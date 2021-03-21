UCLA wins 2020 NC men's water polo championship

Last Updated 7:51 PM, March 21, 2021NCAA.comUCLA wins 2020 NC men's water polo championshipShare UCLA wins the 2020 NC men's water polo championship 2:34 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest10:27 pm, March 21, 2021UCLA wins the 2020 NC men's water polo championshipIn a clashing of men's water polo titans, USC and UCLA battled it out on Sunday with the Bruins coming away on top 7-6. It's the 12th championship in program history and the first since 2017. Watch the full replay here. UCLA got out to a 3-0 lead early, but the Trojans responded with a run of their own to tie the game at four. The second half proved to be a more defensive battle as the Bruins jumped ahead by two goals in the fourth and held onto the lead. View the game recap here. UCLA and USC never disappoints. This was the 7th meeting between the two in the championship game, with the Bruins breaking the split this year. You can view the full bracket here.
10:43 pm, March 20, 2021
UCLA, USC to meet Sunday to decide 2020 NC men's water polo championship
And just like that we're down to the final two! UCLA and USC will battle it out Sunday at 5 p.m. ET for the NC men's water polo crown. Both of the semifinals were close contested matchups. UCLA knocked off defending champion and top seeded Stanford 11-10 in the first game of the evening, while USC topped Cal by a score of 12-10. You can view all the highlights from the semifinals here. The Bruins were led by a pair of sophomores in Bernardo Maurizi and Tommy Gruwell. Gruwell netted a hat trick of goals, while Maurizi spent the entire game in goal for UCLA, tallying seven saves. Meanwhile, a late push helped USC in the semifinal. The Trojans outscored Cal 5-2 in the final quarter, led by four goals from junior Jake Ehrhardt and three more from freshman Carson Kranz. The championship game is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the livestream here on NCAA.com. You can view the bracket here.
12:17 pm, March 20, 2021
Semifinals set for Saturday
The 2020 NC men's water polo championship runs from March 18-21 with all games at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. On Saturday March 20, two semifinal matches will take place. Both games will be live streamed on NCAA.com. UCLA and USC picked up wins in opening round matches to earn a spot in the semifinals. Below is today's schedule: Saturday, March 20 Semifinal game 1: UCLA 11 vs. Stanford 10 | HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal game 2: USC 12 vs. Cal 10 | HIGHLIGHTS You can view the full bracket here. The championship game is set for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 21.
12:17 am, March 19, 2021
UCLA, USC pick up quarterfinal victories
The opening round of the 2020 NC men's water polo championships are complete as UCLA and USC earned spots in this year's semifinals. You can watch the highlights from both matches here. The Bruins topped California Baptist 19-14 with eight different players scoring goals for UCLA. Junior Jake Cavano led the Bruins with five goals while Nicolas Saveljic and Gabe Discipulo added three goals apiece. USC rolled 18-9 past Bucknell behind six points each from sophomore Chris Sturtevant and junior Jake Ehrhardt. Sturtevant registered four assists and a pair of goals while Erhardt netted five goals and a single assist. The 2020 NC men's water polo championship will resume on Saturday, March 20 with the semifinals right here on NCAA.com.
12:01 pm, March 18, 2021
Opening-round action begins Thursday, March 18
The 2020 NC men's water polo championship runs from March 18-21, 2021 with all games at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. On Thursday, two opening-round matches will take pace. Both games will be live streamed on NCAA.com. March 18 UCLA 19 , Cal Baptist 14 USC 18, Bucknell 9 You can view the full bracket here. The winner of UCLA vs. Cal Baptist will advance to the semifinals to take on Stanford on March 20. The winner of Bucknell vs. USC will move on to play Cal in the other semifinal match. 4:48 am, March 8, 2021
NC men's water polo championship field announced
The field for the 2020 NC men's water polo championship was released on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Click or tap here for the complete interview bracket. 10:20 pm, February 24, 2021
Here's the schedule for the 2020 NC men's water polo championship
The 2020 NC men's water polo championship runs from March 18-21, 2021 with all games at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. Below is the full event schedule. Live stream links will be made available soon. Teams who qualify for this year's tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 7 via press release. Live coverage of the semifinals and final from March 20-21 will be streaming right here on NCAA.com. * All times listed in ET March 18 Opening round: UCLA 19 vs. Cal Baptist 14 Opening round: USC 18 vs. Bucknell 9 March 20 Semifinal: UCLA 11 vs. Stanford 10 Semifinal: USC 12 vs. Cal 10 March 21 National championship: UCLA 7 vs. USC 6 | Uytengsu Aquatics Center 10:15 pm, February 24, 2021
