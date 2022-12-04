Iowa vs. Iowa State wrestling: Live results, analysis, updates

Three big questions loom ahead of this dual: 1.) Will Iowa's three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee take the mat for the first time this season in the Cy-Hawk dual? 2.) How good can Iowa State's freshmen be in a setting like Carver-Hawkeye Arena? 3.) Can NCAA champion David Carr help lead his Cyclones to the first win over the Hawks in nearly two decades?

The first question — the Spencer Lee factor — could be answered before action begins. Lee is not listed as a probable for this dual, but his team might need him if they want to hold off Iowa State, and Lee is the ultimate team guy. If he weigh ins before the dual, anticipation will certainly increase.

CY-HAWK HISTORY: Everything you need to know about the legacies of Iowa and Iowa State

Iowa fans come to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see the stars, as a whole, don the Black and Gold, but they also come to Carver for Lee. The Iowa lightweight has been the face of the program throughout his career, and the 2022 Cy-Hawk dual is the perfect setting for his return following his two ACL surgeries last fall.

If Lee gets the nod, expect him to go out and work for a fall. In 2020, prior to his second ACL tear, Lee raced out to a dominant start to his season, pinning five of his first six opponents. He'll look to put up a similar result if he's able to wrestle.

Iowa State's 125-pounder, No. 19 Kysen Terukina, would come into a match against Lee as an underdog, but if Iowa sends out backup Aidan Harris, Terukina will be expected to not only win, but win by bonus points, making this weight a key factor in the dual. Terukina is 3-1 on the year with a notable win over All-American Eric Barnett and an unexpected loss to Eli Griffin of California Baptist, but Harris is 0-4 with two of those losses coming by tech and fall. In a perfect situation for the Hawks, they send out Lee and start with a significant lead. If not, they'll need the rest of their All-Americans to really make some noise. If Terukina doesn't wrestle for Iowa State and the Cyclones send out a backup, they could still be favored against Harris but could struggle even more against Lee.

ALL-STAR CLASSIC RESULTS: Terukina was one of 30 wrestlers to compete in this elite event

Regardless of how 125 pounds plays out, 133 pounds continues to provide intrigue. Iowa has third-year sophomore Cullan Schriever listed as the probable for the dual, and Schriever has been solid so far this year, posting an 8-1 record with his only loss coming against Michael Colaiocco of Penn last weekend 6-0. Iowa has sent out both Schriever and Northern Iowa transfer Brody Teske so far this year, but Teske has not wrestled since mid-November when the Hawks beat California Baptist, so Schriever looks to be the guy for the team against the Cyclones.

Iowa State has a similar lineup battle going on at 133 pounds, as Ramazan Attasauov and Zach Redding are both listed as probables, though Redding has been the starter for the team consistently thus far. He's 3-1 on the year, much like Terukina, with an impressive win over Wisconsin All-American Taylor LaMont and a puzzling fall against unranked Hunter Leake from California Baptist. Regardless of who starts for either team, this is likely a bout that will end in a close decision, and while it may not be the marquee match of the night, every team point is going to matter, and the 133-pounder starters for each team are likely quite aware of that reality.

IMPRESSIVE FRESHMAN: Learn more about how this year's young stars performed in Week 1

Iowa State's chance for some real momentum comes at 141 pounds, and this is the weight where the second big question of the dual — How good can Iowa State's freshman be in a setting like Carver-Hawkeye? — will be answered. The Cyclones have standout freshman Casey Swiderski listed as the team's starter, while Iowa has two options: Drew Bennett and All-American Real Woods. Swiderski will be favored against Bennett, a Hawk who is currently 3-2 on the year, but if Woods wrestles, buckle up.

Woods finished sixth in last year's NCAA championships and is certainly a title contender at the weight if he's healthy. Swiderski has shown he's tough too, as he beat NCAA qualifiers Joe Zargo and Shannon Hanna and has wins over Edison Alanis and Shea Ruffidge as well. Woods would be Swiderski's toughest opponent so far this year and would allow him to see where he really stacks up.

