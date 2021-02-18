2021 college wrestling championship: Selection show time, key dates

The 2021 NCAA men's wrestling tournament qualification process will look a little different this year, as certain rules and requirements have been adjusted as a result of COVID-19, but the tournament is still being held March 18-20 in St. Louis. In preparation for the qualifying tournaments and bracket release, here are the additional rules about who is eligible to compete at NCAAs.

Wrestlers hoping to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships will need to go through their conference tournament, as each conference has a specified number of automatic qualifying spots at each weight. In previous years, athletes who did not weigh-in at their conference tournament were not able to qualify for an at-large bid, but, as a result of COVID-19, athletes can now qualify for an at-large bid if they have more than four matches on the year and have to sit out the conference dual because of COVID-19. Conference winners will automatically qualify. Those who do not win will need four matches on the season to be eligible for an at-large bid.

You can read more about the allocation process and the number of spots allocated to each weight class here.