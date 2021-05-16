USC wins the 2021 NC women's water polo championship

Southern California Athletics

Southern California has taken a victory dive for the sixth time in program history following a national title win to cap the 2021 NC women's water polo championship. The top-seeded Trojans rolled to an 18-9 victory over No. 3 seed UCLA in the finals, setting a record for most goals scored in a championship match.

Click or tap here to view the final interactive bracket

USC got off to an early 2-0 lead before UCLA cut the deficit to 3-2. But that was as close as the Bruins would get. Mireia Guiral (twice), Maud Megens, Bayley Weber and Verica Bakoc ripped off a 5-0 run for the Trojans before Megens and Mammolito added goals before the half for a 10-5 lead. UCLA would strike first in the second half, only to be countered another 4-0 run by USC. The Trojans tacked on four more goals from there to comfortably break the goalscoring record they set in 2004 and matched in 2010 and 2013.

Megens led all scorers with six goals and three assists in the win. She was one of four Trojans with multiple goals, along with Guiral, Weber and Bakoc.