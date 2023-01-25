Live updates: Iowa vs. Penn State wrestling
📺 How to watch No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 2 Iowa
Penn State and Iowa both remain undefeated heading into this top-ranked dual, with Iowa's best win coming against No. 4 Iowa State and Penn State's top victory against No. 3 Michigan. The Hawks boast 10 ranked wrestlers while the Nittany Lions have nine ranked athletes, including three No. 1-ranked individuals. Penn State won the last meeting 19-13, and this bout is expected to be similarly close, with the Nittany Lions holding the edge on paper.
Here's everything you need to know about match time, probable lineups and recent dual history
- Date: Friday, Jan. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
Friday's probables
Let’s take a look at the probable lineups for each team:
|WEIGHT
|NO. 2 IOWA
|NO. 1 Penn state
|125
|No. 1 Spencer Lee
|Gary Steen
|133
|No. 17 Brody Teske OR
Cullan Schriever
|No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young
|141
|No. 2 Real Woods
|No. 4 Beau Bartlett
|149
|No. 7 Max Murin OR
Caleb Rathjen
|No. 13 Shayne Van Ness
|157
|No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht
|No. Levi Haines OR
Terrell Barraclough
|165
|No. 13 Patrick Kennedy
|No. 5 Alex Facundo
|174
|No. 15 Nelson Brands
|No. 1 Carter Starocci
|184
|No. 12 Abe Assad
|No. 1 Aaron Brooks
|197
|No. 7 Jacob Warner
|No. 4 Max Dean
|285
|No. 3 Tony Cassioppi
|No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet
Recent dual history
Here are the scores from the last five duals:
- 2022: Penn State 19, Iowa 13
- 2020: Iowa 19, Penn State 17
- 2018: Penn State 28, Iowa 13
- 2017: Penn State 26, Iowa 11
- 2015: Iowa, 18, Penn State 12
Parking changes announced for sold-out wrestling BJC Dual vs. Iowa on Jan. 27 - Penn State Athleticshttps://t.co/PBgNRFlNjD— NWMA (@MediaWrestle) January 25, 2023
Latest NWCA Rankings
Penn State vs. Iowa will be the biggest and highest-ranked dual of the year. These two teams have held down the top two spots all year and will now face off the No. 1 ranking in the country.
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
CONF.
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Penn State (13)
|(10-0)
|349
|Big Ten
|1
|2
|Iowa (1)
|(12-0)
|337
|Big Ten
|2
|3
|Michigan
|(8-1)
|320
|Big Ten
|3
|4
|Iowa State
|(10-2)
|302
|Big 12
|4
|5
|Cornell
|(7-2)
|281
|EIWA
|6
|6
|Ohio State
|(9-1)
|276
|Big Ten
|7
|7
|Virginia Tech
|(7-2)
|270
|ACC
|8
|8
|NC State
|(10-1)
|266
|ACC
|5
|9
|Missouri
|(6-2)
|242
|Big 12
|9
|10
|Oklahoma State
|(8-1)
|211
|Big 12
|12
|11
|Nebraska
|(6-3)
|209
|Big Ten
|11
|12
|Minnesota
|(10-2)
|185
|Big Ten
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|(7-5)
|165
|Big Ten
|16
|14
|Northwestern
|(3-2)
|161
|Big Ten
|14
|15
|Northern Iowa
|(4-2)
|160
|Big 12
|15
|16
|North Dakota State
|(8-2)
|143
|Big 12
|17
|17
|Arizona State
|(3-4)
|125
|Pac-12
|10
|18
|South Dakota State
|(9-2)
|123
|Big 12
|18
|19
|Appalachian State
|(6-2)
|68
|SoCon
|21
|20
|Illinois
|(5-4)
|62
|Big Ten
|25
|21
|Lehigh
|(6-7)
|44
|EIWA
|19
|22
|Michigan State
|(7-4)
|42
|Big Ten
|20
|23
|Rutgers
|(9-4)
|41
|Big Ten
|24
|24
|Pittsburgh
|(7-2)
|40
|ACC
|NR
|25
|Indiana
|(6-2)
|29
|Big Ten
|22