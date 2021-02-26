2021 ACC college wrestling tournament: Schedule, brackets preview, athletes to watch

Former and defending ACC champions will wrestle in every weight, as the ACC only continues to add depth and talent to the conference. Here are the names of the guys who have ended up on the podium previously and will aim to do the same in 2021.

125 pounds: Jakob Camacho, N.C. State

N.C. State's Jakob Camacho enters the 2021 ACC tournament as a No. 2 seed behind Virginia Tech's Sam Latona, but the Wolfpack sophomore isn't expected to have any trouble working his way back to the conference finals. Camacho made a name for himself on the national scene when he beat 2019 NCAA finalist Jack Mueller in last year's ACC final, and he's been on a mission this year to work for a repeat title. With a 7-1 record on the year, Camacho has bonused every conference opponent except for Latona with his most recent win being a 14-5 major over Logan Agin, a wrestler he could see in the quarterfinals if Agin upsets Colton Camacho of Pitt. Camacho is a powerful wrestler who has a legitimate chance to defend his title and enter the NCAA tournament with a top-five seed.

133 pounds: Micky Phillippi, Pittsburgh

Micky Phillippi is a two-time ACC champion and one of the few college wrestlers in the country with a win over Oklahoma State NCAA finalist Daton Fix, yet he continues to be underrated nationally. This year, Phillippi will come into the conference tournament undefeated, having not lost a conference dual since January 2019. Korbin Myers, one of the few ACC competitors to ever beat Phillippi, will have the No. 2 seed, and these two could meet in the finals for an epic matchup. Neither wrestler took the mat for the Pitt vs. Virginia Tech dual, but they're on course to compete for the ACC title against one another.

141 pounds: Zach Sherman, North Carolina

Zach Sherman vs. Tariq Wilson. It's the rivalry that has everything: two veteran stars, two in-state opponents, and two guys battling for an ACC championship in a weight that runs deep at the national-level. Sherman took the ACC title last year after topping Wilson in a tight 5-4 decision, but Wilson took revenge at the N.C. State — North Carolina dual, beating Sherman 9-6 and delivering the Tar Heel his only loss of the season so far. This year, Wilson has the top seed while Sherman sits on the other side of the bracket at No. 2, hoping for a rematch with his N.C. State foe. To reach the finals though, Sherman will have to top either either Brian Courtney or Patrick Rowland in the quarterfinals, and one would be much preferable than the other. Sherman majored Rowland but only just snuck a 5-4 decision past Courtney. This weight is tough, and only one athlete in the bracket has ever one the conference before. The question is: can he do it again?

149 pounds: Austin O'Connor, North Carolina

Austin O'Connor has been a national leader at 149 pounds since his freshman year when he took third at the NCAAs and helped the Heels make noise in Pittsburgh. A 2019 ACC runner-up, O'Connor claimed his first conference title the following year and set himself up for another All-American performance at the national tournament before COVID-19 cancellations. O'Connor boasts an undefeated record this year with 83.3 percent bonus and looks to be on another level, with his closest bout being an 11-4 win over the No. 2 seed Bryce Andonian. He's clearly a title contender at the weight and will be looking to show Carolina fans what they would have likely seen at the national tournament last year. O'Connor hasn't lost a dual since a 8-4 decision against Pat Lugo at Midlands, and he's on a mission not to lose again.

157 pounds: Hayden Hidlay, N.C. State

157 | 2020 ACC Champion Hayden Hidlay 🥇🥇🥇



Hidlay notches his third ACC title with an 13-4 major decision over Rahmani (Pitt)! #ACCWrestle pic.twitter.com/CPW1re8kP5 — ACC Wrestling (@ACCWrestling) March 9, 2020

A three-time ACC champion, Hayden Hidlay is the most decorated athlete in the conference this year and is wrestling for his chance at a national title this year after finishing 2nd and 4th in his first two NCAA tournament appearances. The Wolfpack senior is undefeated against conference opponents in his career and has a 71 percent bonus rate this year to accompany his 7-0 record. Hidlay has been a leader for N.C. State during his entire tenure with the Pack, and he'll be looking to finish this year with the same level of dominance and success he's shown in the past. With his brother Trent in the starting lineup and in the national title conversation as well, it's Hidlay mania for the Wolfpack and the ACC, so look for these guys to raise the roof.

