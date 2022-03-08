Complete NCAA wrestling coverage, including brackets, analysis and results

Last Updated 1:21 PM, March 08, 2022Shannon ScovelComplete NCAA wrestling coverage, including brackets, analysis and resultsShare What motivates Myles Amine in his 7th year with Michigan wrestling 9:36 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:16 pm, March 8, 2022How to watch the 2022 bracket releaseYou can watch the 2022 NCAA Division I men's wrestling tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, here on NCAA.com right on this page. It will also be available here, along with more wrestling video. Watch the complete highlights from the 2021 NCAA Wrestling tournament: Watch all the best action from the 2021 Wrestling Championship finals
Key dates to know on the way to the NCAA finals
Tuesday, March 8: At-large selections Wrestlers who do not earn a conference allocation spot will need to earn their bid to the NCAA tournament through an at-large bid. The NCAA selection committee will award the remaining 42 at-large bids on Tuesday, March 8, and each weight class will have at least four at-large bids available. Wednesday, March 9: Bracket release The 2021 NCAA wrestling tournament bracket will include seeding for each wrestler at each weight and will include the first matches for all 33 qualifiers. March 17-19: NCAA Tournament This year's national tournament will be held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan, March 17-19. Read more about how the NCAA tournament works here.
2022 NCAA Wrestling TV schedule DAY DATE TIME DURATION PRODUCTION Thursday March 17 12pm 3:30 ESPNU Thursday March 17 7pm 3:30 ESPN Friday March 18 11am 3:00 ESPNU Friday March 18 8:00pm 3:00 ESPN Saturday Mach 19 11am 3:00 ESPNU Saturday March 19 7pm 3:00 ESPN
Qualifying for the NCAA men's wrestling tournament
The NCAA allocated a total of 287 automatic qualifying spots for wrestlers who placed at their respective conference tournaments. See the full list of allocation spots below: CONFERENCE 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 TOTAL Atlantic Coast Conference 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 39 Big 12 Conference 6 6 7 4 6 4 8 4 7 6 58 Big Ten Conference 10 10 7 7 7 7 8 12 11 9 88 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 4 2 4 4 5 7 4 3 5 4 42 Mid-American Conference 1 1 3 5 2 3 2 2 1 2 22 Pacific-12 Conference 3 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 1 2 23 Southern Conference 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 15 Pre-Allocations 29 29 28 29 28 29 29 29 29 28 287 The spots were determined based on strength of the field, ranked wrestlers in each conference, but wrestlers who place outside of these allocated places still have a possibility of qualifying for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The NCAA offers the following at-large spots in each conference per weight class. Those at-large bids will be determined by a committee on Tuesday, March 8. WEIGHT CLASS 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 TOTAL Number of at-large spots 4 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 42 You can read more about the allocation process the significance of each allocation spot per weight class here.
Conference tournament results DATE CONFERENCE location champion/points runner-up/points March 5 Mid-American Conference Athens, Ohio Lock Haven (123.5) Central Michigan (108.0) March 5 Southern Conference Boone, North Carolina Campbell (100.5) Appalachian State (95.0) March 6 Atlantic Coast Conference Charlottesville, Virginia N.C. State (98.5) Virginia Tech (76.0) March 5-6 Big 12 Conference Tulsa, Oklahoma Missouri (131.5) Oklahoma (113.0) March 5-6 Big Ten Conference Lincoln, Nebraska Michigan (143) Penn State (141.5) March 5-6 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Ithaca, New York Cornell (153.0) Penn (143.0) March 6 Pac-12 Conference Tempe, Arizona Arizona State (115) Oregon State (114.5)
Championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Iowa Tom Brands 129 Penn State 113.5 St. Louis 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Penn State Cael Sanderson 137.5 Ohio State 96.5 Pittsburgh 2018 Penn State Cael Sanderson 141.5 Ohio State 133.5 Cleveland 2017 Penn State Cael Sanderson 146.5 Ohio State 110 St. Louis 2016 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123 Oklahoma St. 97.5 New York 2015 Ohio State Tom Ryan 102 Iowa 84 St. Louis 2014 Penn State Cael Sanderson 109.5 Minnesota 104 Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State Cael Sanderson 123.5 Oklahoma St. 119.5 Des Moines, Iowa 2012 Penn State Cael Sanderson 143.0 Minnesota 117.5 St. Louis 2011 Penn State Cael Sanderson 103.5 Cornell 89.5 Philadelphia 2010 Iowa Tom Brands 134.5 Cornell 90 Omaha, Neb. 2009 Iowa Tom Brands 96.5 Ohio State 92 St. Louis 2008 Iowa Tom Brands 117.5 Ohio State 79 St. Louis 2007 Minnesota J Robinson 98 Iowa State 88.5 Auburn Hills, Mich. 2006 Oklahoma State John Smith 122.5 Minnesota 84 Oklahoma City 2005 Oklahoma State John Smith 153 Michigan 83 St. Louis 2004 Oklahoma State John Smith 123.5 Iowa 82 St. Louis 2003 Oklahoma State John Smith 143 Minnesota 104.5 Kansas City, Mo. 2002 Minnesota J Robinson 126.5 Iowa State 104 Albany, N.Y. 2001 Minnesota J Robinson 138.5 Iowa 125.5 Iowa 2000 Iowa Jim Zalesky 116 Iowa State 109.5 St. Louis 1999 Iowa Jim Zalesky 100.5 Minnesota 98.5 Penn State 1998 Iowa Jim Zalesky 115 Minnesota 102 Cleveland State 1997 Iowa Dan Gable 170 Oklahoma State 113.5 UNI 1996 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 78.5 Minnesota 1995 Iowa Dan Gable 134 Oregon state 77.5 Iowa 1994 Oklahoma State John Smith 94.75 Iowa 76.5 North Carolina 1993 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Penn State 87.5 Iowa State 1992 Iowa Dan Gable 149 Oklahoma State 100.