2021 college wrestling championship: Live updates, Brackets, schedule, analysis

Last Updated 3:06 PM, March 19, 2021Shannon Scovel2021 college wrestling championship: Live updates, Brackets, schedule, analysis7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Notable results from Session III Part II165 pounds: 3:07 pm, March 19, 2021Notable moments from Day II157 pounds: Hayden Hidlay with the pin of Jacob Wright, and he's in the semifinals for the third time in his career. He cruised into the semifinals with ease, while Northwestern's Ryan Deakin battled to the final second for his 5-4 takedown decision win. He'll wrestle Dellavecchia, while Hidlay will take on David Carr of Iowa State. Carr's win came in sudden victory against Brayton Lee, and he'll move on the semifinals for the first time in his career. PIN INTO THE SEMIFINALS!!!R-Sr. Hayden Hidlay advances to the NCAA Semifinals for the 3rd time in his career, with a first-period PIN over Wyoming's Wright!In the process, he becomes the first-ever 4-time All-American in @PackWrestle history!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/5VeAZejnT3— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 19, 2021 Penn State's Brady Berge, who had been having an impressive tournament so far, went down with an injury in his quarterfinal match against Jesse Dellavecchia, so the Rider wrestler becomes an All-American while Berge drops down into the consolation finals. We'll wait to hear from the Nittany Lions on a health update before his consolation match. Berge cannot continue, injury default loss #PSUwr— Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 19, 2021 149 pounds: We're chalk at 149 pounds as Sammy Sasso picked up an 8-3 decision over Yayha Thomas, Brock Mauller beat Bryce Andonian by the same score, No. 4 Boo Lewallen held on in overtime for a single-takedown 6-4 win over Iowa's Max Murin, and Austin O'Connor did his thing for a 5-2 win over Jonathan Millner 141 pounds: Tariq Wilson is in the semifinals for the second time in his career after an impressive win over Real Woods that ended with the kind of respect and appreciation you love to see guys show for each other after a battle. The N.C. State senior, now a two-time All-American, will see Jaydin Eierman in the next round after the Hawkeye pinned Dresden Simon in his quarterfinal. THE RIVERA MISSION: Everything you need to know about Rutgers' Sebastian Rivera's quest for a title On the other side of the bracket, Nick Lee did Nick Lee things and beat Zach Sherman handily to earn a spot in the semifinals. He'll see Sebastian Rivera for a Big Ten semifinal rematch. Nick Lee = 4X All-American #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/Jld9xt5cew— Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 19, 2021 133 pounds: Roman Bravo-Young advances with a decision, but Daton Fix steals the headline with his third-period pin over Chris Cannon. Fix advances to his second career semifinal while Bravo-Young will wrestle tonight for the first time as a semifinalist. Bravo-Young, the Penn State junior, will have Korbin Myers in his bout after the Hokie senior's emotional win over Matt Schmitt of Missouri. 133 I OH YES SIR, DATON FIX!@_Greatest_Ever1 gets the fall early in the third period to move onto the semifinals and earn All-America honors for the second time in his career.#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/0FFHDgVtxv— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 19, 2021 Austin DeSanto will wrestle Fix in the semifinals after his spot with a dominant win over Micky Phillippi of Pittsburgh. The Iowa junior put on a show as he secures his second podium spot. The Hawks are rolling! 125 pounds: Taylor LaMont upsets Sam Latona, and he'll see Brian Courtney in the semifinals after the Sun Devil took down Jakob Camacho in his quarterfinal. Fans will be denied another Latona-Camacho match immediately, but it's possible those two could hit in the consolations. BONUS MACHINE: Tracking Spencer Lee's undefeated perfect season Spencer Lee also gutted out a major win against Devin Schroder, so he'll see Drew Hildebrandt in the semifinals. Hildebrandt's quarterfinal win secures his spot on the podium for the first time in his career, but he has a challenge ahead of him with the two-time champion next. 125 | 🔥🆂🅴🅼🅸🅵🅸🅽🅰🅻🅸🆂🆃🔥Drew Hildebrandt secures his spot in the semifinals with a 4-2 SV OT decision over UNI's No. 5 seeded Brody Teske 😤‼️#FireUpChips 🔥⬆️ || #NCAAWrestling || @Thewrestler18 || #AllAmerican || #BorrelliBuilt pic.twitter.com/k69dCPDwlC— CMU Wrestling (@CMUWrestling) March 19, 2021 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 157-pounderRyan Deakin has won two Big Ten titles, but he's missed out on the ultimate prize: an NCAA title. Will this be the year the Wildcat breaks through? Round One: WIN over Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State) 10-3 DECISION Round Two: WIN over Requir van der Merwe (Stanford) 4-2 Round Three: WIN over Jared Franek (North Dakota State) 5-4 With the 4-2 win @RyanDeakinn makes it three 'Cats in the quarterfinals #GoCats #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/83f9MUs4mB— Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 18, 2021 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 149-pounder Sammy SassoSpeaking of bonus points, Sammy Sasso is hungry to score as many as he can, and he picked up a pin in his first bout. Sasso is the only Buckeye to earn a win this session, and he'll keep his title dreams alive as he works through the championship side of 149 pounds. Round One: WIN over Cameron Hunsaker (Utah Valley) FALL 6:34 Round Two: WIN over Kyle Parco (Fresno State) 11-10 Round Three: WIN over Yayha Thomas (Northwestern) 8-3 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 141-pounder No. 1 Jaydin EiermanThe Hawks like to score points, and few people embody that mentality better than Jaydin Eierman. The graduate transfer opened his 2021 tournament with a tech fall and moves on to the second round looking as dangerous as ever. Round One: WIN over Cayden Rooks (Indiana) 20-5 TECH FALL Round Two: WIN over Cole Matthew (Pitt) 4-3 Round Three: WIN over Dresden Simon FALL 3:49 Jaydin Eierman did Jaydin Eierman things on his way to a first round tech fall. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/GugO2xpHpJ— Grant Becker (@GBeckTV) March 18, 2021 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 133-pounder No. 1 Daton FixDaton Fix returns to the national tournament after finishing second in 2019, and he starts his 2021 run with a major decision. You can rewatch his 2019 tournament run here, and follow along as we track his quest for his first title. Round One: WIN over Cole Rhone (Bloomington) 16-3 MAJOR Round Two: WIN over No. 17 Malyke Hines (Lehigh) FALL 3:40 Round Three: WIN over Chris Cannon (Northwestern) FALL 133 I No. 1 Daton Fix does his thing in the first round! He takes care of Rhone with a 16-3 major decision.📊 Live Scores (https://t.co/nnfA2hQmri)#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/7MWV2dSf43— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 18, 2021 4:38 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 125-pounder Spencer LeeIn the Big Ten conference tournament, all of the No. 1 seeds took home gold. Will the same thing happen in the NCAA tournament? Let's track the No. 1-ranked guys, starting with 125-pounder Spencer Lee, as they progress through the tournament to find out. Lee made quick work of his first-round opponent, Patrick McCormick of Virginia, earning the tech fall in just over 90 seconds. His second opponent, Cardinale, was the first wrestler to take him into the third period and the entire seven minutes, but Lee still earned the major. You can track his entire season here as he chases a 100% bonus record, his third national title and his second Hodge Trophy. Round One: WIN over Patrick McCormick (Virginia) TECH FALL 16-1 1:33 Round Two: WIN over Killian Cardinale (West Virginia) MAJOR 15-5 Round Three: WIN over Devon Schroder (Purdue) 10-2 MAJOR Iowa Athletics Spencer Lee earns a tech fall in his first-round match at the 2021 NCAA Tournament 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 165-pounder Alex Marinelli165 pounds: No. 1 Alex Marinelli The Bull, who usually wrestles calm and composed, came out firing on all cylinders in his first match of the tournament, picking up a major decision and moving forward in the championship bracket yet again. His second match was just as impressive. This is a different Marinelli. He's faster, he's slicker, and he's in elite championship form. His quest for his first title stays alive. Round ONE: WIN over Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) MAJOR 19-6 Round TWO: WIN over Thomas Bullard (N.C. State) MAJOR 13-2 165 Marinelli Winner by major decision, 19-6#Hawkeyes | #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/bUZM88GSzi— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 18, 2021 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 174-pounder Michael KemererMichael Kemerer has one goal: to lead the Hawks to their first national title. He want to score big and score often, and he's doing just that. A tech fall early is the kind of start Iowa wants, and his win marked yet another championship-level performance for the Black and Gold. He backed that up with a second tech fall in the second round, and Kemerer is on to the quarters. Round One: WIN over Drew Hughes (Michigan State) TECH FALL 22-7 4:08 Round Two: WIN over Benjamin Pasiuk (Army West Point) TECH FALL 17-1 5:06 Meanwhile at 174...Kem Dawg get the 22-7 technical fall in 4:08#Hawkeyes | #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/zbrnAAslep— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 18, 2021 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 184-pounder Aaron BrooksAaron Brooks is wrestling like the kind of championship athlete that Penn State has come to be known for over the past decade, and his tech against Anderson in the first showed that he's not messing around. This guy is here to try and win a title, and he's going to shoot for that goal while scoring bonus points. Round ONE: WIN over Jhaquan Anderson (Gardner-Webb) TECH 17-1 5:25 Round TWO: WIN over Owen Webster (Minnesota) 5-0 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 197-pounder Myles AmineMyles Amine has already qualified for the Olympics, he's already hit 100 wins (as of Thursday) but now he wants to win an NCAA title. Follow his path to the podium here. Round One: WIN over Billy Janzer (Rutgers) 8-0 Round Two: WIN over Jakobsen (Lehigh) 4-2 And that was career win No. 100 for the veteran, @Myles_Amine. Doing it in style! #NCAAWrestling #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2MqggcsQmV— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 18, 2021 7:20 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking 285-pounder Gable StevesonGable Steveson has made it pretty clear that he intended to dominate. Steveson isn't just looking to win, but he's looking to win faster and more definitively than ever before, something he accomplished easily in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. Round One: WIN over Max Lyon (Purdue) FALL 1:27 Round Two: WIN over Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) 17-2 TECH HWT - P3 | Hendrickson chooses neutral. Proves to be a bad choice as Gable runs through him for two. 13-1. Big man tilt for two near fall and it's 15-1.30 seconds left, and Gable just cuts him and gets his quick two to walk out of here with a 17-2 tech fall— Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) March 19, 2021 11:24 pm, March 10, 20212021 NCAA wrestling championship brackets & scheduleSee the updated brackets here. See the updated team scores here. See the final coaches rankings of 2021 here. Complete Championship Schedule DATE TIME SESSION NETWORK Thursday, March 18 11 a.m. First Round ESPNU 2 p.m. First Round ESPNU 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 9 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Friday, March 19 11 a.m. Quarterfinals ESPNU 3 p.m. Semifinals ESPNU 8 p.m. Semifinals ESPN Saturday, March 20 11 a.m. Medal Round ESPN2 7 p.m. Championship ESPN 2:50 pm, March 18, 2021Paul Bianchi makes Little Rock history Little Rock's first NCAA qualifier, Paul Bianchi, finished his season at the NCAA Tournament with a 1-2 finish, but his journey from North Dakota State to Arkansas to St. Louis is one for After injuring his shoulder earlier in the season in the Virginia Tech-Pitt dual, the 2019 NCAA champion Lewis medically forfeited out of the ACC tournament and needed a wild card to secure at spot at the national tournament. The seeding committee gave him that wildcard and put him in the No. 4 seed, a good position to be in, but one that will now put him on a collision course against Alex Marinelli if both guys win their next match. The problem is, though, his shoulder isn't fully healed. HISTORY MADE: Mekhi Lewis becomes first Virginia Tech wrestler to win a title In his second-round match against Tanner Skidgel of Navy, Lewis paused. He felt the pain again. Injury time offered him a chance to collect himself and regroup, but his facial expressions suggested that things weren't good. Two minutes were left on the clock. He led by one. A win would keep his title chances alive. Lewis looked at his coaches, adjusted his headgear and stepped back on the mat. 𝗪𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗#NCAAWrestling x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/a30mlcl6NT— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 19, 2021 He battled. For the entire two minutes, Lewis wrestled with heart and grit, continue to drive offense and doing everything in his power to hold on. Time ticked down. Ten seconds. Five seconds. He did it. The 2019 NCAA champion, injured and all, advanced to the quarterfinals. He wasn't well, but he was still in it. Early Friday morning, Virginia Tech put out a statement that Lewis would medically withdraw from the 2021 tournament. Injury did ultimately end his chances at another title, but Lewis' toughness will be remembered. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, March 19, 2021Highlights and headlines from Session II, Part IIShane Griffith stays alive with a clutch third-period takedown: Luke Weber of North Dakota State nearly had the win over his Stanford 165-pound sophomore opponent, but Griffith never gave up. With less than 15 seconds on the clock in the final period, it was Griffith who found Weber's ankles for a takedown on the edge to secure the victory and stay alive. He moves on! Smith slows down Wittlake for the win: Ohio State has had an up-and-down day, but Smith gives the Buckeyes something to celebrate as he punches his ticket to the quarterfinals after a hard-fought 4-3 win over Travis Wittlake. 165-pound quarterfinals No. 1 Alex Marinelli vs. No. 8 Shane Griffith No. 4 Mekhi Lewis vs. No. 5 Zach Hartman No. 3 Jake Wentzel vs. No. 6 Keegan O'Toole No. 7 Smith vs. No. 2 Valencia A predator keeps his eyes on his preyShane Griffith racks up another win and will wrestle in the Quarter Finals tomorrow!!!#KeepStanfordWrestling | #ForTheFamily pic.twitter.com/EicTKgszVf— Keep Stanford Wrestling (@KeepStanfordWRE) March 19, 2021 174-pound quarterfinals No. 1 Michael Kemerer vs. No. 8 Daniel Bullard No. 12 Bernie Truax vs. No. 4 Michael Labriola No. 6 Andrew McNally vs. No. 3 Carter Starocci No. 7 Kaleb Romero vs. No. 2 Demetrius Romero 184-pound quarterfinals No. 1 Aaron Brooks vs. No. 8 Taylor Venz No. 4 Parker Keckeisen vs. No. 5 Hunter Bolen No. 3 Lou DePrez vs. No. 6 John Poznanski No. 2 Trent Hidlay vs. No. 7 Brit Wilson Battle-tested Ferrari moves on: The Big 12 Tournament Outstanding Wrestler continues to prove himself against elite level competition, fending off Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State 5-0 in the second round of the tournament, despite shots from Sloan and a fast-paced match. Ferrari is the real deal, and he'll have his shot in the quarterfinals tomorrow. Jake Woodley takes down Caffey: No. 26 Jake Woodley of Oklahoma picked up a big upset win against No. 10 Cameron Caffey at 197 pounds to set him up for the quarterfinals. 197 | Never a doubt 😏@woodley_teamEGO takes out No. 10 Cameron Caffey 4-3 and advances into the quarterfinals! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/0yPmZV4Ke2— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 19, 2021 197-pound quarterfinals No. 26 Jake Woodey vs. No. 15 Michael Beard No. 3 Kordell Norfleet vs. No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi No. 5 Jacob Warner vs. No. 4 AJ Ferrari No. 1 Myles Amine vs. No. 8 Stephen Buchanan Thor comes through, Bono jumps around: Wisconsin's Trent Hillger earned a major upset over No. 3 Matt Stencel to earn his spot in the quarterfinals, and the junior Badger moves on. Hillger's had an mixed year of results, but this performance shows that he's back to be in All-American form and is ready to compete for a trophy. 285-pound quarterfinals No. 1 Gable Steveson vs. No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet No. 14 Trent Hillger vs. No. 6 Gannon Gremmel No. 4 Cohlton Schultz vs. No. 3 Tony Cassioppi No. 2 Mason Parris vs. No. 7 Ethan Laird Cassioppi wins by 11-0 major decision#Hawkeyes #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/cKizi58qVm— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:19 pm, March 18, 2021Key results from Session II125 pounds: Schroder proves Big Ten success was not a fluke: The 2021 Big Ten finalist earned a huge win against a conference foe in the second round of the NCAA tournament as he beat Michigan State's Rayvon Foley to advance in the championship bracket. He'll have Spencer Lee next in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten finals where Lee teched Schroder in the second period. Quarterfinals for 125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee vs. No. 9 Devin Schroder No. 5 Brody Teske vs. No. 4 Drew Hildebrant No. 3 Brian Courtney vs. No. 6 Jakob Camacho No. 7 Taylor LaMont vs. No. 2 Sam Latona Into the quarterfinals goes @DeeSchrod!!! He tops Rayvon Foley 2-1 to advance! #BoilerUp #AlwaysAggressive #d1wrestle pic.twitter.com/Kgdi6D0O6A— Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) March 18, 2021 Quarterfinals for 133 pounds: No. 1 Daton Fix vs. No. 8 Chris Cannon No. 5 Micky Phillippi vs. No. 4 Austin DeSanto No. 3 Korbin Myers vs. No. 6 Matt Schmitt No. 10 Louie Hayes vs. No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young 141 pounds: Mr. March falls to Simon: Chad Red, the Nebraska star who has been known to catch fire at the NCAA tournament, dropped his second-round match to Dresden Simon of Central Michigan, as the Chips continue their impressive tournament. Simon held on for the 6-3 match to punch his ticket to the quarters, and he'll see Jaydin Eierman next. 141 pounds: Real Woods is back: The 2021 Pac-12 runner-up scored a huge win against All-American Dom Demas in overtime with a savvy takedown that sends him into the quarterfinals as the No. 21 seed. That was a redemption match for him, as he needed a wildcard to earn a spot at this tournament but has now proven that he belongs. He'll have All-American Tariq Wilson next. OT thriller at 141!#NCAAWrestling x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/tekuZZwC2b— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2021 Quarterfinals for 141 pounds: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman vs. No. 9 Dresden Simon No. 21 Real Woods vs. No. 4 Tariq Wilson No. 10 Zach Sherman vs. No. 2 Nick Lee No. 3 Sebastian Rivera vs. No. 6 Allan Hart Take the backpack, Zach. You're a quarterfinalist!Zach Sherman will wrestle to become an All-American tomorrow morning. #GoHeels | #WeWantMore pic.twitter.com/QR2HAGlydG— UNC Wrestling (@UNCWrestling) March 18, 2021 149 pounds: Max Murin finds a way: The Iowa 149-pounder flies under the radar because of the ridiculous dominance of his teammates, but it's clear that Murin is in the All-American conversation, and his performance in the second-round sent a message that he is not to be discounted or disrespected. Murin was gritty and tough in his 5-2 win over Ridge Lovett, and he's the third Hawkeye into the quarters. WINNER 💥Murin breaks a 3-3 tie with a T2 with 24 seconds left in the third. He is on to the quarterfinals a 5-3 winner.#Hawkeyes | #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/etdjnDCQlp— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 18, 2021 Quarterfinals for 149 pounds No. 1 Sammy Sasso vs. No. 25 Yahya Thomas No. 12 Max Murin vs. No. 4 Boo Lewallen No. 3 Brock Mauller vs. No. 6 Bryce Andonian No. 2 Austin O`Connor vs. No. 7 John Millner 157 pounds: Berge prevailed in a battle of powerhouse programs: Any match between Iowa and Penn State is worth watching, but this particular match, the second-round 157-pound contest between No. 12 Brady Berge and No. 5 Kaleb Young was particularly exciting. Berge, who has had his share of injuries and has faced adversity throughout his entire wrestling career, snuck past Big Ten finalist Kaleb Young for the 3-2 win and major team points. He's the third Nittany Lions to move into the quarters! 157 pounds: Hayden Hidlay is a bonus machine: The N.C. State senior picked up a technical fall in his second-round match, and he looked calm as ever doing it. Hidlay's title quest continues. The 1st of a pair of 6-pt moves for @Hidlaymania as he punched his ticket to the quarterfinals with a 20-3 tech fall!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown 📺 ESPN2💻 WatchESPN pic.twitter.com/QWcqWAzf34— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 18, 2021 Quarterfinals for 157 pounds No. 4 Jesse Dellavecchia vs. No. 12 Brady Berge No. 8 Jared Franek vs. No. 1 Ryan Deakin No. 2 Hayden Hidlay vs. No. 23 Jacob Wright No. 3 David Carr vs. No. 6 Brayton Lee share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:14 pm, March 18, 2021Best moments from the first-round action Part IIN.C. State looks tough across all weights, highlighted by Bullard wins to start the second half - Thomas Bullard proves that he's a competitor at this deep weight as he moves forward in the championship bracket following in a win against an in-state rival. His brother, Daniel, followed up that performance with a win of his own, topping Air Force's Surratt 4-0. No. 2 Trent Hilday also put on a show at 184 pounds with his bonus win. With the lone takedown coming in the 1st, R-Sr. Thomas Bullard avenges his loss in the dual and scores a 3-2 win over SoCon Wrestler of the Year Formato from App State to start Session 1B!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/Xfbc5RLEVy— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 18, 2021 Gardner-Webb vs. Brooks coming up soon- Wildcard wrestler Jha'Quan Anderson wins in overtime 3-1 against Joe Accousti to move on from the pigtail match into the championship bracket. He'll have Aaron Brooks of Penn State next Sporting a brace, Mekhi Lewis picks up a win- The defending champion Hokie battled for his 8-3 win over Brian Meyer of Lehigh, but he accomplished his goal and picked up a win. The 2019 tournament was Lewis' breakout show, so we'll see if he can string together five wins again. RETURN OF THE 👑MEKHI LEWIS starts his defense with the 8-3 victory! pic.twitter.com/AUGe38Lx1y— Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 18, 2021 Amine over Monday - In one of the more highly-anticipated first-round matchups, it was Michigan's Cam Amine having his hand raised (at least the COVID-19-protocol version of having his hand raised) after an overtime scrap with North Carolina's Kennedy Monday. Wentzel with the gritty win- Jake Wentzel of Pittsburgh survived his first match against Drexel's Barczak to advance in the championship bracket. Barczak pushed the No. 3-seeded Panther and was on the verge of an upset, even forcing a challenge, but this one belonged to Wentzel. ADVANCING at 165 » Jake WentzelAnother shutout by @Jake_WentzelHe survives a late review to move on!#pinzburgh » #H2P pic.twitter.com/z2OxThrisC— Pitt Wrestling (@Pitt_WRES) March 18, 2021 Big win for Wittlake- The Cowboy star made a statement in his dominating performance, taking down Penn State's Joe Lee to deliver the Nittany Lions their first loss of the day. 165 I Wittlake rides out Lee in the third period to secure an 8-1 decision and advance to tonight's second round!#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Qs1byoOd98— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 18, 2021 Chasing Greatness: Army notches its first win of the day with Pasiuk's 8-3 win over Clay Lautt of North Carolina. Air Valencia on Fire: The No. 2 seed at 174 pounds, Anthony Valencia of Arizona State, picked up his first win by major 14-4 over Ferrante. He'll move forward in the championship bracket and look to end up on the podium for the first time. PIN for McNally: Kent State's No. 6 seed Andrew McNally moves on after pinning Virginia Tech’s Dakota Howard. That's a way to start! McNally with the FALL! He'll face 11-seed Austin Murphy of Campbell this evening in the championship bracket!#GoFlashes pic.twitter.com/12vfWR3YyR— Kent State Wrestling (@KentStWrestling) March 18, 2021 Starocci makes a statement: Intensity and action in the third period helped Penn State's Carter Starocci seal the deal for his first NCAA tournament major decision as he defeats Marcelli 10-2 Romero holds on: Despite the threat of an upset from Jake Logan, Demetrius Romero holds on for the 8-6 win. Logan put up a serious fight, and he'll be a landmine in the wrestlebacks, but for now, it's Romero whose title dreams are still alive. Brands wrestles tough, keeps Iowa undefeated: The 184-pound weight class and the 149-pound weight classes are Iowa's weakest (but weakest is relative — both guys are seeded in the top-15). Nelson Brands, the 184-pounder, however, showed that he's ready for this moment and ready to chase a podium spot. The sophomore notched an 8-6 win in the first round, and he'll move on. 184 Nelson BrandsWinner by 8-6 decision#Hawkeyes | #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/JUUC39pLKx— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 18, 2021 Pin for Mizzou, struggle for Bucks: Missouri's Jeremiah Kent pinned Ohio State's Rocky Jordan at 184 pounds to give points to the Tigers. Missouri is in the hunt for a team title, and this win helps big. The Bucks have struggled so far this afternoon, but they'll look to Sammy Sasso to light up the scoreboard this evening in his second-round match. 184 Round 1 | Fall in the first period (1:06)❗️❗️ @jeremiahkent27 pins Jordan (OHST)#MIZ #TigerStyle🐯💪 pic.twitter.com/3yTBDqe1CI— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 18, 2021 DePrez digs deep and wins a close one: Lou DePrez could win a title at 184 pounds, but his goal of standing on top was seriously threatened in the first round as he went down to the wire with Gregg Harvey before pulling out the 6-4 win. The Cary Kolat effect: Navy is in the house and picking up pins! David Key secures a huge pin over Chris Weiler of Wisconsin to advance in the championship bracket at 184 pounds. The Mids are here to compete. 184 | Key with a huge throw and he picks up the FALL! Upset victory there for Key to keep moving on! #NCAAWrestling | ⚓️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wVYdh3YXQK— Navy Wrestling (@NavyWrestling) March 18, 2021 Jacob Warner...what a fight: The Iowa Hawkeye had the No. 5 seed heading into this tournament, but N.C. State's Nick Reenan put him in real trouble early, nearly securing a pin before Warner worked his way out. Warner picked up the pace in the final seconds of the third period to secure a game-changing takedown that pushed the match into overtime, and then he went to work. His winning move in extra time kept the Hawks undefeated on the day and gave Tom Brand his most intense match of the day. North Dakota State and Oklahoma score big: Jake Woodley took No. 7 Rocky Elam 4-1 for a huge upset, but that wasn't even the biggest win of the tournament so far. The craziest performance award belongs to Owen Pentz who pinned No. 2 Evan Schultz to stay alive in the championship bracket! 197 | 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑@woodley_teamEGO knocks off #7 Rocky Elam 4-1 to advance in the championship bracket! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/Q443sBUy3N— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:00 pm, March 18, 2021First-round live updatesHighlights from first-half of the first-round action McCormick of Virginia wins his pigtail, and he'll have Spencer Lee of Iowa next Devin Schroder keeps the momentum of his Big Ten tournament success rolling and picks up a win over Fabian Gutierrez of UT-Chattanooga to advance One match, one win. @DeeSchrod finishes off a 5-1 win over Fabian Gutierrez of Chattanooga #BoilerUp #AlwaysAggressive #d1wrestle pic.twitter.com/JMQna6VhpD— Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) March 18, 2021 Wyatt Sheets stays alive as well, and the Cowboy moves on to the second-round 157 I Wyatt Sheets gets his first victory at the NCAA Championships with an 8-2 decision over Luca Frinzi.#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/gHU40pis4w— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 18, 2021 Cayden Rooks with the win, and he's advancing as well 141 | Cayden Rooks wins prelim by major decision 10-1 over Vinny Vespa (Hofstra). pic.twitter.com/pBYbTEpk2B— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) March 18, 2021 Brody Teske of Northern Iowa moves on after an impressive and gritty final fall Cole Rhone of Bloomsburg earns a win over Bryce West 13-10 Dylan Ragusin guts out a 13-10 finish for his first round win Liam Cronin is back! The Husker tied his match against Ferri of Kent State late and held on for the win after two key third-period takedowns and a fall. Never count this guy out! Jakob Camacho recovers after an early deficit for a first-round major against American's Gage Curry BONUS to start the NCAAs!After falling behind 4-0, Jakob Camacho dominates the rest of the way with the final 7 takedowns of the match - and a 4-pt near fall - in a 21-9 major decision over American's Curry to advance to the 2nd Round!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/4MtVi5MQrL— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 18, 2021 Michael DeAugustino holds on for a hard-fought win against Mastrogiovanni of Oklahoma State Sam Latona pulls out a win with two third-period takedowns against Jonathan Tropea of Rider Mickey Phillippi moves on by major decision over Ty Smith of Utah Valley ADVANCING at 133 » Micky PhillippiMAJOR DECISION by @Micky_Phill Bonus points for the Panthers!He defeats Utah Valley's Ty Smith!#pinzburgh » #H2P pic.twitter.com/A4evhPXcvj— Pitt Wrestling (@Pitt_WRES) March 18, 2021 No. 8 seed Chris Cannon of Northwestern beats Rundell 10-1 major decision Chris Cannon gets it done in round 1. MD opening statement #GoCats #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/j0mv8uaYNs— Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 18, 2021 Robbie Howard tops Malik Heinselman of Ohio State and moves on at 125 pounds while the Buckeye junior drops down to the consolation finals Jarrett Trombley moves on after earning the lone takedown in his match against Van Vleet of Air Force. That's the second Pack athlete to advance. A takedown 15 seconds into the bout, was the lone one of the match, as Jarrett Trombley advances to the 2nd Rd with a 3-2 win over Air Force's Van Vleet!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/l8gXVuS7ym— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 18, 2021 Bravo-Young wins with BONUS for the Nittany Lions RBY the 20-5 TF at 7:00 w/ 3:45 in RT! #PSUwr— Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 18, 2021 Korbin Myers notches a tech in his first bout of the tournament, and he'll move on to the second round BEANS opens up a can of BONUS!!! Korbin Myers picks up the 13-4 victory to kick off his fourth NCAA campaign! pic.twitter.com/TIemXLUS5d— Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 18, 2021 Cole Matthews wins with a major of McKenzie Bell! The Panther pushes forward ADVANCING at 141 » Cole MatthewsMAJOR by @ColeMatthews9 More Pitt bonus points at NCAAs!He defeats Rider's McKenzie Bell!#pinzburgh » #H2P pic.twitter.com/ZXrmruLb23— Pitt Wrestling (@Pitt_WRES) March 18, 2021 Heavy-hitters Sebastian Rivera, Nick Lee and Spencer Lee advance Tariq Wilson of N.C. State also takes the win the first round by technical fall Kyle Burwick of Wisconsin with the PIN! The Badger is moving forward. 133: Kyle Burwick pins Mosha Schwartz in 4:38 to advance! @realkyleburwick pic.twitter.com/pQwFYQGltm— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 18, 2021 Mr. March Chad Red keeps himself in the championship bracket with a win 133: Kyle Burwick pins Mosha Schwartz in 4:38 to advance! @realkyleburwick pic.twitter.com/pQwFYQGltm— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 18, 2021 Dom Demas picks up his first win of the tournament as well as he chases another All-American finish 141 | A strong start for the All-American! @dombreezzy beats #28 Marcos Polanco 6-2 and moves on! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/pTwpe4Q9hJ— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 18, 2021 Daton Fix shows why he's the top seed at 133 pounds, as he dominates his way to a first-round major 133 I No. 1 Daton Fix does his thing in the first round! He takes care of Rhone with a 16-3 major decision.📊 Live Scores (https://t.co/nnfA2hQmri)#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/7MWV2dSf43— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 18, 2021 Ridge Lovett survives the first round in extra time and keeps building on his success frm the Big Ten tournament 149 | #5 @RidgeLovett gets it done in sudden victory‼️ With the deciding takedown, he earns the 6-4 decision and advances! #ToughTogether | #NCAAWrestle pic.twitter.com/3HNU8LzRXC— Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 18, 2021 Max Murin picks up his first win of the postseason with a close one over Graham Rooks 149 | No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) wins by decision 8-7 over Graham Rooks.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) March 18, 2021 Sammy Sasso steps up with BONUS for the Buckeyes 149 | Sasso being Sasso🧷Sammy gets the fall over Cameron Hunsaker (Utah Valley) late in P3.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/S91Xy4eOsB— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 18, 2021 Holy cow David Carr. The Iowa State sophomore looks every bit like a title contender after his 15-2 major decision over Markus Hartman of Army. That match was all Carr, and he’s waited a long time to be able to put on a performance like that. North Dakota will advance to the next round as Franek picks up a win. 157 | A 5-2 victory for Franek to move onto the next round! pic.twitter.com/efeyQzM48w— NDSU Wrestling (@NDSUwrestling) March 18, 2021 First match, first move App State's Codi Russell is off to a hot start, leading his first-round match 2-1 after the first period. The tournament has officially started, folks, and App State is here to make some noise. Russell ended up dropping the match 7-6 to Killian Cardinale, but he'll be back in the consolations soon. 125 pounds | #ReAchTheSummitRussell gets a takedown midway through the first and leads 2-1 after one period! He has 1:05 in riding time.Mat 6: https://t.co/ZgYfZTmDCN pic.twitter.com/i6fq4Z67TY— App State Wrestling (@AppWrestling) March 18, 2021 Wrestlers, clear the mats! 