But there's another factor at play here: Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa has sold out its season tickets for the second year in a row, meaning that Swiderski and the Cyclones will likely be wrestling in front of 14,905-plus rowdy Hawkeye fans. Swiderski is mentally strong and gritty, but this is a hostile environment for Iowa State. The crowd could play a role, particularly in matches where young stars are looking to make their mark. Don't dismiss the potential element of "Carver Magic" in these bouts.

At 149 pounds, Iowa State will likely send out another freshman into Carver Mania to take on an Iowa veteran, as Paniro Johnson is set to battle four-time national qualifier Max Murin. To come into Iowa's house and beat a wrestler as savvy and fundamental as Murin is no easy task.

Johnson has been impressive early this year, most notably beating Wisconsin All-American Austin Gomez just two weeks before Gomez topped three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis in the Cornell-Wisconsin dual. Murin will be another test.

On paper, Murin comes in with the slight rankings advantage, holding down the No. 6 spot while Johnson sits at No. 8. The weight class has been utter chaos in the early part of the season, and if Johnson wins, he could really make big jumps in the rankings given that he does have the win over No. 2 Gomez, and Gomez has wins over No. 1 Diakomihalis and No. 3 Sammy Sasso.

UPSET ALERT: Here's how Austin Gomez took down No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis

The 149-pound match will offer some indication as to where Johnson is really at, particularly whether his bout with Gomez was an accurate representation of his potential or whether he had an unusually strong performance in that one meeting. This match also answers questions for the Cyclones about how many points they might be able to expect out of this weight in March.

While 149 pounds has some interesting storylines with Johnson’s potential for a breakout performance and Murin’s steady role as an Iowa contributor, 157 is a little more wild. Iowa’s Cobe Siebrecht has taken control of this starting spot for the Hawks, and he most recently earned national attention when he pinned then-No. 10 Anthony Artalona in the Penn dual. Siebrecht is funky, and while he didn’t come into the season necessarily on the All-American radar or maybe even on the radar as a national qualifier, he could play a key role in this Cy-Hawk dual and improve his status even more.

Siebrecht will be expected to take on the only unranked guy in Iowa State’s lineup in Jason Kraisser, but Cody Goodwin of the Des Moines Register urges fans not to overlook this match. In his “In The Room” podcast, Goodwin noted that this is an important match for both teams, and, given its potential placement in the middle of the dual, these two guys will be expected to put their teams on their backs and fight for points, particularly if the dual is close at this point.

The 157-pound weight class is an opportunity for someone like Siebrecht or Kraisser to make a name for himself, but at 165 pounds, the two starters are known entities ready to put on a show.

Iowa State’s biggest star, 2021 NCAA champion David Carr, is set to take the mat at this weight for the Cyclones, and if there’s one name and face that has come to be associated with this program for the last several years, it’s Carr's. His focus, determination, resilience and leadership has helped to elevate the Cyclone program, and if Iowa State can pull off the upset and top the Hawks, Carr will likely be a key part of that process.

Carr has a career record of 94-3, with one of those losses coming during his redshirt season. Aside from his loss in last year’s NCAA tournament to Oregon State’s Hunter Willits, Carr has been unbelievably consistent and strong. His bump up from 157 to 165 pounds is interesting particularly because of the depth at the the heavier weight, but he’s already beaten Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti and Princeton’s Quincy Monday this season and is showing that he’s here to chase another title.

ALL-STAR CLASSIC: NCAA champions shine in exhibition showcase

Challenging him on Sunday will be Iowa’s young star Patrick Kennedy, a currently undefeated third-year sophomore who has been waiting for his moment in the spotlight for several years. Kennedy spent the last two seasons sitting behind Iowa four-time Big Ten champion Alex Marinelli in the lineup, but, now that Kennedy has his shot, he’s been full force ahead. Averaging more than 20 points a match in his four bouts so far this year, Kennedy has shown that he’s fearless and hungry. His match against Carr will be must-watch wrestling, even if Carr has the notable advantage on paper given his experience and career credentials.

If 165 pounds goes to the Cyclones, Iowa has a real chance to put themselves back in control at 174 pounds, and if Kennedy pulls off the major upset at 165 pounds and earns team points there for Iowa, prepare for the momentum to swing in a major way as Iowa’s 174-pounder Nelson Brands takes the mat. Brands, who has just one match on his resume so far this year after returning from Tommy John surgery and a broken collar bone, is a national qualifier for the Hawkeyes who has wrestled most of his career up at 184 pounds. With the graduation of Iowa’s four-time All-American Michael Kemerer, Brands has been able to slot into the lineup at perhaps a more ideal weight. His match last weekend against Penn resulted in a 5-1 decision victory, so while he hasn’t put up bonus points against an opponent yet this year, the energy in Carver-Hawkeye Arena might be just what he needs to find that extra push.

HAWKEYE HEROS: Complete history of the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program

Brands' opponent is expected to be Julien Broderson, an Iowa native with a 47-17 career record. Broderson comes into this match undefeated on the year with his best win coming against his teammate Joel Devine 6-5 in the Cyclone Open. Devine started for Iowa State last season and qualified for NCAAs, but Broderson is expected to take over the spot this year and has earned the starting spot against California Baptist, Campbell and Grand View. He’s listed as the probable guy for the Cyclones, and his battle with Brands could help reveal where he belongs with the top 33 rankings.

The upper weights are where things really start to get interesting for the Hawks and the Cyclones, particularly if the duals ends with 184, 197 and 285. Iowa State is favored at 184 pounds, as Cyclone All-American Marcus Coleman is slated to take on national qualifier Abe Assad, though these two have never wrestled each other in their collegiate carers thus far. Coleman comes into the dual undefeated on the year with a two major decisions, a tech fall a pin and a decision. Assad similarly is 5-0 with three decisions, a major and a tech fall.

Coleman's accolades give him the edge in the preseason rankings, but if this dual is close, Assad could work to keep this tight. Neither athlete can give up bonus points here, but for Iowa State to make noise, they'll want a statement win at 184 pounds before 197 pounds, one of the biggest matchups of the night.

In last year's Cy-Hawk dual, Iowa State All-American Yonger Bastida took down Iowa All-American Jacob Warner in Hilton Coliseum 4-2 at 197 pounds. Bastida is super dangerous and rapidly improving, making him a potential problem for Warner again. Warner also has the added challenge of coming into this matchup fresh off two duals that probably left him feeling unsatisfied, the first being his loss to Rocky Elam in the All-Star dual, and the second being his narrow victory over Cole Urbas of Penn 11-10 where he was tiled twice by the Quaker. A win over Bastida would turn around Warner's momentum, but, much like 184 pounds, Iowa State knows that a win is needed here.

HEAVYWEIGHT STARS: Cassioppi has been a leader at 285 pounds throughout his career

Last year, after Bastida beat Warner, Iowa's Tony Cassioppi quieted the Cyclone fan base when he stalled out his heavyweight opponent Sam Schuyler. Bonus will be expected from Cassioppi again. The Iowa All-American is 5-0 on the year with 100% bonus, having pinned four of those five opponents and majoring the fifth. Much of the dual could come down to how these upperweights perform because, if the results play out as the rankings suggest, this one could be a nail-bitter.

The good news for Iowa is that its traditional closer, Cassioppi, is known for putting an exclamation mark on his team's performance with big moves and big points. The good news for Iowa State is that they have the potential to notch big wins at 184 and 197 and create momentum before the end of the dual. All 10 weight classes offer something fun to watch, and this is certainly one of the most interesting, most intriguing early duals of the year with so much rivalry pride on the line.