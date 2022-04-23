2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 1:06 PM, April 23, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Selection show date, time, how to watchShare USC wins the 2021 women's water polo national championship 1:59 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:10 pm, April 23, 2022How to watch the 2022 NC women's water polo selection show The 2022 NC women's water polo selection show will air Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will can be streamed live on NCAA.com. The bracket will be posted here shortly after the show concludes. When: Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The tournament will run from May 6-8 from from Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, April 23, 2022Complete NC women's water polo championship history Southern California won its sixth title last season over UCLA. The Bruins have seven national championships, the most in NC women's water polo history. Here is the complete history of the NC women's water polo national championship: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Southern California (22-1) Marko Pintaric 18-9 UCLA UCLA 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford 2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California 2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI 2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA 2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford 2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC 2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard 2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State 2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan 2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State 2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland 2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford 2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State 2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis 2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan 2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford 2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego 2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California 2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link