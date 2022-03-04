Big Ten wrestling tournament: Schedule, how to watch, brackets, history

Last Updated 2:56 PM, March 04, 2022Shannon ScovelBig Ten wrestling tournament: Schedule, how to watch, brackets, historyShare Watch highlights from every match of the 2021 Wrestling Championship finals 9:34 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:20 pm, March 1, 20222022 Big Ten wrestling championship schedule and bracketsFor complete Big Ten wrestling tournament brackets, click here. Saturday, March 5 TIME SESSION LINKS 10 a.m. Session I (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks) Big Ten Network 5:30 p.m. Session II (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks) B1G+ 7:30 p.m. Session II (Semifinals) Big Ten Network Sunday, March 6 TIME SESSION LINKS 11 a.m. Session III (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches) B1G+ 3:30 p.m. Session IV (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches) Big Ten Network

March 4, 2022
Big Ten Tournament Pre-seeds 125 POUND: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Nick Suriano Michigan 2. Drew Hildebrandt Penn State 3. Eric Barnett Wisconsin 4. Malik Heinselman Ohio State 5. Devin Schroder Purdue 6. Drake Ayala Iowa 7. Michael DeAugustino Northwestern 8. Patrick McKee Minnesota 9. Dylan Shawver Rutgers 10. Justin Cardani Illinois 11. Tristan Lujan Michigan State 12. Jacob Moran Indiana 13. Jeremiah Reno Nebraska 14. Zach Spence Maryland 133 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Roman Bravo-Young Penn State 2. Austin DeSanto Iowa 3. Lucas Byrd Illinois 4. RayVon Foley Michigan State 5. Dylan Ragusin Michigan 6. Brock Hudkins Indiana 7. Chris Cannon Northwestern 8. Joe Olivieri Rutgers 9. Matt Ramos Purdue 10. Dominick Serrano Nebraska 11. Kyle Burwick Wisconsin 12. Jake Gliva Minnesota 13. King Sandoval Maryland 14. Dylan Koontz Ohio State 141 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Nick Lee Penn State 2. Jaydin Eierman Iowa 3. Sebastian Rivera Rutgers 4. Chad Red Nebraska 5. Jakob Bergeland Minnesota 6. Stevan Micic Michigan 7. Dylan D’Emilio Ohio State 8. Joseph Zargo Wisconsin 9. Dylan Duncan Illinois 10. Frankie Tel Shahar Northwestern 11. Parker Filius Purdue 12. Matt Santos Michigan State 13. Cayden Rooks Indiana 14. Danny Bertoni Maryland 149 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Sammy Sasso Ohio State 2. Austin Gomez Wisconsin 3. Ridge Lovett Nebraska 4. Max Murin Iowa 5. Yahya Thomas Northwestern 6. Mike Van Brill Rutgers 7. Beau Bartlett Penn State 8. Christian Kanzler Illinois 9. Graham Rooks Indiana 10. Michael Blockhus Minnesota 11. Kanen Storr Michigan 12. Michael North Maryland 13. Payton Omania Michigan State 14. Alec White Purdue 157 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Ryan Deakin Northwestern 2. Kaleb Young Iowa 3. Will Lewan Michigan 4. Kendall Coleman Purdue 5. Peyton Robb Nebraska 6. Chase Saldate Michigan State 7. Garrett Model Wisconsin 8. Robert Kanniard Rutgers 9. Bryce Hepner Ohio State 10. Brady Berge Penn State 11. Derek Gilcher Indiana 12. Joe Roberts Illinois 13. Lucas Cordio Maryland 14. Sebas Swiggum Minnesota 165 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Carson Kharchla Ohio State 2. Alex Marinelli Iowa 3. Dean Hamiti Wisconsin 4. Cameron Amine Michigan 5. Caleb Fish Michigan State 6. Dan Braunagel Illinois 7. Hayden Lohrey Purdue 8. Clayton Wilson Nebraska 9. Cael Carlson Minnesota 10. Creighton Edsell Penn State 11. David Ferrante Northwestern 12. Andrew Clark Rutgers 13. Kasper McIntosh Indiana 14. Gaven Bell Maryland 174 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Carter Starocci Penn State 2. Logan Massa Michigan 3. Mikey Labriola Nebraska 4. Michael Kemerer Iowa 5. Ethan Smith Ohio State 6. Bailee O’Reilly Minnesota 7. Gerrit Nijenhuis Purdue 8. Troy Fisher Northwestern 9. Dominic Solic Maryland 10. DJ Shannon Illinois 11. Andrew McNally Wisconsin 12. Nick South Indiana 13. Connor O'Neill Rutgers 14. Nate Jimenez Michigan State 184 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Aaron Brooks Penn State 2. Myles Amine Michigan 3. Kaleb Romero Ohio State 4. Taylor Venz Nebraska 5. Abe Assad Iowa 6. Layne Malczewski Michigan State 7. John Poznanski Rutgers 8. Kyle Cochran Maryland 9. DJ Washington Indiana 10. Isaiah Salazar Minnesota 11. Christopher Weiler Wisconsin 12. Zach Braunagel Illinois 13. Max Lyon Purdue 14. Jack Jessen Northwestern 197 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Eric Schultz Nebraska 2. Max Dean Penn State 3. Cameron Caffey Michigan State 4. Jacob Warner Iowa 5. Patrick Brucki Michigan 6. Thomas Penola Purdue 7. Greg Bulsak Rutgers 8. Braxton Amos Wisconsin 9. Gavin Hoffman Ohio State 10. Andrew Davison Northwestern 11. Jaron Smith Maryland 12. Michial Foy Minnesota 13. Nick Willham Indiana 14. Matt Wroblewski Illinois 285 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS SEED NAME TEAM 1. Gable Steveson Minnesota 2. Tony Cassioppi Iowa 3. Greg Kerkvliet Penn State 4. Mason Parris Michigan 5. Lucas Davison Northwestern 6. Christian Lance Nebraska 7. Trent Hillger Wisconsin 8. Tate Orndorff Ohio State 9. Luke Luffman Illinois 10. Jacob Bullock Indiana 11. Michael Woulfe Purdue 12. Boone McDermott Rutgers 13. Brad Wilton Michigan State 14. March 1, 2022
Former Big Ten champions in the field Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers*, 2019 & 2020 *Sebastian Rivera won his two Big Ten titles while wrestling for Northwestern before transferring to Rutgers Sebastian Rivera is Mr. Big Ten, and he earned conference titles at both 125 pounds and 133 pounds earlier in his career after finals wins against Spencer Lee and Roman Bravo-Young in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The Rutgers graduate student finished third in the tournament last year behind Jaydin Eierman and Nick Lee, but he's back again at 141 pounds looking to claim his first championship at this weight. BEST RESUME: Look back at some of Sebastian Rivera's best wins Rivera has bonused just about every athlete he's faced this year, and now he has a chance to show off his skills again against the best that the Big Ten has to offer. Can Rivera win 141 pounds? He's not the only returning champ looking to achieve such a feat, and he'll have to navigate a deep bracket to accomplish his goals, but he's absolutely a contender. Stevan Micic, Michigan, 2018 Stevan Micic has been around the block, and he comes into this tournament as one of the most experienced wrestlers in the field. After finishing third in his first Big Ten tournament in 2017, Micic ran through the field at 133 pounds in 2018, topping Jhared Simmons, Ben Thorton, Jason Renteria and Luke Pletcher on his way to a title. THROWBACK: Here are the complete results from the 2018 NCAA tournament Since that first championship, Micic finished sixth at Big Tens in 2019, took two Olympic redshirt seasons and has now returned for one final shot. He'll come into this tournament seeded outside the top-five, but Micic has the experience and skill level necessary to outperform his seed and be a threat at 141 pounds. Nick Suriano, Michigan*, 2019 *Nick Suriano won his Big Ten title at Rutgers before transferring to Michigan While Stevan Micic has jumped up a weight class since his last Big Ten title, teammate Nick Suriano has dropped down, competing at 125 pounds in his final NCAA season. The Michigan graduate student is chasing one more championship crown at the conference and national levels, and he's a more experienced, savvy wrestler than he was even when he won the 2019 tournament against Luke Pletcher back in 2019. MEET NICK SURIANO: The complete story of the 2019 NCAA champion Suriano spent his redshirt seasons in 2020 and 2021 gaining new skills as a competitive freestyle wrestler, and he's translated that intensity into his folkstyle game. His strength is exceptional, his focus unparalleled and his discipline top notch. Suriano is dangerous, and he's on a vision question to become a two-time Big Ten, two-time NCAA champion. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State, 2021 Roman Bravo-Young won his first Big Ten title last season with a 5-2 win over Austin DeSanto before going on to capture a national championship at 133 pounds against Daton Fix in overtime. The Penn State senior has not lost a match since March 2020, and he doesn't intend to break this streak. NITTANY LIONS ROAR: Here's how Penn State beat Iowa 19-13 in this year's dual In his 14 matches so far this season, Bravo-Young has earned a 60%+ bonus rate, and he's unquestionably the leader at this weight class. DeSanto does have two career wins over Bravo-Young, but the Nittany Lion has owned the rivalry for the last four bouts, and his team will expect him to continue that trend. Jaydin Eierman, Iowa, 2021 Iowa's Jaydin Eierman is used to winning conference tournaments — he's already won four of them. The Iowa graduate student started his career with the Missouri Tigers where he captured three All-American honors and three MAC championships before transferring to join the Hawkeyes for his final seasons of eligibility. Eierman continued his tradition of excellence while representing the Black and Gold, earning his fourth overall conference title when he beat Nick Lee 6-5 in last year's Big Ten finals. HAWKS ON TOP: Relive Iowa's 2021 Big Ten tournament title While Lee won the last two matchups in this rivalry, Eierman does have a win over the defending NCAA champion, and he's looking to become the first five-time conference champion this weekend with another victory against the Nittany Lion. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State, 2021 Sammy Sasso has been described by head coach Tom Ryan as a savage, and the 2021 Big Ten champion and NCAA finalist is in a good position to add to his positive reputation and extensive resume. The Buckeye fourth-year sophomore comes into the tournament with just one loss on the year — a 6-2 decision against two-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis — but he hasn't lost a Big Ten match since March 2020. REWIND: Look through the complete results and headlines from the 2020 Big Ten tournament Sasso is funky but controlled, and his ability to stay calm in close matches this year has been particularly notable. Last year, he beat Nebraska's Ridge Lovett in the finals of this tournament 5-2 after majoring Peyton Omani and shutting out Michigan's Kanen Storr earlier in the event. What kind of results will the Buckeye leader put up this year on his quest to claim another Big Ten title? Ryan Deakin, Northwestern, 2020 & 2021 Ryan Deakin has owned the Big Ten tournament for the last two seasons, beating Iowa's Kaleb Young last year and outscoring Purdue's Kendall Coleman back in 2020. He enters the tournament as one of just three undefeated ranked 157-pounders, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down. DEAKIN OWNS VEGAS: The Northwestern star won the CKLV for the third time in his career this season The last time Deakin took a loss to a conference opponent came in March 2019 when Young beat him twice in the NCAA tournament, but Deakin shutout Young 6-0 in their last meeting. Deakin has also racked up two podium finishes already in his illustrious career, and he'll aim to end his tenure with the Wildcats with gold this year, both at Big Tens and NCAAs. Alex Marinelli, Iowa, 2019-2021 Nobody on this list of returning conference champions has more Big Ten titles than Alex Marinelli. The Hawkeye leader has been a star at this tournament since his sophomore year, twice beating NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph for gold. Last year, against Ohio State's Ethan Smith, Marinelli earned his third conference win with a classic 3-2 decision, but he'll have a new Buckeye opponent this time. RIVALRY TIME: Revisiting the Penn State vs. Iowa rivalry heading into the postseason Ohio State freshman Carson Kharchla delivered Marinelli his first loss of the season in January and earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, but The Bull will look to work his way back to the top of the podium in his final appearance at this tournament. If he wins, Marinelli joins an elite list of four-time Big Ten Hawkeye champs including Joe Scarpello, Mike DeAnna, Ed Banach, Barry Davis, Duane Goldman, Jim Heffernan and Mark Ironside. It's all on the line. Michael Kemerer, Iowa, 2021 Michael Kemerer has had a legendary career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning three All-American honors, an NWCA First-Team All-American honor, and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021. One