🤼♂️ FIRST ROUND 🤼♂️📺 @ESPNU 📊 https://t.co/KE5zuet3hz💻 ESPN3Mats 1⃣-8⃣https://t.co/7tsCYv5utH#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/u8DsSvFPnw— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:54 pm, March 18, 2021One hour until go timeT-1 HOUR! It's almost go time, and the wrestlers are ready! Follow along for live updates from the 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament here. You can also read below for a full weight-by-weight preview, sleepers to watch and storylines to follow. Welcome to the 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament in St. Louis, Missouri! All of the preparation...all of the sacrifice...has led to this.Welcome to the 2021 DI #NCAAWrestling Championship! pic.twitter.com/MbY6fzuBrc— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link125-pound preview: Spencer Lee vs. the field What we know about the top seed: Iowa’s Spencer Lee is a two-time NCAA champion, two-time Big Ten champion, a Hodge Trophy winner, and a leader on a Hawkeye team chasing its first NCAA title in over a decade. He’s been dominant all year and has the potential to end all of his matches in this tournament early, either by pin or technical fall. You can read more about Lee’s perfect season here and follow along as we track his quest for a 100% bonus season. Relive Iowa's Spencer Lee defending his 125 pound title Storylines to follow: Spencer’s quest: The spotlight will be on Spencer Lee as he chases his third NCAA title, and he’s the overwhelming favorite in every match that could come his way in the tournament. Lee has not lost a college match since the 2019 Oklahoma State-Iowa dual, and he’s been wrestling head and shoulders above the competition this season, pinning or teching each opponent. He’ll have the winner of a pigtail match between Kysen Terukina and Patrick McCormick in the first round and could see Michigan’s Rayvon Foley in the quarterfinals, if both athletes wrestle to seed. Lee pinned Foley in 23 seconds at the Big Ten tournament and is undefeated against the Spartan in his career. ACC battle: The battle for All-American at this weight is fascinating, as is the race to the finals on Saturday night. No. 2 Sam Latona of Virginia Tech and No. 3 Jakob Camacho of N.C. State finished in those same respective spots in the ACC finals and could see each other again in the semifinals, if they both wrestle to seed. Latona also beat Camacho earlier in the year in the N.C. State-Virginia Tech dual, with Latona’s win sealing the deal for the Hokies. The No. 2 bracket spot is ideal because of its distance away from Spencer Lee, these two might have to go through one another if they want to a chance to wrestle under the spotlight on the last day of the tournament. Malik Heinselmen’s revenge tour: Ohio State’s Malik Heinselman will be a fun athlete to follow in this tournament as he attempts to earn his first spot on the podium in his third NCAA tournament appearance. Heinselman has jumped levels this year after finishing 24-11 as a freshman and a 18-15 record before the cancelled championship as a sophomore. In 2021, Heinselman has been wrestling like the age group world team member that he’s been in the past. The Buckeye true junior has a 10-3 record and will come with the No. 10 seed, giving him a tough first bout against Penn State’s Robbie Howard. Heinselman beat Howard 5-2 in the Big Ten tournament, but he’ll need to do it again to move forward in the championship bracket. The Buckeyes have seen greatness in Heinselman since his freshman year, and he’s showing the rest of the conference what that greatness looks like now. Will this be the year Heinselman breaks through? Malik Heinselman Revenge Tour. https://t.co/Arr05qQuPf— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) January 24, 2021 Sleeper to watch: Dylan Ragusin. Michigan’s Ragusin hardly qualifies as a sleeper given his No. 11 seed, but he’s ranked outside the top-ten and still has a real chance of finishing on the podium as a freshman. The young Michigan star finished eighth in the Big Ten tournament and will see Daniel Vega of South Dakota State in the first round. Ragusin is a guy who has shown his elite skills on the senior level, and he’s dangerous as the No. 11 seed in a bracket that, on the bottom side, is anyone’s game. Post-practice time is the best time. @Sean_Bormet @Dylanragusin2 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i1Br1WlxzW— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 11, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:37 pm, March 16, 2021133-pound preview: Daton Fix is on a missionWhat we know about the top seed: Oklahoma’s Daton Fix is an NCAA finalist, two-time Big 12 Champion and 2019 senior world team member at 57kg. He dropped in the championship bout in the 2019 NCAA finals to Rutgers’ Nick Suriano, but, after an Olympic redshirt in 2020, Fix is back to take what he believes he deserves. The Cowboy sophomore heads into his second national tournament with a 9-0 record and a nearly 90% bonus rate, and he’s dangerous. Oklahoma State's Daton Fix reads heartfelt letter from his parents Storylines to follow: Underrated freshman: The 133-pound bracket hasn’t been as hyped this year as years past, but there are a few hidden threats in the weight that could be a problem for top seeds as the tournament progresses. One of those challenging wrestlers will be Lucas Byrd, a No. 7 seed freshman whose only two losses this year have been to Austin DeSanto; Byrd was majored in the first match against the Hawkeye and kept it close in the second to lose 5-4. He hasn’t wrestled top-tier talent, but he did finish third in the Big Ten two weeks ago, an impressive finish for a freshman. If he wrestles to seed, he’ll see Roman Bravo-Young in the quarters, and Bravo-Young is undefeated, but he’s wrestled close with DeSanto, Chris Cannon and Jake Rundell. Will Byrd end up on the podium? He’s seeded to do just that, but his performances might be more interesting than the outcomes, given his tough, gritty style and elite intensity. Is Penn State in the title race if Bravo-Young wins gold? The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to roll through the NCAA tournament and win their first team title in over a decade, but Penn State won’t go down without a fight. The 133-pound bracket will be a place that Penn State will need to score, and score big, if it hopes to battle with the Hawks, and the Nittany Lion rep at this weight is a guy that really could go all the way. Junior Roman Bravo-Young comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed after winning the Big Ten tournament, and he’ll look to wrestle his way into Saturday night and try to win his first crown. Bravo-Young was consistent and steady in his performances this year, bu if he follows the Penn State trends and picks up his bonus rate on the Big Stage, he’ll certainly be a guy that could take home gold. Micky Phillippi at No. 5: Pittsburgh’s Micky Phillippi is the only wrestler in this field with a win over Daton Fix in college, and while Phillippi has never finished on the podium at the national tournament, he is dangerous. If everyone wrestles to seed, Phillippi will have beat Austin DeSanto in the quarters to have a shot at Fix, and he’s never wrestled DeSanto in college, creating an interesting matchup. Phillippi comes into the tournament with an 8-1 record, following a loss to Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers in the ACC tournament, and he hasn’t dominated his opponents enough to put the world on notice as a title threat, but his record shows he can beat the best. Sleeper to watch: Chance Rich. It’s always fun to watch the wildcards. Chance Rich of CSU-Bakersfield is now a two-time NCAA qualifier who finished his regular season 5-2 with a runner-up finish at the Pac-12 tournament, and while he needed an at-large bid to enter the tournament, he’s in now. Rich has the kind of resume and style that suggests he could make a “Tariq Wilson finishes 3rd in 2018” kind of run at a weight that has a history of surprises. Rich certainly believes in himself, telling Bakersfield.com that he thinks him and his school "are really underrated and I think everyone's going to see some big upsets when I get to the tournament. I'm coming full force now." @CSUBWrestling hits the trifecta! Rich (133) earns an at-large bid to the 2021 @ncaawrestling Championships, joining Martinoni (141) and Ducharme (184)! .@CSUBakersfield to be well represented at the NCAA Meet, Mar. 18-20 in St. Louis, Mo...#BakersfieldGrit | #MakeYourMark pic.twitter.com/JGsZQJxTSB— CSUB Wrestling (@CSUBWrestling) March 9, 2021 Rich beat Paul Biannci of Little Rock (the school’s first NCAA qualifier!) at the conference tournament before losing in the finals, but he’s just someone that has a style suited for big moments. His first-round match will be against Zach Price of South Dakota State, a wrestler he lost to 6-3 last season, and if he makes it past that match, he could see Korbin Myers in the next round. Rich may have to wrestle up the backside if he wants to fight for a podium spot, and there are few guys that could give him some problems in the consols, but why couldn’t he do what Wilson did? Nothing’s stopping him. He’s in and he’s ready. Suggesting that a No. 19 seed has a path to the podium is bold, but let’s be bold. Take a chance. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:38 pm, March 16, 2021141-pound preview: Eierman, Lee and Rivera lead the field What we know about the top seed: Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman is a three-time MAC champion, one-time Big Ten champion and a three-time All-American chasing his first title in the Black and Gold of Iowa. Eierman navigated one of the trickiest fields at the Big Ten tournament to stand on top of a podium that included Nick Lee of Penn State and Sebastian Rivera, and he’ll see both of those guys again in St. Louis as he aims to win gold. Storylines to follow: Triple threat: The Lee, Rivera, Eierman triangle is a fascinating one, with all three of these guys in good position to be named a champion. Lee and Rivera will be on the same side of the bracket and could meet in the semifinals for a Big Ten semifinals rematch, and if these two end up wrestling, this will be the match to watch. Rivera will look to become the third Rutgers national champion in program history, and he already told the NCAA that he doesn’t “think there’s anyone in the country who can compete with me.” We’ll soon find out if he’s right. What will we see from Real Woods?: Stanford’s Real Woods had a unique journey back to the NCAA championships after earning the No. 3 seed last year. Woods did not have any regular season matches heading into the Pac-12 tournament, and a win at the tournament would have secured him a spot in the national tournament without a wildcard. His unexpected second-place performance, however, meant that he needed to wrestle exhibition matches after Pac-12 to even be considered, and while he picked up those wins, his ability to make a deep run at NCAAs is unknown. The entire Stanford team has faced adversity this year after learning that the program would be cut, but the Cardinal have battled. The big test comes now, and Woods certainly has the potential to be a title contender, but he hasn’t shown that he’s there yet, based on his matches so far this year. The return of championship Tariq? N.C. State’s Tariq Wilson won the ACC tournament for the first time in late February, and the senior Wolfpack wrestler now heads into his third NCAA tournament ready to end up back on the podium. Wilson finished third as a freshman in a surprise run to the podium, but he dropped in the Blood Round in 2019 to finish just short of the top eight. In 2020, Wilson came into the tournament with a 24-6 record, but he’s 9-0 this year in the No. 4 spot. He has the kind of seed he needs to make a deep run, and if he wrestles to seed, his match against Jaydin Eierman could be wild. The ability of Wilson to compete with the top three guys in the Big Ten is unknown, but we’re days away from finding out just how far this 141-pounder can go. Sleeper to watch: Real Woods. As previously mentioned, Woods is coming into this tournament as a much lower seed than his potential, earning the No. 21 spot despite being in the conversation as a podium guy last year. Woods hasn’t proven himself this year, but he’s an elite competitor who had a tremendous season as a freshman, and his path to the podium isn’t bad. Woods will have Grant Willits of Oregon State — the same guy that beat him in the Pac-12 tournament — in the first round, but if he reverses the outcome, he could see Dom Demas next, and then potentially Wilson in the quarters. Woods could find himself 0-2 easily if he fails to wrestle in top form, but, if he does find his groove, his first three competitors could all be beatable, putting Woods on the podium for the first time. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:59 pm, March 15, 2021The race for the 141-pound NCAA title The spotlight follows Sebastian Rivera everywhere he goes. He made headlines last year after winning the Big Ten tournament in a loaded 133-pound bracket, and he now he's all set to battle against No. 1 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa and No. 2 Nick Lee of Penn State for the top spot at 141 pounds. Read more about Rivera's story here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:32 pm, March 16, 2021149-pound preview: A new champ will emergeWhat we know about the top seed: Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso is a Big Ten champion and was the No. 3 seed heading into the 2020 NCAA tournament. The Buckeye sophomore is 12-0 on the year with 41% bonus and is Ohio State’s best chance for a national champion this year. Storylines to follow: New champ: What makes this weight fun is that whoever wins the bracket will win their first title, as 149 pounds does not have any returning champions or even returning finalists. Six of the eight athletes — Sasso, Austin O’Connor, Brock Mauller, Boo Lewallen, Josh Heil and Jarrett Degen — earned NWCA First Team All-American honors last year, but there’s plenty of room for a new star to emerge on the big stage at this weight. Rutgers rising: No. 10 Michael Van Brill of Rutgers will be an athlete to watch, as he picked up momentum during the Big Ten tournament to finish third behind Sammy Sasso and Ridge Lovett of Nebraska. Van Brill comes into the tournament with a 5-4 record and is seeded just outside the All-American mark, but if the bracket goes to seed, he could have a Blood Round match against Lovett himself. Rutgers found tremendous success at this tournament two years ago, crowning two champions and earning a top-ten finish. Could Van Brill be the latest All-American star for the Scarlet Knights? Can we talk about what MVB did this weekend?At the hardest conference tournament in the country, VanBrill wrestled back to a third-place finish, knocking out the No. 2, 3, 5 & 6 seeds along the way. What a job!#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/zcKLKLTLxK— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) March 8, 2021 Sleeper to watch: Josh Heil. The Campbell senior has quietly put together an impressive SoCon career in his four years with the Camels, and the 2021 tournament could be his chance to put that talent on display. Heil came into last year’s tournament as the No. 8 seed after winning his conference, and he was in a good position to make a podium run with his 29-4 record. COVID ruined his chances to showcase his skills, but his seed did earn him All-American honors. This year, however, Heil has a chance to physically stand on the podium, but he’s in a bit of a tougher spot than he was last season, given his SoCon finals loss to John Millner. Despite his seeed though, Heil could go on a run, and he does have career wins over now-graduated Tristan Moran, All-American Kyle Scoop and 2020 ACC champion Zach Sherman. If Heil beats Moore and everyone wrestles to seed, he could see Murin in the Blood Round. Heil lost to Murin at Midlands, but a win from either guy would not be surprising. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:10 am, March 17, 2021157-pound preview: Big names, big stars, big dreams What we know about the top seed: Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin is a two-time Big Ten champion, two-time All-American, a Hodge Trophy finalist and junior world silver medalist. Deakin has absolutely dominated his weight class this year, and he holds a 6-0 record with 66% bonus, and he’ll look for his first title this year. Storylines to watch: Hidlay mania: N.C. State Hayden Hidlay is perhaps the biggest threat — along with Iowa State’s David Carr — to Deakin’s title run, and the two haven’t met since Cliff Keen in 2019 when Deakin beat Hidlay 6-2. This year, though, Hidlay has been absolutely unstoppable, and he’s riding the momentum of winning his fourth ACC title and staying undefeated in conference action for his entire career. HIdlay, as a senior, will hope to go out on a high note in this tournament, as he’s been seconds away from a title for multiple years, finishing second and fourth in his two tournament appearances. The Wolfpack leader had the No. 2 seed last year as well, but COVID ruined his plans, like it did so many others. Is this the year Hidlay breaks through? Deakin’s a big challenge, but this final would be fireworks. The Hawks need Kaleb Young: It’s no secret that Iowa wants to dominate this year’s tournament. They want ten guys on the podium, they want multiple champs, and, more than anything, they want a team title. Kaleb Young will be a big part of that puzzle, and, in fact, Cody Goodwin of the Des Moines Register argues that Kaleb Young is the piece that built the Iowa puzzle. His points may not make or break the team race, but, as a No. 5 seed, he’ll have expectations of finishing on the podium, and if Iowa wants to finish with ten All-Americans, Young will need to wrestle to seed. His path is doable, certainly, and he’s wrestled so tough this year, but this is when it really counts. Here is a story on Kaleb Young, and how his commitment in 2014 was, quite literally, the first step in #Iowa's climb back to the top of college wrestling."He was very important. You can't understate that when you look at how this thing was built." https://t.co/SkmzuRIfIH— Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) March 5, 2021 Sleeper to watch: Sometimes a sleeper is a young athlete who just just finds his groove and catches fire at the national tournament, other times the logical sleeper is a veteran, previously hindered by injuries, looking for his moment to shine. At 157 pounds, the sleeper in this bracket is the latter. Penn State’s Brady Berge comes into the tournament as the No. 12 seed, so hardly qualifying as a “sleeper,” but Berge just hasn’t had his time in the spotlight yet. The junior battled injuries last season before the cancelled tournament and has put together a solid season with an 8-2 record. Berge’s only losses have been against Kendall Coleman and Brayton Lee, both guys seeded in the top-10 and both who only beat Berge by a takedown or less. The Nittany Lion isn’t a bonus machine, but he’s solid, and he could very well end up on the podium. If he wrestles to seed he’ll see Kaleb Young in the second round, and the two athletes have never met, creating a fun potential Penn State vs. Iowa battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:36 am, March 17, 2021165-pound preview: The Bull is backWhat we know about the top seed: Iowa’s Alex Marinelli is a three-time Big Ten champion, three-time All-American and the No.1 seed in this tournament for the third time in his career. Marinelli has finished sixth and seventh in this tournament and will look to be one of several Hawkeye champions this year when he take the mat in St. Louis. Storylines to watch: How healthy is Mekhi? Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis is one of only two returning champions at this tournament, but his efforts to win a second title may or may not be impacted by an injury that kept him out of the ACC tournament and required him to wait for a wildcard for nationals. Lewis injured his knee in the Virginia Tech- Pitt dual, and he hasn’t been back on the mat since, but he is entered into the NCAA bracket as the No. 4 seed, meaning he could see Marinelli in the semis if he wrestles to seed. Health is the biggest question with Lewis because if he’s healthy, it’s pretty clear that he’s in the title conversation Young guys in the fight: This bracket has it all: seasoned veterans, conference rivalries, and, last but certainly not least, a whole crop of talented freshmen and sophomore sensations who could earn All-American honors for the first time. Sophomores Shane Griffith of Stanford, Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State, Peyton Robb of Nebraska, Izzak Olejnik of Northern Illinois and Danny Braunagel of Illinois will be wrestling at NCAAs for the first time as their seasons were cut short last year because of COVID. Minnesota’s Andrew Sparks is wrestling in his first season. Cam Amine of Michigan, Keegan O’Toole of Missouri and Joe Lee of Penn State are also potential All-American contenders who could fight for a spot on the podium in their rookie seasons. The 165-pound podium is open and just waiting to be filled by future stars. Sleeper to watch: Thomas Bullard. N.C. State’s No. 17 Thomas Bullard has shown that he can wrestle like an All-American, as he has wins over North Carolina’s Kennedy Monday and Pitt’s Jake Wentzel. Those kinds of high-caliber wins shows the kind of wrestler Bullard can be, and if he competes at that level, he’s a guy who could make the podium, but his draw isn’t easy. R-Sr. Thomas Bullard enters his 3rd NCAA Championships as the #17 seed at 165 pounds!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/hGTSTGvGee— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 10, 2021 Bullard will see No. 16 William Formato, a sophomore, of Appalachian State in the first round, and he lost to the Mountaineer 4-0 in the first match of the year. A loss drops Bullard down to wrestle the loser of the match between Marinelli and the winner of the pigtail match, and that’s a winnable bout for Bullard. He could wrestle through the semis, and that might have to be his path because even if he does beat Formato, he’ll likely have Marinelli in the second round. The road to the podium isn’t smooth for Bullard, but that’s the point of this tournament, and the Wolfpack athlete does have the chance to put just enough wins together to put himself in the top eight. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:05 pm, March 17, 2021174-pound preview: Kemerer strives for gold in sixth yearWhat we know about the top seed: Iowa’s Michael Kemerer is a Big Ten champion, three-time All-American and one of the most veteran wrestlers in this field. The sixth-year senior is undefeated on the year with a 7-0 record and will be chasing his first title. Storylines to follow: Big Ten Freshman of the Year at No. 3: Penn State’s Carter Starocci’s freshman year has been a mirror image of former Penn State star Mark Hall’s career, as he too came in as a highly-touted recruit, dropped his first collegiate match and went on a run to finish second in the Big Ten tournament in his rookie season. Hall went on to win the entire NCAA tournament in 2017, and all eyes will be on Starocci to see if he can do the same thing. As the No. 3 seed, the Nittany Lion freshman has a good path to Saturday night. He’ll see Victor Marcelli of Virginia in the first round, and if everyone wrestles to seed, he’ll have Hayden Hastings of Wyoming next, then Andrew McNally of Kent State and then Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley. Starocci seems to have found his groove, but he’ll need to hold on to that momentum if he wants another shot at Kemerer. Tigers rolling in with Style: Missouri sophomore Peyton Mocco comes into his first NCAA tournament at No. 10, and he’s part of a ten-man Missouri team that could compete for a team trophy, if all goes well. The Tigers have flown under the radar this year while sweeping the MAC conference, but they can’t be ignored now. The tournament will be Mocco’s first as a Tiger, as he qualified last year but didn’t have the chance to compete because of COVID-19. Mocco will have Anthony Mantanona in the first round, and if he advances, he could see Kaleb Romero of Ohio State in the second round for another serious test. The Tigers will need Mocco on the podium, likely, to have a shot at a top-four team finish, and as the No. 10, he’s journey will be exciting and intense. Depth. Talent. Determined. The country is taking notice of this #Mizzou squad. It’s going to be a fun ride❗️#TigerStyle 🐯💪 pic.twitter.com/AMJpFgmA0p— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 19, 2021 Sleeper to watch: Dustin Plott. The Oklahoma State freshmen have stepped up this year and shown that they are ready to compete with the top college guys in the country, and one of those talented freshman is 174-pound Cowboy Dustin Plott. A native of Tuttle, Oklahoma has been solid in his first year for the Orange and Black, posting a 14-4 record and a fourth-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament. Plott’s draw for the tournament puts him in a good spot to chase the podium in his first year, and, as the No. 18 seed, he’ll have Thomas Flitz of App State in the first round. An upset win there would put him in a bout against No. 2 Demetrius Romero, an undefeated Mountaineer for Utah Valley who has put up nearly 70% bonus. Plott could panic under the pressure of the tournament, sure, but he’s traveling with an experienced team, a close-knit set of training partners and a legendary coach. Great things come from that combination, making him an ideal sleeper to watch. The 3⃣ true freshmen making their NCAA Championship debut this week for Oklahoma State are ready to write another chapter in their story that goes way 🔙#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/wvy5Fzk8CD— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:45 pm, March 17, 2021184-pound preview: Big Ten champ Brooks holds top seedWhat we know about the top seed: Penn State’s Aaron Brooks is a two-time Big Ten champion and was the No. 3 seed heading into the 2020 tournament. The Nittany Lions sophomore has separated himself as one of the best athletes in the Penn State lineup and is 9-0 on the year with 66% bonus. Storylines to watch: Trent Hidlay and Hunter Bolen: The ACC rivalry between Trent Hilday and Hunter Bolen at 184-pounds has been a fan’s delight for the past two years, with Bolen winning the first three matchups and Hidlay breaking through in his ACC tournament final this year for the first time. Bolen has been the other wrestler in college to beat Hidlay twice, and they’ll be on opposite sides of the bracket this time, a situation that favors Hidlay. As the No. 2 seed, Hidlay’s path is better, though he could see Lou DePrez in the semifinals if both athletes make it that far. Hidlay and DePrez have split matches too, with the Bearcat getting the better of Hidlay in their last meeting. This version of the N.C. State sophomore though looks better than any version so far, and if he pieces everything together right, he could be on a path to a Saturday night match. Bolen will have to go through Penn State’s Aaron Brooks if he wants another shot at Hilday, assuming everyone wrestles to seed, and Brooks is dangerous, but anything can happen at the national tournament. 2021 NCAA Qualifier🤼♂️ R-So. @hoagieboyhidlay 📈 #2 seed⚖️ 184🗺️ Lewistown, Pa.Consensus top-3 wrestler in every poll. 2021 ACC Champion. Holds a 6-1 record, with four wins over ranked foes including then-#1 in ACC Final.#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/oKuMOW5Zes— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 17, 2021 Big Ten personalities: Aaron Brooks, of course, leads the way in the deepest conference in the nation, but his Big Ten counterparts have some interesting storylines as well heading into this tournament. At No. 8, on Brook’s side of the bracket, is Nebraska’s Taylor Venz, the only guy to beat Brooks in college. Brooks beat Venz 10-5 in the Big Ten finals, and he hasn’t lost to him since their first meeting, but that one win for Venz does make him a wildcard against the top-seed. Also on Brook’s side is No. 12 Nelson Brands, a young Hawkeye who majored Venz in the regular season but finished ranked lower than him in the conference after a Big Ten tournament loss to Rutgers’ John Poznanski 3-2 and a loss to Brooks in the same tournament. Brands is an All-American contender, but he’ll need to wrestle more like the guy that beat Venz than the guy that lost to Poznanski if he wants to finish on the podium. Poznanski, however, could make a podium run of his own, and, as the No. 6 seed, he’s in a good position to do just that. He’ll have Taylor Brown of Army first and then, if he wins, the victor of Dakota Geer vs. Devin Kane. Poznanski is new on the scene, but he’s gritty, fun and someone that makes this weight class even more interesting. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:24 pm, March 17, 2021197-pound preview: Amine looks to make his markWhat we know about the top seed: Michigan’s Myles Amine is a Big Ten champion, three-time All-American and Olympian for San Bernardino. The Wolverine senior has never finished higher than third at an NCAA championships, but, as the highest ranked Michigan athlete in the field, he has the potential to bring home gold for the Wolverines in St. Louis AJ Ferrari and the Battle of Big 12 stars: Stephen Buchanan, Noah Adams, and AJ Ferrari has battled it out this year for the top wrestler in the Big 12 honors, and, in the end, freshman Ferrari came out on top, winning his first conference title in style to give Oklahoma State a share of the team championship. Now all three will be back in the same bracket again, with Ferrari leading the pack at the No. 4 seed, and Buchanan and Adams facing off, potentially in the second round. Buchanan comes in as the No. 8 seed, and he’ll have J.J. Dixon in the first round, while Adams, the No. 9 seed, will have Benjamin Smith of CSU-Bakersfield. If they both advance, and No. 1 Myles Amine of Michigan wrestles to seed, the winner could have Amine while Ferrari will need to battle through Colin McCracken, and, if everyone wrestles to seed, Tanner Sloan and Jacob Warner before he looks to the semifinals. This weight is stacked in the Big 12, and these three wrestlers always put on a show. Big 12 Championship Mission in Tulsa, Oklahoma📍Mission Successful. ✅🥇🏆▪️The Final Operation - NCAA Championship Gold is in tact and in progress.▪️This mission and final operation will be completed 🔜 inSt. Louis, Missouri📍Date: March 18th - March 20th, 2021 📆 pic.twitter.com/PPiqpUk081— AJ Ferrari (@mrfasttwitch) March 17, 2021 Is Nick Reenan elite? This is the question N.C. State needs to know. The Wolfpack senior, Reenan, is a three-time NCAA qualifier who has not yet made the podium but did make Final X in freestyle in 2018. Reenan was a late postseason addition for head coach Pat Popolizio, replacing freshman Isaac Trumble before ACCs, but now the eyes will be on Reenan to see if he can live up to the expectations of being N.C. State’s guy at this weight. Reenan comes into the tournament with a 7-3 record, his losses coming against Max Shaw, Jay Aiello and Nino Bonaccorsi, all quality opponents. These performances, though, put him in the No. 28 seed with a first-round match against Jacob Warner, a Iowa All-American, and the backside won’t be easy for Reenan if he loses. Wins for Reenan keep N.C. State in the trophy conversation, and losses will hurt the team. Can the senior put everything together in potentially his final go-round? Sleeper: Lucas Davison. Northwestern’s Lucas Davison put up an impressive season last year with wins over Purdue’s Christian Brunner and Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed, and he’s been solid for the Wildcats this year as well. Davison’s best win in 2021 came against Michael Beard in the Big Ten tournament, and while Davison hasn’t beaten the top guys in the weight like Eric Schultz, Jacob Warner and Cam Caffey, he hasn’t given up bonus points, and he’s done what he’s needed to do to stay in the hunt. Now, the sophomore Wildcat has a real chance to elevate his game in a podium quest that starts with Marcus Coleman of Iowa State in the first round. These two have never wrestled in college, but a win here for Davison could put him up against Warner again in the second round. His two career losses to Warner have been 5-0 and 9-3, so he’ll need to wrestle more aggressively to compete with the Hawkeye, but this is a familiar opponent. Northwestern is a program that has been impressive over the past few years, and to see the evolution of Ryan Deakin and former Wildcat Sebastian Rivera shows the potential of the guys in that room. Davison’s seed and previous performances suggest he’s a little off that level right now, but what better time than the NCAA tournament to find some momentum and hit a hot streak? 7 🐎’s going to the 🚢!#HuntingHardware pic.twitter.com/z7xU7ywUAX— Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 11, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:56 pm, March 17, 2021285-pound preview: First title in sight for Steveson What we know about the top seed: Minnesota’s Gable Steveson is a two-time Big Ten champion, NCAA finalist and two-time NCAA All-American. Steveson has run through the field at heavyweight this year and carries a 12-0 record with 100% bonus. The Gopher junior is a frontrunner for the Hodge Trophy this year, along with Spencer Lee, and he’ll be chasing his first title under the bright lights next week. The heavyweight class is uniquely talented and athletic this year, but Steveson seems to be in a league of his own. Stars at No. 2 and No. 3: Michigan’s Mason Parris and Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi are elite heavyweights. They could be title contenders any other year, and they both have the talent to compete for national team spots at the senior level. However, this year appears to be Steveson’s year. Parris earned the No. 2 seed, so he’ll hope for a rematch against the Big Ten champ on Saturday. Cassioppi, on the other hand, has a No. 3 seed, but he’s struggled against Parris in the past and would need a breakthrough performance to get past the Michigan Man. These two athletes, while great, have been overshadowed this year, but their excellence shouldn’t be ignored, even in the presence of Steveson. Nittany Lion Watch: As previously mentioned, Iowa is expected to lead the team race, but the defending champs Penn State are still appointment viewing. At heavyweight, freshman Greg Kerkvilet made his return to the Penn State lineup earlier this year, Nittany Lion fans went wild. Kerkvilet put up impressive performances this summer and in his freestyle career, so much so that the hype had built up around him and he was considered a title contender. His performance at the Big Ten tournament slowed that momentum, as he took losses to Tony Cassioppi and Mason Parris, but, as previously mentioned, those two athletes are exceptional, making those losses reasonable for a freshman, even one in the All-American conversation. Kerkvilet has the No. 9 seed, so he could see Jordan Wood in the second round and then Gable Steveson in the quarters if he beats Wood. His path to a championship isn’t great, but Kerkvilet is still a fascinating character and an interesting guy to watch. Checking in on Kerk 🆚 Lance.