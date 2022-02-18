Weight-by-weight preview, how to watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech wrestling

Since 2015, the NC State and Virginia Tech have dominated the ACC, with one of those two teams winning the conference tournament every season for the last six years. Sunday's dual between these top-10 programs will act as a preview for this tournament, but it's so much more than that.

NC State and Virginia Tech are fighting for personal pride and national tournament seeds.

This dual — one of the most highly anticipated rivalry matches of the year — was originally scheduled on Jan. 21, but NC State ultimately earned the forfeit win after Virginia Tech was unable to travel its full team due to COVID and other complications. The issue inspired this new, rescheduled version.

NC State will come into the dual as the top-ranked team in the ACC, with Virginia Tech in second, the Hokies' forfeit loss holding them back, but both teams have also picked up impressive wins on the national stage. The Pack hold an overall record of 11-1 with their lone loss coming 19-15 to Iowa, the No. 2 team in the country. NC State's resume also includes out-of-conference wins against Princeton and Missouri, the latter of which Virginia Tech also beat as part of their 8-3 season. The Hokies have lost to Ohio State, Arizona State, and Cornell, but none of those losses matter anymore. Now it's just about this dual and the postseason.

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh will serve as the stage for these two top-ranked teams, and the Wolfpack faithful will no doubt fill that arena to the brim and create quite the hostile environment for the Hokies as the Pack looks to take down No. 7 Virginia Tech. Each bout will matter, so here's what you need to know about the athletes taking the mat in each weight class and how they stack up against one another.

The last time these two teams duals, back in 2021, the dual opened with a bout at 133 pounds between Korbin Myers and Jarrett Trombley and ended with a Sam Latona vs. Jakob Camacho finale at 125 pounds. We could, of course, see a similar lineup order this year, and if the dual does start at 125 pounds, expect NC State's Camacho to try and jumpstart his team. These two wrestlers — Camacho and Latona — have wrestled four times in their career, and the Hokie is undefeated against this ACC foe. He beat him last year in the dual to elevate Virginia Tech past NC State in dramatic fashion criteria, but this year, the expectations are different for NC State's lightweight. Camacho comes into the dual with a better overall record this year and a higher national ranking, and he'll be shooting for his first win against Latona, a wrestler who beat him in their last outing in tie-breakers before going on to earn All-American honors while Camacho fell in the Blood Round. The Pack 125-pounder has just two losses this year, one to three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee and one to Missouri national qualifier Noah Surtin while Latona has six losses. This dual has come down to 125 pounds in the past: which wrestler will put his team on his back and fight for the win in this pressure-packed situation?

Sam Latona (Virginia Tech) and Jakob Camacho (N.C. State) wrestle in the 2021 rivalry match. Latona won this bout and helped his team pick up the dual victory.

Regardless of the outcome at 125 pounds, Virginia Tech will be expected to roll out one of their most seasoned veterans at 133 pounds in Korbin Myers, a seventh-year senior who finished fourth in last year's NCAA tournament. Myers will likely take on NC State's Kai Orine, a ranked freshman who wrestles everyone he meets tough. Of Orine's two losses this year against Round of 12 wrestler Micky Phillippi and All-American Austin DeSanto, he only gave up bonus points in the latter. He's is strong and fundamental, and he's going to aim to hold off Myers as best he can. These two athletes have never met in college during competition, but Virginia Tech will likely need to win 133 pounds, if not by bonus, to stay in this bout against NC State, as it's one of just four weights where the Hokies are favored.

The 141-pound bout is the second of those four weight classes where the Hokies have an edge on paper, but this match between two top 25 guys is a toss up that could go either way. Virginia Tech's No. 22 Collin Gerardi — a fourth-year sophomore who is 9-6 on the year — has never wrestled NC State's Ryan Jack in his college career, and he'll be looking for another ranked win to add to his resume. Jack, on the other hand, will aim to rebound from his loss to Cole Matthews last weekend and wrestle like he did when he nearly put NCAA finalist Jaydin Eierman on his back in December. While there are a number of high-profile matches in this dual between All-Americans and national finalists, the team that wins this rivalry contest will be the team with the most depth and can maximize the talent from all 10 guys in the starting lineup. This is a weight where that depth is going to be particularly telling.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐑𝐘 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬...



#8 Hokies. #5 Wolfpack. Back ON.