of his best career wins, though, came last year in the 2021 Big Ten title match as he beat Penn State's Carter Starocci 7-2 to claim his first conference title. Starocci would go on to win NCAAs and beat Kemerer again in the Iowa-Penn State dual, but Kemerer is competitive with the Nittany Lion and has the potential to upset the champ and defend his crown. KEMDAWG IN CARVER: Iowa beat Penn State in the 2020 dual, headlined by Kemerer's win over Mark Hall A recent loss to Nebraska's Mikey Labriola put Kemerer at the No. 4 spot in the pre-seeds, which could set up a semifinal against Starocci, but look for this Hawkeye veteran to be peaked and primed for this matchup. Iowa won Big Tens as a team last year, and if the program wants a similar result this year, Kemerer will need to be a big part of that by earning upset wins and bonus points. Aaron Brooks, Penn State, 2020 & 2021 A two-time Big Ten champion and NCAA champion, Aaron Brooks enters this year's conference tournament undefeated, and he's certainly considered the top contender to take home gold again. Brooks has been a leader of this No. 1 Nittany Lion team, and his 71% bonus rate demonstrates just how dominant he's been in the 2021-2022 season. DUAL LEADERS: The Penn State Nittany Lions ended the 2021 regular season as the top team Throughout his varsity career, Brooks has earned a 44-1 record with his only loss coming against Nebraska's Taylor Venz, but the Nittany Lion sophomore has reversed that loss twice, most recently in the 2021 NCAA championships 9-4 and in the 2021 Big Ten finals 10-5. Despite his young age, Brooks list of accomplishments is long, and he's someone who knows how to win on this stage. Myles Amine, Michigan, 2021 Myles Amine is one of the rare wrestlers who, much like his teammate Nick Suriano, decided to drop down a weight class in his final year of eligibility. After winning the Big Ten tournament up at 197 pounds, Amine is back at 184 looking for another shot at glory. He'll likely have to beat returning Big Ten and NCAA champion Aaron Brooks to achieve his goals, and Brooks did beat him 3-1 in their earlier meeting this year, but Amine is ready for the challenge. ONE-ON-ONE: Listen to Myles Amine talk about what Michigan wrestling means to him In an interview with NCAA.com, Amine said that his primary reason for returning to collegiate wrestling this season was to compete with this historic Michigan team. Winning Big Tens would be the perfect lead-up to that storybook ending that Amine is looking to write with the Wolverines. Gable Steveson, Minnesota, 2020 & 2021 This list of returning Big Ten champions includes a number of elite wrestlers, but Minnesota's Gable Steveson stands in a class of his own. After winning an Olympic gold medal during the 2020 Olympics, Steveson has barreled past every collegiate opponent that has stood in his way this season. He majored Junior World Champion Mason Parris, he dominated U23 World Champion Tony Cassioppi 17-7 and he teched All-American Tate Orndorff, all within the span of six weeks. STATE OF THE WEIGHT: Gable Steveson leads the way at heavyweight Steveson has two Big Ten titles and an NCAA title to his name, and his goal this postseason will be to add to that collection, both with another conference championship and national crown. Heavyweight is a deep weight class, but Steveson brings a different kind of skill and strength to the mat.

March 1, 2022
Recommended reading Catch up on all of the biggest Big Ten stories from the 2021-2022 college wrestling season ahead of the conference tournament: College wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 3 Michigan 29-6 — Penn State asserted its dominance in mid-January in one of the biggest duals of the year, as the Nittany Lions overwhelmed Michigan 29-6. Read more for complete results and analysis from this epic Big Ten clash. No. 1 Penn State beats No. 2 Iowa 19-13 in top-ranked Big Ten showcase — Behind wins from Drew Hildebrandt, Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean, Penn State prevailed over the Hawks 19-13 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in late January. Relive the best moments of the dual in this extensive game recap. 