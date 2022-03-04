Big Ten wrestling tournament: Schedule, how to watch, brackets, history

Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers*, 2019 & 2020

*Sebastian Rivera won his two Big Ten titles while wrestling for Northwestern before transferring to Rutgers

Sebastian Rivera is Mr. Big Ten, and he earned conference titles at both 125 pounds and 133 pounds earlier in his career after finals wins against Spencer Lee and Roman Bravo-Young in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The Rutgers graduate student finished third in the tournament last year behind Jaydin Eierman and Nick Lee, but he's back again at 141 pounds looking to claim his first championship at this weight.

Rivera has bonused just about every athlete he's faced this year, and now he has a chance to show off his skills again against the best that the Big Ten has to offer. Can Rivera win 141 pounds? He's not the only returning champ looking to achieve such a feat, and he'll have to navigate a deep bracket to accomplish his goals, but he's absolutely a contender.

Stevan Micic, Michigan, 2018

Stevan Micic has been around the block, and he comes into this tournament as one of the most experienced wrestlers in the field. After finishing third in his first Big Ten tournament in 2017, Micic ran through the field at 133 pounds in 2018, topping Jhared Simmons, Ben Thorton, Jason Renteria and Luke Pletcher on his way to a title.

Since that first championship, Micic finished sixth at Big Tens in 2019, took two Olympic redshirt seasons and has now returned for one final shot. He'll come into this tournament seeded outside the top-five, but Micic has the experience and skill level necessary to outperform his seed and be a threat at 141 pounds.

Nick Suriano, Michigan*, 2019

*Nick Suriano won his Big Ten title at Rutgers before transferring to Michigan

While Stevan Micic has jumped up a weight class since his last Big Ten title, teammate Nick Suriano has dropped down, competing at 125 pounds in his final NCAA season. The Michigan graduate student is chasing one more championship crown at the conference and national levels, and he's a more experienced, savvy wrestler than he was even when he won the 2019 tournament against Luke Pletcher back in 2019.

Suriano spent his redshirt seasons in 2020 and 2021 gaining new skills as a competitive freestyle wrestler, and he's translated that intensity into his folkstyle game. His strength is exceptional, his focus unparalleled and his discipline top notch. Suriano is dangerous, and he's on a vision question to become a two-time Big Ten, two-time NCAA champion.

Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State, 2021

Roman Bravo-Young won his first Big Ten title last season with a 5-2 win over Austin DeSanto before going on to capture a national championship at 133 pounds against Daton Fix in overtime. The Penn State senior has not lost a match since March 2020, and he doesn't intend to break this streak.

In his 14 matches so far this season, Bravo-Young has earned a 60%+ bonus rate, and he's unquestionably the leader at this weight class. DeSanto does have two career wins over Bravo-Young, but the Nittany Lion has owned the rivalry for the last four bouts, and his team will expect him to continue that trend.

Jaydin Eierman, Iowa, 2021

Iowa's Jaydin Eierman is used to winning conference tournaments — he's already won four of them. The Iowa graduate student started his career with the Missouri Tigers where he captured three All-American honors and three MAC championships before transferring to join the Hawkeyes for his final seasons of eligibility. Eierman continued his tradition of excellence while representing the Black and Gold, earning his fourth overall conference title when he beat Nick Lee 6-5 in last year's Big Ten finals.

While Lee won the last two matchups in this rivalry, Eierman does have a win over the defending NCAA champion, and he's looking to become the first five-time conference champion this weekend with another victory against the Nittany Lion.

Sammy Sasso, Ohio State, 2021

Sammy Sasso has been described by head coach Tom Ryan as a savage, and the 2021 Big Ten champion and NCAA finalist is in a good position to add to his positive reputation and extensive resume. The Buckeye fourth-year sophomore comes into the tournament with just one loss on the year — a 6-2 decision against two-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis — but he hasn't lost a Big Ten match since March 2020.

Sasso is funky but controlled, and his ability to stay calm in close matches this year has been particularly notable. Last year, he beat Nebraska's Ridge Lovett in the finals of this tournament 5-2 after majoring Peyton Omani and shutting out Michigan's Kanen Storr earlier in the event. What kind of results will the Buckeye leader put up this year on his quest to claim another Big Ten title?

