Michigan wins the 2022 Big Ten wrestling tournament

285 pounds: Gable Steveson, Tony Cassioppi advance to Big Ten finals

No. 1 Gable Steveson majors No. 4 Mason Parris

Gable Steveson earns a early takedown to propel himself into the lead 2-1 after Parris escapes. It's like clockwork for Steveson as the Gopher earns another takedown to extend his lead. Parris escapes. This could be a pattern we see for the next several minutes from these two athletes. Steveson leads 5-2, and Parris chooses bottom to start the second period. An escape from Parris makes the score 5-3, and, credit to Parris, the Wolverine does seem to be slowly down Steveson ever so slightly. But, just when things are looking close, Steveson notches another two-point takedown. The Gopher leads 7-3 with 30 seconds left the second period. An escape from Parris makes that 7-4, and the period ends that way.

Steveson chooses neutral to start the third period, and he finishes off the major 14-6. Steveson will meet Tony Cassioppi in the finals tomorrow night to defend his crown.

No. 2 Tony Cassioppi holds off No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet

Scoreless after the first two minutes for these big guys. Kerkvliet will start the second period on bottom, a move he didn't embrace in the dual, but he hits the reversal for the quick two points. He's on the board and in the lead against All-American Tony Cassioppi. The Hawkeye escapes to make the score 2-1, but he'll need another escape to start the third period here to tie the score. And he gets it! This match is all tied up with 60 seconds to go. Kerkvliet picks up a takedown, potentially the dual-winning takedown, to earn a 4-2 lead. Ten seconds, but Cassioppi pulls off the reversal. We're all tied up. Kerkvliet has 59 seconds of riding time, but that won't be enough for the point. Bring on sudden victory! Cassioppi finishes the match almost immediately with a quick takedown at the start of extra time 6-4. He's a Big Ten finalist!

197 pounds: Eric Schultz and Max Dean set to meet in a battle between No. 1 and No. 2



No. 1 Eric Schultz moves on after a win against No. 5 Patrick Brucki

Scoreless after one for these two. Good effort on the attacks from both guys, but we'll start the second with Brucki on bottom, as the Wolverine looks to put the first point on the board. Brucki escapes, but Schultz responds with an attack. No points yet for the Husker, as Brucki fends off his efforts. Ultimately, Schultz finishes an attack late in the second period and takes the 2-1 lead with 15 seconds to go in the second. Brucki notches a point, and it's 2-2 heading into the third. Schultz chooses down to start the period, and this is his moment to take the lead. He earns the escape and the lead with less than a minute to go. Riding time is not a factor as Schultz leads 3-2 with 15 seconds to go. Stalling call against Schultz, but the Husker will advance.

No. 2 Max Dean beats No. 3 Cam Caffey 5-2

Max Dean punches his ticket to the finals! #psuwr pic.twitter.com/FIVKZKqL4z — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Max Dean isn't wasting any time putting points up on the board for the Nittany Lions with an early takedown an effort at backpoints. He moves out of boards, but he made quite the statement there with that opening sequence. Dean is putting on a punishing ride right now against Caffey, and while he hasn't picked up a turn, he's sending a message about his physicality. Dean will earn over two minutes of riding time and end the period on top. What a way to start for the Penn State transfer.

Dean chooses bottom to start the second period, but Caffey doesn't want to let him up. He's chipping away at Dean's riding time, slowly, but the Nittany Lion escapes after about 30 seconds. We're neutral. Dean goes in for an attack, but Caffey wrestles smart on the edge to hold him off. Caffey chooses neutral to start the third, which is smart, but puts him in a tough position, as he now needs a takedown and more to win, but he's working for it. He scores two, but Dean picks up a point on the exchange, and Dean leads 4-2 with riding time. Ten seconds. Caffey goes for a short time takedown, but it's not quite enough. Dean takes the win 5-2 with riding time to advance to the finals.

