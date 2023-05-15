Stanford wins the 2023 NC women's water polo championship
🏆 Stanford wins back-to-back national titles
Stanford women's water polo completed the repeat, winning the 2023 national championship 11-9 over No. 2 Southern California. Last year, the Cardinal beat the Trojans also.
The Cardinal never trailed, but Southern Cal came storming back several times including in the last minutes. With 1:11 left, the Trojans cut the once four-goal lead down to one. But just seconds later, Ella Woodhead hit the dragger to give the Cardinal the title. That was Woodhead's first goal and first shot of the night.
With two points and two goals, Jewel Roemer and Ryann Neushul topped Stanford. Here's a look at how the two teams finished statistically:
While these two teams faced off in back-to-back years in the title game, that's nothing new for the two programs — they've faced eight times in the NCAA finals. The Cardinal matches USC with four championship wins against the conference rival. Stanford won its ninth national title in program history.
Q4 | 3:59 | STAN 10-6— Stanford Women’s Water Polo (@Stanfordh2opolo) May 15, 2023
👏 Picture 👏 Perfect 👏 Passing.
💻 » https://t.co/6bBoubrWgS#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/sNMFDqteZu
Stanford extends lead 8-5
After going goaless in the second period, the Cardinal took control in the third. Stanford notched three four goals, like the first quarter, and the Trojans managed one.
Jewel Roemer and Celeste Wijnbelt recorded two goals each for the Cardinal.
Ten minutes left to go to decide the 2023 champion.
Southern Cal comes back to tie 4-4
The Trojans scored three goals to match the Cardinal's first-quarter effort. Southern California is shooting a lesser 25% shot percentage than Stanford's 44%, but USC thrived in the power play 3-8 while Stanford went 0-6 in the first half.
Paige Hauschild has a game-high three points, two goals and five shots.
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP— USC Water Polo (@USCWaterPolo) May 15, 2023
HALF — Paige punches up back-to-back goals and we are level in this title match at halftime!
USC 4, Stanford 4
📺: ESPNU
🖥️: https://t.co/S1XCI4cSYM#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2C4gNfXuRA
Stanford leads 4-1 after period one
🤽♀️ National championship underway
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Southern California battle for the 2023 NC water polo national championship, live now on ESPNU.
Championship schedule
The NCAA Women’s Water Polo Committee announced the nine teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship on May 1. Seven teams were placed in the bracket; the remaining two teams competed for the last berth in the bracket via an opening-round game.
The opening-round game was on May 10, hosted by Pacific, which will also host the championship to be held May 12-14. The first round, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Chris Kjeldsen Pool at the Douglass M. Eberhardt Aquatics Center in Stockton. The 2023 championship will be an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.
The first round and semifinal games will be streamed on ncaa.com. The national championship game will take place at 10 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 14 on ESPNU.
- Opening round (May 10)
- First round (May 12)
- Semifinals (May 13)
- Championship (May 14)
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Stanford (25-2)
|John Tanner
|10-7
|Southern California
|Michigan
|2021
|Southern California (22-1)
|Marko Pintaric
|18-9
|UCLA
|UCLA
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford (23-2)
|John Tanner
|9-8
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2018
|Southern California (26-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|5-4
|Stanford
|Southern California
|2017
|Stanford (23-3)
|John Tanner
|8-7
|UCLA
|IUPUI
|2016
|Southern California (26-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|8-7
|Stanford
|UCLA
|2015
|Stanford (24-2)
|John Tanner
|7-6
|UCLA
|Stanford
|2014
|Stanford (25-1)
|John Tanner
|9-5
|UCLA
|USC
|2013
|Southern California (27-1)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-9
|Stanford
|Harvard
|2012
|Stanford (26-2)
|John Tanner
|6-4
|Southern California
|San Diego State
|2011
|Stanford (28-1)
|John Tanner
|9-5
|California
|Michigan
|2010
|Southern California (25-3)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-9
|Stanford
|San Diego State
|2009
|UCLA (25-6)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Southern California
|Maryland
|2008
|UCLA (33-0)
|Adam Krikorian
|6-3
|Southern California
|Stanford
|2007
|UCLA (28-2)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Stanford
|Long Beach State
|2006
|UCLA (29-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|9-8
|Southern California
|UC Davis
|2005
|UCLA (33-0)
|Adam Krikorian
|3-2
|Stanford
|Michigan
|2004
|Southern California (29-0)
|Jovan Vavic
|10-8
|Loyola Marymount
|Stanford
|2003
|UCLA (23-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|4-3
|Stanford
|UC San Diego
|2002
|Stanford (23-2)
|John Tanner
|8-4
|UCLA
|Southern California
|2001
|UCLA (19-4)
|Adam Krikorian
|5-4
|Stanford
|Stanford