California beats Southern California 13-12 to win 2021 NC water polo national championship

Last Updated 7:45 PM, December 05, 2021California beats Southern California 13-12 to win 2021 NC water polo national championship THE BEARS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!! FINAL SCORE: Cal 13, USC 12#GoBears #CalWaterPolo #EARNED pic.twitter.com/3zfGM7MjNs — Cal Water Polo (@CalWaterPolo) December 5, 2021 The 2021 NC water polo national championship game was everything fans could have asked for and then some. The California Golden Bears beat the Southern California Trojans 13-12 in an incredible final that was certainly worth every cent of the price of admission. In a game that featured ten total ties, Cal's Nikos Delagrammatikas broke the final deadlock and scored the winning goal with 28 seconds left in the game. His teammate Max Casabella finished with 4 goals and 2 assists, and Roberto Valera added a hat trick of his own. Go here for the full individual and team stats, box score, and scoring summary for the championship game. For USC, Hannes Daube and Ashworth Molthen each scored 3 times, with Daube adding 3 assists as well. But the Trojans, which led 2-0 early and 9-7 in the third quarter, could not close the deal. The fourth quarter was one for the ages, with the teams entering tied 9-9 then combining for 7 goals in the period. USC would score, then Cal would answer to even things back up again. After that pattern happened three times, the Bears broke it with Delagrammatikas's winner in the final minute. The title is Cal's 15th water polo national championship in program history and first since 2016. Click or tap here for the completed bracket from the 2021 NC water polo championship. 11:28 pm, December 5, 2021Cal wins 15th water polo national championship, first since 2016 NCAA Photos The California Golden Bears are the 2021 NC water polo national champions. They defeated the Southern California Trojans in an absolute classic of a title game, 13-12. Cal's Nikos Delagrammatikas scored the winning goal with 30 seconds left in the game. 10:55 pm, December 5, 2021USC and Cal tied at 9 heading to 4th quarter of water polo title gameSouthern California and California are giving water polo fans everything they could ask for in a national championship game. The Trojans and Bears are all square 9-9 going into the fourth quarter with a national title on the line. Cal's Max Casabella and USC's Hannes Daube each have hat tricks so far. 7:45 pm, December 5, 2021Southern California takes on California for 2021 NC water polo title Sunday afternoon USC Athletics We're only a couple hours away from the final game of the 2021 NC water polo season. Southern California and California will face off for the national championship today, Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Whatever the results, there will be a new champion after California knocked off defending champ UCLA in overtime last night. USC reached the final by beating UC Davis. But both programs are no strangers to this stage. The Trojans won the national title in 2018 and prior to that lifted the trophy six seasons in a row from 2008-13. Immediately before that USC dynastic run, the Bears won back-to-back championships in 2006-07. The final is taking place at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. Garrett Dunn put the finishing touch on the win, scoring the last goal of the game for some overtime insurance. The game went to overtime after UCLA's Makoto Kenney scored the dramatic tying goal with three seconds left in the game. It was the last of seven separate ties in the back-and-forth matchup. UCLA will not make it back to the final to defend its title. Go here to view the full stats and scoring summary for the game. Here are final scores for both of today's semifinals: Southern California 11, UC Davis 8 | Final California 15, UCLA 13 | Final (OT) Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. The final is tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. ET. 11:24 pm, December 4, 2021Southern California beats UC Davis, advances to water polo final Southern California is the first finalist in the 2021 NC water polo championship. The Trojans took care of UC Davis 11-8 on Saturday to earn their spot. USC jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first quarter, then things were pretty even the rest of the way, but Southern California never gave up its lead. Hannes Daube poured in 4 goals for the Trojans. Go here for the full stats and scoring summary from the matchup. Here is where we stand for the semifinals. Southern California 11, UC Davis 8 | Final California vs. UCLA | 7 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. The final is Sunday, Dec. 5. 4:20 pm, December 4, 2021NC men's water polo semifinals begin today The men's water polo semifinal matchups are set. Southern California will take on UC Davis at 5 p.m. ET, and California will face off with UCLA later on at 7 p.m. ET. This will be both, USC and Cal's first game of this year's tournament as they both earned a bye. All four teams will fight for the right to take part in the championship game on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule for today's semifinals: Southern California 11, UC Davis 8 | Fourth quarter California vs. UCLA | 7 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. 12:31 am, December 3, 2021UCLA doubles up Princeton, advances to NC water polo semifinals UCLA Athletics UCLA took care of business against Princeton on Thursday evening to earn its spot in the semifinals of the 2021 NC water polo championship. The Bruins used a big first half, 9 goals in all, to stake out an early lead then cruised to a final score of 12-6. Tommy Gruwell scored a hat trick, and teammate Gianpiero Di Martire added a pair of his own to pace UCLA. The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter that Princeton could not recover from, never reducing the deficit to anything less than 2 goals. Go here for complete team and individual stats, play-by-play, and scoring summary from the matchup. UC Davis won the first game of the day, a tight and tense overtime affair. Here are both scores for today: UC Davis 9, Long Beach State 8 | Final (OT) UCLA 12, Princeton 6 | Final Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. For the printable version, go here. UCLA and UC Davis advance to the semifinals, where they'll join California and Southern California, which had opening-round byes, to form the four teams left competing for the national championship. UCLA will face Cal, and UC Davis will play USC. Those matchups will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 (all times Eastern): Southern California vs. UC Davis | 5 p.m. California vs. UCLA | 7 p.m. The final will be on Sunday, Dec. 5. 