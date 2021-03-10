Last Updated 7:04 PM, March 10, 2021
Shannon Scovel

2021 college wrestling championship: Brackets, schedule, analysis

DI Wrestling: 2021 Selection Show
44:16
11:24 pm, March 10, 2021

2021 NCAA wrestling championship brackets

The NCAA released brackets for the 2021 NCAA wrestling championship, which begins March 18 in St. Louis. You can find the official brackets here

You can also find the complete list to the final coaches rankings of 2021 here

11:26 pm, March 10, 2021

5 takeaways from the 2021 NCAA wrestling bracket

Predictions are a fool’s game at this point, but here are a few key takeaways from the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2021 tournament as well as how some of these bouts could play out if everything goes to seed. 

Lucky Latona: Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona earned the coveted No. 2 spot at 125 pounds, opposite Spencer Lee, though his path to the finals won’t be easy. If the bracket goes chalk, he’ll have Pat McKee of Minnesota in the second round, and McKee has beaten Big Ten finalist Devin Schroder this year. Latona is also on the same side as N.C. State’s Jakob Camacho, who Latona has beaten twice but who always puts up a fight. Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin could be a landmine in this bracket too, though he’ll have to go through Camacho first if everyone wrestles to seed. 

On the other side of the bracket, it’s Schroder with the unlucky draw as the No. 9 seed, and if he beats wildcard wrestler Fabian Gutierrez in the first round, he could see Big Ten rival RayVon Foley in the second round. Foley beat Schroder earlier this year, 10-4, and he’s seeded higher as the No. 8 seed, though Schroder outplaced Foley in the Big Ten tournament. The 125-pound bracket is insane, but if Latona can wrestle to seed, he’s on track to have a shot at the finals.

The Riddler, Nick Lee, and SeaBass seeded 1, 2, 3: Big Ten Champion Jaydin Eierman of Iowa secured the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds, but Penn State’s Nick Lee and Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera earned the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, despite finishing in those respective places at the conference tournament, while ACC champion Tariq Wilson earned the No. 4 seed. If the bracket goes chalk, Lee will meet Rivera for a Big Ten semifinals rematch in the national semifinals. Eierman will have to go through Nebraska’s Chad Red in the quarterfinals, if the bracket goes chalk, before seeing Wilson, if everyone wrestles to seed.

No one in this bracket has won an NCAA title before, and none of these athletes has ever made it to the finals. Wilson, Rivera and Eierman have all finished as high as third, while Lee has been fifth twice and Red has been seventh and eighth. Last year, all eyes were at 133 pounds, as Rivera led the conference and the country with his wins over Roman Bravo-Young and Seth Gross. As Rivera moved up to 141 pounds, the spotlight followed him, and the race for the title at this weight might be one of the most fun storylines of the year. 

Max Murin has a path to the podium: Despite being the only Iowa wrestler to need a wild card into the tournament, Max Murin is still in a good position to end up on the official podium for the first time at an NCAA championship in his career. The junior Hawkeye is seeded No. 12, just like his teammate Nelson Brands, and he has Indiana’s Graham Rooks in the first round. While the two have never met in college, Murin had beaten guys ranked higher than Rooks prior to his 0-2 finish at the Big Ten tournament. A win against Rooks in a chalk bracket would put Murin up against Lovett, the Big Ten finalist, and even a loss there isn’t horrific for Murin, though things would become interesting in the consolation bracket.

Up on the top of the championship bracket is Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez, a senior national champion earlier this year in freestyle who needed a wildcard to compete in this folkstyle tournament, and he ended up as the No. 32 seed, a dangerous draw for No. 1 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State. Sasso is the favorite, but this makes Alirez a dangerous draw later in the bracket, especially for Murin. The Hawkeye will be hoping for a Sasso win, as the top seed pinned him in the dual and would be a problem in the consols, and Murin will also be hoping that Casey Cobb of Navy wrestles to seed and keeps Alirez out of the way. If the bracket goes chalk, Cobb will meet No. 13 Mitch Moore in the consolation match above Murin. The two have never met in college, but Moore wrestles guys tough. If seeds hold, Moore will advance and see Murin, and if Murin survives this tests, he’ll have Jonathan Millner of App State. Millner won the SoCon title with an impressive win over Josh Heil and he has the momentum Murin lacks heading into this tournament. Millner’s an under-the-radar threat who, if everyone wrestles to seed, is set to be an All-American, but the door of opportunity is open for Murin if he steps up. 

