Live updates: Iowa vs. Penn State wrestling

11:12 pm, January 25, 2023

📺 How to watch No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 2 Iowa

Penn State and Iowa both remain undefeated heading into this top-ranked dual, with Iowa's best win coming against No. 4 Iowa State and Penn State's top victory against No. 3 Michigan. The Hawks boast 10 ranked wrestlers while the Nittany Lions have nine ranked athletes, including three No. 1-ranked individuals. Penn State won the last meeting 19-13, and this bout is expected to be similarly close, with the Nittany Lions holding the edge on paper. 

Here's everything you need to know about match time, probable lineups and recent dual history

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 27
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
11:04 pm, January 25, 2023

Friday's probables

Let’s take a look at the probable lineups for each team:

WEIGHT NO. 2 IOWA NO. 1 Penn state
125 No. 1 Spencer Lee  Gary Steen
133 No. 17 Brody Teske OR
Cullan Schriever		 No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young
141 No. 2 Real Woods No. 4 Beau Bartlett
149 No. 7 Max Murin OR
Caleb Rathjen		 No. 13 Shayne Van Ness
157 No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht  No. Levi Haines OR
Terrell Barraclough
165 No. 13 Patrick Kennedy No. 5 Alex Facundo
174 No. 15 Nelson Brands No. 1 Carter Starocci
184 No. 12 Abe Assad No. 1 Aaron Brooks
197 No. 7 Jacob Warner No. 4 Max Dean
285 No. 3 Tony Cassioppi No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet
11:16 pm, January 25, 2023

Recent dual history

Here are the scores from the last five duals: 

  • 2022: Penn State 19, Iowa 13
  • 2020: Iowa 19, Penn State 17 
  • 2018: Penn State 28, Iowa 13 
  • 2017: Penn State 26, Iowa 11 
  • 2015: Iowa, 18, Penn State 12 
11:09 pm, January 25, 2023

Latest NWCA Rankings

Penn State vs. Iowa will be the biggest and highest-ranked dual of the year. These two teams have held down the top two spots all year and will now face off the No. 1 ranking in the country.  

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

CONF.

PREVIOUS
1 Penn State (13) (10-0) 349 Big Ten 1
2 Iowa (1) (12-0) 337 Big Ten 2
3 Michigan (8-1) 320 Big Ten 3
4 Iowa State (10-2) 302 Big 12 4
5 Cornell (7-2) 281 EIWA 6
6 Ohio State (9-1) 276 Big Ten 7
7 Virginia Tech (7-2) 270 ACC 8
8 NC State (10-1) 266 ACC 5
9 Missouri (6-2) 242 Big 12 9
10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 211 Big 12 12
11 Nebraska (6-3) 209 Big Ten 11
12 Minnesota (10-2) 185 Big Ten 13
13 Wisconsin (7-5) 165 Big Ten 16
14 Northwestern (3-2) 161 Big Ten 14
15 Northern Iowa (4-2) 160 Big 12 15
16 North Dakota State (8-2) 143 Big 12 17
17 Arizona State (3-4) 125 Pac-12 10
18 South Dakota State (9-2) 123 Big 12 18
19 Appalachian State (6-2) 68 SoCon 21
20 Illinois (5-4) 62 Big Ten 25
21 Lehigh (6-7) 44 EIWA 19
22 Michigan State (7-4) 42 Big Ten 20
23 Rutgers (9-4) 41 Big Ten 24
24 Pittsburgh (7-2) 40 ACC NR
25 Indiana (6-2) 29 Big Ten 22

 