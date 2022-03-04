🏀 Hoops

Last Updated 2:56 PM, March 04, 2022
Shannon Scovel

Big Ten wrestling tournament: Schedule, how to watch, brackets, history

Watch highlights from every match of the 2021 Wrestling Championship finals
9:34
7:20 pm, March 1, 2022

2022 Big Ten wrestling championship schedule and brackets

For complete Big Ten wrestling tournament brackets, click here.  

Saturday, March 5
TIME SESSION LINKS
10 a.m. Session I (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks) Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. Session II (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks) B1G+ 
7:30 p.m. Session II (Semifinals) Big Ten Network
Sunday, March 6 
TIME SESSION LINKS
11 a.m. Session III (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches) B1G+ 
3:30 p.m. Session IV (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches) Big Ten Network 
12:57 am, March 4, 2022

Big Ten Tournament Pre-seeds

125 POUND: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Nick Suriano Michigan
2.  Drew Hildebrandt  Penn State
3.  Eric Barnett Wisconsin
4.  Malik Heinselman Ohio State
5. Devin Schroder Purdue
6.  Drake Ayala Iowa
7.  Michael DeAugustino Northwestern
8.  Patrick McKee Minnesota
9.  Dylan Shawver Rutgers
10.  Justin Cardani  Illinois
11.  Tristan Lujan Michigan State
12. Jacob Moran Indiana
13.  Jeremiah Reno Nebraska
14.  Zach Spence Maryland

133 POUNDS:  PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Roman Bravo-Young  Penn State
2.  Austin DeSanto Iowa
3.  Lucas Byrd Illinois
4.  RayVon Foley Michigan State
5.  Dylan Ragusin Michigan 
6.  Brock Hudkins Indiana
7.  Chris Cannon Northwestern
8.  Joe Olivieri Rutgers
9.  Matt Ramos  Purdue
10.  Dominick Serrano Nebraska
11.  Kyle Burwick Wisconsin
12.  Jake Gliva Minnesota
13.  King Sandoval Maryland
14.  Dylan Koontz Ohio State

141 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Nick Lee Penn State
2.  Jaydin Eierman Iowa
3.  Sebastian Rivera Rutgers
4.  Chad Red  Nebraska
5.  Jakob Bergeland Minnesota
6.  Stevan Micic  Michigan
7.  Dylan D’Emilio Ohio State
8.  Joseph Zargo Wisconsin
9.  Dylan Duncan Illinois
10.  Frankie Tel Shahar Northwestern
11.  Parker Filius Purdue
12.  Matt Santos Michigan State
13.  Cayden Rooks Indiana
14.  Danny Bertoni Maryland

149 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Sammy Sasso Ohio State
2.  Austin Gomez  Wisconsin
3.  Ridge Lovett Nebraska
4.  Max Murin  Iowa
5.  Yahya Thomas Northwestern
6.  Mike Van Brill Rutgers
7.  Beau Bartlett Penn State
8.  Christian Kanzler Illinois
9.  Graham Rooks Indiana
10.  Michael Blockhus Minnesota
11.  Kanen Storr Michigan
12.  Michael North Maryland
13.  Payton Omania Michigan State
14.  Alec White Purdue

157 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Ryan Deakin Northwestern
2.  Kaleb Young Iowa
3.  Will Lewan Michigan
4.  Kendall Coleman Purdue
5.  Peyton Robb Nebraska
6.  Chase Saldate Michigan State
7.  Garrett Model Wisconsin
8.  Robert Kanniard Rutgers
9.  Bryce Hepner Ohio State
10. Brady Berge Penn State
11.  Derek Gilcher Indiana
12.  Joe Roberts Illinois
13.  Lucas Cordio Maryland
14.  Sebas Swiggum Minnesota

165 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Carson Kharchla Ohio State
2.  Alex Marinelli  Iowa
3.  Dean Hamiti Wisconsin
4.  Cameron Amine Michigan
5.  Caleb Fish Michigan State
6.  Dan Braunagel  Illinois
7.  Hayden Lohrey Purdue
8.  Clayton Wilson Nebraska
9.  Cael Carlson Minnesota
10.  Creighton Edsell Penn State
11.  David Ferrante Northwestern
12.  Andrew Clark Rutgers
13.  Kasper McIntosh Indiana
14.  Gaven Bell Maryland

174 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Carter Starocci Penn State
2.  Logan Massa Michigan
3.  Mikey Labriola Nebraska
4.  Michael Kemerer Iowa
5.  Ethan Smith Ohio State
6. Bailee O’Reilly Minnesota
7.  Gerrit Nijenhuis Purdue
8.  Troy Fisher Northwestern
9.  Dominic Solic Maryland
10.  DJ Shannon Illinois
11.  Andrew McNally Wisconsin
12.  Nick South  Indiana
13.  Connor O'Neill Rutgers
14.  Nate Jimenez Michigan State

184 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Aaron Brooks Penn State
2.  Myles Amine Michigan
3.  Kaleb Romero Ohio State
4.  Taylor Venz Nebraska
5.  Abe Assad Iowa
6.  Layne Malczewski Michigan State
7.  John Poznanski Rutgers
8.  Kyle Cochran  Maryland
9.  DJ Washington Indiana
10.  Isaiah Salazar Minnesota
11.  Christopher Weiler Wisconsin
12.  Zach Braunagel Illinois
13.  Max Lyon Purdue
14.  Jack Jessen Northwestern

197 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Eric Schultz Nebraska
2.  Max Dean Penn State
3.  Cameron Caffey Michigan State
4.  Jacob Warner Iowa
5.  Patrick Brucki Michigan
6.  Thomas Penola Purdue
7.  Greg Bulsak Rutgers
8.  Braxton Amos Wisconsin
9. Gavin Hoffman Ohio State
10.  Andrew Davison Northwestern
11.  Jaron Smith Maryland
12.  Michial Foy Minnesota
13.  Nick Willham Indiana
14.  Matt Wroblewski  Illinois

285 POUNDS: PRE-SEEDS  

SEED NAME TEAM
1.  Gable Steveson Minnesota
2.  Tony Cassioppi Iowa
3.  Greg Kerkvliet Penn State
4.  Mason Parris Michigan
5.  Lucas Davison Northwestern
6.  Christian Lance Nebraska
7.  Trent Hillger Wisconsin
8.  Tate Orndorff Ohio State
9.  Luke Luffman Illinois
10.  Jacob Bullock Indiana
11.  Michael Woulfe Purdue
12.  Boone McDermott Rutgers
13.  Brad Wilton Michigan State
14.  Zach Schrader Maryland
7:08 pm, March 1, 2022

Former Big Ten champions in the field

Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers*, 2019 & 2020

*Sebastian Rivera won his two Big Ten titles while wrestling for Northwestern before transferring to Rutgers

Sebastian Rivera is Mr. Big Ten, and he earned conference titles at both 125 pounds and 133 pounds earlier in his career after finals wins against Spencer Lee and Roman Bravo-Young in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The Rutgers graduate student finished third in the tournament last year behind Jaydin Eierman and Nick Lee, but he's back again at 141 pounds looking to claim his first championship at this weight.

BEST RESUME: Look back at some of Sebastian Rivera's best wins

Rivera has bonused just about every athlete he's faced this year, and now he has a chance to show off his skills again against the best that the Big Ten has to offer. Can Rivera win 141 pounds? He's not the only returning champ looking to achieve such a feat, and he'll have to navigate a deep bracket to accomplish his goals, but he's absolutely a contender. 

Stevan Micic, Michigan, 2018

Stevan Micic has been around the block, and he comes into this tournament as one of the most experienced wrestlers in the field. After finishing third in his first Big Ten tournament in 2017, Micic ran through the field at 133 pounds in 2018, topping Jhared Simmons, Ben Thorton, Jason Renteria and Luke Pletcher on his way to a title.

THROWBACK: Here are the complete results from the 2018 NCAA tournament

Since that first championship, Micic finished sixth at Big Tens in 2019, took two Olympic redshirt seasons and has now returned for one final shot. He'll come into this tournament seeded outside the top-five, but Micic has the experience and skill level necessary to outperform his seed and be a threat at 141 pounds. 

Nick Suriano, Michigan*, 2019

*Nick Suriano won his Big Ten title at Rutgers before transferring to Michigan

While Stevan Micic has jumped up a weight class since his last Big Ten title, teammate Nick Suriano has dropped down, competing at 125 pounds in his final NCAA season. The Michigan graduate student is chasing one more championship crown at the conference and national levels, and he's a more experienced, savvy wrestler than he was even when he won the 2019 tournament against Luke Pletcher back in 2019. 

MEET NICK SURIANO: The complete story of the 2019 NCAA champion

Suriano spent his redshirt seasons in 2020 and 2021 gaining new skills as a competitive freestyle wrestler, and he's translated that intensity into his folkstyle game. His strength is exceptional, his focus unparalleled and his discipline top notch. Suriano is dangerous, and he's on a vision question to become a two-time Big Ten, two-time NCAA champion. 

Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State, 2021

Roman Bravo-Young won his first Big Ten title last season with a 5-2 win over Austin DeSanto before going on to capture a national championship at 133 pounds against Daton Fix in overtime. The Penn State senior has not lost a match since March 2020, and he doesn't intend to break this streak.

NITTANY LIONS ROAR: Here's how Penn State beat Iowa 19-13 in this year's dual

In his 14 matches so far this season, Bravo-Young has earned a 60%+ bonus rate, and he's unquestionably the leader at this weight class. DeSanto does have two career wins over Bravo-Young, but the Nittany Lion has owned the rivalry for the last four bouts, and his team will expect him to continue that trend. 

Jaydin Eierman, Iowa, 2021

Iowa's Jaydin Eierman is used to winning conference tournaments — he's already won four of them. The Iowa graduate student started his career with the Missouri Tigers where he captured three All-American honors and three MAC championships before transferring to join the Hawkeyes for his final seasons of eligibility. Eierman continued his tradition of excellence while representing the Black and Gold, earning his fourth overall conference title when he beat Nick Lee 6-5 in last year's Big Ten finals.

HAWKS ON TOP: Relive Iowa's 2021 Big Ten tournament title 

While Lee won the last two matchups in this rivalry, Eierman does have a win over the defending NCAA champion, and he's looking to become the first five-time conference champion this weekend with another victory against the Nittany Lion. 

Sammy Sasso, Ohio State, 2021

Sammy Sasso has been described by head coach Tom Ryan as a savage, and the 2021 Big Ten champion and NCAA finalist is in a good position to add to his positive reputation and extensive resume. The Buckeye fourth-year sophomore comes into the tournament with just one loss on the year — a 6-2 decision against two-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis — but he hasn't lost a Big Ten match since March 2020.

REWIND: Look through the complete results and headlines from the 2020 Big Ten tournament 

Sasso is funky but controlled, and his ability to stay calm in close matches this year has been particularly notable. Last year, he beat Nebraska's Ridge Lovett in the finals of this tournament 5-2 after majoring Peyton Omani and shutting out Michigan's Kanen Storr earlier in the event. What kind of results will the Buckeye leader put up this year on his quest to claim another Big Ten title?

Ryan Deakin, Northwestern, 2020 & 2021

Ryan Deakin has owned the Big Ten tournament for the last two seasons, beating Iowa's Kaleb Young last year and outscoring Purdue's Kendall Coleman back in 2020. He enters the tournament as one of just three undefeated ranked 157-pounders, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

DEAKIN OWNS VEGAS: The Northwestern star won the CKLV for the third time in his career this season

The last time Deakin took a loss to a conference opponent came in March 2019 when Young beat him twice in the NCAA tournament, but Deakin shutout Young 6-0 in their last meeting. Deakin has also racked up two podium finishes already in his illustrious career, and he'll aim to end his tenure with the Wildcats with gold this year, both at Big Tens and NCAAs. 

Alex Marinelli, Iowa, 2019-2021

Nobody on this list of returning conference champions has more Big Ten titles than Alex Marinelli. The Hawkeye leader has been a star at this tournament since his sophomore year, twice beating NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph for gold. Last year, against Ohio State's Ethan Smith, Marinelli earned his third conference win with a classic 3-2 decision, but he'll have a new Buckeye opponent this time.

RIVALRY TIME: Revisiting the Penn State vs. Iowa rivalry heading into the postseason

Ohio State freshman Carson Kharchla delivered Marinelli his first loss of the season in January and earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, but The Bull will look to work his way back to the top of the podium in his final appearance at this tournament. If he wins, Marinelli joins an elite list of four-time Big Ten Hawkeye champs including Joe Scarpello, Mike DeAnna, Ed Banach, Barry Davis, Duane Goldman, Jim Heffernan and Mark Ironside. It's all on the line. 

Michael Kemerer, Iowa, 2021

Michael Kemerer has had a legendary career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning three All-American honors, an NWCA First-Team All-American honor, and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021. One of his best career wins, though, came last year in the 2021 Big Ten title match as he beat Penn State's Carter Starocci 7-2 to claim his first conference title. Starocci would go on to win NCAAs and beat Kemerer again in the Iowa-Penn State dual, but Kemerer is competitive with the Nittany Lion and has the potential to upset the champ and defend his crown.

KEMDAWG IN CARVER: Iowa beat Penn State in the 2020 dual, headlined by Kemerer's win over Mark Hall 

A recent loss to Nebraska's Mikey Labriola put Kemerer at the No. 4 spot in the pre-seeds, which could set up a semifinal against Starocci, but look for this Hawkeye veteran to be peaked and primed for this matchup. Iowa won Big Tens as a team last year, and if the program wants a similar result this year, Kemerer will need to be a big part of that by earning upset wins and bonus points. 

Aaron Brooks, Penn State, 2020 & 2021

A two-time Big Ten champion and NCAA champion, Aaron Brooks enters this year's conference tournament undefeated, and he's certainly considered the top contender to take home gold again. Brooks has been a leader of this No. 1 Nittany Lion team, and his 71% bonus rate demonstrates just how dominant he's been in the 2021-2022 season.

DUAL LEADERS: The Penn State Nittany Lions ended the 2021 regular season as the top team

Throughout his varsity career, Brooks has earned a 44-1 record with his only loss coming against Nebraska's Taylor Venz, but the Nittany Lion sophomore has reversed that loss twice, most recently in the 2021 NCAA championships 9-4 and in the 2021 Big Ten finals 10-5. Despite his young age, Brooks list of accomplishments is long, and he's someone who knows how to win on this stage. 

Myles Amine, Michigan, 2021

Myles Amine is one of the rare wrestlers who, much like his teammate Nick Suriano, decided to drop down a weight class in his final year of eligibility. After winning the Big Ten tournament up at 197 pounds, Amine is back at 184 looking for another shot at glory. He'll likely have to beat returning Big Ten and NCAA champion Aaron Brooks to achieve his goals, and Brooks did beat him 3-1 in their earlier meeting this year, but Amine is ready for the challenge. 

ONE-ON-ONE: Listen to Myles Amine talk about what Michigan wrestling means to him

In an interview with NCAA.com, Amine said that his primary reason for returning to collegiate wrestling this season was to compete with this historic Michigan team. Winning Big Tens would be the perfect lead-up to that storybook ending that Amine is looking to write with the Wolverines. 

Gable Steveson, Minnesota, 2020 & 2021

This list of returning Big Ten champions includes a number of elite wrestlers, but Minnesota's Gable Steveson stands in a class of his own. After winning an Olympic gold medal during the 2020 Olympics, Steveson has barreled past every collegiate opponent that has stood in his way this season. He majored Junior World Champion Mason Parris, he dominated U23 World Champion Tony Cassioppi 17-7 and he teched All-American Tate Orndorff, all within the span of six weeks.

