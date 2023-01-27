No. 1 Penn State tops No. 2 Iowa 23-14 in Big Ten showdown
No. 1 Penn State tops No. 2 Iowa 23-14
The Penn State Nittany Lions prevailed over the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center behind wins from NCAA champs Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean as well as All-American Greg Kerkvliet and true freshman Levi Haines. The win was a totall team effort, with Bravo-Young starting the momentum early with a dynamic pin over Iowa’s Brody Teske and Brooks adding bonus points of his own at 184 pounds. Starocci and Dean battled tough in their ranked bouts, winning on riding time and grit in the third period. Haines also earned the start at 157 pounds, officially ending his redshirt season.
Kerkvliet’s win at heavyweight put an exclamation mark on the end of a stellar night for Penn State as he topped No. 3 Tony Cassioppi for the second time this season, the first coming in the NWCA All-Star exhibition bout. This win marks an important rebound for Kerkvliet as well, following his loss to Michigan’s Mason Parris last week. Kerkvliet is dangerous, as is this entire Penn State team.
This is the second consecutive win for Penn State over the Hawkeyes, and the Nittany Lions will hold on to their No. 1 ranking heading into the final two months of the season.
Full results:
285 pounds: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet vs. No. 3 Tony Cassioppi
FIRST PERIOD:
Greg Kerkvliet is feeling the energy from this crowd, and he notches a takedown at the two-minute mark of the first period. Cassioppi gets the escape, and it's 2-1 with thirty seconds to go. These are two elite wrestlers who could likely meet again in the Big Ten and the NCAA tournament.
SECOND PERIOD:
Cassioppi chooses bottom to start the second period, and Kerkvliet doesn't want to give the Hawkeye any room. He's riding tough and has pushed his riding time up over a minute. This upperweight lineup for the Lions is unstoppable. Kerkvliet rides out Cassioppi for the entire second period, and he can feel that this dual is his.
THIRD PERIOD:
Cassioppi gives Kerkvliet the escape, and it's 3-1 with riding time secured for Kerkvliet. Thirty seconds to go. Ten seconds. Kerkvliet and Penn State take the victory.
TEAM SCORE: PENN STATE 23, IOWA 14
197 pounds: No. 4 Max Dean vs. No. 7 Jacob Warner
FIRST PERIOD
We've seen this match before but never in the Bryce Jordan Center. We're off! The first two minutes looked exactly as expected, no takedowns, but heavy handfighting. These are two tough guys.
Watch their NCAA final match while we wait for Warner to get his head wrapped before the start of the second period
SECOND PERIOD
Dean chooses bottom to start the second period. Warner runs the riding time up over 30 seconds and pushes Dean down with a tough mat return. This a big moment for Warner. Dean is out. The Nittany Lion is on the board. One minute to go. Warner has 46 seconds of riding time. Thirty seconds. Warner knows Dean's tough on top. He'll want to put up points here from neutral if he can. Dean holds the 1-0 lead heading into the third.
THIRD PERIOD
Warner chooses bottom to start the third. Oh boy. He needs to get out quick. Dean has run down Warner's riding time, and now he's looking for that bow and arrow. The crowd knows, they see it. Seventy seconds left. Warner is hit with stalling. The ref calls potentially dangerous, so they'll reset. Warner nearly works to get out, but they go off the mat. Thirty eight seconds remaining. Warner is not in a good position here. Dean locks up riding time. Ten seconds. Warner battled, but Dean rode out Warner for the win. Penn State holds the six-point lead heading into heavyweight.
PENN STATE 20, IOWA 14
184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks dominates Drake Rhodes
FIRST PERIOD
Iowa's typical starter, No. 12 Abe Assad, is out for tonight, leading to Drake Rhodes getting the nod. Rhodes weighed in at 171 pounds tonight against the two-time national champion for Penn State Aaron Brooks, and Brooks picks up two early points. And two more. Brooks takes the early 4-2 lead after both of Rhodes' escapes. Two more takedown points for Brooks. He's making this look easy.
If Brooks notches bonus points like he's on pace to do, he could make this dual really difficult for Iowa, as the Nittany Lions are favored in the next two bouts as well. One minute to go here in the first period as Brooks goes to work on top with assertiveness.
Oh, Brooks has Rhodes on his back! That's four back points for the Nittany Lion to give him the 10-2 lead with 30 seconds to go in the period. The period ends with Brooks on top, holding the 10-2 lead with over two minutes of riding time.
