2021 college wrestling championship: Selection show time, key dates
How to watch the 2021 NCAA wrestling championship selection show
You can watch the 2021 NCAA Division I men's wrestling tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, here on NCAA.com right on this page.
Key dates to know
March 10: At-large selections
Wrestlers who do not win their conference or earn a conference allocation spot will need to earn their bid to the NCAA tournament through an at-large bid. Any wrestler looking for an at-large bid must have four matches in his championship weight class in the season to qualify. Each weight class will have at least four at-large bids available, and the athletes who qualify for those spots will be selected by a committee.
March 10: Bracket release
The 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament bracket will include seeding for each wrestler at each weight and will include the first matches for all 33 qualifiers.
March 18-20: NCAA Tournament
This year's national tournament will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri March 18-20. Read more about how the NCAA tournament works here.
Qualifying for the NCAA men's wrestling tournament
The 2021 NCAA men's wrestling tournament qualification process will look a little different this year, as certain rules and requirements have been adjusted as a result of COVID-19, but the tournament is still being held March 18-20 in St. Louis. In preparation for the qualifying tournaments and bracket release, here are the additional rules about who is eligible to compete at NCAAs.
Wrestlers hoping to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships will need to go through their conference tournament, as each conference has a specified number of automatic qualifying spots at each weight. In previous years, athletes who did not weigh-in at their conference tournament were not able to qualify for an at-large bid, but, as a result of COVID-19, athletes can now qualify for an at-large bid if they have more than four matches on the year and have to sit out the conference dual because of COVID-19. Conference winners will automatically qualify. Those who do not win will need four matches on the season to be eligible for an at-large bid.
|DATE
|CONFERENCE
|SITE
|Feb. 26-27
|Mid-American Conference
|Rider
|Feb. 28
|Southern Conference
|Appalachian State
|Feb. 28
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|NC State
|March 6-7
|Big 12 Conference
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|March 6-7
|Big Ten Conference
|Penn State
|March 6-7
|Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association
|TBD
|March 6
|Pac-12 Conference
|Oregon State
Championship History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|137.5
|Ohio State
|96.5
|Pittsburgh
|2018
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|141.5
|Ohio State
|133.5
|Cleveland
|2017
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|146.5
|Ohio State
|110
|St. Louis
|2016
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|123
|Oklahoma St.
|97.5
|New York
|2015
|Ohio State
|Tom Ryan
|102
|Iowa
|84
|St. Louis
|2014
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|109.5
|Minnesota
|104
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|123.5
|Oklahoma St.
|119.5
|Des Moines, Iowa
|2012
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|143.0
|Minnesota
|117.5
|St. Louis
|2011
|Penn State
|Cael Sanderson
|103.5
|Cornell
|89.5
|Philadelphia
|2010
|Iowa
|Tom Brands
|134.5
|Cornell
|90
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|Iowa
|Tom Brands
|96.5
|Ohio State
|92
|St. Louis
|2008
|Iowa
|Tom Brands
|117.5
|Ohio State
|79
|St. Louis
|2007
|Minnesota
|J Robinson
|98
|Iowa State
|88.5
|Auburn Hills, Mich.
|2006
|Oklahoma State
|John Smith
|122.5
|Minnesota
|84
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Oklahoma State
|John Smith
|153
|Michigan
|83
|St. Louis
|2004
|Oklahoma State
|John Smith
|123.5
|Iowa
|82
|St. Louis
|2003
|Oklahoma State
|John Smith
|143
|Minnesota
|104.5
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2002
|Minnesota
|J Robinson
|126.5
|Iowa State
|104
|Albany, N.Y.