STATE OF THE WEIGHT: Gable Steveson leads the way at heavyweight

Steveson has two Big Ten titles and an NCAA title to his name, and his goal this postseason will be to add to that collection, both with another conference championship and national crown. Heavyweight is a deep weight class, but Steveson brings a different kind of skill and strength to the mat. 

6:44 pm, March 1, 2022

6:45 pm, March 1, 2022

Individual Big Ten tournament records

Most Consecutive Falls: 7 - Dave Porter, Michigan (1966-67-68)

Fastest Fall (in seconds): 16 - Robert Kokesh, Nebraska over Taylor Massa, Michigan 2015 (174 quarterfinals)

Fastest Fall (in seconds) - Championship Match: 43 - Mike Potts, Michigan State over Al Jenson, Minnesota 1984 (Heavyweight)

6:39 pm, March 1, 2022

Big Ten tournament history

Big Ten wrestling championship history

YEAR TEAM
1913 Illinois
1914 Indiana
1915 Indiana
1916 Indiana
1917 Illinois
1918 N/A
1919 N/A
1920 Illinois
1921 Indiana
1922 Illinois
1923 Ohio State
1924 Illinois
1925 Illinois
1926 Illinois
1927 Illinois
1928 Illinois
1929 Michigan
1930 Illinois
1931 Indiana
1932 Illinois
1933 Indiana
1934 Indiana
1935 Illinois
1936 Indiana
1937 Illinois
1938 Michigan
1939 Indiana
1940 Indiana
1941 Minnesota
1942 Purdue
1943 Indiana
1944 Michigan
1945 Purdue
1946 Illinois
1947 Illinois
1948 Purdue
1949 Purdue
1950 Purdue
1951 Ohio State
1952 Illinois
1953 Michigan
1954 Purdue
1955 Michigan
1956 Michigan
1957 Minnesota
1958 Iowa
1959 Minnesota
1960 Michigan
1961 Michigan State
1962 Iowa
1963 Michigan
1964 Michigan
1965 Michigan
1966 Michigan State
1967 Michigan State
1968 Michigan State
1969 Michigan State
1970 Michigan State
1971 Michigan State
1972 Michigan State
1973 Michigan
1974 Iowa
1975 Iowa
1976 Iowa
1977 Iowa
1978 Iowa
1979 Iowa
1980 Iowa
1981 Iowa
1982 Iowa
1983 Iowa
1984 Iowa
1985 Iowa
1986 Iowa
1987 Iowa
1988 Iowa
1989 Iowa
1990 Iowa
1991 Iowa
1992 Iowa
1993 Iowa
1994 Iowa
1995 Iowa
1996 Iowa
1997 Iowa
1998 Iowa
1999 Minnesota
2000 Iowa
2001 Minnesota
2002 Minnesota
2003 Minnesota
2004 Ioaw
2005 Illinois
2006 Minnesota
2007 Minnesota
2008 Iowa
2009 Iowa
2010 Iowa
2011 Penn State
2012 Penn State
2013 Penn State
2014 Penn State
2015 Iowa
2016 Penn State
2017 Ohio State
2018 Ohio State
2019 Penn State
2020 Iowa
2021 Iowa
7:07 pm, March 1, 2022

2022 Big Ten Standings

TEAM BIG TEN RECORD WINNING PERCENTAGE OVERALL RECORD WINNING PERCENTAGE
Penn State 8-0-0 1.000 17-0-0 1.000
Iowa 7-1-0 .875 14-1-0 .933
Michigan 7-1-0 .875 12-1-0 .923
Wisconsin 6-2-0 .750 12-2-0 .857
Ohio State 5-3-0 .625 9-3-0 .750
Michigan State 4-4-0 .500 10-4-0 .714
Purdue 4-4-0 .500 10-5-0 .667
Northwestern 4-4-0 .500 7-4-0 .636
Rutgers 3-5-0 .375 16-5-0 .762
Nebraska 3-5-0 .375 6-5-0 .546
Minnesota 3-5-0 .375 4-6-0 .400
Illinois 1-7-0 .125 3-7-0 .300
Indiana 1-7-0 .125 3-8-0 .273
Maryland 0-8-0 .000 7-12-0 .368