Last Updated 1:06 PM, April 23, 2022
NCAA.com

2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Share
USC wins the 2021 women's water polo national championship
1:59
4:10 pm, April 23, 2022

How to watch the 2022 NC women's water polo selection show

The 2022 NC women's water polo selection show will air Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will can be streamed live on NCAA.com. The bracket will be posted here shortly after the show concludes. 

When: Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The tournament will run from May 6-8 from from Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

4:00 pm, April 23, 2022

Complete NC women's water polo championship history

Southern California won its sixth title last season over UCLA. The Bruins have seven national championships, the most in NC women's water polo history. 

Here is the complete history of the NC women's water polo national championship:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Southern California (22-1) Marko Pintaric 18-9 UCLA UCLA
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford
2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California
2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI
2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA
2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford
2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC
2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard
2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State
2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan
2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State
2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland
2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford
2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State
2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis
2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan
2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford
2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego
2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California
2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford