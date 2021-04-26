2021 women's water polo championship selections to be revealed May 3

Last Updated 11:10 AM, April 26, 2021NCAA.com2021 women's water polo championship selections to be revealed May 3Share 2019 Championship Full Replay: Stanford vs. USC 1:11:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:28 pm, April 26, 2021The women's water polo selections are set for May 3 The selections for the 2021 women's water polo championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com Monday, May 3. The time is TBD. The championship is May 14-16 at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California. We will provide updates throughout the tournament right here at ncaa.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:27 pm, April 26, 2021Women's water polo championship historyHere is the history of the women's water polo championship winners. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford 2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California 2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI 2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA 2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford 2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC 2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard 2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State 2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan 2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State 2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland 2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford 2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State 2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis 2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan 2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford 2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego 2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California 2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link