Last Updated 1:21 PM, March 08, 2022
Complete NCAA wrestling coverage, including brackets, analysis and results

What motivates Myles Amine in his 7th year with Michigan wrestling
5:16 pm, March 8, 2022

How to watch the 2022 bracket release

You can watch the 2022 NCAA Division I men's wrestling tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, here on NCAA.com right on this page. It will also be available here, along with more wrestling video.

Watch all the best action from the 2021 Wrestling Championship finals
3:56 pm, March 8, 2022

Key dates to know on the way to the NCAA finals

Tuesday, March 8: At-large selections

Wrestlers who do not earn a conference allocation spot will need to earn their bid to the NCAA tournament through an at-large bid. The NCAA selection committee will award the remaining 42 at-large bids on Tuesday, March 8, and each weight class will have at least four at-large bids available. 

Wednesday, March 9: Bracket release

The 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament bracket will include seeding for each wrestler at each weight and will include the first matches for all 33 qualifiers. 

March 17-19: NCAA Tournament 

This year's national tournament will be held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan, March 17-19. Read more about how the NCAA tournament works here.

5:17 pm, March 8, 2022

2022 NCAA Wrestling TV schedule

DAY DATE TIME DURATION PRODUCTION
Thursday March 17 12pm 3:30 ESPNU
Thursday March 17 7pm 3:30 ESPN
Friday March 18 11am 3:00 ESPNU
Friday March 18 8:00pm 3:00 ESPN
Saturday Mach 19 11am  3:00 ESPNU
Saturday March 19 7pm 3:00 ESPN
3:45 pm, March 8, 2022

Qualifying for the NCAA men's wrestling tournament

The NCAA allocated a total of 287 automatic qualifying spots for wrestlers who placed at their respective conference tournaments.

See the full list of allocation spots below:

CONFERENCE 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 TOTAL
Atlantic Coast Conference 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 39
Big 12 Conference 6 6 7 4 6 4 8 4 7 6 58
Big Ten Conference 10 10 7 7 7 7 8 12 11 9 88
Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 4 2 4 4 5 7 4 3 5 4 42
Mid-American Conference 1 1 3 5 2 3 2 2 1 2 22
Pacific-12 Conference 3 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 1 2 23
Southern Conference 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 15
Pre-Allocations 29 29 28 29 28 29 29 29 29 28 287

The spots were determined based on strength of the field, ranked wrestlers in each conference, but wrestlers who place outside of these allocated places still have a possibility of qualifying for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The NCAA offers the following at-large spots in each conference per weight class. Those at-large bids will be determined by a committee on Tuesday, March 8. 

WEIGHT CLASS 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 TOTAL
Number of at-large spots 4 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 42

You can read more about the allocation process the significance of each allocation spot per weight class here

3:45 pm, March 8, 2022

Conference tournament results

DATE CONFERENCE location champion/points runner-up/points
March 5 Mid-American Conference Athens, Ohio Lock Haven (123.5) Central Michigan (108.0)
March 5 Southern Conference  Boone, North Carolina Campbell (100.5) Appalachian State (95.0)
March 6 Atlantic Coast Conference Charlottesville, Virginia N.C. State (98.5) Virginia Tech (76.0)
March 5-6 Big 12 Conference Tulsa, Oklahoma Missouri (131.5) Oklahoma (113.0)
March 5-6 Big Ten Conference Lincoln, Nebraska Michigan (143) Penn State (141.5)
March 5-6 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Ithaca, New York  Cornell (153.0) Penn (143.0)
March 6 Pac-12 Conference Tempe, Arizona  Arizona State (115) Oregon State (114.5)
3:44 pm, March 8, 2022

