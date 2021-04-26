Last Updated 11:10 AM, April 26, 2021
NCAA.com

2021 women's water polo championship selections to be revealed May 3

Share
2019 Championship Full Replay: Stanford vs. USC
1:11:06
2:28 pm, April 26, 2021

The women's water polo selections are set for May 3

women's water polo

The selections for the 2021 women's water polo championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com Monday, May 3. The time is TBD.

The championship is May 14-16 at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California. We will provide updates throughout the tournament right here at ncaa.com.

 

2:27 pm, April 26, 2021

Women's water polo championship history

Here is the history of the women's water polo championship winners.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford 
2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California
2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI
2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA
2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford
2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC
2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard
2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State
2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan
2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State
2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland
2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford
2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State
2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis
2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan
2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford
2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego
2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California
2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford