2021 college wrestling championship: Live updates, Brackets, schedule, analysis

Predictions are a fool’s game at this point, but here are a few key takeaways from the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2021 tournament as well as how some of these bouts could play out if everything goes to seed.

Lucky Latona: Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona earned the coveted No. 2 spot at 125 pounds, opposite Spencer Lee, though his path to the finals won’t be easy. If the bracket goes chalk, he’ll have Pat McKee of Minnesota in the second round, and McKee has beaten Big Ten finalist Devin Schroder this year. Latona is also on the same side as N.C. State’s Jakob Camacho, who Latona has beaten twice but who always puts up a fight. Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin could be a landmine in this bracket too, though he’ll have to go through Camacho first if everyone wrestles to seed.

❄️𝐒𝐀𝐌 𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐀❄️



1️⃣0️⃣-0️⃣ Season Record

4️⃣ bonus-point victories

ACC Regular Season Championship clinching performance@Sam_Latona is your 2️⃣seed at 125 heading into nationals



𝙄𝙉 𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙑𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙎 🥶 #ALLINALLTHETIME🦃 pic.twitter.com/McEjTn9yAY — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) March 10, 2021

On the other side of the bracket, it’s Schroder with the unlucky draw as the No. 9 seed, and if he beats wildcard wrestler Fabian Gutierrez in the first round, he could see Big Ten rival RayVon Foley in the second round. Foley beat Schroder earlier this year, 10-4, and he’s seeded higher as the No. 8 seed, though Schroder outplaced Foley in the Big Ten tournament. The 125-pound bracket is insane, but if Latona can wrestle to seed, he’s on track to have a shot at the finals.

The Riddler, Nick Lee, and SeaBass seeded 1, 2, 3: Big Ten Champion Jaydin Eierman of Iowa secured the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds, but Penn State’s Nick Lee and Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera earned the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, despite finishing in those respective places at the conference tournament, while ACC champion Tariq Wilson earned the No. 4 seed. If the bracket goes chalk, Lee will meet Rivera for a Big Ten semifinals rematch in the national semifinals. Eierman will have to go through Nebraska’s Chad Red in the quarterfinals, if the bracket goes chalk, before seeing Wilson, if everyone wrestles to seed.

No one in this bracket has won an NCAA title before, and none of these athletes has ever made it to the finals. Wilson, Rivera and Eierman have all finished as high as third, while Lee has been fifth twice and Red has been seventh and eighth. Last year, all eyes were at 133 pounds, as Rivera led the conference and the country with his wins over Roman Bravo-Young and Seth Gross. As Rivera moved up to 141 pounds, the spotlight followed him, and the race for the title at this weight might be one of the most fun storylines of the year.

Max Murin has a path to the podium: Despite being the only Iowa wrestler to need a wild card into the tournament, Max Murin is still in a good position to end up on the official podium for the first time at an NCAA championship in his career. The junior Hawkeye is seeded No. 12, just like his teammate Nelson Brands, and he has Indiana’s Graham Rooks in the first round. While the two have never met in college, Murin had beaten guys ranked higher than Rooks prior to his 0-2 finish at the Big Ten tournament. A win against Rooks in a chalk bracket would put Murin up against Lovett, the Big Ten finalist, and even a loss there isn’t horrific for Murin, though things would become interesting in the consolation bracket.

Up on the top of the championship bracket is Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez, a senior national champion earlier this year in freestyle who needed a wildcard to compete in this folkstyle tournament, and he ended up as the No. 32 seed, a dangerous draw for No. 1 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State. Sasso is the favorite, but this makes Alirez a dangerous draw later in the bracket, especially for Murin. The Hawkeye will be hoping for a Sasso win, as the top seed pinned him in the dual and would be a problem in the consols, and Murin will also be hoping that Casey Cobb of Navy wrestles to seed and keeps Alirez out of the way. If the bracket goes chalk, Cobb will meet No. 13 Mitch Moore in the consolation match above Murin. The two have never met in college, but Moore wrestles guys tough. If seeds hold, Moore will advance and see Murin, and if Murin survives this tests, he’ll have Jonathan Millner of App State. Millner won the SoCon title with an impressive win over Josh Heil and he has the momentum Murin lacks heading into this tournament. Millner’s an under-the-radar threat who, if everyone wrestles to seed, is set to be an All-American, but the door of opportunity is open for Murin if he steps up.