SECOND PERIOD
Rhodes chooses bottom to start the second period. That's a gutsy move for the Hawk, given the weight he's giving up here, but he gets the early escape. Another takedown for Brooks, but he doesn't want to wrestle on his feet, Brooks wants to put Rhodes on his back. That's another takedown! Brooks leads 14-4. One minute to go in the period. Rhodes is hit for stalling. Brooks lets him go and looks for another takedown. Two more for Brooks. The two-time champ now leads 16-5. An escape from Rhodes and another takedown from Brooks makes the score 18-6. Three more points from Brooks would give him the technical fall. He'll end the period ahead 18-6 with over three minutes of riding time.
THIRD PERIOD
Brooks extends his lead 20-7. One final takedown locks up the tech fall, and that's five team points for Penn State.
Aaron Brooks completes the tech fall victory!
TEAM SCORE: PENN STATE 17, IOWA 14
174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci rides out No. 16 Nelson Brands
FIRST PERIOD
This is where Penn State will expect to pick up the pace and start rolling, but Nelson Brands is no easy opponent. Brands looks fearless so far in this bout. He's hard-nosed, and he isn't giving anything up. He's pushing Starocci around as much as Starocci is pushing him. To walk into Penn State territory with this focus is admirable. Starocci is patient and likely unbothered by this pace, but the first period will end scoreless.
SECOND PERIOD
Starocci chooses down to start the second period and escapes after a hard 20-second ride from Brands. Starocci spoke with the Big Ten Network earlier this week about his confidence and work ethic, and his conditioning is on full display today. Despite the low score, the effort from both of these athletes is clear. Lots of fight right now in the middle of the mat. Thirty seconds left.
Brands is hit with a stall warning, but he's absolutely in this bout.
THIRD PERIOD
Brands chooses down to start the third. He'll need to escape and escape quick. Starocci is a gritty rider. His riding time surpasses 30 seconds. Brands is watching the clock. He knows he can't give up the riding time point, but Starocci is too tough and stays on top. Thirty seconds to go, and riding time is locked for the Nittany Lion. Brands is out, and he's on the board. The match is tied, though Starocci does having the riding time point. Ten seconds. Five seconds. Starocci holds on with a 2-1 win and secures three team points, but Brands is not happy (and he lets it show).
TEAM SCORE: IOWA 14, PENN STATE 12
165 pounds: No. 13 Patrick Kennedy escapes No. 5 Alex Facundo
FIRST PERIOD
Patrick Kennedy knows Iowa needs a win here before Penn State is expected to roll out three defending NCAA champs at 174, 184 and 197 pounds. Both guys take the mat with different types of knee protection, with Facundo's right leg covered in tape up and Kennedy's right knee sporting a brace.
The two minute go by scoreless, but Facundo is shooting. The first period ends 0-0.
SECOND PERIOD
Kennedy chooses down to start the second period, and he's out right away. The Hawkeye leads 1-0. One minute to go. Lots of effort here from both guys, but the wrestlers can't convert yet. Ten seconds to go. Kennedy will lead 1-0 heading into the second.
THIRD PERIOD
Facundo gets a quick escape to start the third and tie the score. We're back to neutral with everything tied up at 1-1. One minute to go. Let's see what these guys can do as time ticks down. I wouldn't be opposed to overtime though, we'll see. Thirty seconds to go. Riding time is not a factor. Ten seconds. To overtime we go!
SUDDEN VICTORY
Lots of pushing and shoving, but Facundo takes the first shot. Nothing. Ninty seconds to go. Shot from Kennedy, and he's close. Stalemate. Good defense from Facundo. The intensity is evident. These two guys know what's on the line. One minute to go. Kennedy goes in for another shot, but Facundo defends. Kennedy gets Facundo in a bad spot, but he holds strong. Ten seconds. Let's go to rideouts.
FIRST TIE-BREAKER
Kennedy escapes Facundo in four seconds. Wow. That's the start he needed in these rideouts. Facundo goes neutral. He'll need a takedown to win it. Facundo goes in on a shot, but Kennedy defends. Four seconds. This one goes to the Hawk. That's a big win for Iowa, but you have to respect the confidence and grit from Facundo. That was quite the match. We're on to 174 pounds.
𝙋𝙆 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝘿𝘼𝙔!!
Iowa 14, PSU 9
TEAM SCORE: IOWA 14, PENN STATE 9
157 pounds: No. 9 Levi Haines takes down No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht
FIRST PERIOD
Levi Haines gets the start for the Nittany Lions, and his redshirt has officially been pulled. Haines is a title contender, and we'll see how he does against Hawkeye breakout middleweight Cobe Siebrecht. This is the match we all wanted to see. Haines has great potential, and he has another real test tonight, one week after beating All-American Will Lewan. The period is scoreless so far, but both are moving their feet well. This match is anything but boring. Haines gets in on a shot, but Siebrecht works to battle out. Short time. Potentially dangerous. The first period ends 0-0. Good composure from both guys early.
