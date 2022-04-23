2022 NCAA women's water polo championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 NC women's water polo selection show will air Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will can be streamed live on NCAA.com. The bracket will be posted here shortly after the show concludes.

When: Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The tournament will run from May 6-8 from from Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.