Last Updated 8:49 PM, May 16, 2021

USC wins the 2021 NC women's water polo championship

Southern California has taken a victory dive for the sixth time in program history following a national title win to cap the 2021 NC women's water polo championship. The top-seeded Trojans rolled to an 18-9 victory over No. 3 seed UCLA in the finals, setting a record for most goals scored in a championship match.

USC got off to an early 2-0 lead before UCLA cut the deficit to 3-2. But that was as close as the Bruins would get. Mireia Guiral (twice), Maud Megens, Bayley Weber and Verica Bakoc ripped off a 5-0 run for the Trojans before Megens and Mammolito added goals before the half for a 10-5 lead. UCLA would strike first in the second half, only to be countered another 4-0 run by USC. The Trojans tacked on four more goals from there to comfortably break the goalscoring record they set in 2004 and matched in 2010 and 2013. Megens led all scorers with six goals and three assists in the win. She was one of four Trojans with multiple goals, along with Guiral, Weber and Bakoc.

USC leads UCLA at halftime of the NC women's water polo championship game

Top-seeded Southern California has just 20 minutes standing between it and a national championship. The Trojans are firmly in control with a 10-5 lead over UCLA at halftime in this year's final. USC opened up a quick 2-0 lead behind goals from Bayley Weber and Grace Tehaney. The Bruins responded with two of the next three scores before their cross-town rivals erupted for five straight goals between the first and second quarters. UCLA's Abbi Hill struck twice before half to close the gap, but the Bruins have some work to do if they're going to get back into this one.

HALFTIME: Denise hammers home USC's 1️⃣0️⃣th goal of the first half in this NCAA title match! USC 10, UCLA 5 💻: https://t.co/Yp6KCdGFtd#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/yqI5CAHFka — USC Water Polo (@USCWaterPolo) May 16, 2021

Women's water polo national championship: Schedule, score

The National Collegiate DI Women's Water Polo season reaches its crescendo Sunday with No. 1 seed Southern California and No. 3 seed UCLA meeting in the national championship.

Top-seeded Southern California is aiming for its sixth national championship, while its crosstown rival UCLA is chasing its eighth national title. The Trojans are the reigning national runners-up, falling 9-8 to Stanford in the 2019 national championship after having defeated the Cardinal in the 2018 national championship.

Schedule, results for the NC women's water polo semifinals

Two teams remain in the 2021 NC women's water polo championship. All four seeded programs — Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and Arizona State — advanced to the semifinals, but it was the Trojans and Bruins who moved on to the finals. USC was the first to earn a spot in the championship game with a dominant 10-4 win over Arizona State. The Sun Devils led 3-2 at one point in the second quarter before the top-seeded Trojans erupted for seven-goal run in the second half. USC will have a chance to win its third title in the past five tournaments. UCLA joined its cross-town rival in the championship match a few hours later with a 9-7 win over Stanford. The Bruins led 4-1 early before the Cardinal surged back to tie and eventually lead in the second quarter. But UCLA was able to retake the lead at the end of the third and used a pair of huge goals in the final period to secure the win. UCLA will have a chance on Sunday to win its first title since 2009.

Here are the results from the semifinal games:
No. 1 Southern California 10, No. 4 Arizona State 4
No. 3 UCLA 9, No. 2 Stanford 7 Quarterfinal results; Semifinal matchups

The semifinals for the NC women's water polo championship are set. The four teams that advancing to the semifinals are No. 1 Southern Cal, No. 4 Arizona State, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 UCLA.

Here are the two semifinal matchups:
No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 4 Arizona State | 6 p.m. ET
No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 3 UCLA | 8 p.m. ET

Here are all the quarterfinal scores:
No. 1 Southern California 24, Marist 5
No. 4 Arizona State 9, Michigan 5
No. 2 Stanford 16, Fresno State 9
No. 3 UCLA 12, Hawaii 7 First round scores of the 2021 NC women's water polo tournament

The 2021 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship started Wednesday, May 12 with a pair of first round matchups. First, Marist beat Salem (WV), 9-8. Later, Fresno State defeated Cal Lutheran, 15-7.

Winners advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played Friday, May 14, when they'll face a nationally seeded opponent. Top-seeded Southern California gets Marist and No. 2 seed Stanford faces Fresno State.

Here's Wednesday's first-round schedule:
Marist 9, Salem (WV) 8
Fresno State 15, Cal Lutheran 7 2021 NC women's water polo championship selections announced

The NCAA Women's Water Polo Committee announced Monday the 10 teams vying for the 2021 NC women's water polo championship. Six teams have been placed in the bracket; the remaining four teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via two opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested May 12, hosted by University of California, Los Angeles, which will also host the championship to be held May 14-16.

The opening round games, semifinal and championship games will be played at the Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

The women's water polo selections are at 8 ET tonight

The selections for the 2021 women's water polo championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3. The championship is May 14-16 at Spieker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, California.

Women's water polo championship history

Here is the history of the women's water polo championship winners. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 9-8 Southern California Stanford 2018 Southern California (26-1) Jovan Vavic 5-4 Stanford Southern California 2017 Stanford (23-3) John Tanner 8-7 UCLA IUPUI 2016 Southern California (26-0) Jovan Vavic 8-7 Stanford UCLA 2015 Stanford (24-2) John Tanner 7-6 UCLA Stanford 2014 Stanford (25-1) John Tanner 9-5 UCLA USC 2013 Southern California (27-1) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford Harvard 2012 Stanford (26-2) John Tanner 6-4 Southern California San Diego State 2011 Stanford (28-1) John Tanner 9-5 California Michigan 2010 Southern California (25-3) Jovan Vavic 10-9 Stanford San Diego State 2009 UCLA (25-6) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Southern California Maryland 2008 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 6-3 Southern California Stanford 2007 UCLA (28-2) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Long Beach State 2006 UCLA (29-4) Adam Krikorian 9-8 Southern California UC Davis 2005 UCLA (33-0) Adam Krikorian 3-2 Stanford Michigan 2004 Southern California (29-0) Jovan Vavic 10-8 Loyola Marymount Stanford 2003 UCLA (23-4) Adam Krikorian 4-3 Stanford UC San Diego 2002 Stanford (23-2) John Tanner 8-4 UCLA Southern California 2001 UCLA (19-4) Adam Krikorian 5-4 Stanford Stanford