If Iowa wants to put 10 guys on the podium, pressure will be on Brands as well at 184 pounds, as his No. 12 seed puts him up against Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech in the second round, assuming they both win their first round matches. A loss here for Brands would drop him to the consolation bracket, where, if everything goes chalk, he’ll have Devin Kane of North Carolina. A win there would bring him to Chris Weiler of Wisconsin, whom he beat 2-0. If Weiler loses to Zach Braunagel of Illinois previously in the consolations, the match could be tougher for Brands, as he split with Braunagel this year with both matches being decided by less than a point. A win though puts him in the Blood Round against Brit Wilson, again if he makes it this far and everyone else wrestles to seed. Iowa is going to need everything to go its way to have 10 All-Americans, and that outcome isn’t easy, but it is possible.

Battles ahead for The Bull: Alex Marinelli can’t seem to catch a break. The No. 1 Hawkeye will be chasing his first national title this year and is the top seed for the third time, but once again, his path is tough. Right below him in the bracket is Thomas Bullard, a No. 17 seed from N.C. State who has wins over Kennedy Monday and Jake Wentzel this year, the No. 22 and No. 3 seeds respectively. If Bullard upsets William Fornato of App State, he’ll see Marinelli in the second round. Wins in the second and third rounds put Marinelli up against Shane Griffith of Stanford, if he also wrestles to seed.

Marinelli lost to the No. 8 seed in his last run at the NCAA tournament, and Griffith is certainly a worthy opponent who has the potential to generate a similar outcome. Griffith has only lost once in his varsity career, and the loss came this year at the Pac-12 tournament to the now No. 2 seed Anthony Valencia. Arizona State’s Valencia is also working to end up on the podium for the first time in his career, and his path is good. Griffith, though, is a serious title contender, and his quarterfinal against The Bull will be can’t-miss wrestling. Marinelli has been a staple in the Iowa lineup for his entire career, and he’s done just about everything but win a national title. As a leader and an icon, it’s hard to pick against the Bull, but the seeding committee did not make his life easy.

Ferrari at the No. 4: Mr. Fast Twitch doesn’t slow down for anyone, and Oklahoma State freshman AJ Ferrari has a shot to win it all at 197 pounds. After an impressive showing in a deep bracket at Big 12s, Ferrari put himself in a solid position for his first national tournament, and he’ll have Colin McCracken of Kent State first. A win gives him another match against Tanner Sloan, an in-conference opponent who has quality wins but lost to Ferrari 7-1 last weekend. If Ferrari wrestles like he did at Big 12s and beats Sloan, he’ll enter into what could be a Big Ten bonanza with Jacob Warner at the No. 5 seed, No. 1 Myles Amine at the No. 1 seed and Eric Schultz at the No. 2 seed.

Unbelievable effort by @mrfasttwitch who becomes the 13th true freshman to win a conference title in program history!#DynastyDefined I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/1hrfDzrld2 — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) March 8, 2021

The difference between Ferrari and Warner is a clash of styles, as Ferrari’s pace doesn't click with Warner’s methodical wrestling, creating a fascinating matchup. If Ferrari advances against Iowa’s Warner, he’ll be in the semifinals, a guaranteed All-American. Up next for the freshman though, if everything goes to seed, would be Amine, again a wrestler who hasn’t put a ton of points on the board this year but has won every match and wrestles like the veteran he is. A win for Ferrari here would be an upset but perhaps not the world’s biggest surprise. Ferrari shocked the world in his Big 12 performance with his wins over Stephen Buchanan and Jake Woodley, and he’s as tough as they come. If he knocks off No. 1 Amine and everyone else wrestles to seed, he’ll have a third consecutive Big Ten opponent in Eric Schultz. Ferrari’s seed suggests he’ll be out in the semifinals and wrestling on the backside for third. His performances, confidence and flash suggests he shouldn’t be discounted to just wrestle to seed.