#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/SdLmOVzXav— Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021 Sleeper to watch: Hunter Catka: Virginia Tech’s Hunter Catka’s path to the podium is all uphill, but the young Hokie has been impressive in his rookie season and wrestles well with the lights are bright. At the ACC tournament, Catka finished second to N.C. State’s Deonte Wilson in a tie-breaker, and his only other loss came against Virginia’s Quinn Miller 4-0, an outcome he reversed at the ACC tournament. Catka will make his NCAA tournament debut against a tough Carter Isley in the first round, and if he wins that first match, he’ll likely have Mason Parris next. Catka, like many sleepers, might have to work his way through the backside of the bracket if he wants to podium, but if Wilson is in the All-American conversation, so is Catka, even from the No. 18 seed. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:26 pm, March 10, 20215 takeaways from the 2021 NCAA wrestling bracketPredictions are a fool’s game at this point, but here are a few key takeaways from the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2021 tournament as well as how some of these bouts could play out if everything goes to seed. Lucky Latona: Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona earned the coveted No. 2 spot at 125 pounds, opposite Spencer Lee, though his path to the finals won’t be easy. If the bracket goes chalk, he’ll have Pat McKee of Minnesota in the second round, and McKee has beaten Big Ten finalist Devin Schroder this year. Latona is also on the same side as N.C. State’s Jakob Camacho, who Latona has beaten twice but who always puts up a fight. Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin could be a landmine in this bracket too, though he’ll have to go through Camacho first if everyone wrestles to seed. ❄️𝐒𝐀𝐌 𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐀❄️1️⃣0️⃣-0️⃣ Season Record4️⃣ bonus-point victoriesACC Regular Season Championship clinching performance@Sam_Latona is your 2️⃣seed at 125 heading into nationals𝙄𝙉 𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙑𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙎 🥶 #ALLINALLTHETIME🦃 pic.twitter.com/McEjTn9yAY— Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 10, 2021 On the other side of the bracket, it’s Schroder with the unlucky draw as the No. 9 seed, and if he beats wildcard wrestler Fabian Gutierrez in the first round, he could see Big Ten rival RayVon Foley in the second round. Foley beat Schroder earlier this year, 10-4, and he’s seeded higher as the No. 8 seed, though Schroder outplaced Foley in the Big Ten tournament. The 125-pound bracket is insane, but if Latona can wrestle to seed, he’s on track to have a shot at the finals. The Riddler, Nick Lee, and SeaBass seeded 1, 2, 3: Big Ten Champion Jaydin Eierman of Iowa secured the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds, but Penn State’s Nick Lee and Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera earned the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, despite finishing in those respective places at the conference tournament, while ACC champion Tariq Wilson earned the No. 4 seed. If the bracket goes chalk, Lee will meet Rivera for a Big Ten semifinals rematch in the national semifinals. Eierman will have to go through Nebraska’s Chad Red in the quarterfinals, if the bracket goes chalk, before seeing Wilson, if everyone wrestles to seed. No one in this bracket has won an NCAA title before, and none of these athletes has ever made it to the finals. Wilson, Rivera and Eierman have all finished as high as third, while Lee has been fifth twice and Red has been seventh and eighth. Last year, all eyes were at 133 pounds, as Rivera led the conference and the country with his wins over Roman Bravo-Young and Seth Gross. As Rivera moved up to 141 pounds, the spotlight followed him, and the race for the title at this weight might be one of the most fun storylines of the year. Max Murin has a path to the podium: Despite being the only Iowa wrestler to need a wild card into the tournament, Max Murin is still in a good position to end up on the official podium for the first time at an NCAA championship in his career. The junior Hawkeye is seeded No. 12, just like his teammate Nelson Brands, and he has Indiana’s Graham Rooks in the first round. While the two have never met in college, Murin had beaten guys ranked higher than Rooks prior to his 0-2 finish at the Big Ten tournament. A win against Rooks in a chalk bracket would put Murin up against Lovett, the Big Ten finalist, and even a loss there isn’t horrific for Murin, though things would become interesting in the consolation bracket. Murin receives at-large berth, #Hawkeyes sending entire 10-man lineup to St. Louis. https://t.co/LmHUsJWUbn#ncaawrestling pic.twitter.com/iQrK3oesjn— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 9, 2021 Up on the top of the championship bracket is Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez, a senior national champion earlier this year in freestyle who needed a wildcard to compete in this folkstyle tournament, and he ended up as the No. 32 seed, a dangerous draw for No. 1 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State. Sasso is the favorite, but this makes Alirez a dangerous draw later in the bracket, especially for Murin. The Hawkeye will be hoping for a Sasso win, as the top seed pinned him in the dual and would be a problem in the consols, and Murin will also be hoping that Casey Cobb of Navy wrestles to seed and keeps Alirez out of the way. If the bracket goes chalk, Cobb will meet No. 13 Mitch Moore in the consolation match above Murin. The two have never met in college, but Moore wrestles guys tough. If seeds hold, Moore will advance and see Murin, and if Murin survives this tests, he’ll have Jonathan Millner of App State. Millner won the SoCon title with an impressive win over Josh Heil and he has the momentum Murin lacks heading into this tournament. Millner’s an under-the-radar threat who, if everyone wrestles to seed, is set to be an All-American, but the door of opportunity is open for Murin if he steps up. HAWKEYE HEROS: Iowa wins 2021 Big Ten wrestling tournament If Iowa wants to put 10 guys on the podium, pressure will be on Brands as well at 184 pounds, as his No. 12 seed puts him up against Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech in the second round, assuming they both win their first round matches. A loss here for Brands would drop him to the consolation bracket, where, if everything goes chalk, he’ll have Devin Kane of North Carolina. A win there would bring him to Chris Weiler of Wisconsin, whom he beat 2-0. If Weiler loses to Zach Braunagel of Illinois previously in the consolations, the match could be tougher for Brands, as he split with Braunagel this year with both matches being decided by less than a point. A win though puts him in the Blood Round against Brit Wilson, again if he makes it this far and everyone else wrestles to seed. Iowa is going to need everything to go its way to have 10 All-Americans, and that outcome isn’t easy, but it is possible. Battles ahead for The Bull: Alex Marinelli can’t seem to catch a break. The No. 1 Hawkeye will be chasing his first national title this year and is the top seed for the third time, but once again, his path is tough. Right below him in the bracket is Thomas Bullard, a No. 17 seed from N.C. State who has wins over Kennedy Monday and Jake Wentzel this year, the No. 22 and No. 3 seeds respectively. If Bullard upsets William Fornato of App State, he’ll see Marinelli in the second round. Wins in the second and third rounds put Marinelli up against Shane Griffith of Stanford, if he also wrestles to seed. Marinelli lost to the No. 8 seed in his last run at the NCAA tournament, and Griffith is certainly a worthy opponent who has the potential to generate a similar outcome. Griffith has only lost once in his varsity career, and the loss came this year at the Pac-12 tournament to the now No. 2 seed Anthony Valencia. Arizona State’s Valencia is also working to end up on the podium for the first time in his career, and his path is good. Griffith, though, is a serious title contender, and his quarterfinal against The Bull will be can’t-miss wrestling. Marinelli has been a staple in the Iowa lineup for his entire career, and he’s done just about everything but win a national title. As a leader and an icon, it’s hard to pick against the Bull, but the seeding committee did not make his life easy. Ferrari at the No. 4: Mr. Fast Twitch doesn’t slow down for anyone, and Oklahoma State freshman AJ Ferrari has a shot to win it all at 197 pounds. After an impressive showing in a deep bracket at Big 12s, Ferrari put himself in a solid position for his first national tournament, and he’ll have Colin McCracken of Kent State first. A win gives him another match against Tanner Sloan, an in-conference opponent who has quality wins but lost to Ferrari 7-1 last weekend. If Ferrari wrestles like he did at Big 12s and beats Sloan, he’ll enter into what could be a Big Ten bonanza with Jacob Warner at the No. 5 seed, No. 1 Myles Amine at the No. 1 seed and Eric Schultz at the No. 2 seed. Unbelievable effort by @mrfasttwitch who becomes the 13th true freshman to win a conference title in program history!#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/1hrfDzrld2— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 8, 2021 The difference between Ferrari and Warner is a clash of styles, as Ferrari’s pace doesn't click with Warner’s methodical wrestling, creating a fascinating matchup. If Ferrari advances against Iowa’s Warner, he’ll be in the semifinals, a guaranteed All-American. Up next for the freshman though, if everything goes to seed, would be Amine, again a wrestler who hasn’t put a ton of points on the board this year but has won every match and wrestles like the veteran he is. A win for Ferrari here would be an upset but perhaps not the world’s biggest surprise. Ferrari shocked the world in his Big 12 performance with his wins over Stephen Buchanan and Jake Woodley, and he’s as tough as they come. If he knocks off No. 1 Amine and everyone else wrestles to seed, he’ll have a third consecutive Big Ten opponent in Eric Schultz. Ferrari’s seed suggests he’ll be out in the semifinals and wrestling on the backside for third. His performances, confidence and flash suggests he shouldn’t be discounted to just wrestle to seed. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:11 pm, February 18, 2021How to watch the 2021 NCAA wrestling championship selection show You can watch the 2021 NCAA Division I men's wrestling tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, here on NCAA.com right on this page. You can see the complete NCAA selection show schedule for fall and winter sports here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:52 pm, March 9, 2021NCAA announces at-large selectionsSixty-four wrestlers earned at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA tournament. You can read the full list by tapping or clicking here. Here are some highlights and initial impressions: Notable highlights: ● Big Ten lightweights Eric Barnett and Liam Cronin both earned at-large bids at 125 pounds. Cronin, despite coming into the Big Ten wrestling tournament as the No. 2, went 2-2 with losses to Devin Schroder and Michael DeAugustino. Barnett, on the other hand, went 2-3 with wins over Penn State’s Robbie Howard and Illinois' Justin Cardani and losses to Malik Heineslman, Patrick McKee and Cronin. Earlier in the season, Barnett pinned Schroder of Purdue, but Schroder put together a solid tournament and advanced to the finals before being teched by Spencer Lee. Iowa’s Lee has dominated the weight class all season, but the remaining spots on the podium could be anyone’s game. Additional at-large qualifiers in the weight include Fabian Gutierrez of UT-Chattanooga, Brandon Taylor or Oregon State, Micah Roes of Binghamton, Zurich Storm of Campbell and Kysen Terukina of Iowa State. ● Stanford’s Real Woods, the No. 3 seed in last year’s tournament, earned an at-large bid after wrestling exhibition matches after the Pac-12 tournament. The Cardinal sophomore finished second in his conference tournament, but is back in the All-American discussion after securing a wildcard spot. ● With Max Murin of Iowa earning an at-large big at 149 pounds, the Hawks have officially qualified all ten weights and keep open the possibility of putting ten athletes on the podium, a feat that has only been accomplished once in 2000 by the Minnesota Gophers. Penn State’s Beau Bartlett did not earn at at-large bid, so the Nittany Lions will head to St. Louis with nine athletes. ● Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis will have his shot at a second national title after earning a wild card spot at 165 pounds, despite medically withdrawing from the ACC tournament. The 165-pound weight class in the ACC is particularly interesting, as Kennedy Monday earned his at-large bid as well, putting Monday, Lewis, Thomas Bullard of N.C. State and Jake Keating of Virginia all in the same bracket again. This should be fun. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:05 pm, February 18, 2021Key dates to know March 10: At-large selections Wrestlers who do not win their conference or earn a conference allocation spot will need to earn their bid to the NCAA tournament through an at-large bid. Any wrestler looking for an at-large bid must have four matches in his championship weight class in the season to qualify. Each weight class will have at least four at-large bids available, and the athletes who qualify for those spots will be selected by a committee. March 10: Bracket release The 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament bracket will include seeding for each wrestler at each weight and will include the first matches for all 33 qualifiers. March 18-20: NCAA Tournament This year's national tournament will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri March 18-20. Read more about how the NCAA tournament works here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:07 pm, February 18, 2021Qualifying for the NCAA men's wrestling tournamentThe 2021 NCAA men's wrestling tournament qualification process will look a little different this year, as certain rules and requirements have been adjusted as a result of COVID-19, but the tournament is still being held March 18-20 in St. Louis. In preparation for the qualifying tournaments and bracket release, here are the additional rules about who is eligible to compete at NCAAs. Wrestlers hoping to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships will need to go through their conference tournament, as each conference has a specified number of automatic qualifying spots at each weight. In previous years, athletes who did not weigh-in at their conference tournament were not able to qualify for an at-large bid, but, as a result of COVID-19, athletes can now qualify for an at-large bid if they have more than four matches on the year and have to sit out the conference dual because of COVID-19. Conference winners will automatically qualify. Those who do not win will need four matches on the season to be eligible for an at-large bid. LEARN MORE: How a college wrestling dual is scored You can read more about the allocation process and the number of spots allocated to each weight class here. DATE CONFERENCE SITE Feb. 26-27 Mid-American Conference Rider Feb. 28 Southern Conference Appalachian State Feb. 28 Atlantic Coast Conference NC State March 6-7 Big 12 Conference Tulsa, Oklahoma March 6-7 Big Ten Conference Penn State March 6-7 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association TBD March 6 Pac-12 Conference Oregon State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:33 pm, February 18, 2021Championship History YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Penn State Cael Sanderson 137.5 Ohio State 96.5 Pittsburgh 2018 Penn State Cael Sanderson 141.5 Ohio State 133.5 Cleveland 2017 Penn State Cael Sanderson 146.5 Ohio State 110 St. Louis 2016 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123 Oklahoma St. 97.5 New York 2015 Ohio State Tom Ryan 102 Iowa 84 St. Louis 2014 Penn State Cael Sanderson 109.5 Minnesota 104 Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123.5 Oklahoma St. 119.5 Des Moines, Iowa 2012 Penn State Cael Sanderson 143.0 Minnesota 117.5 St. Louis 2011 Penn State Cael Sanderson 103.5 Cornell 89.5 Philadelphia 2010 Iowa Tom Brands 134.5 Cornell 90 Omaha, Neb. 2009 Iowa Tom Brands 96.5 Ohio State 92 St. Louis 2008 Iowa Tom Brands 117.5 Ohio State 79 St. Louis 2007 Minnesota J Robinson 98 Iowa State 88.5 Auburn Hills, Mich. 2006 Oklahoma State John Smith 122.5 Minnesota 84 Oklahoma City 2005 Oklahoma State John Smith 153 Michigan 83 St. Louis 2004 Oklahoma State John Smith 123.5 Iowa 82 St. Louis 2003 Oklahoma State John Smith 143 Minnesota 104.5 Kansas City, Mo. 2002 Minnesota J Robinson 126.5 Iowa State 104 Albany, N.Y. 2001 Minnesota J Robinson 138.5 Iowa 125.5 Iowa 2000 Iowa Jim Zalesky 116 Iowa State 109.5 St. Louis 1999 Iowa Jim Zalesky 100.5 Minnesota 98.5 Penn State 1998 Iowa Jim Zalesky 115 Minnesota 102 Cleveland State 1997 Iowa Dan Gable 170 Oklahoma State 113.5 UNI 1996 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 78.5 Minnesota 1995 Iowa Dan Gable 134 Oregon state 77.5 Iowa 1994 Oklahoma State John Smith 94.75 Iowa 76.5 North Carolina 1993 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Penn State 87.5 Iowa State 1992 Iowa Dan Gable 149 Oklahoma State 100.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1991 Iowa Dan Gable 157 Oklahoma State 108.75 Iowa 1990 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 117.75 Arizona State 104.75 Maryland 1989 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 91.25 Arizona State 70.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1988 Arizona State Bobby Douglas 93 Iowa 85.5 Iowa 1987 Iowa State Jim Gibbons 133 Iowa 108 Maryland 1986 Iowa Dan Gable 158 Oklahoma 84.25 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1985 Iowa Dan Gable 145.25 Oklahoma 98.5 Iowa State 1984 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Oklahoma State 98 Maryland 1983 Iowa Dan Gable 155 Oklahoma State 102 Iowa 1982 Iowa Dan Gable 131.75 Iowa State 111 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1981 Iowa Dan Gable 129.75 Oklahoma 100.25 Princeton 1980 Iowa Dan Gable 110.75 Oklahoma State 87 Oregon State 1979 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 88 Iowa State 1978 Iowa Dan Gable 94.5 Iowa State 94 Maryland 1977 Iowa State Harold Nichols 95.5 Oklahoma State 88.75 Oklahoma 1976 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 123.5 Iowa State 85.75 Arizona 1975 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 102 Oklahoma 77 Princeton 1974 Oklahoma Stan Abel 69.5 Michigan 67 Iowa State 1973 Iowa State Harold Nichols 85 Oregon state 72.5 Washington 1972 Iowa State Harold Nichols 103 Michigan State 72.5 Maryland 1971 Oklahoma State Tommy Chesbro 94 Iowa State 66 Auburn 1970 Iowa State Harold Nichols 99 Michigan State 84 Northwestern 1969 Iowa State Harold Nichols 104 Oklahoma 69 BYU 1968 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 81 Iowa State 78 Penn State 1967 Michigan State Grady Peninger 74 Michigan 63 Kent State 1966 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 79 Iowa State 70 Iowa State 1965 Iowa State Harold Nichols 87 Oklahoma State 86 Wyoming 1964 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 87 Oklahoma 58 Cornell 1963 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 48 Iowa State 45 Kent State 1962 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 45 Oklahoma State 1961 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 63 Oregon State 1960 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 59 Iowa State 40 Maryland 1959 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 73 Iowa State 51 Iowa 1958 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 77 Iowa State 62 Wyoming 1957 Oklahoma Port Robertson 73 Pittsburgh 66 Pittsburgh 1956 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 65 Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State 1955 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 40 Penn State 31 Cornell 1954 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 32 Pittsburgh 17 Oklahoma 1953 Penn State Charles Speidel 21 Oklahoma 15 Penn State 1952 Oklahoma Port Robertson 22 UNI 21 Colorado State 1951 Oklahoma Port Robertson 24 Oklahoma State 23 Lehigh 1950 UNI David McCuskey 30 Purdue 16 UNI 1949 Olahoma State Art Griffith 32 UNI 27 Colorado State 1948 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 33 Michigan State 28 Lehigh 1947 Cornell College Paul Scott 32 UNI 19 Illinois 1946 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 25 UNI 24 Oklahoma State 1942 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 31 Michigan State 26 Michigan State 1941 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 37 Michigan State 26 Lehigh 1940 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 24 Indiana 14 Illinois 1939 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 33 Lehigh 12 Frankline & Marshall 1938 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 19 Illinois 15 Penn State 1937 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 31 Oklahoma 13 Indiana State 1936 Oklahoma Paul Keen 14 Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 10 Washington & Lee 1935 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 36 Oklahoma 18 Lehigh 1934 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 29 Indiana 19 Michigan 1933 *Iowa State/Oklahoma State Hugo Otopali/E.C. Gallagher Lehigh 1932 *Indiana W.H. Thorn 14 Oklahoma State 11 Indiana 1931 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher Iowa State Brown 1930 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 27 Illinois 14 Penn State 1929 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 26 Michigan 18 Ohio state 1928 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher Iowa State/Michigan Iowa State No tournament held between 1943-45, 2020 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link