HAWKEYE HEROS: Iowa wins 2021 Big Ten wrestling tournament

If Iowa wants to put 10 guys on the podium, pressure will be on Brands as well at 184 pounds, as his No. 12 seed puts him up against Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech in the second round, assuming they both win their first round matches. A loss here for Brands would drop him to the consolation bracket, where, if everything goes chalk, he’ll have Devin Kane of North Carolina. A win there would bring him to Chris Weiler of Wisconsin, whom he beat 2-0. If Weiler loses to Zach Braunagel of Illinois previously in the consolations, the match could be tougher for Brands, as he split with Braunagel this year with both matches being decided by less than a point. A win though puts him in the Blood Round against Brit Wilson, again if he makes it this far and everyone else wrestles to seed. Iowa is going to need everything to go its way to have 10 All-Americans, and that outcome isn’t easy, but it is possible. 

Battles ahead for The Bull: Alex Marinelli can’t seem to catch a break. The No. 1 Hawkeye will be chasing his first national title this year and is the top seed for the third time, but once again, his path is tough. Right below him in the bracket is Thomas Bullard, a No. 17 seed from N.C. State who has wins over Kennedy Monday and Jake Wentzel this year, the No. 22 and No. 3 seeds respectively. If Bullard upsets William Fornato of App State, he’ll see Marinelli in the second round. Wins in the second and third rounds put Marinelli up against Shane Griffith of Stanford, if he also wrestles to seed.

Marinelli lost to the No. 8 seed in his last run at the NCAA tournament, and Griffith is certainly a worthy opponent who has the potential to generate a similar outcome. Griffith has only lost once in his varsity career, and the loss came this year at the Pac-12 tournament to the now No. 2 seed Anthony Valencia. Arizona State’s Valencia is also working to end up on the podium for the first time in his career, and his path is good. Griffith, though, is a serious title contender, and his quarterfinal against The Bull will be can’t-miss wrestling. Marinelli has been a staple in the Iowa lineup for his entire career, and he’s done just about everything but win a national title. As a leader and an icon, it’s hard to pick against the Bull, but the seeding committee did not make his life easy. 

Ferrari at the No. 4: Mr. Fast Twitch doesn’t slow down for anyone, and Oklahoma State freshman AJ Ferrari has a shot to win it all at 197 pounds. After an impressive showing in a deep bracket at Big 12s, Ferrari put himself in a solid position for his first national tournament, and he’ll have Colin McCracken of Kent State first. A win gives him another match against Tanner Sloan, an in-conference opponent who has quality wins but lost to Ferrari 7-1 last weekend. If Ferrari wrestles like he did at Big 12s and beats Sloan, he’ll enter into what could be a Big Ten bonanza with Jacob Warner at the No. 5 seed, No. 1 Myles Amine at the No. 1 seed and Eric Schultz at the No. 2 seed. 

The difference between Ferrari and Warner is a clash of styles, as Ferrari’s pace doesn't click with Warner’s methodical wrestling, creating a fascinating matchup. If Ferrari advances against Iowa’s Warner, he’ll be in the semifinals, a guaranteed All-American. Up next for the freshman though, if everything goes to seed, would be Amine, again a wrestler who hasn’t put a ton of points on the board this year but has won every match and wrestles like the veteran he is. A win for Ferrari here would be an upset but perhaps not the world’s biggest surprise. Ferrari shocked the world in his Big 12 performance with his wins over Stephen Buchanan and Jake Woodley, and he’s as tough as they come. If he knocks off No. 1 Amine and everyone else wrestles to seed, he’ll have a third consecutive Big Ten opponent in Eric Schultz. Ferrari’s seed suggests he’ll be out in the semifinals and wrestling on the backside for third. His performances, confidence and flash suggests he shouldn’t be discounted to just wrestle to seed. 

5:11 pm, February 18, 2021

How to watch the 2021 NCAA wrestling championship selection show

The 2019 wrestling championships in Pittsburgh.

You can watch the 2021 NCAA Division I men's wrestling tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, here on NCAA.com right on this page.

You can see the complete NCAA selection show schedule for fall and winter sports here.

8:52 pm, March 9, 2021

NCAA announces at-large selections

Sixty-four wrestlers earned at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA tournament. You can read the full list by tapping or clicking here.  Here are some highlights and initial impressions: 

Relive Mekhi Lewis claiming Virginia Tech's first wrestling title

Notable highlights: 

● Big Ten lightweights Eric Barnett and Liam Cronin both earned at-large bids at 125 pounds. Cronin, despite coming into the Big Ten wrestling tournament as the No. 2, went 2-2 with losses to Devin Schroder and Michael DeAugustino. Barnett, on the other hand, went 2-3 with wins over Penn State’s Robbie Howard and Illinois' Justin Cardani and losses to Malik Heineslman, Patrick McKee and Cronin. Earlier in the season, Barnett pinned Schroder of Purdue, but Schroder put together a solid tournament and advanced to the finals before being teched by Spencer Lee. Iowa’s Lee has dominated the weight class all season, but the remaining spots on the podium could be anyone’s game. Additional at-large qualifiers in the weight include Fabian Gutierrez of UT-Chattanooga, Brandon Taylor or Oregon State, Micah Roes of Binghamton, Zurich Storm of Campbell and Kysen Terukina of Iowa State. 

