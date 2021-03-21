UCLA wins 2020 NC men's water polo championship

In a clashing of men's water polo titans, USC and UCLA battled it out on Sunday with the Bruins coming away on top 7-6. It's the 12th championship in program history and the first since 2017. Watch the full replay here.

UCLA got out to a 3-0 lead early, but the Trojans responded with a run of their own to tie the game at four. The second half proved to be a more defensive battle as the Bruins jumped ahead by two goals in the fourth and held onto the lead. View the game recap here.

UCLA and USC never disappoints. This was the 7th meeting between the two in the championship game, with the Bruins breaking the split this year.

You can view the full bracket here.