9:58 pm, December 2, 2021UC Davis tops Long Beach State in overtime in NC water polo opening round UC Davis Athletics UC Davis came out on top of a thriller over Long Beach State in the 2021 NC water polo championship. The Aggies knocked off the Beach 9-8 in overtime to advance to the semifinals against Southern California. Nir Gross led the way for UC Davis with 4 goals, and Holden Neach scored the game-winner in overtime. The matchup was the definition of a back-and-forth game. The Aggies scored the first goal, then Long Beach State scored, the UC Davis scored again. This pattern continued for seven separate ties throughout the game, but UC Davis never trailed. The Beach was never able to go from tied to leading. Check out the full stats and box score from their matchup here. One half of the action is in the books for today. here's where things stand: UC Davis 9, Long Beach State 8 | Final (OT) Princeton 4, UCLA 9 | Halftime Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. For the printable version, go here. The winner of Princeton-UCLA will advance to play California. That matchup, along with UC Davis vs. Southern California, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. The final will be on Sunday, Dec. 5. 1:33 pm, December 2, 2021Opening round continues today The opening round of the 2021 NC men's water polo continues today. The tournament began last weekend when Princeton defeated Fordham, 17-8, to advance to play UCLA. That will take place at 6 p.m. ET. The game before is between UC Davis and Long Beach State. Here is the schedule and scores of games for today: UC Davis 9, Long Beach State 8 | Final (OT) Princeton 6, UCLA 12 | Final Click or tap here to view the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. For the printable version, go here. The winner of Princeton-UCLA will advance to play California, while the winner of Long Beach State and UC Davis will move on to face Southern California. Both of those games will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. The final will be on Sunday, Dec. 5. 2:24 pm, December 1, 20212021 NC water polo championship opening round to continue Thursday, Dec. 2 UCLA Athletics The next two games of the opening round of the 2021 NC water polo championship will begin tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 2. After defeating Fordham last weekend to start the tournament, Princeton will face UCLA. The other matchup will be UC Davis vs. Long Beach State. Both games will be played on campus at UCLA. Here is the schedule for Thursday (all times Eastern): UC Davis vs. Long Beach State | 3 p.m. Princeton vs. UCLA | 6 p.m. Click or tap here for the full 2021 NC water polo tournament bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. Winners will advance to the semifinals, where two more teams are waiting to enter the tournament after opening-round byes. The UC Davis-Long Beach State winner will face Southern California, and the Princeton-UCLA winner will face California. Those semifinal matchups will be played Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. The final will be on Dec. 5. 7:34 pm, November 27, 2021Princeton beats Fordham, advances in NC men's water polo tournament Princeton Athletics Princeton opened the 2021 NC men's water polo tournament with a strong win on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers defeated Fordham 17-8 in their opening round matchup. Up next, they will travel to play at UCLA on Dec. 2. Princeton 17, Fordham 8 | 1:29 4th Vladan's goal was too pretty not to show. What a shot! 🖥 - https://t.co/uG9gUOkuEe 🖥 - https://t.co/CiOpUeb9Wh (International Feed) pic.twitter.com/YGidJfBb6j — Princeton Water Polo (@Pwaterpolo) November 27, 2021 Click or tap here to view the full bracket for the 2021 NC men's championship. And for the printable version of the bracket, go here. The other game on Dec. 2 is Long Beach State vs. UC Davis. After byes, Southern California and California will join the action on Dec. 4 5:35 pm, November 27, 20212021 NC men's water polo championship begins Saturday afternoon Fordham Athletics The 2021 NC men's water polo championship begins today, Saturday, Nov. 27 with the first game of the opening round. Princeton will host Fordham at 1 p.m. ET. The winner will advance and travel to play at UCLA on Dec. 2. Click or tap here to view the full bracket for the 2021 NC men's championship. And for the printable version of the bracket, go here. The rest of the field includes Long Beach State, UC Davis, Southern California, and California. 9:53 pm, November 26, 20212021 NC men's water polo tournament begins Saturday, Nov. 27The 2021 NC men's water polo championship will begin Saturday, Nov. 27 with the first game of the opening round. Princeton will host Fordham at 1 p.m. ET. The winner will advance and travel to play at UCLA on Dec. 2. Click or tap here to view the full bracket for the 2021 NC men's championship. And for the printable version of the bracket, go here. The rest of the field includes Long Beach State, UC Davis, Southern California, and California. 4:50 am, November 22, 20212021 NC men's water polo selections announced The field is set for the 2021 NC men's water polo championship with the selections being announced Sunday evening. The tournament will begin Saturday, Nov. 27 with Princeton taking on Fordham. The rest of the opening round games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at UCLA. The semifinals and finals will be played at Speiker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 4 & 5. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket for this year's tournament. 2:38 pm, November 21, 2021NC Men's Water Polo Championship selections to be announcedThe 2021 National Collegiate men's water polo selections will be released today, Sunday, Nov. 21. UCLA will host national championship at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, on Dec. 4-5. 5:19 pm, November 14, 2021Everything you need to know for selectionsThe 2021 NC men's water polo selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 21. Here's what you need to know. When: The 2021 NC men's water polo championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 21 in an NCAA.com press release. Where: The championship will be hosted by UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, CA, December 4-5. 5:07 pm, November 14, 2021NC men's water polo championship history UCLA is the reigning NC men's water polo champion, taking home the title in 2020. The championship was played in the spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bruins have won four championships since 2014. The last school to repeat as champions was UCLA in 2015. Southern California had the greatest run of the past 15 years, winning six-straight years from 2008-2013. Here's the Note: From 1969 through 1994, the championship was composed of eight teams. Since 1995, the championship has been composed of four teams. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link