● Stanford’s Real Woods, the No. 3 seed in last year’s tournament, earned an at-large bid after wrestling exhibition matches after the Pac-12 tournament. The Cardinal sophomore finished second in his conference tournament, but is back in the All-American discussion after securing a wildcard spot. 

● With Max Murin of Iowa earning an at-large big at 149 pounds, the Hawks have officially qualified all ten weights and keep open the possibility of putting ten athletes on the podium, a feat that has only been accomplished once in 2000 by the Minnesota Gophers. Penn State’s Beau Bartlett did not earn at at-large bid, so the Nittany Lions will head to St. Louis with nine athletes. 

● Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis will have his shot at a second national title after earning a wild card spot at 165 pounds, despite medically withdrawing from the ACC tournament. The 165-pound weight class in the ACC is particularly interesting, as Kennedy Monday earned his at-large bid as well, putting Monday, Lewis, Thomas Bullard of N.C. State and Jake Keating of Virginia all in the same bracket again. This should be fun. 

4:05 pm, February 18, 2021

Key dates to know

March 10: At-large selections

Wrestlers who do not win their conference or earn a conference allocation spot will need to earn their bid to the NCAA tournament through an at-large bid. Any wrestler looking for an at-large bid must have four matches in his championship weight class in the season to qualify. Each weight class will have at least four at-large bids available, and the athletes who qualify for those spots will be selected by a committee. 

March 10: Bracket release

The 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament bracket will include seeding for each wrestler at each weight and will include the first matches for all 33 qualifiers. 

March 18-20: NCAA Tournament 

This year's national tournament will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri March 18-20. Read more about how the NCAA tournament works here.

4:07 pm, February 18, 2021

Qualifying for the NCAA men's wrestling tournament

The 2021 NCAA men's wrestling tournament qualification process will look a little different this year, as certain rules and requirements have been adjusted as a result of COVID-19, but the tournament is still being held March 18-20 in St. Louis. In preparation for the qualifying tournaments and bracket release, here are the additional rules about who is eligible to compete at NCAAs. 

Wrestlers hoping to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships will need to go through their conference tournament, as each conference has a specified number of automatic qualifying spots at each weight. In previous years, athletes who did not weigh-in at their conference tournament were not able to qualify for an at-large bid,  but, as a result of COVID-19, athletes can now qualify for an at-large bid if they have more than four matches on the year and have to sit out the conference dual because of COVID-19. Conference winners will automatically qualify. Those who do not win will need four matches on the season to be eligible for an at-large bid. 

LEARN MORE: How a college wrestling dual is scored

You can read more about the allocation process and the number of spots allocated to each weight class here

DATE CONFERENCE SITE
Feb. 26-27 Mid-American Conference Rider
Feb. 28 Southern Conference  Appalachian State
Feb. 28 Atlantic Coast Conference NC State
March 6-7 Big 12 Conference Tulsa, Oklahoma
March 6-7 Big Ten Conference Penn State
March 6-7 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association TBD
March 6 Pac-12 Conference Oregon State
4:33 pm, February 18, 2021

Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Penn State Cael Sanderson 137.5 Ohio State 96.5 Pittsburgh
2018 Penn State Cael Sanderson 141.5 Ohio State 133.5 Cleveland
2017 Penn State Cael Sanderson 146.5 Ohio State 110 St. Louis
2016 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123 Oklahoma St. 97.5 New York
2015 Ohio State Tom Ryan 102 Iowa 84 St. Louis
2014 Penn State Cael Sanderson 109.5 Minnesota 104 Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123.5 Oklahoma St. 119.5 Des Moines, Iowa
2012 Penn State Cael Sanderson 143.0 Minnesota 117.5 St. Louis
2011 Penn State Cael Sanderson 103.5 Cornell 89.5 Philadelphia
2010 Iowa Tom Brands 134.5 Cornell 90 Omaha, Neb.
2009 Iowa Tom Brands 96.5 Ohio State 92 St. Louis
2008 Iowa Tom Brands 117.5 Ohio State 79 St. Louis
2007 Minnesota J Robinson 98 Iowa State 88.5 Auburn Hills, Mich.
2006 Oklahoma State John Smith 122.5 Minnesota 84 Oklahoma City
2005 Oklahoma State John Smith 153 Michigan 83 St. Louis
2004 Oklahoma State John Smith 123.5 Iowa 82 St. Louis
2003 Oklahoma State John Smith 143 Minnesota 104.5 Kansas City, Mo.
2002 Minnesota J Robinson 126.5 Iowa State 104 Albany, N.Y.
2001 Minnesota J Robinson 138.5 Iowa 125.5 Iowa
2000 Iowa Jim Zalesky 116 Iowa State 109.5 St. Louis
1999 Iowa Jim Zalesky 100.5 Minnesota 98.5 Penn State
1998 Iowa Jim Zalesky 115 Minnesota 102 Cleveland State
1997 Iowa Dan Gable 170 Oklahoma State 113.5 UNI
1996 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 78.5 Minnesota
1995 Iowa Dan Gable 134 Oregon state 77.5 Iowa
1994 Oklahoma State John Smith 94.75 Iowa 76.5 North Carolina
1993 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Penn State 87.5 Iowa State
1992 Iowa Dan Gable 149 Oklahoma State 100.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1991 Iowa Dan Gable 157 Oklahoma State 108.75 Iowa
1990 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 117.75 Arizona State 104.75 Maryland
1989 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 91.25 Arizona State 70.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1988 Arizona State Bobby Douglas 93 Iowa 85.5 Iowa
1987 Iowa State Jim Gibbons 133 Iowa 108 Maryland
1986 Iowa Dan Gable 158 Oklahoma 84.25 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1985 Iowa Dan Gable 145.25 Oklahoma 98.5 Iowa State
1984 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Oklahoma State 98 Maryland
1983 Iowa Dan Gable 155 Oklahoma State 102 Iowa
1982 Iowa Dan Gable 131.75 Iowa State 111 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1981 Iowa Dan Gable 129.75 Oklahoma 100.25 Princeton
1980 Iowa Dan Gable 110.75 Oklahoma State 87 Oregon State
1979 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 88 Iowa State
1978 Iowa Dan Gable 94.5 Iowa State 94 Maryland
1977 Iowa State Harold Nichols 95.5 Oklahoma State 88.75 Oklahoma
1976 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 123.5 Iowa State 85.75 Arizona
1975 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 102 Oklahoma 77 Princeton
1974 Oklahoma Stan Abel 69.5 Michigan 67 Iowa State
1973 Iowa State Harold Nichols 85 Oregon state 72.5 Washington
1972 Iowa State Harold Nichols 103 Michigan State 72.5 Maryland
1971 Oklahoma State Tommy Chesbro 94 Iowa State 66 Auburn
1970 Iowa State Harold Nichols 99 Michigan State 84 Northwestern
1969 Iowa State Harold Nichols 104 Oklahoma 69 BYU
1968 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 81 Iowa State 78 Penn State
1967 Michigan State Grady Peninger 74 Michigan 63 Kent State
1966 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 79 Iowa State 70 Iowa State
1965 Iowa State Harold Nichols 87 Oklahoma State 86 Wyoming
1964 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 87 Oklahoma 58 Cornell
1963 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 48 Iowa State 45 Kent State
1962 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 45 Oklahoma State
1961 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 63 Oregon State
1960 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 59 Iowa State 40 Maryland
1959 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 73 Iowa State 51 Iowa
1958 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 77 Iowa State 62 Wyoming
1957 Oklahoma Port Robertson 73 Pittsburgh 66 Pittsburgh
1956 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 65 Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State
1955 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 40 Penn State 31 Cornell
1954 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 32 Pittsburgh 17 Oklahoma
1953 Penn State Charles Speidel 21 Oklahoma 15 Penn State
1952 Oklahoma Port Robertson 22 UNI 21 Colorado State
1951 Oklahoma Port Robertson 24 Oklahoma State 23 Lehigh
1950 UNI David McCuskey 30 Purdue 16 UNI
1949 Olahoma State Art Griffith 32 UNI 27 Colorado State
1948 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 33 Michigan State 28 Lehigh
1947 Cornell College Paul Scott 32 UNI 19 Illinois
1946 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 25 UNI 24 Oklahoma State
1942 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 31 Michigan State 26 Michigan State
1941 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 37 Michigan State 26 Lehigh
1940 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 24 Indiana 14 Illinois
1939 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 33 Lehigh 12 Frankline & Marshall
1938 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 19 Illinois 15 Penn State
1937 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 31 Oklahoma 13 Indiana State
1936 Oklahoma Paul Keen 14 Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 10 Washington & Lee
1935 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 36 Oklahoma 18 Lehigh
1934 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 29 Indiana 19 Michigan
1933 *Iowa State/Oklahoma State Hugo Otopali/E.C. Gallagher       Lehigh
1932 *Indiana W.H. Thorn 14 Oklahoma State 11 Indiana
1931 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher   Iowa State   Brown
1930 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 27 Illinois 14 Penn State
1929 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 26 Michigan 18 Ohio state
1928 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher   Iowa State/Michigan   Iowa State

No tournament held between 1943-45, 2020