184 pounds: Aaron Brooks and Myles Amine, two defending Big Ten champs, set for a showdown

No. 1 Aaron Brooks beats No. 4 Taylor Venz 7-2

Aaron Brooks cruises to the Big Ten finals #psuwr pic.twitter.com/DqHXgWIv3J — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Aaron Brooks is starting this match in classic Aaron Brooks fashion. He's on the attack early and picks up the early takedown. That attack served as the only points in the first period, but Brooks continued his scoring efforts in the second, extending his lead 6-1 and working on top to exhaust Venz. The Nittany Lion isn't giving up any points. Brooks will end the period on top, and Venz will start the third period on bottom. He's up and back on his feet, but Brooks still leads 6-2. Forty-five seconds left, and Brooks has the riding time secured. He needs another takedown for bonus, but he'll settle for the 7-2 win and advance to another final.

No. 2 Myles Amine tops No. 3 Kaleb Romero

Myles Amine has separated himself in this match with a lone takedown and an escape to hold a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period. Romero escapes, holding Amine to 42 seconds of riding time, and they're back on their feet. Romero chooses down to start the third period, and Amine will aim to extend that riding time over a minute. With 90 seconds to go, Amine leads 3-1 with about 1:15 of riding time. Romero escapes again, but not before Amine sends the riding time up to 1:44. With less than a minute to go in the period, Romero is pushing. Ten seconds to go. The Buckeye takes a shot, but Amine lets time expire for the 4-2 win. He's a Big Ten finalist again.

174 pounds: Carter Starocci advances, set to wrestle Logan Massa in the finals

No. 1 Carter Starocci accepts a forfeit from No. 4 Michael Kemerer

Starocci on his way to NCAAs #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/oZhIMqk021 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 5, 2022

Michael Kemerer medically forfiets out of the Big Ten semifinals, so Carter Starocci will advance to his second Big Ten finals.

No. 2 Logan Massa outpaces No. 3 Mikey Labriola

.@massa_logan went to battle and came out with a ticket to the finals. 🔥@umichwrestling x #B1GWrestle pic.twitter.com/Ya2uQf2qz5 — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2022

Labriola makes the first attack, and he fires up his hometown crowd with a takedown about two minutes into the first period. Massa escapes, so it's 2-1 with 30 seconds to go. The Wolverine is back on the attack, and there's so much movement between these two wrestlers. Massa fights for a takedown on the edge, but it's call out of bounds, and they go back to the middle.

Labriola picks up an escape to start the second, and there's some immediately upper-body effort here from the Husker, but Massa keeps things neutral before initiating his own attack. A takedown from Massa and a corresponding escape from Labriola makes it 4-2 with 30 seconds to go in the second. Let's scramble! No points, but this match is getting chippy as the Husker fans start chanting "Mike-y" "Mike-y." As the Big Ten commentators noted, this is quite the atmosphere.

Two minutes to go. Massa escapes, and we're all tied up 4-4. Labriola is warned for stalling, and Massa responds with a takedown, feeling his opportunity. Massa leads 6-4 with just over 60 seconds to go. Labriola escapes, but Massa keeps shooting. Labriola works for a reattack, and he nearly scores, but Massa impresses with stellar defense. Labriola shoots and Massa is hit with stalling. Ten seconds. Potentially dangerous. Back to the middle. Massa leads 6-5. Eight seconds. Labriola slows down in the last ten seconds, and Logan Massa advances to the finals with a 6-5 win.

165 pounds: Alex Marinelli will wrestle Cam Amine on his quest for a fourth Big Ten title

No. 4 Cam Amine tops No. 1 Carson Kharchla in sudden victory

TWOOOOOOOO! Cam Amine chases down a single leg, finishes it with a big mat return to beat Ohio State's top-seeded Kharchla, 3-1, in overtime. He's into the 165lb final. pic.twitter.com/EqSTkRkBuJ — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 6, 2022

Scoreless after one, which is a testament to Amine. The longer he can avoid being overpowered by the strength of Kharchla, the better. Slowing down these top seeds is always a smart strategy if you're the opponent, but that only works for so long. Kharchla goes in for a deep shot. Amine holds him off, but Kharchla does head into the third with a 1-0 lead after an escape at the start of the period. Amine ties the score with an escape of his own, and this has been a solid match from the Wolverine. Sudden victory time! The pace of this match has slowed, and there's caution in the attacks. Neither wrestler wants to initiate. Kharchla goes in for a shot, and Amine responds. A scramble ensues, but it's Amine. The Wolverine All-American is a Big Ten finalist!