SECOND PERIOD
Haines chooses down to start the second period. Haines escapes after 23 seconds, so he's on the board first. Not a ton of action this period, but good handfighting. These two guys are just feeling each other out.
THIRD PERIOD
Siebrecht chooses down to start the third, and he's out right away. We're all tied up 1-1, and riding time is not a factor. Haines goes in on a shot, and that's two for the Nittany Lion. Siebrecht has been wrestling well against Haines, but this is where the Penn State freshman is trying to take over. He nearly puts Siebrecht on his back. Escape Siebrecht. The score is 3-2 in favor of Haines, and this period has been dominated by the Nittany Lion. Siebrecht isn't quitting though. He's still fighting. Ten seconds. No points. Penn State takes this one, as Levi Haines officially starts his career as a starter for the Blue and White.
Levi Haines pulls ahead with the takedown!
TEAM SCORE: IOWA 11, PENN STATE 9
149 pounds: No. 7 Max Murin outpaces No. 13 Shayne Van Ness
FIRST PERIOD
In typical Max Murin fashion, the Hawk has kept the match scoreless through the first 90 seconds with tough handfighting and gritty defense. Nearly a takedown for Van Ness with some speed, but Murin holds him off. Less than a minute to go in the first period. Murin goes in for a shot on the edge, but Van Ness does an excellent job staying in position to hold him off. Ten seconds. We head to the second period 0-0.
SECOND PERIOD
Van Ness chooses bottom to start the second period. In a match like this, riding time could be critical, and Murin stays on top with gutsy mat returns. Riding time creeps up over a minute. Van Ness gets an escape with less than 30 seconds to go in the period, so he's on the board first, but Murin's ride was impressive.
THIRD PERIOD
Murin chooses bottom to start the third period and gets out quick. We're all tied up at 1-1, but Murin's riding time sits comfortably at 1:14. Murin goes in on an attack, and we're scrambling. Stalemate. Another shot for Murin, and he converts. The Hawkeye veteran leads 3-1 with riding time secured. Fifteen seconds to go, but he's not letting Van Ness go. He rides out the Nittany Lion for the period for a 4-1 win.
𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠!
Iowa 11, PSU 6
TEAM SCORE: IOWA 11, PENN STATE 6
141 pounds: No. 2 Real Woods edges out No. 4 Beau Bartlett
FIRST PERIOD
Lof action early from both guys, but no points yet. This match is getting chippy early. Woods goes in on an ankle pick, but he'll need to finish. The flexibility and scrambling from these two athletes is impressive. Woods picks up Bartlett's leg and pushes for the takedown, so he's on the board early in this one with a 2-0 lead. Woods now works to rack up riding time. One minute left in the period. Oh, and now he's working for the turn, but nothing yet. Bartlett is fighting hard. Woods' top game has been stellar this year, and he rides out Barlett for the rest of the period. Momentum Hawkeye with a 2-0 lead.
SECOND PERIOD
Bartlett chooses bottom — a bold move after that first period — and he gets out quickly. Woods leads 2-1 with 90 seconds left in the period. The pace of the match has slowed, but there's still an intensity in both of these wrestlers' eyes. Ten seconds to go. Bartlett's escape is the only point of the period as we head into the third.
THIRD PERIOD
Woods chooses bottom to start the third. He's out quickly and now leads 3-1. Woods also has 1:35 of riding time. Woods looks like he wants to go upperbody. He knows his Hawks need big points. Riding time is locked. Woods leads 3-1. Bartlett takes a shot, but Woods backs away. Less than a minute to go. Thirty seconds to go. Stalemate. Bartlett takes another shot, but Woods looks to hold on. Ten seconds. Now Bartlett looks for a throw, but this one belongs to Iowa.
𝐔𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋!
No. 2 Real Woods hands Bartlett his first loss, wins a 4-1 decision. #Hawkeyes
Iowa 8, PSU 6
TEAM SCORE: IOWA 8, PENN STATE 6
133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young pins No. 17 Brody Teske
FIRST PERIOD
After a fast and furious start at 125 pounds, these two 133-pound former Penn State teammates are competing with more patience. Bravo-Young is on the offense, but Teske holds him scoreless through the first 2:30 minutes. As the period ticked down, Bravo-Young shoots again to pick up the stall call before going in for a takedown. Classic Bravo-Young savviness. He'll lead 2-0 heading into the second period after riding out the Hawkeye for the last 30 seconds.
