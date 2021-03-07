Iowa Hawkeyes win the 2021 Big Ten wrestling championship

Here's how each of the semifinalists punched their ticket to the final matchups and what we can expect from tomorrow's championship matches:

285 pounds: Gable Steveson vs. Mason Parris

The heavyweight finals matchup isn't surprising, but the manner in which Gable Steveson and Mason Parris earned their spots is a little unusual. Nebraska's Christian Lance forfeited to Steveson in the first semifinal, while Parris picked up an immediate first-period pin. These guys didn't make us wait too long to figure out who we'd see under the bright lights in the Bryce Jordan Center competing for a title. So, given that, what can we expect from another Parris and Steveson final?

"We're going to go out there and compete as hard as we can and put on a show," Parris said after his win, speaking generally and expressing his genuine excitement about the rematch with the undefeated Gopher wrestler.

Watch the Big Ten finals matchup last year when these two met, and be ready for this level of intensity and more:

197 pounds: Eric Schultz vs. Myles Amine.

The combined score of the Eric Schultz vs. Cam Caffey and the Jacob Warner vs. Myles Amine matches was less than Taylor Venz put up solo in his match against Chris Weiler earlier at 184 pounds, but that doesn't mean the matches were without excitement. Schultz pulled out his win 2-1 with an escape and a stall call working in his favor while Myles Amine and Jacob Warner battled it out in sudden victory before Amine took the match 3-1. Amine, the Michigan Olympian turned the corner after the tied regulation score and initiated an attack immediately for the win. He'll have Schultz next, and, as Bo Nickal pointed out in the broadcast, Schultz it the only athlete to have taken down three-time NCAA champion Nickal in his senior year. Will he take down Amine?

184 pounds: Aaron Brooks vs. Taylor Venz

184 | Make it two ✌️ upsets for @Tvenzz 😤 He gets the 10-3 win over No. 2 Christopher Weiler (WIS) and advances to the Big Ten title bout‼️#GBR | #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/dh2NSypHO0 — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 7, 2021

Aaron Brooks. Holy Cow. The sophomore Nittany Lion never settled, not once. He was forceful in pushing for the major decision as time ticked down in the third, and his efforts paid off with a 10-2 major, no small feat.

Taylor Venz was also dominant, and the Nebraska veteran had no problem burying Chris Weiler of Wisconsin in the 184-pound semifinals, surging out to a lead from the start and building his point total with every passing minute. He finished his semifinals match with a 10-3 win and over three minutes of riding time, but it was his assertiveness that stood out. He wrestled like a Big Ten champion, and tomorrow he’ll have a chance to prove that he could be one. Both Brooks and Venz out-rode their opponents and overwhelmed Poznanski and Weiler with force and strength. Watching these two finalists meet tomorrow night will be fun.

174 pounds: Michael Kemerer vs. Carter Starocci

Penn State vs. Iowa rivalry matches are always so heated, and fans will be treated to another one as Michael Kemerer of Iowa will take on Cater Starocci of Penn State at 174 points. The two have such different stories of reaching this point with Starocci wrestling in his first Big Ten finals, and Kemerer being a sixth-year senior on a journey for his first NCAA title later this month. But, in addition to their age difference, they bring different styles to the mat which should create the kind of tension that builds big matches. Kemerer wrestled his semifinals match against Logan Massa with defensive expertise while Starocci relied on his relied on his attack and scrambling for the win. Mikey Labriola, the opponent that Starocci beat in sudden victory, nearly had back points and a takedown at numerous points late in the match, but Starocci held on like a veteran. Now, he'll face a real veteran with team points and personal pride on the line, creating a situation that will no doubt bring out the best of both of them.

165 pounds: Alex Marinelli vs. Ethan Smith

165 | TWOOO!!!



Smith secures a takedown in sudden victory over Peyton Robb (NEB) and punches his ticket to his first Big Ten finals match.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/2eUgl95h8I — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 7, 2021

The score in the match between Alex Marinelli and Cam Amine suggests that Marinelli won because of an escape and riding time, but the reality is that he won because of a lot more than a takedown. The Bull never let up, never showed fear, never backed down. He battled Amine for two scoreless periods but wrestled as relaxed as ever. Marinelli competed like he was in the lead the entire time. That's what veterans look like on the mat.

Ethan Smith and Peyton Robb also put on a show, and their action cannot be ignored. Tied 3-3 at the end of regulation, Robb initiated a scramble, but it was Smith that emerged on top. The Buckeye is heading to the finals, but he'll have to face The Bull next.

157 pounds: Ryan Deakin vs. Kaleb Young

Ryan Deakin puts himself through to the B1G Ten finals for the second year in a row with a major decision victory over No. 4 Kendall Coleman of Purdue. 🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/ndfTyCGt8V — Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 7, 2021

The Kendall Coleman vs. Ryan Deakin and Kaleb Young vs. Brayton Lee matches went exactly like matches we had seen before between these four athletes. Lee and Young pushed themselves into sudden victory for the second dual in a row this season, while Deakin came out and dominated Coleman 14-1, scoring bonus and fighting all the way through the third period. His aggressive and powerful style is going to be dangerous for all of the 157 pounders in the national tournament, and he looks primed and ready to defend the Big Ten title he earned last year.

