California beats Southern California 13-12 to win 2021 NC water polo national championship

The 2021 NC water polo national championship game was everything fans could have asked for and then some. The California Golden Bears beat the Southern California Trojans 13-12 in an incredible final that was certainly worth every cent of the price of admission.

In a game that featured ten total ties, Cal's Nikos Delagrammatikas broke the final deadlock and scored the winning goal with 28 seconds left in the game. His teammate Max Casabella finished with 4 goals and 2 assists, and Roberto Valera added a hat trick of his own.

Go here for the full individual and team stats, box score, and scoring summary for the championship game.

For USC, Hannes Daube and Ashworth Molthen each scored 3 times, with Daube adding 3 assists as well. But the Trojans, which led 2-0 early and 9-7 in the third quarter, could not close the deal.

The fourth quarter was one for the ages, with the teams entering tied 9-9 then combining for 7 goals in the period. USC would score, then Cal would answer to even things back up again. After that pattern happened three times, the Bears broke it with Delagrammatikas's winner in the final minute.

The title is Cal's 15th water polo national championship in program history and first since 2016.

