2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced today the nine teams vying for the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship. Seven teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining two teams will compete for the last berth in the bracket via an opening-round game.

The opening-round game will be contested May 4, hosted by the University of Michigan, which will also host the championship to be held May 6-8. The opening round game, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor. The 2022 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

In the opening-round game, Wagner (34-3) will play Salem (18-15) at Michigan. The winner will advance to the championship bracket to play Stanford (22-2) in Game 1. Rounding out the bracket will be UCLA (22-5) taking on UC Irvine (22-6) in Game 2, Southern California (18-3) competing against Fresno St. (19-7) in Game 3 and California (16-5) facing Michigan (26-8) in Game 4. Please reference the bracket for all game times.

Click here to access the full bracket.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification included the Big West Conference, Collegiate Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and the Western Water Polo Association. The remaining three teams were selected at-large without geographical restrictions.

The first round and semifinal games will be streamed on ncaa.com. The national championship will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, May 8 on ESPNU.

For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship and the 2022 championship bracket, log on to ncaa.com.