2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

Last Updated 9:54 PM, April 25, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

12:05 am, April 26, 20222022 NC Women's Water Polo Championship selections announced INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women's Water Polo Committee announced today the nine teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship. Seven teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining two teams will compete for the last berth in the bracket via an opening-round game. The opening-round game will be contested May 4, hosted by the University of Michigan, which will also host the championship to be held May 6-8. The opening round game, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor. The 2022 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament. In the opening-round game, Wagner (34-3) will play Salem (18-15) at Michigan. The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Stanford (22-2) in Game 1. Rounding out the bracket will be UCLA (22-5) taking on UC Irvine (22-6) in Game 2, Southern California (18-3) competing against Fresno St. (19-7) in Game 3 and California (16-5) facing Michigan (26-8) in Game 4. Please reference the bracket for all game times. Click here to access the full bracket. Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Collegiate Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining three teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions. The first round and semifinal games will be streamed on ncaa.com. The national championship will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 8 on ESPNU. For more information about the National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship and the 2022 championship bracket, log on to ncaa.com.

4:10 pm, April 23, 2022How to watch the 2022 NC women's water polo selection show The 2022 NC women's water polo selection show will air Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will can be streamed live on NCAA.com. The bracket will be posted here shortly after the show concludes. When: Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The tournament will run from May 6-8 from from Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

4:00 pm, April 23, 2022Complete NC women's water polo championship history Southern California won its sixth title last season over UCLA. The Bruins have seven national championships, the most in NC women's water polo history. Here is the complete history of the NC women's water polo national championship: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Southern California (22-1) Marko Pintaric 18-9 UCLA UCLA 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford 2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California 2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI 2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA 2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford 2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC 2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard 2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State 2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan 2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State 2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland 2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford 2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State 2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis 2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan 2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford 2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego 2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California 2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford