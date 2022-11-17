Live updates for the 2022 NCAA men's water polo championship

The 2022 NC men's water polo selections will be released at approximately midnight ET on Sunday, Nov. 20. You'll find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

The top two teams qualify directly into the national championship semifinals, while the remaining six teams selected will compete for the last two berths via four opening-round games.

The championship semifinals and finals will be at Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, Calif., from Dec. 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will also be streamed live on NCAA.com.