27-2-1) Pete Snyder 11-3 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1978 Stanford (26-1-1) Dante Dettamanti 7-6 (3ot) California Long Beach, Calif. 1977 California (29-3) Pete Cutino 9-6 UC Irvine Brown 1976 Stanford (20-2) Art Lambert 13-12 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1975 California (22-6) Pete Cutino 9-8 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1974 California (25-2) Pete Cutino 7-6 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1973 California (25-1) Pete Cutino 8-4 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1972 UCLA (19-1) Bob Horn 10-5 UC Irvine New Mexico 1971 UCLA (18-1) Bob Horn 5-3 San Jose State Long Beach, Calif. 1970 UC Irvine (27-2) Ted Newland 7-6 (3ot) UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1969 UCLA (19-0) Bob Horn 5-2 California Long Beach, Calif. Note: From 1969 through 1994, the championship was composed of eight teams. Since 1995, the championship has been composed of four teams.