5 takeaways from No. 1 Penn State wrestling's 19-13 win over No. 2 Iowa — Penn State entered the dual with Iowa as the favorites, and the Nittany Lions lived up to that expectation with a winning performance. Here are a few of the main storylines from the dual and what the results suggest about the postseason. State of the Weight: The top NCAA wrestling contenders, challengers at 125 pounds — The 125-pound bracket is insane in the Big Ten, and here's your chance to hear from some of the top competitors at the weight including Eric Barnett and Pat McKee as they prepare for the conference championships. “I’m focused on dominating in March”: Inside the mind of Nick Suriano on his quest for one more NCAA wrestling title — Nick Suriano might just be the most interesting wrestler in the NCAA. We spoke with the 2019 champion to hear more about his transfer to Michigan and his thoughts on his final season of collegiate eligibility. State of the Weight: Meet the NCAA wrestling leaders at 285 pounds — Minnesota's Gable Steveson leads the heavyweight class this year, and he's considered to be one of the favorites to not only repeat as NCAA champion but also compete for the Dan Hodge Trophy again, the highest collegiate wrestling honor. Steveson leads a deep pack of 285-pounders though, and some of the top All-American contenders share more in this feature about what it means to be part of this elite group. Revisiting Penn State vs. Iowa: Where the top two wrestling teams stand heading into the postseason — Iowa came into the season ranked No. 1, but Penn State took over the top spot on January 11 after wins against Maryland and Indiana. The Nittany Lion 19-13 dual win against Iowa reaffirmed that Blue and White had more power than the Hawks at that time. But what do these lineups look like now? March 1, 2022
Individual Big Ten tournament records Most Consecutive Falls: 7 - Dave Porter, Michigan (1966-67-68) Fastest Fall (in seconds): 16 - Robert Kokesh, Nebraska over Taylor Massa, Michigan 2015 (174 quarterfinals) Fastest Fall (in seconds) - Championship Match: 43 - Mike Potts, Michigan State over Al Jenson, Minnesota 1984 (Heavyweight)

March 1, 2022
Big Ten tournament history Big Ten wrestling championship history YEAR TEAM 1913 Illinois 1914 Indiana 1915 Indiana 1916 Indiana 1917 Illinois 1918 N/A 1919 N/A 1920 Illinois 1921 Indiana 1922 Illinois 1923 Ohio State 1924 Illinois 1925 Illinois 1926 Illinois 1927 Illinois 1928 Illinois 1929 Michigan 1930 Illinois 1931 Indiana 1932 Illinois 1933 Indiana 1934 Indiana 1935 Illinois 1936 Indiana 1937 Illinois 1938 Michigan 1939 Indiana 1940 Indiana 1941 Minnesota 1942 Purdue 1943 Indiana 1944 Michigan 1945 Purdue 1946 Illinois 1947 Illinois 1948 Purdue 1949 Purdue 1950 Purdue 1951 Ohio State 1952 Illinois 1953 Michigan 1954 Purdue 1955 Michigan 1956 Michigan 1957 Minnesota 1958 Iowa 1959 Minnesota 1960 Michigan 1961 Michigan State 1962 Iowa 1963 Michigan 1964 Michigan 1965 Michigan 1966 Michigan State 1967 Michigan State 1968 Michigan State 1969 Michigan State 1970 Michigan State 1971 Michigan State 1972 Michigan State 1973 Michigan 1974 Iowa 1975 Iowa 1976 Iowa 1977 Iowa 1978 Iowa 1979 Iowa 1980 Iowa 1981 Iowa 1982 Iowa 1983 Iowa 1984 Iowa 1985 Iowa 1986 Iowa 1987 Iowa 1988 Iowa 1989 Iowa 1990 Iowa 1991 Iowa 1992 Iowa 1993 Iowa 1994 Iowa 1995 Iowa 1996 Iowa 1997 Iowa 1998 Iowa 1999 Minnesota 2000 Iowa 2001 Minnesota 2002 Minnesota 2003 Minnesota 2004 Ioaw 2005 Illinois 2006 Minnesota 2007 Minnesota 2008 Iowa 2009 Iowa 2010 Iowa 2011 Penn State 2012 Penn State 2013 Penn State 2014 Penn State 2015 Iowa 2016 Penn State 2017 Ohio State 2018 Ohio State 2019 Penn State 2020 Iowa 2021 Iowa

March 1, 2022
2022 Big Ten Standings TEAM BIG TEN RECORD WINNING PERCENTAGE OVERALL RECORD WINNING PERCENTAGE Penn State 8-0-0 1.000 17-0-0 1.000 Iowa 7-1-0 .875 14-1-0 .933 Michigan 7-1-0 .875 12-1-0 .923 Wisconsin 6-2-0 .750 12-2-0 .857 Ohio State 5-3-0 .625 9-3-0 .750 Michigan State 4-4-0 .500 10-4-0 .714 Purdue 4-4-0 .500 10-5-0 .667 Northwestern 4-4-0 .500 7-4-0 .636 Rutgers 3-5-0 .375 16-5-0 .762 Nebraska 3-5-0 .375 6-5-0 .546 Minnesota 3-5-0 .375 4-6-0 .400 Illinois 1-7-0 .125 3-7-0 .300 Indiana 1-7-0 .125 3-8-0 .273 Maryland 0-8-0 .000 7-12-0 .368