Men's college water polo championship history
Stanford topped Pacific 13-8 to win the NC men's water polo national championship in 2019. It was the Cardinal's 11th national title and first since 2002. Click or tap here for the complete breakdown of the 2019 tournament. Below is a year-by year summary of every men's water polo national champion, since 1969. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Stanford (21-2) John Vargas 13-8 Pacific Stockton, Calif. 2018 Southern California (29-3) Jovan Vavic 14-12 Stanford Palo Alto, Calif. 2017 UCLA (21-4) Adam Wright 7-5 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif. 2016 California (22-4) Kirk Everist 11-8 (ot) Southern California Berkeley, Calif. 2015 UCLA (30-0) Adam Wright 10-7 Southern California Los Angeles, Calif. 2014 UCLA (29-3) Adam Wright 9-8 Southern California La Jolla, Calif. 2013 Southern California (28-4) Jovan Vavic 12-11 (2ot) Pacific Palo Alto, Calif. 2012 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 11-10 UCLA Los Angeles, Calif. 2011 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 7-4 UCLA California 2010 Southern California (28-2) Jovan Vavic 12-10 (2ot) California California 2009 Southern California (26-2) Jovan Vavic 7-6 UCLA Princeton 2008 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 7-5 Stanford Stanford 2007 California (28-4) Kirk Everist 8-6 Southern California Stanford 2006 California (31-4) Kirk Everist 7-6 Southern California Loyola Marymount 2005 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 3-2 Stanford Bucknell 2004 UCLA (25-3) Adam Krikorian 10-9 (ot) Stanford Stanford 2003 Southern California (24-3) Jovan Vavic 9-7(ot) Stanford Stanford 2002 Stanford (24-5) John Vargas 7-6 California Loyola Marymount 2001 Stanford (22-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-5 UCLA Stanford 2000 UCLA (19-7) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 11-2 UC San Diego Malibu, Calif. 1999 UCLA (22-3) Guy Baker/Adam Krikorian 6-5 Stanford La Jolla, Calif. 1998 Southern California (25-3) John Williams/Jovan Vavic 9-8 (2ot) Stanford Newport Beach, Calif. 1997 Pepperdine (25-3) Terry Schoroeder 8-7 (2ot) Southern California Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1996 UCLA (24-6) Guy Baker 8-7 Southern California UC San Diego 1995 UCLA (20-6) Guy Baker 10-8 California Stanford 1994 Stanford (27-1) Dante Dettamanti 14-10 Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1993 Stanford (24-6) Dante Dettamanti 11-9 Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1992 California (31-0) Steve Heaston 12-11 (3ot) Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1991 California (26-1) Steve Heaston 7-6 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1990 California (29-1) Steve Heaston 8-7 Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1989 UC Irvine (27-6) Ted Newland 9-8 California Indianapolis 1988 California (33-3) Pete Cutino 14-11 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1987 California (27-3) Pete Cutino 9-8 (ot) Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1986 Stanford (36-0) Dante Dettamanti 9-6 California Long Beach, Calif. 1985 Stanford (25-4) Dante Dettamanti 12-11 (2ot) UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1984 California (26-4-1) Pete Cutino 9-8 Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1983 California (29-3-2) Pete Cutino 10-7 Southern California Long Beach, Calif. 1982 UC Irvine (30-0) Ted Newland 7-4 Stanford Long Beach, Calif. 1981 Stanford (31-0) Dante Dettamanti 17-6 Long Beach State Long Beach, Calif. 1980 Stanford (28-2-1) Dante Dettamanti 8-6 California Long Beach, Calif. 1979 UC Santa Barbara (27-2-1) Pete Snyder 11-3 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1978 Stanford (26-1-1) Dante Dettamanti 7-6 (3ot) California Long Beach, Calif. 1977 California (29-3) Pete Cutino 9-6 UC Irvine Brown 1976 Stanford (20-2) Art Lambert 13-12 UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1975 California (22-6) Pete Cutino 9-8 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1974 California (25-2) Pete Cutino 7-6 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1973 California (25-1) Pete Cutino 8-4 UC Irvine Long Beach, Calif. 1972 UCLA (19-1) Bob Horn 10-5 UC Irvine New Mexico 1971 UCLA (18-1) Bob Horn 5-3 San Jose State Long Beach, Calif. 1970 UC Irvine (27-2) Ted Newland 7-6 (3ot) UCLA Long Beach, Calif. 1969 UCLA (19-0) Bob Horn 5-2 California Long Beach, Calif. You can watch the full replay of last year's national championship below. 