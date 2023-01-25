Live updates: Iowa vs. Penn State wrestling

Penn State and Iowa both remain undefeated heading into this top-ranked dual, with Iowa's best win coming against No. 4 Iowa State and Penn State's top victory against No. 3 Michigan. The Hawks boast 10 ranked wrestlers while the Nittany Lions have nine ranked athletes, including three No. 1-ranked individuals. Penn State won the last meeting 19-13, and this bout is expected to be similarly close, with the Nittany Lions holding the edge on paper.

Here's everything you need to know about match time, probable lineups and recent dual history