No. 1 Penn State beats No. 2 Iowa 19-13 in top-ranked Big Ten showcase

TIE-BREAKERS: Starocci chooses bottom to start the first tie-breaker. Kemerer lets Starocci out. Ten seconds left.

Kemerer goes down for his tie-breaker. He needs an escape, and he needs it fast. Starocci looks to ride, but he gets called for stalling. Starocci looks frustrated on the mat, and Sanderson looks irritated as well, while Brands is fired up and warned by the ref to step off the mat. The refs are assessing the situation. Stay tuned.

The point is taken off the scoreboard to make the score 2-1 with less than ten seconds to go. Starocci holds down Kemerer, and that's a match in sudden victory as Penn State takes another win.

CARTER STAROCCI BEATS KEMERER 2-1

SUDDEN VICTORY: Carver starts chanting. Thirty seconds down. So much intensity right now. Penn State won the last sudden victory match in this dual, but this time Kemerer goes in for a shot. Great defense from Starocci initates a scramble, and, just as it looked like he might have had two points, the ref calls potentially dangerous. Back to the middle. Great action from both wrestlers all dual. This is elite athleticism on display. Starocci takes a shot, but Kemerer goes in for a shot of his own. We've been here before. The ref calls a takedown for Kemerer, and Carver goes nuts as Starocci looks stunned. Let's go to the referees table for confirmation.

No time was on the clock, so the call is reversed. Let's go to rideouts.

THIRD PERIOD: Kemerer starts down to start the third, but Starocci puts in a big ride to hold him down. Brands throws a brick into the middle of the mat to challenge for a hands-locked call. Let's go to the refs to see what the call is, but if this call goes Iowa's way, this could change the direction of the match.

No locked hands, but Kemerer manages to escape, so it's 1-1 with one minute to go. Riding time is not a factor. Kemerer takes a shot, but Starocci counters. Another stalemate. Thirty seconds left. Starocci takes a shot, but, once again, Kemerer defends, and goes for his own shot. He nearly had it — it really looked like he might have had both ankles — but the refs will take a look.

SECOND PERIOD: Starocci starts down to start the second, and he escapes to take a 1-0 lead. One minute left. Starocci takes another shot, and, if Kemerer can fight this one off, it's hard to see how Starocci will be able to score on the national finalist. Kemerer's fight has been unbelievable against hard, tough offense from the Nittany Lion. No takedown, scramble, stalemate, and we're back to the middle. Kemerer takes a shot! Ten seconds. He looks at the clock and looks for the second ankle, but he doesn't finish. Starocci has the 1-0 lead after two periods.

FIRST PERIOD: Starocci makes the first major shot attempt 1:45 into the period, but Kemerer holds him off. This is the kind of technical match we expected from these two. If there's an early takeaway here though, it's that Kemerer is healthy and back to full form against this national champion. Another shot from Starocci, but, woah, The KemDawg has incredible defense. Carver loves this super senior. Scoreless after three minutes.