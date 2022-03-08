Complete NCAA wrestling coverage, including brackets, analysis and results

Tuesday, March 8: At-large selections

Wrestlers who do not earn a conference allocation spot will need to earn their bid to the NCAA tournament through an at-large bid. The NCAA selection committee will award the remaining 42 at-large bids on Tuesday, March 8, and each weight class will have at least four at-large bids available.

Wednesday, March 9: Bracket release

The 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament bracket will include seeding for each wrestler at each weight and will include the first matches for all 33 qualifiers.

March 17-19: NCAA Tournament

This year's national tournament will be held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan, March 17-19. Read more about how the NCAA tournament works here.