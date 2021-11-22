2021 NCAA water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2021 NC men's water polo selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 21. You can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Here's what you need to know.

When: The 2021 NC men's water polo championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 21 in an NCAA.com press release.

Where: The selection release and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

The championship will be hosted by UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, CA, December 4-5. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.