SECOND PERIOD
Teske chose bottom to start the second period, but Bravo-Young is tough on top, and he's looking for a cradle. But Teske works his way out for the escape, cutting Bravo-Young's lead to one point.
Back in neutral, Teske is handfighting tough, but the Nittany Lion crowd wants another stall call. A short time takedown puts Bravo-Young ahead 4-1, but the Nittany Lion chooses neutral to start the third. He'll be looking to pick up a few more takedowns and rack up bonus.
THIRD PERIOD
Takedown Bravo-Young! An escape from Teske makes the score 6-2, but Bravo-Young is in such control. Another stall call against Teske gives Bravo-Young a point, but Bravo-Young isn't just looking to squeeze out the major. He gets the pin! Wow. That's exactly what Penn State wanted. Bravo-Young is on another level.
RBY pins Teske at the 6:46 mark!
TEAM SCORE: PENN STATE 6, IOWA 5
125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee techs Marco Vespa
FIRST PERIOD
The Bryce Jordan Center is packed for this top-ranked dual — it's quite the visual scene. Here comes Spencer Lee and Marco Vespa!
This is a little bit of a lineup shuffle for the Nittany Lions, as Gary Steen was listed as the probable starter. but we'll see how Vespa does against the three-time champ.
Vespa is rolling! Wow. The Nittany Lions puts two on the board against Lee with an early takedown — what a start! Lee responds with two points of his own, and he's now going to work on top.
That's an early tilt for Spencer Lee, and he racks up four more points to take a 6-2 lead. The refs call Lee for potentially dangerous, so the wrestlers are back to the middle.
Another tilt for Lee, so add four more points for the Hawkeye. He leads 10-2 with 1:14 to wrestle. Rinse and repeat. Two more four-point tilts for Lee, and it's a first-period tech fall for the Iowa lightweight. The Hawks lead 5-0 after the first bout.
𝓣𝓕!
#1 Spencer Lee opens the dual with an 18-2 tech fall over Marco Vespa at 125. #Hawkeyes 5, PSU 0
TEAM SCORE: IOWA 5, PENN STATE 0
T-30 minutes
The Bryce Jordan Center is SOLD OUT. Action begins at 8:30 p.m. The dual will start at 125 pounds with the expected bout between No. 1 Spencer Lee vs. Gary Steen.
Follow along for live updates here at NCAA.com
🚨 TONIGHT | 8:30 PM
#2 @Hawks_Wrestling vs. #1 Penn State
Watch on BTN or stream on the FOX Sports App.
The most anticipated matches tonight, ranked from 1 to 10
All of the matches tonight can be barnburners, writes NCAA.com's Shannon Scovel, but there are some potential pairings that rise above the rest. One is a meeting between No. 4 Max Dean and No. 7 Jacob Warner, who wrestled for a national championship last season (above).
Here's her top three:
1️⃣ 285 pounds: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Tony Cassioppi
2️⃣ 197 pounds: No. 4 Max Dean (Penn State) vs. No. 7 Jacob Warner (Iowa)
3️⃣ 141 pounds: No. 2 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. No. 4 Beau Bartlett (Penn State)
You can read the entire article here, which includes the reasons for the rankings, analysis about how the meet could play out, and why Spencer Lee's match is not the most anticipated.
📺 How to watch No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 2 Iowa
Penn State and Iowa both remain undefeated heading into this top-ranked dual, with Iowa's best win coming against No. 4 Iowa State and Penn State's top victory against No. 3 Michigan. The Hawks boast 10 ranked wrestlers while the Nittany Lions have nine ranked athletes, including three No. 1-ranked individuals. Penn State won the last meeting 19-13, and this bout is expected to be similarly close, with the Nittany Lions holding the edge on paper.
Here's everything you need to know about match time, probable lineups and recent dual history
- Date: Friday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
Friday's probables
Let’s take a look at the probable lineups for each team:
|WEIGHT
|NO. 2 IOWA
|NO. 1 Penn state
|125
|No. 1 Spencer Lee
|Gary Steen
|133
|No. 17 Brody Teske OR
Cullan Schriever
|No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young
|141
|No. 2 Real Woods
|No. 4 Beau Bartlett
|149
|No. 7 Max Murin OR
Caleb Rathjen
|No. 13 Shayne Van Ness
|157
|No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht
|No. Levi Haines OR
Terrell Barraclough
|165
|No. 13 Patrick Kennedy
|No. 5 Alex Facundo
|174
|No. 15 Nelson Brands
|No. 1 Carter Starocci
|184
|No. 12 Abe Assad
|No. 1 Aaron Brooks
|197
|No. 7 Jacob Warner
|No. 4 Max Dean
|285
|No. 3 Tony Cassioppi
|No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet