Live coverage of the 2021 NC women's water polo championship

NC women's water polo: 2021 selection show
2021 NC women's water polo championship selections announced

The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced Monday the 10 teams vying for the 2021 NC women’s water polo championship. Six teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games.

The opening-round games will be contested May 12, hosted by University of California, Los Angeles, which will also host the championship to be held May 14-16.

The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

The women's water polo selections are at 8 ET tonight

The selections for the 2021 women's water polo championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3.

The championship is May 14-16 at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California. 

 

Women's water polo championship history

Here is the history of the women's water polo championship winners.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford 
2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California
2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI
2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA
2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford
2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC
2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard
2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State
2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan
2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State
2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland
2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford
2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State
2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis
2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan
2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford
2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego
2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California
2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford