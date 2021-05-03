Live coverage of the 2021 NC women's water polo championship

USC Athletics

The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced Monday the 10 teams vying for the 2021 NC women’s water polo championship. Six teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games.

The opening-round games will be contested May 12, hosted by University of California, Los Angeles, which will also host the championship to be held May 14-16.

The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET | PRINTABLE BRACKET