No. 2 Alex Marinelli outscores No. 3 Dean Hamiti 3-2

Hamiti vs. Marinelli is such a fun pairing and clash of styles. Hamiti is moving all over the mat, but Marinelli remains controlled. He's so calm. Hamiti goes in for the first shot, but Marinelli works to hold him off, drawing a stalemate call. Another shot from Hamiti — oh boy. The Badger isn't messing around. Marinelli's defense has to be frustrating for Hamiti, as the Wisconsin freshman is generating most of the offense, but it's scoreless after one.

Hamiti picks up a quick escape to start the second, so he's on the board first. That escape is the only point of the period, and Marinelli will go down to start the third, looking for an escape of his own. Marinelli ties things up, and they handfight for another minute before, boom, Marinelli makes his move with a big takedown to earn the lead. Hamiti escapes, but Marinelli is back on the attack. That was the aggression that Iowa expected out of The Bull. Hamiti shoots, and we're back to the underhooks in the middle of the mat as Hamiti and Marinelli look to find their moves. Ten seconds. Five seconds. Alex Marinelli holds on to a 3-2 win with his takedown being the difference.

157 pounds: Ryan Deakin will take on Will Lewan and shoot for his third title

No. 1 Ryan Deakin narrowly beats No. 5 Peyton Robb

Deakin is on the attack first, and that's a takedown for the defending Big Ten champion. Now he'll go to work on top. With less than a minute to go in the period, Deakin has officially ticked his riding time up over 60 seconds, and he's working to finish on top here after the first three minutes. That's a solid start for the Wildcat. He leads 2-0 after the first period with over two minutes of riding time. Deakin extends his lead to start the second with an escape, and he now leads 3-0. Robb goes in for a shot, but Deakin fends him off and looks for points of his own. Robb maintains the pressure though and picks up a takedown on the edge to narrow Deakin's lead. The Wildcat still leads 3-2 with over 90 seconds of riding time, but Robb is fighting. He works to ride Deakin out for the period, but the reigning champ escapes.

Deakin leads 4-2 with riding time here in the third as the clock ticks down. Robb has less than 60 seconds to make a move, and he's pushing for it. Another attack generates a second stall call against Deakin, so it's 4-3 with thirty seconds left. Deakin takes a shot, he wants more security. Ten seconds. Five seconds. It's looking like Deakin will survive 5-3 with riding time. What a fight from Robb, but this one belongs to Ryan Deakin.

No. 3 Will Lewan tops No. 10 Brady Berge in sudden victory

TWOOOOOOOOO! Lewan finishes the quick shot in OT, beats Penn State's Brady Berge, 3-1, to advance to the 157lb #B1GWrestle final. pic.twitter.com/69bB4YDT6C — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 6, 2022

Scoreless after one period, but these guys are still figuring each other out. Lewan chooses down to start the second and escapes, so he's on the board first 1-0. Lewan's escape is the only point of the second period, and Berge will choose down to start the third. He's out, and it's 1-1. Thirty seconds. Scoreless. Sudden victory! BOOM. Will Lewan locks up a takedown and propels himself into the Big Ten finals over Berge 3-1. That's the second Wolverine to make it to this stage tonight.

149 pounds: Sammy Sasso will look to defend his title, this time against Austin Gomez

No. 1 Sammy Sasso narrowly beats No. 4 Max Murin 3-1

149 Semi. | the savage strikes again 😏



Sasso over Murin. 3-1. BOOM. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/TA0KYp4WxC — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 6, 2022

This one is scoreless after the first period. Sasso starts the second period on bottom, but Murin works for a short ride. Sasso is out after 25 seconds, and they're back to neutral. Murin is in on a shot, and the offense from the Hawk has stood out thus far. There's an aggression and intensity in Murin's wrestling right now. He knows he's one match away from the Big Ten championships, and he's keeping this one close. Sasso's escape in the second period is still the only point on the board. Let's see what these guys can do in the third.

Murin starts on the bottom to begin the third, and he needs to get out and avoid riding time against him. And he's out! We're all tied up 1-1, and riding time is not a factor. Less than 90 seconds to go. Sasso is in on a shot, and he finishes, nearly putting Murin on his back for a quick second. The Buckeye defending champ leads 3-1 with 30 seconds to go. Sasso finishes the period on top, and he's a Big Ten finalist again.

No. 2 Austin Gomez pins No. 3 Ridge Lovett

Another crazy fast result! Austin Gomez pins 2021 Big Ten finalist Ridge Lovett in 20 seconds. He's a Big Ten finalist for the first time in his career.

"I'm comfortable in those upperbody positions, and I don't think anyone can go with me upperbody," Austin Gomez told the Big Ten Network after his match. "Winners win, that's all there is to it."

141 pounds: Jaydin Eierman and Nick Lee set to meet again in the Big Ten finals

No. 1 Nick Lee techs No. 5 Jakob Bergeland

Nick Lee, on his way to Detroit... #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/LwTPbO9tx3 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 5, 2022

The national champ quickly establishes himself as the attacker, earning an early takedown in the second minute of the first period and following that with another takedown after an escape from Bergeland. After a couple of tilts on top, Lee has extended his lead 12-1 after three minutes. He also own 2:30 of riding time heading into the second. Bergeland chooses neutral to start the second period. There's so much focus in Lee's eyes. He's on a mission, and this match is just one step towards another title. Lee picks up another takedown immediately at the start of the period and starts to turn Bergeland. He's called for potentially dangerous, and he takes some blood time, but pretty quickly, these guys are back to center, and Lee keeps pushing for the tech fall. The speed of Lee is really unbelievable. Bergeland held Lee to just two points in that period, but Lee's reversal in the third period sends him to the finals by tech fall 16-1.

No. 2 Jaydin Eierman earns a medical default win over No. 3 Sebastian Rivera

Sebastian Rivera medically forfeits out of the semifinals, so Jaydin Eierman will advance to the finals by default. Rivera will medically forfeit out of the rest of the tournament and accept his sixth-place finish.

133 pounds: Bravo-Young and DeSanto return to the finals

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beats No. 5 Dylan Ragusin 4-0

Bravo-Young makes the first move in this match with a first-period takedown on the edge, and he'll now he'll go to work on top to start the second period, as Ragusin elects to go under. After riding out the entire second period, Bravo-Young will now start the third on bottom with 2:10 of riding time and the 2-0 lead from his first-period takedown. He escapes, so his lead will expand to 3-0. Bravo-Young went for one final takedown in the last ten seconds of the third, but he'll settle for a 4-0 win with riding time and advance to another Big Ten final.

No. 2 Austin DeSanto survives No. 3 Lucas Byrd

DeSanto takedown with 16 seconds left gives him a 4-3 victory and a return trip to the finals pic.twitter.com/QLnMEwkc1w — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 6, 2022

This match is scoreless after the first period, but the intensity is high. Byrd chooses down to start the second period and puts himself on the board first with a reversal. DeSanto isn't used to this situation, but Byrd is living in the moment, signaling to the crowd to cheer. DeSanto escapes from Byrd's hold to earn a point of his own, but Byrd went in for another shot, controlling the pace of the match. DeSanto chooses down to start the third period and picks up a quick escape to tie the match. Riding time is not a factor. Ninety seconds remain. DeSanto goes in for an attack, and he secures the takedown with 15 seconds left. Byrd escapes, it's 4-3 with five seconds left. DeSanto ends the period with a hold on Byrd's legs and locks up the win, but these two guys exchange some words at the end of the match. DeSanto is a Big Ten finalist again, but Byrd isn't going anywhere.

125 pounds: Nick Suriano books his tickets to the finals, Barnett will join him

Here's everything that you need to know about what happened in the championship semifinals:

No. 1 Nick Suriano pins Devin Schroder in the first period

FALLLLLLLLLLLLLL. Suriano pins Purdue's Schroder with a turk at 2:39 in the 125lb semis. His second pin this season. He's into tomorrow's championship bout. pic.twitter.com/jsLPNM3R7g — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 6, 2022

Well, that was quick. Nick Suriano racked up a 4-1 lead in the first period before earning a pin. Suriano is the real deal, and he's a Big Ten finalist yet again. "It's good to be back," Suriano said in his post-match interview with the Big Ten Network. "I'm not done yet."

No. 3 Eric Barnett shuts out No. 7 Michael DeAugustino

Michael DeAugustino rode out Eric Barnett for the entire third period on this championship semifinal, but the effort came too late as Barnett shut out the Wildcat 3-0. Barnett's top game was an exceptional as advertised, and that's a strength he's going to take with him into his Big Ten finals bout with Nick Suriano.