|2001
|Minnesota
|J Robinson
|138.5
|Iowa
|125.5
|Iowa
|2000
|Iowa
|Jim Zalesky
|116
|Iowa State
|109.5
|St. Louis
|1999
|Iowa
|Jim Zalesky
|100.5
|Minnesota
|98.5
|Penn State
|1998
|Iowa
|Jim Zalesky
|115
|Minnesota
|102
|Cleveland State
|1997
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|170
|Oklahoma State
|113.5
|UNI
|1996
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|122.5
|Iowa State
|78.5
|Minnesota
|1995
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|134
|Oregon state
|77.5
|Iowa
|1994
|Oklahoma State
|John Smith
|94.75
|Iowa
|76.5
|North Carolina
|1993
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|123.75
|Penn State
|87.5
|Iowa State
|1992
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|149
|Oklahoma State
|100.5
|Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
|1991
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|157
|Oklahoma State
|108.75
|Iowa
|1990
|Oklahoma State
|Joe Seay
|117.75
|Arizona State
|104.75
|Maryland
|1989
|Oklahoma State
|Joe Seay
|91.25
|Arizona State
|70.5
|Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
|1988
|Arizona State
|Bobby Douglas
|93
|Iowa
|85.5
|Iowa
|1987
|Iowa State
|Jim Gibbons
|133
|Iowa
|108
|Maryland
|1986
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|158
|Oklahoma
|84.25
|Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
|1985
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|145.25
|Oklahoma
|98.5
|Iowa State
|1984
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|123.75
|Oklahoma State
|98
|Maryland
|1983
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|155
|Oklahoma State
|102
|Iowa
|1982
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|131.75
|Iowa State
|111
|Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
|1981
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|129.75
|Oklahoma
|100.25
|Princeton
|1980
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|110.75
|Oklahoma State
|87
|Oregon State
|1979
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|122.5
|Iowa State
|88
|Iowa State
|1978
|Iowa
|Dan Gable
|94.5
|Iowa State
|94
|Maryland
|1977
|Iowa State
|Harold Nichols
|95.5
|Oklahoma State
|88.75
|Oklahoma
|1976
|Iowa
|Gary Kurdelmeier
|123.5
|Iowa State
|85.75
|Arizona
|1975
|Iowa
|Gary Kurdelmeier
|102
|Oklahoma
|77
|Princeton
|1974
|Oklahoma
|Stan Abel
|69.5
|Michigan
|67
|Iowa State
|1973
|Iowa State
|Harold Nichols
|85
|Oregon state
|72.5
|Washington
|1972
|Iowa State
|Harold Nichols
|103
|Michigan State
|72.5
|Maryland
|1971
|Oklahoma State
|Tommy Chesbro
|94
|Iowa State
|66
|Auburn
|1970
|Iowa State
|Harold Nichols
|99
|Michigan State
|84
|Northwestern
|1969
|Iowa State
|Harold Nichols
|104
|Oklahoma
|69
|BYU
|1968
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|81
|Iowa State
|78
|Penn State
|1967
|Michigan State
|Grady Peninger
|74
|Michigan
|63
|Kent State
|1966
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|79
|Iowa State
|70
|Iowa State
|1965
|Iowa State
|Harold Nichols
|87
|Oklahoma State
|86
|Wyoming
|1964
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|87
|Oklahoma
|58
|Cornell
|1963
|Oklahoma
|Thomas Evans
|48
|Iowa State
|45
|Kent State
|1962
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|82
|Oklahoma
|45
|Oklahoma State
|1961
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|82
|Oklahoma
|63
|Oregon State
|1960
|Oklahoma
|Thomas Evans
|59
|Iowa State
|40
|Maryland
|1959
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|73
|Iowa State
|51
|Iowa
|1958
|Oklahoma State
|Myron Roderick
|77
|Iowa State
|62
|Wyoming
|1957
|Oklahoma
|Port Robertson
|73
|Pittsburgh
|66
|Pittsburgh
|1956
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|65
|Oklahoma
|62
|Oklahoma State
|1955
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|40
|Penn State
|31
|Cornell
|1954
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|32
|Pittsburgh
|17
|Oklahoma
|1953
|Penn State
|Charles Speidel
|21
|Oklahoma
|15
|Penn State
|1952
|Oklahoma
|Port Robertson
|22
|UNI
|21
|Colorado State
|1951
|Oklahoma
|Port Robertson
|24
|Oklahoma State
|23
|Lehigh
|1950
|UNI
|David McCuskey
|30
|Purdue
|16
|UNI
|1949
|Olahoma State
|Art Griffith
|32
|UNI
|27
|Colorado State
|1948
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|33
|Michigan State
|28
|Lehigh
|1947
|Cornell College
|Paul Scott
|32
|UNI
|19
|Illinois
|1946
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|25
|UNI
|24
|Oklahoma State
|1942
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|31
|Michigan State
|26
|Michigan State
|1941
|Oklahoma State
|Art Griffith
|37
|Michigan State
|26
|Lehigh
|1940
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|24
|Indiana
|14
|Illinois
|1939
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|33
|Lehigh
|12
|Frankline & Marshall
|1938
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|19
|Illinois
|15
|Penn State
|1937
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|31
|Oklahoma
|13
|Indiana State
|1936
|Oklahoma
|Paul Keen
|14
|Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma State
|10
|Washington & Lee
|1935
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|36
|Oklahoma
|18
|Lehigh
|1934
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|29
|Indiana
|19
|Michigan
|1933
|*Iowa State/Oklahoma State
|Hugo Otopali/E.C. Gallagher
|Lehigh
|1932
|*Indiana
|W.H. Thorn
|14
|Oklahoma State
|11
|Indiana
|1931
|*Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|Iowa State
|Brown
|1930
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|27
|Illinois
|14
|Penn State
|1929
|Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|26
|Michigan
|18
|Ohio state
|1928
|*Oklahoma State
|E.C. Gallagher
|Iowa State/Michigan
|Iowa State
No tournament held between 1943-45, 2020