N.C. State tops Virginia Tech 21-10 in ranked ACC rivalry dual

Headlined by N.C. State team captain Hayden Hidlay’s top-five win against NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis, the Wolfpack edged out No. 7 Virginia Tech 21-10 in a rivalry dual in Raleigh. The Pack picked up seven of the ten wins behind stellar performances from Hidlay, his younger brother Trent Hidlay and teammates Thomas Bullard, Tariq Wilson, Ryan Jack and Ed Scott, and the victory marked the end of an undefeated ACC dual season for the head coach Pat Popolizio and his Wolfpack squad.

Bullard started the dual off with momentum for the Pack with a 3-0 shutout win, setting the stage for Hayden Hidlay’s overtime thriller against Lewis. These two wrestlers held each other to just an escape point in regulation, but Hidlay found a way to take down to the No. 3 Hokie in sudden victory to bring the Wolfpack faithful to their feet. The win marked an important rebound from Hidlay who, just two nights ago, took the first conference loss of his career by fall against Clay Lautt.

In his last dual in Reynolds Coliseum tonight though, Hidlay was back to his winning ways and sent an important message to the country that he’s a title contender at 174 pounds. His brother followed that performance with a win of his own against a conference rival in Hunter Bolen 2-1, and Isaac Trumble kept things rolling for the Pack by way of a 6-0 win against Dakota Howard. Virginia Tech put itself on the board with wins at heavyweight, 125 pounds and 133 pounds from Nathan Traxler, Sam Latona and Korbin Myers, with the last of those three victories coming by bonus points. Myers win kept the Hokies in the battle, but N.C. State then won 141 pounds by way of a decision from Ryan Jack to extend its lead. In a fiery, high-scoring match at 149 pounds between Tariq Wilson of N.C. State and Bryce Andonian, Wilson's win sealed the dual, but Ed Scott added to the Wolfpack total with the final win of the night over Connor Brady.

These two teams will meet again in the ACC championships in two weeks, but, for now, the Wolfpack finish as the victors and can move forward towards defending their conference tournament crown with confidence.

Full weight-by-weight results: