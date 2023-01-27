No. 1 Penn State tops No. 2 Iowa 23-14 in Big Ten showdown

FIRST PERIOD

Patrick Kennedy knows Iowa needs a win here before Penn State is expected to roll out three defending NCAA champs at 174, 184 and 197 pounds. Both guys take the mat with different types of knee protection, with Facundo's right leg covered in tape up and Kennedy's right knee sporting a brace.

The two minute go by scoreless, but Facundo is shooting. The first period ends 0-0.

SECOND PERIOD

Kennedy chooses down to start the second period, and he's out right away. The Hawkeye leads 1-0. One minute to go. Lots of effort here from both guys, but the wrestlers can't convert yet. Ten seconds to go. Kennedy will lead 1-0 heading into the second.

THIRD PERIOD

Facundo gets a quick escape to start the third and tie the score. We're back to neutral with everything tied up at 1-1. One minute to go. Let's see what these guys can do as time ticks down. I wouldn't be opposed to overtime though, we'll see. Thirty seconds to go. Riding time is not a factor. Ten seconds. To overtime we go!

SUDDEN VICTORY

Lots of pushing and shoving, but Facundo takes the first shot. Nothing. Ninty seconds to go. Shot from Kennedy, and he's close. Stalemate. Good defense from Facundo. The intensity is evident. These two guys know what's on the line. One minute to go. Kennedy goes in for another shot, but Facundo defends. Kennedy gets Facundo in a bad spot, but he holds strong. Ten seconds. Let's go to rideouts.

FIRST TIE-BREAKER

Kennedy escapes Facundo in four seconds. Wow. That's the start he needed in these rideouts. Facundo goes neutral. He'll need a takedown to win it. Facundo goes in on a shot, but Kennedy defends. Four seconds. This one goes to the Hawk. That's a big win for Iowa, but you have to respect the confidence and grit from Facundo. That was quite the match. We're on to 174 pounds.

𝙋𝙆 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝘿𝘼𝙔!!@iPatrickKennedy wins by decision on tiebreakers, 2-1... gets out in four seconds... Facundo picks neutral and PK wins! #Hawkeyes



Iowa 14, PSU 9 pic.twitter.com/py29qFybJL — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 28, 2023

TEAM SCORE: IOWA 14, PENN STATE 9