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1991 Iowa Dan Gable 157 Oklahoma State 108.75 Iowa 1990 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 117.75 Arizona State 104.75 Maryland 1989 Oklahoma State Joe Seay 91.25 Arizona State 70.5 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1988 Arizona State Bobby Douglas 93 Iowa 85.5 Iowa 1987 Iowa State Jim Gibbons 133 Iowa 108 Maryland 1986 Iowa Dan Gable 158 Oklahoma 84.25 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1985 Iowa Dan Gable 145.25 Oklahoma 98.5 Iowa State 1984 Iowa Dan Gable 123.75 Oklahoma State 98 Maryland 1983 Iowa Dan Gable 155 Oklahoma State 102 Iowa 1982 Iowa Dan Gable 131.75 Iowa State 111 Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 1981 Iowa Dan Gable 129.75 Oklahoma 100.25 Princeton 1980 Iowa Dan Gable 110.75 Oklahoma State 87 Oregon State 1979 Iowa Dan Gable 122.5 Iowa State 88 Iowa State 1978 Iowa Dan Gable 94.5 Iowa State 94 Maryland 1977 Iowa State Harold Nichols 95.5 Oklahoma State 88.75 Oklahoma 1976 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 123.5 Iowa State 85.75 Arizona 1975 Iowa Gary Kurdelmeier 102 Oklahoma 77 Princeton 1974 Oklahoma Stan Abel 69.5 Michigan 67 Iowa State 1973 Iowa State Harold Nichols 85 Oregon state 72.5 Washington 1972 Iowa State Harold Nichols 103 Michigan State 72.5 Maryland 1971 Oklahoma State Tommy Chesbro 94 Iowa State 66 Auburn 1970 Iowa State Harold Nichols 99 Michigan State 84 Northwestern 1969 Iowa State Harold Nichols 104 Oklahoma 69 BYU 1968 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 81 Iowa State 78 Penn State 1967 Michigan State Grady Peninger 74 Michigan 63 Kent State 1966 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 79 Iowa State 70 Iowa State 1965 Iowa State Harold Nichols 87 Oklahoma State 86 Wyoming 1964 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 87 Oklahoma 58 Cornell 1963 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 48 Iowa State 45 Kent State 1962 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 45 Oklahoma State 1961 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 82 Oklahoma 63 Oregon State 1960 Oklahoma Thomas Evans 59 Iowa State 40 Maryland 1959 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 73 Iowa State 51 Iowa 1958 Oklahoma State Myron Roderick 77 Iowa State 62 Wyoming 1957 Oklahoma Port Robertson 73 Pittsburgh 66 Pittsburgh 1956 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 65 Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State 1955 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 40 Penn State 31 Cornell 1954 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 32 Pittsburgh 17 Oklahoma 1953 Penn State Charles Speidel 21 Oklahoma 15 Penn State 1952 Oklahoma Port Robertson 22 UNI 21 Colorado State 1951 Oklahoma Port Robertson 24 Oklahoma State 23 Lehigh 1950 UNI David McCuskey 30 Purdue 16 UNI 1949 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 32 UNI 27 Colorado State 1948 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 33 Michigan State 28 Lehigh 1947 Cornell College Paul Scott 32 UNI 19 Illinois 1946 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 25 UNI 24 Oklahoma State 1942 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 31 Michigan State 26 Michigan State 1941 Oklahoma State Art Griffith 37 Michigan State 26 Lehigh 1940 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 24 Indiana 14 Illinois 1939 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 33 Lehigh 12 Frankline & Marshall 1938 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 19 Illinois 15 Penn State 1937 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 31 Oklahoma 13 Indiana State 1936 Oklahoma Paul Keen 14 Central Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 10 Washington & Lee 1935 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 36 Oklahoma 18 Lehigh 1934 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 29 Indiana 19 Michigan 1933 *Iowa State/Oklahoma State Hugo Otopali/E.C. Gallagher Lehigh 1932 *Indiana W.H. Thorn 14 Oklahoma State 11 Indiana 1931 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher Iowa State Brown 1930 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 27 Illinois 14 Penn State 1929 Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher 26 Michigan 18 Ohio state 1928 *Oklahoma State E.C. Gallagher Iowa State/Michigan Iowa State No tournament held between 1943-45