🦃🆚🐺

📍 Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC

🗓 Sunday, Feb. 20

⌚️ 6PM

📺 @accnetwork



Give the people what they want.

LFG #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME🦃 pic.twitter.com/c3mP8cRfbo — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) January 28, 2022

The expected battle at the next weight class, 149 pounds can be summed up in one word: funky. Virginia Tech will likely roll out Round of 12 finisher and third-year sophomore Bryce Andonian against two-time All-American Tariq Wilson for another potential ACC championship preview and unique meet-up of styles. Wilson, who wrestled his freshman and sophomore year at 133 pounds before bumping up to 141 pounds for his next two years and is now wrestling at 149 pounds, has historically used his lanky frame to his advantage, but that's dangerous against a guy like Andonian who finds spaces to make moves and forces his opponents into a scramble. Andonian pushed NCAA finalist Sammy Sasso early in the season and nearly topped the Buckeye before dropping 11-7 in his only loss of the year. Wilson comes into the bout undefeated, but that won't scare Andonian. The Hokie wrestles fearlessly, and it's going to be fun to watch him navigate enemy territory as both athletes look to turn the tide for their team and create momentum that could carry through the rest of the dual. These two wrestlers haven't competed against each other in college before, and their only common opponent this year is Josh Finesilver, the Duke middleweight that Andonian pinned and Wilson beat 4-3. Common opponents aren't always the best measurements of skill though — it's about matchups. And this is a matchup you won't want to miss.

Both of these teams have such characters and fun wrestling styles, and the 157-pound bout between No. 11 Ed Scott of NC State and No. 28 Connor Brady of Tech is no exception. Scott, who fits the nickname "Headlock Ed Scott," has been on a roll this year, roaring to a 19-2 record with 71% bonus and wins over All-American Kaleb Young and NWCA All-American Quincy Monday. His opponent, Brady, is 11-5 on the year and a 2021 NCAA qualifier who has lost his last three bouts but will aim to get back on track with an upset victory against a top-15 opponent. Like many of the other wrestlers on these lineups, Scott and Brady have not wrestled each other in college, but they've wrestled some of the same opponents, naturally, given the schedule of the ACC. Brady look a sudden victory loss to Elijah Cleary of Pittsburgh last weekend, a wrestler that Scott beat 6-2. The Wolfpack middleweight will have his shot against defending champion Austin O'Connor, Brady's most recent loss, on Friday night before the dual, and he'll be looking to make any adjustments necessarily after that match and apply them to the dual against Brady. Scott's unique and wrestles a unique style, so he's dangerous against anyone, including Iowa's Young, who he pinned for major team points in that competitive dual. He's someone that NC State can count on to get the energy rolling, and Brady's role will be to stop the famous Ed Scott headlock and slow down his Wolfpack foe.

The 165-pound bout is the only matchup of the dual that does not include two ranked wrestlers, as NC State's No. 21 Thomas Bullard will take on unranked Clayton Ulrey, a 14-10 wrestler in his first year as a starter. Bullard has been around the block, and, in his final season as a member of the Wolfpack, he's chasing All-American honors and the ACC title that has eluded him the past four years. So far this year, the NC State veteran is 15-5 with losses against NCAA finalist Jake Wentzel, All-American Keegan O'Toole, App State's William Formato twice and West Virginia's Peyton Hall. He's been steady and strong, even in defeat, and he'll look not only for the win but for bonus here against Ulrey. The Hokie, however, will want to keep the energy alive because 174 pounds, the weight right after this one, will bring fireworks, and the more energy Tech has heading into that showcase, the better. These two athletes have never met in a college match, but, with the Wolfpack faithful roaring in the crowds in Reynolds, Bullard will have a chance to shine here. He'll expect to live up to that moment.

HOKIE HISTORY: Relive the moment Mekhi Lewis won his first NCAA wrestling title

The bout of the dual is unquestionably 174 pounds where NCAA finalist Hayden Hidlay will take on NCAA champion Mekhi Lewis in a battle between two undefeated upperweights who both have experience wrestling in this kind of high-stakes situation. Hidlay, a sixth-year senior for the Wolfpack, wrestled his entire career as a starter at 157 pounds before electing to jump up two weight classes after last season's NCAAs in order to train more intensely with his 184-pound younger brother. The Wolfpack captain is undefeated in ACC duals and has won the conference title four times, but Lewis presents a different kind of test. The Hokie redshirt junior made history back in 2019 when he became the first Virginia Tech wrestler to ever win a national title, and he achieved this feat in dramatic fashion, topping Penn State's two-time champion Vincenzo Joseph behind successful inside trips and upperbody work at 165 pounds. Lewis took an Olympic redshirt in 2020 and returned in 2021 looking sharp, but he ultimately withdrew from the NCAA tournament last year after a shoulder injury. Now up at 174 pounds as well, Lewis is looking to be the first in-conference opponent to top Hidlay, and the winner of this bout will likely have the top seed at the ACC tournament and put himself in a more ideal position for the national tournament as well. This won't be the final time these two guys compete in their college careers, but it's a match that will have major implications and set up a thrilling postseason.

The excitement doesn't end at 174 pounds though as the younger half of the Hidlay duo, Trent Hidlay, is expected to step up to take on one of his fiercest rivals at 184 pounds: Hunter Bolen. These two athletes have wrestled four times in their career, with Bolen holding the 3-1 edge, though they've split in their two ACC finals appearances as Hidlay earned the most recent win and Bolen took the title in 2020. Hidlay also outplaced Bolen at the NCAA tournament, advancing to the NCAA finals while the Hokie finished 7th. Since that NCAA tournament though, Hidlay has only continued to improve, and he'll look to push NCAA champion Aaron Brooks at his next opportunity. In the meantime though, the focus for him will be on Bolen. Over the course of this regular season, Bolen has accumulated three losses, most recently dropping to Gavin Kane of North Carolina 3-1 in sudden victory. Hidlay is undefeated, but records matter much less than matchups, and Bolen has historically been a tough out for Hidlay. Can he find a way to top the Wolfpack leader? His team will be counting on him to do just that.

The battle between Hidlay and Bolen is one we have seen before, but 197 pounds offers a fascinating new matchup as No. 15 Isaac Trumble is set to take on either No. 30 Dakota Howard or unranked Andy Smith from Virginia Tech. Trumble's exciting to watch — he's unpredictable, wild and flashy in the best way. The second-year freshman has just four losses on his college career so far against Aidan Conner, All-Americans Jacob Warner and Louie DePrez and Kaden Russell, a loss he avenged earlier this season, but he also has wins over NCAA finalist Nino Bonaccorsi and 2020 ACC Champion Jay Aiello. Howard, on the other hand, is 13-6, and he'll be looking to upset his Wolfpack foe to boost his resume going into the ACC tournament. Trumble will want to look for bonus points here, especially if the dual starts at 125 and he's part of NC State's closing effort, but Howard doesn't give up the major too often; in fact, he's only lost by bonus to one athlete, Kordell Norfleet, so far this season. The tensions will be high for this bout and for heavyweight, so Trumble is going to be motivated to put some points on the board for his team leading into the final weight.

If the dual starts at 125 pounds, everything will come down to heavyweight: Virginia Tech's No. 14 Nathan Traxler vs. either No. 26 Tyrie Houghton or Owen Trephan for the Wolfpack. Traxler, much like 133-pounder Korbin Myers for the Hokies, brings a wealth of experience to the mat, and he's wrestled in just about every situation imaginable. A transfer (and graduate) from Stanford University, Traxler is wrapping up his second graduate season with the Hokies, and he would love to be the hero in this moment. Traxler's only loss so far on the year came against All-American Tate Orndorff by decision 3-2 and the seasoned star has been on a roll since then. Beating NC State and topping the Wolfpack heavyweight is just one of many steps Traxler will need to take this year on his final quest to end up on the podium at NCAAs after finishing in the Round of 16 once and the Round of 12 twice in his appearances on the big stage. Neither Tyrie Houghton nor Owen Trephan have qualified for the national tournament before in their combined seven years with the program, but they'll certainly have the chance to push their ranked foe and improve their records heading into the ACC tournament. Houghton is 21-8 on the year and earned the start against Pittsburgh last Friday before notching a 9-4 win, but Trephan has a nice record of his own, coming into this dual at 16-5 with starting experiences against Binghamton and West Virginia where he went 1-1. If the dual comes down to heavyweight, Virginia Tech will have the advantage, but NC State has some powerful wrestlers throughout the lineup that will aim to give their big man some comfort heading into a contest against Traxler.