For Young, the winner of the second bout, the match took everything he had. Young wrestled with the kind of heart that we've seen from the Hawkeyes all season, and he finally found his way to the finals after picking up 23 seconds of riding time in the second sudden victory 2-1. After going 0-2 last year in the tournament, Kaleb Young is a Big Ten finalist.

149 pounds: Sammy Sasso vs. Michael Blockus

149 | Sasso counters Storr's leg attack with a roll-through and picks up two more points of his own. Smooth.



The Nazareth native punches his ticket to the Big Ten finals for the second year in a row with a 5-0 decision over Storr (MICH)❗#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/g1GbTfeCP4 — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 7, 2021

Sammy Sasso is back. Back to the finals that is. The Ohio State sophomore earned a hard-fought 5-0 victory by jumping out a 2-0 lead on a short time takedown in the first and then never letting up. He fended off each of Kanen Storr's shots and solidifying the win with a final third period takedown and 5-0 score. He's no doubt one of the top guys in the country at the weight, but he's still looking for his first conference title.

Facing Sasso will be an unexpected opponent, as No. 7 Michael Blockhus has continued to defy expectations and launch himself into the finals. He picked up this most recent win with a tough overtime takedown against Ridge Lovett for a 2-1 final score. Talk about a tournament for Blockhus. Can he keep it going?

141 pounds: Jaydin Eierman vs. Nick Lee

Eierman won three MAC titles, he has advanced to his first B1G title bout via 7-1 decision. pic.twitter.com/3IfcWrgT7A — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 7, 2021

Iowa's Jaydin Eierman was all scramble from start to finish. He earned a takedown in short time at the end of the first period and spent most of the second period tangled like a pretzel with Nebraska's Chad Red, looking for back points. He rode Red for the period and cranked up the score in the third period to secure a 7-1 win and a bid to the finals.

He'll face Nick Lee next, the king of the scramble. Lee battled Sebastian Rivera for over seven minutes in his semifinals, fending off each attack from the Scarlet Knight and never losing his poise. Rivera came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and pushed Lee for the first two points of the match, but Lee responded with an escape and a takedown of his own. The two exchanged points and control, but when it counted, as the time ticked down, Lee pushed forward, earning the 7-5 win. He's Penn State's second finalist, and he'll see Iowa's third finalist.

133 pounds: Roman Bravo-Young vs. Austin DeSanto

Folks, could there be a more fun rivalry at 133 pounds than Austin DeSanto and Roman Bravo-Young? These two powerhouse stars meet again after semifinal battles that pushed both athletes out of their comfort zones and forced them to stay tough.

Roman Bravo-Young earned his spot to the finals in classic Penn State style. He didn’t hold back against Chris Cannon, wrestling free and picking up two takedowns in the first period. Cannon scored all of his points on escapes, but it wasn’t enough, as Bravo-Young wrestled his way into the finals with a 5-3 win. He had to work for this one, but none of that matters now. He's a Big Ten finalist again.

DeSanto, on the other hand, wrestled from behind, as his opponent Lucas Byrd scored the first takedown and forced DeSanto to wrestle his match. Both athletes hit a scramble at the end of the period, but the score stayed steady, and Byrd had the advantage heading into the second. DeSanto's winning moment came in a second period short time takedown and a third period escape, and both of those situations gave him the points to be able to absorb another Byrd scoring frenzy and hold on for the win. DeSanto is in contention for his first conference title, but things only get harder from here, and that semifinals match was plenty challenging.

125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee vs. Devin Schroder

23 second fall, tying the program record Tony Cassioppi matched seven hours earlier (set 29 years ago by Bart Chelesvig).



T-3rd fastest fall in history of Big Ten Championships. pic.twitter.com/gOJUML6fUT — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 7, 2021

Spencer Lee. That’s all we can say. The Iowa senior pinned his semifinal opponent Rayvon Foley in 23 seconds for his fifth fall of the season, and he’s back in the finals. That was quick.

The Devin Schroder vs. Malik Heinselman match went slightly differently, though Schroder still managed to solidify himself as a the better wrestler. He beat Heinselman 1-0 in the dual, but in this semifinal, he found a way to put more points on the board and show the Big Ten that he's the guy worthy of being opposite Lee in the finals. After an even first period, Schroder took control in the second period with a takedown and near points to build his momentum heading into the third. He pace quickened, he's positions improved and he was the aggressor for the entirely of the third and final period. Welcome back to the finals, Devin.

Schroder wrestled Lee in last year's tournament, and lost by major 16-2. Lee has ended all of his matches early, so even if Schroder lost in the same way, he’d be the first athlete to take Lee a full seven minutes.