Live updates: 2023 NC women's water polo championship

The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced the nine teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship on May 1. Seven teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining two teams will compete for the last berth in the bracket via an opening-round game.

The opening-round game will be contested May 10, hosted by Pacific, which will also host the championship to be held May 12-14. The first round, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Chris Kjeldsen Pool at the Douglass M. Eberhardt Aquatics Center in Stockton. The 2023 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

The first round and semifinal games will be streamed on ncaa.com. The national championship game will take place at 10 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 14 on ESPNU.

Click here to view the interactive bracket.