Championship history

 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2021 Iowa Tom Brands 129 Penn State 113.5 St. Louis
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Penn State Cael Sanderson 137.5 Ohio State 96.5 Pittsburgh
2018 Penn State Cael Sanderson 141.5 Ohio State 133.5 Cleveland
2017 Penn State Cael Sanderson 146.5 Ohio State 110 St. Louis
2016 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123 Oklahoma St. 97.5 New York
2015 Ohio State Tom Ryan 102 Iowa 84 St. Louis
2014 Penn State Cael Sanderson 109.5 Minnesota 104 Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123.5 Oklahoma St. 119.5 Des Moines, Iowa
2012 Penn State Cael Sanderson 143.0 Minnesota 117.5 St. Louis
2011 Penn State Cael Sanderson 103.5 Cornell 89.5 Philadelphia
2010 Iowa Tom Brands 134.5 Cornell 90 Omaha, Neb.
2009 Iowa Tom Brands 96.5 Ohio State 92 St. Louis
2008 Iowa Tom Brands 117.5 Ohio State 79 St. Louis
2007 Minnesota J Robinson 98 Iowa State 88.5 Auburn Hills, Mich.
2006 Oklahoma State John Smith 122.5 Minnesota 84 Oklahoma City
2005 Oklahoma State John Smith 153 Michigan 83 St. Louis
2004 Oklahoma State John Smith 123.5 Iowa 82 St. Louis
2003 Oklahoma State John Smith 143 Minnesota 104.5 Kansas City, Mo.
2002 Minnesota J Robinson 126.5 Iowa State 104 Albany, N.Y.
2001 Minnesota J Robinson 138.5 Iowa 125.5 Iowa
2000 Iowa Jim Zalesky 116 Iowa State 109.5 St. Louis
1999 Iowa Jim Zalesky 100.5 Minnesota 98.5 Penn State
1998 Iowa Jim Zalesky 115 Minnesota 102 Cleveland State
1997 Iowa Dan Gable 170 Oklahoma State 113.5 UNI
1996 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 78.5 Minnesota
1995 Iowa Dan Gable 134 Oregon state 77.5 Iowa
1994 Oklahoma State John Smith 94.75 Iowa 76.5 North Carolina
1993 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Penn State 87.5 Iowa State
1992 Iowa Dan Gable 149 Oklahoma State 100.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1991 Iowa Dan Gable 157 Oklahoma State 108.75 Iowa
1990 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 117.75 Arizona State 104.75 Maryland
1989 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 91.25 Arizona State 70.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1988 Arizona State Bobby Douglas 93 Iowa 85.5 Iowa
1987 Iowa State Jim Gibbons 133 Iowa 108 Maryland
1986 Iowa Dan Gable 158 Oklahoma 84.25 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1985 Iowa Dan Gable 145.25 Oklahoma 98.5 Iowa State
1984 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Oklahoma State 98 Maryland
1983 Iowa Dan Gable 155 Oklahoma State 102 Iowa
1982 Iowa Dan Gable 131.75 Iowa State 111 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State
1981 Iowa Dan Gable 129.75 Oklahoma 100.25 Princeton
1980 Iowa Dan Gable 110.75 Oklahoma State 87 Oregon State
1979 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 88 Iowa State
1978 Iowa Dan Gable 94.5 Iowa State 94 Maryland
1977 Iowa State Harold Nichols 95.5 Oklahoma State 88.75 Oklahoma
1976 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 123.5 Iowa State 85.75 Arizona
1975 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 102 Oklahoma 77 Princeton
1974 Oklahoma Stan Abel 69.5 Michigan 67 Iowa State
1973 Iowa State Harold Nichols 85 Oregon state 72.5 Washington
1972 Iowa State Harold Nichols 103 Michigan State 72.5 Maryland
1971 Oklahoma State Tommy Chesbro 94 Iowa State 66 Auburn
1970 Iowa State Harold Nichols 99 Michigan State 84 Northwestern
1969 Iowa State Harold Nichols 104 Oklahoma 69 BYU
1968 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 81 Iowa State 78 Penn State
1967 Michigan State Grady Peninger 74 Michigan 63 Kent State
1966 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 79 Iowa State 70 Iowa State
1965 Iowa State Harold Nichols 87 Oklahoma State 86 Wyoming
1964 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 87 Oklahoma 58 Cornell
1963 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 48 Iowa State 45 Kent State
1962 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 45 Oklahoma State
1961 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 63 Oregon State
1960 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 59 Iowa State 40 Maryland
1959 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 73 Iowa State 51 Iowa
1958 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 77 Iowa State 62 Wyoming
1957 Oklahoma Port Robertson 73 Pittsburgh 66 Pittsburgh
1956 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 65 Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State
1955 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 40 Penn State 31 Cornell
1954 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 32 Pittsburgh 17 Oklahoma
1953 Penn State Charles Speidel 21 Oklahoma 15 Penn State
1952 Oklahoma Port Robertson 22 UNI 21 Colorado State
1951 Oklahoma Port Robertson 24 Oklahoma State 23 Lehigh
1950 UNI David McCuskey 30 Purdue 16 UNI
1949 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 32 UNI 27 Colorado State
1948 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 33 Michigan State 28 Lehigh
1947 Cornell College Paul Scott 32 UNI 19 Illinois
1946 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 25 UNI 24 Oklahoma State
1942 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 31 Michigan State 26 Michigan State
1941 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 37 Michigan State 26 Lehigh
1940 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 24 Indiana 14 Illinois
1939 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 33 Lehigh 12 Frankline & Marshall
1938 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 19 Illinois 15 Penn State
1937 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 31 Oklahoma 13 Indiana State
1936 Oklahoma Paul Keen 14 Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 10 Washington & Lee
1935 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 36 Oklahoma 18 Lehigh
1934 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 29 Indiana 19 Michigan
1933 *Iowa State/Oklahoma State Hugo Otopali/E.C. Gallagher       Lehigh
1932 *Indiana W.H. Thorn 14 Oklahoma State 11 Indiana
1931 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher   Iowa State   Brown
1930 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 27 Illinois 14 Penn State
1929 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 26 Michigan 18 Ohio state
1928 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher   Iowa State/Michigan   Iowa State

No tournament held between 1943-45