Ryan Deakin, Northwestern, 2020 & 2021

Ryan Deakin has owned the Big Ten tournament for the last two seasons, beating Iowa's Kaleb Young last year and outscoring Purdue's Kendall Coleman back in 2020. He enters the tournament as one of just three undefeated ranked 157-pounders, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

The last time Deakin took a loss to a conference opponent came in March 2019 when Young beat him twice in the NCAA tournament, but Deakin shutout Young 6-0 in their last meeting. Deakin has also racked up two podium finishes already in his illustrious career, and he'll aim to end his tenure with the Wildcats with gold this year, both at Big Tens and NCAAs.

Alex Marinelli, Iowa, 2019-2021

Nobody on this list of returning conference champions has more Big Ten titles than Alex Marinelli. The Hawkeye leader has been a star at this tournament since his sophomore year, twice beating NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph for gold. Last year, against Ohio State's Ethan Smith, Marinelli earned his third conference win with a classic 3-2 decision, but he'll have a new Buckeye opponent this time.

Ohio State freshman Carson Kharchla delivered Marinelli his first loss of the season in January and earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, but The Bull will look to work his way back to the top of the podium in his final appearance at this tournament. If he wins, Marinelli joins an elite list of four-time Big Ten Hawkeye champs including Joe Scarpello, Mike DeAnna, Ed Banach, Barry Davis, Duane Goldman, Jim Heffernan and Mark Ironside. It's all on the line.

Michael Kemerer, Iowa, 2021

Michael Kemerer has had a legendary career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning three All-American honors, an NWCA First-Team All-American honor, and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021. One of his best career wins, though, came last year in the 2021 Big Ten title match as he beat Penn State's Carter Starocci 7-2 to claim his first conference title. Starocci would go on to win NCAAs and beat Kemerer again in the Iowa-Penn State dual, but Kemerer is competitive with the Nittany Lion and has the potential to upset the champ and defend his crown.

A recent loss to Nebraska's Mikey Labriola put Kemerer at the No. 4 spot in the pre-seeds, which could set up a semifinal against Starocci, but look for this Hawkeye veteran to be peaked and primed for this matchup. Iowa won Big Tens as a team last year, and if the program wants a similar result this year, Kemerer will need to be a big part of that by earning upset wins and bonus points.

Aaron Brooks, Penn State, 2020 & 2021

A two-time Big Ten champion and NCAA champion, Aaron Brooks enters this year's conference tournament undefeated, and he's certainly considered the top contender to take home gold again. Brooks has been a leader of this No. 1 Nittany Lion team, and his 71% bonus rate demonstrates just how dominant he's been in the 2021-2022 season.

Throughout his varsity career, Brooks has earned a 44-1 record with his only loss coming against Nebraska's Taylor Venz, but the Nittany Lion sophomore has reversed that loss twice, most recently in the 2021 NCAA championships 9-4 and in the 2021 Big Ten finals 10-5. Despite his young age, Brooks list of accomplishments is long, and he's someone who knows how to win on this stage.

Myles Amine, Michigan, 2021

Myles Amine is one of the rare wrestlers who, much like his teammate Nick Suriano, decided to drop down a weight class in his final year of eligibility. After winning the Big Ten tournament up at 197 pounds, Amine is back at 184 looking for another shot at glory. He'll likely have to beat returning Big Ten and NCAA champion Aaron Brooks to achieve his goals, and Brooks did beat him 3-1 in their earlier meeting this year, but Amine is ready for the challenge.

In an interview with NCAA.com, Amine said that his primary reason for returning to collegiate wrestling this season was to compete with this historic Michigan team. Winning Big Tens would be the perfect lead-up to that storybook ending that Amine is looking to write with the Wolverines.

Gable Steveson, Minnesota, 2020 & 2021

This list of returning Big Ten champions includes a number of elite wrestlers, but Minnesota's Gable Steveson stands in a class of his own. After winning an Olympic gold medal during the 2020 Olympics, Steveson has barreled past every collegiate opponent that has stood in his way this season. He majored Junior World Champion Mason Parris, he dominated U23 World Champion Tony Cassioppi 17-7 and he teched All-American Tate Orndorff, all within the span of six weeks.

Steveson has two Big Ten titles and an NCAA title to his name, and his goal this postseason will be to add to that collection, both with another conference championship and national crown. Heavyweight is a deep weight class, but Steveson brings a different kind of skill and strength to the mat.