165 pounds: Jake Wentzel, Pittsburgh

The 165-pound bracket in the ACC tournament might be the deepest bracket of them all with Pitt's Jake Wentzel holding the top seed after his injury default win against 2019 NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis. Wentzel is 7-1 on the season with his only loss coming against Thomas Bullard of N.C. State, but his wins against Lewis, UNC's Kennedy Monday and Virginia's Jake Keating give him the strongest resume of the group. Last year, Wentzel put up three solid performances in the 2020 ACC's championship with a 3-1 win against McFadden, a 3-2 win against Kennedy and an 8-1 against Ben Anderson to take the title in a year when Lewis was taking an Olympic redshirt. Now Lewis is back and looking to defend his 2019 NCAA and ACC titles, but Wentzel is waiting.

165 pounds: Mekhi Lewis, Virginia Tech

Mekhi Lewis shocked the world when he ran through the 2019 NCAA wrestling bracket at 165 pounds, beating No. 1-seed Alex Marinelli, No. 4-seed Evan Wick and No. 2- seed defending NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph for the title. After taking an Olympic redshirt in 2020, Lewis has returned as a staple for the Hokies and will be a key player in Tech's efforts to take home the conference championship. He won his weight class at the conference level in 2019, and he'll look to do the same from the No. 2 seed spot this year. Lewis has just three losses on his career, the injury default win over Wentzel and two losses to Isaiah White and Connor Flynn in the 2019 season. A win at the ACC tournament this year would improve his seed dramatically for the national tournament, and if he can stay healthy through the postseason, he's absolutely a threat for a conference and national title this year.

174 pounds: Clay Lautt, North Carolina

After winning the 2020 ACC championship at 174 pounds, North Carolina's Clay Lautt bumped up to start the season at 184 pounds and took on two tough opponents in Trent Hilday and Hunter Bolen. Since dropping back down to 174 pounds, Lautt has been undefeated and has posted a 4-0 record to secure the No. 2 seed in the tournament behind Daniel Bullard of N.C. State. Lautt beat Bullard 4-3 in last year's tournament, but lost 6-4 to the Wolfpack wrester in the dual last season. This year, if Lautt and Bullard wrestle to seed, they'll meet again in the finals for what could be another fun in-state battle for the title. Bullard’s only loss this year is a 6-4 loss to Thomas Fitz in the App State dual, but Lautt will look to change that on his quest for a repeat conference crown.

184 pounds: Hunter Bolen, N.C. State

Virginia Tech's Hunter Bolen earned the No. 2 seed in last year's NCAA tournament after topping the podium at the ACC tournament in 2020 with impressive wins over Michael Battista by tech and Trent Hidlay 2-1. This year, he's been equally successfully, scoring a 10-4 win over Battista in the dual season and notching another close victory over Hidlay. Bolen will see either Battista or Gregg Harvey, a wrestler he majored, in the quarterfinals, but if the bracket goes chalk, he'll see Hidlay again in the championship match. Bolen is 2-0 against the Wolfpack star, but all his matches are close, and if there's one person who can challenge Bolen for the conference title this year, it's Hidlay. Bolen has proven himself to be a calm, consistent champion, and if he wrestles like he did last year, he'll hold on to his title for another season.

197 pounds: Jay Aiello, Virginia

ACC Champion Jay Aiello had some thoughts on finally claiming the 197-pound title and his journey so far as a Cavalier. #GoHoos | #TheVirginiaWay pic.twitter.com/lKzcL15Z0N — Virginia Wrestling (@UVAWrestling) March 9, 2020

Last season, Virginia's Jay Aiello ran the ACC at 197 pounds. He won the conference handily and took the only automatic NCAA qualifying spot at the weight. Aiello, however, has a little more competition this year, as 184-pounder Nino Bonaccorsi has bumped up, taken the No. 1 seed and is looking to challenge Jay Aiello's plans for a repeat title. Bonaccorsi is 7-1 on the year with a loss to Isaac Trumble but a win over Aiello while Aiello is 8-1 on the year with a loss to Nino Bonaccorsi and a win over N.C. State's other 197-pounder Nick Reenan. N.C. State put Reenan in the lineup for the postseason, and if the Wolfpack senior wins his first-round matchup against Stan Smeltzer, he'll see Bonaccorsi in the quarterfinals.