California wins the 2022 NC men's water polo championship

The NC men's water polo championship will stay in Berkeley, as the California Golden Bears successfully defended their title in a thrilling 13-12 win over in-state rivals Southern Cal.

After California took a 4-3 lead into the second quarter, the Trojans surged forward, outscoring California 8-4 in the next two periods. Going into the final frame, the Bears were down 11-8. USC added another, and from there it was all California. The Bears scored five unanswered goals in the final five minutes to snatch the victory.

California's Nikolaos Papanikolaou led all players with seven goals, including three in that final surge. Roberto Valera added four goals, including the winner with just 41 seconds remaining.

For USC, this is the third straight season it has fallen at the final hurdle and the second straight loss to California (and by the same 13-12 scoreline). The Trojans have not won the NC men's water polo national championship since 2018.

