Live updates: 2023 NC women's water polo championship
Championship selections, schedule
The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced the nine teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship on May 1. Seven teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining two teams will compete for the last berth in the bracket via an opening-round game.
The opening-round game will be contested May 10, hosted by Pacific, which will also host the championship to be held May 12-14. The first round, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Chris Kjeldsen Pool at the Douglass M. Eberhardt Aquatics Center in Stockton. The 2023 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.
The first round and semifinal games will be streamed on ncaa.com. The national championship game will take place at 10 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 14 on ESPNU.
- Opening round (May 10)
- LIU vs. Biola, 4 p.m. ET
- First round (May 12)
- No. 1 Stanford vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
- No. 4 UCLA vs. UC Irvine, 5 p.m.
- No. 2 USC vs. Fresno State, 7 p.m.
- No. 3 Cal vs. Princeton, 9 p.m.
- Semifinals (May 13)
- 8 and 10 p.m.
- Championship (May 14)
- 10 p.m. ET
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Stanford (25-2)
|John Tanner
|10-7
|Southern California
|Michigan
|2021
|Southern California (22-1)
|Marko Pintaric
|18-9
|UCLA
|UCLA
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford (23-2)
|John Tanner
|9-8
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2018
|Southern California (26-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|5-4
|Stanford
|Southern California
|2017
|Stanford (23-3)
|John Tanner
|8-7
|UCLA
|IUPUI
|2016
|Southern California (26-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|8-7
|Stanford
|UCLA
|2015
|Stanford (24-2)
|John Tanner
|7-6
|UCLA
|Stanford
|2014
|Stanford (25-1)
|John Tanner
|9-5
|UCLA
|USC
|2013
|Southern California (27-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-9
|Stanford
|Harvard
|2012
|Stanford (26-2)
|John Tanner
|6-4
|Southern California
|San Diego State
|2011
|Stanford (28-1)
|John Tanner
|9-5
|California
|Michigan
|2010
|Southern California (25-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-9
|Stanford
|San Diego State
|2009
|UCLA (25-6)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Southern California
|Maryland
|2008
|UCLA (33-0)
|Adam Krikorian
|6-3
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2007
|UCLA (28-2)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Stanford
|Long Beach State
|2006
|UCLA (29-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|9-8
|Southern California
|UC Davis
|2005
|UCLA (33-0)
|Adam Krikorian
|3-2
|Stanford
|Michigan
|2004
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-8
|Loyola Marymount
|Stanford
|2003
|UCLA (23-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|4-3
|Stanford
|UC San Diego
|2002
|Stanford (23-2)
|John Tanner
|8-4
|UCLA
|Southern California
|2001
|UCLA (19-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Stanford
|Stanford